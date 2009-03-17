CP3 and Hornets blow a Golden Opportunity

The Hornets had a big opportunity in front of them last night, and simply put, they blew it. A win over the Rockets at home, coupled with a Nuggets loss, would have put N.O. in 3rd place in the West. And not that Chris Paul and crew could do anything about the Denver game, but facing a Houston squad that (1) didn’t have flu-ridden Yao Ming, (2) got zero points from Ron Artest in the first half, and (3) trailed by double-digits in the second half, the Hornets still managed to lose the game despite a 29-point, 11-assist, 6-steal line from CP3 … Rick Adelman unearthed Dikembe Mutombo and started him for Yao, not really doing much more than take up space offensively, but swatting three shots — all of them on Julian Wright, all of them punctuated with the finger-wag — on the other end. Tyson Chandler crammed on Deke’s head on an alley-oop one time and quickly glanced back at him. It looked like Chandler started to raise his hand for the finger-wag, but he pulled it down and went the other way … After getting a donut in the first half, Artest (18 pts, 7-23 FG) finally got going during a 16-2 Houston run in the third quarter that put them back in the game, muscling Wright and using that herky-jerky game on James Posey to get buckets … Down the stretch in the fourth, one of the Rockets’ energy lineups — Artest, Carl Landry, Kyle Lowry, Shane Battier and Von Wafer — ran away for the W … As for the Nuggets, they blew out the Nets at home, on the same day New Jersey’s Sean Williams got himself in trouble AGAIN, this time for allegedly throwing a computer monitor and breaking random stuff in a cell phone store at a Denver mall. That’s why certain guys shouldn’t be allowed to leave the hotel on the road. If the Nets even decide to keep Williams around after this, they need to find a Jack Haley-type to keep him civil … If Suns/Warriors from Sunday (154-130) was a throwback to the Alex English era, last night’s Spurs/Thunder game was a throwback to the Charles Oakley era. Neither team cracked 80 points in this one, and OKC pulled the upset behind Kevin Durant‘s 25 points (32% of his team’s output) … Not sure if Gregg Popovich was looking ahead to the OKC nightclubs afterwards to celebrate his 1,000th career game or what, but he came out real casual-like with the green t-shirt under a blazer. It appeared Pop was gonna have an easy night, too, when the Spurs led by 15 after the first quarter. But the Thunder tightened up their defense and slowly got back in it … The Thunder took the lead in the fourth quarter when Nick Collison and Kyle Weaver swarmed Tim Duncan in the post and forced a turnover, leading to a Chucky Atkins three on the other end. Duncan was knocked on is back on the play, breaking out the Postseason Special Whiny Face. If he didn’t already have a technical, he probably would have flipped out even more on the refs … Down two in the final seconds, Tony Parker (28 pts, 7 asts) ran a pick-and-pop with Duncan and bricked an open jumper, then got another look after an offensive rebound and took a hurried J that Thabo Sefalosha got a hand on … Other big stat lines from Monday: Vince Carter dropped 32 in that loss to Denver; Brandon Roy had 20 points, six boards and nine assists in a win over Memphis; and Gerald Wallace had 25 points, nine boards, five dimes and three steals in a win over the Raptors … We’re still going strong with the NCAA Tournament previews. Yesterday we profiled our first March Madness Player 2 Watch (a likely ’09 Lottery pick), examined whether a certain West Coast powerhouse can handle the pressure of Big Dance expectations, and even provided space for Dime’s biggest college basketball nut, Matty D, to start his own support group. Meanwhile, we’re still filling out brackets, counting the hours until Thursday … We’re out like Sean Williams’ home training …
wow sean williams is a clueless knucklehead.
i hope deke plays till hes 50…..oh wait….60
Sean Williams should be bounced off the league til he gets his sh_t together. What a dumbass. GO ROCKETS!
That’s Deke for you.. He’s always there when you really need him..
congrats on the rockets win with no yao, no tracy (like houston is worried about tracy)
oh and congrats to the refs, or which ever ref had money of the thunder on that game last night, worst officiating of the year award for sure.
Hey who thinks that Von Wafer is the 2 guard of the future for Houston.
[www.youtube.com]
Hornets have been exposed
Boy oh boy, that spurs game was expensive last night. All I needed them to do was win. They only scored 13 points in both the second and fourth quarter. Unfuckingbelievable. Is the OKC defense really that tough?
The Spurs have always been able to play ‘around’ the bad officiating but it seems like they’re letting the refs get to them this year. That needs to change ASAP if they want a deep playoff run.
chucky atkins is still on the league?
NO EFFED UP MY PAPER
The problem, as Hornets Head Coach Bryon Scott has said over and over this season, is that New Orleans doesn’t have a bench that he trusts.
Antonio Daniels, while effusive and likeable, hasn’t been able to replace Paul on the floor, not that anyone can.
Devin Brown has been inconsistent. Hilton Armstrong and Melvin Ely are in Scott’s dog house.
Only James Posey and Sean Marks appear to have any confidence from Scott.
For some reason the refs dont give the fouls to Timmay when they should..
crazy considering he isnt a knucklehead in anyway and a proven winner..
