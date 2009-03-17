CP3 and Hornets blow a Golden Opportunity

The Hornets had a big opportunity in front of them last night, and simply put, they blew it. A win over the Rockets at home, coupled with a Nuggets loss, would have put N.O. in 3rd place in the West. And not that Chris Paul and crew could do anything about the Denver game, but facing a Houston squad that (