BUt officiating or no officiating you shouldnt lose to the Thunder if ur a contender.. unless Durant puts like 50-60.. efficiently..
fyi about the rockets carl landry got shot at twice and one caught him in the leg in an attempted robbery
[www.chron.com]
The Spurs have been helped by bad officiating just as often if not more than they’ve been hurt by bad officiating this season. Get over it Spurs fans. Stop blaming every loss on the officials and every win on your team. It’s getting old.
I can honestly say I see bad officiating (and good) in every game in the NBA. Like flagrant fouls on good hard fouls and flopping, bad officiating is just part of the game now. Although I don’t like it, I deal with it.
@ adam ivy, you just beat me to the punch. hahahahaha
seriously though, what was landry doing driving around that part of the H at 4 in the morning? Not that he deserved it, but still, that area is sketchy.
rangerjohn, u reallly need to stop blaming EVERY spurs loss on bad officials…one game every now and then is ok but EVERY time they lose your like “oh worst refs ever, they want the other team to win” etc…your guys are gettin old…deal with it.
@5, who thinks the rockets never shoulda traded rudy gay for shane battier. Von wafer is a good backup but hes not a legit starter anytime soon. Hes like a small JR smith, he’ll have spurts
@Bron42
Rudy Gay wouldv’e made the Rockets a much more dangerous team. I never agreed with that trade in the first place. I think Battier is the type of player that every team should have but the Rockets gave up too much in Gay.
“Duncan was knocked on is back on the play, breaking out the Postseason Special Whiny Face.”
LMFAO!
Prayers for Landry for a full recovery. That doesnt make any sense.
@Lakeshow-U cant be a contender and lose to OKC,but I guess losing to Sac,and Charlotte dosent strip u of that status?@Ranger-So the Spurs would never lose if it wasnt for the refs huh?
bron, you must really hate me! i have not even been on this site in OVER A MONTH! so how is it that i am here for every loss and al lthat shit. get off my nuts man.
my question for landry, WHAT WHERE YOU DOING IN THAT PART OF TOWN? i have some work over there on some town homes and there is nothing but drugs and prostitution in that area. and at 2-4 am? sounds to me like he was looking for some “action” and ended lucky he didnt get killed.
see now you guys are putting words in my mouth, never said anything of the sort. this game as i said was the worst to date. i mean would they call a foul if kobe was about to shoot a jump shot and bowen had his hand on kobes chest? FUCK YES!, what if KG was about to shoot a shot and tim duncan had his hand on garnetts chest? FUCK YEA!
there was a play where duncan went up and got sandwitched and knocked to the ground, instead of a foul they gave him a turn over.
shit if that was labron he would have been at the line.
no way the game was called well, when OKC shoots 15 and the spurs shoot 2 in the 1st half.
Yeah i would say so Doc..
Sacramento can beat us every now and then since they are rivals and a dogs ass shines every now and then..
And as we all know the Bobcats own us.. Now losing to Toronto, LA’s JV squad ,Oklahoma and hmmmmmm the Wizards is inexcusable..
Shit whatchu talkin about?? Charlotte bout to be in the playoffs..
gotta love the ol’ “i was just out grabbing a bite @ 3-4 in the morning”
lol Pacman even used it..
speaking of charlotte (who look real good by the way)
dime – when are you gonna post artest wicked azz crossover on gerald wallace?
the one that spinned him around in slow motion, twisting, while his face pile drived the hardwood. and ron canned the j.
i need you to find it. and post it. or somebody.
please!
@Lakeshow-U got all the excuses in the world for yall ass whippings.And Charlotte aint shit.Its all good though.Ride or Die.Hey if the man wanted his dick sucked who are we to down him for that.I would like to think if you’re a man who doesent look for that every now and then you’re a fucking homo.Hey maybe he just was hungry for real.Ranger they said he was by his house so thats why he was there.
With all that money couldnt u just have an escort meet you at the house??
Dope broads dont know how to goose.. they do it for dope.. not for a living, feel me peoples??
I feel bad for Landry, but damn dude use your head. It wouldn’t have shocked me to see Williams getting shot though, just stupid. I don’t want to see NO in the playoffs, but they just don’t seem to have it yet.
You can get shot in any part of any town. Idiots with guns know no boundaries.
Landry had a female friend with him.
She could have been a trick.
The story said both vehicles collided, head on…..then made a U-Turn and collided again. that don’t sound right at all.
Landry should have phoned in a pussy delivery and not gone for take-out.
doc
the area he was in has a few town homes going up (new construction) and a few “upscale” apartments, thats IT. it is pretty close to the toyota center though. but as i read it this happened around 4 am, and the plane got them back about midnight. now at midnight or 1 am after getting bags and getting on the road, hobby airport is about a 10 minute drive WORST CASE to the toyota center. where this happened was about 2 minutes from there. if he lives any of those town homes (which the most expensive one i have seen runs about $350,000 and is about 3000 sq ft) then he would be living a couple minutes max from toyota center.
all i am saying something is fishy, someone better smell his fingers cause something is fishy
no doubt, doc
no doubt
…I mean ranger – no doubt… something is funny here
Imma just keep it at Houston Up!
And happy St. Patrick’s Day!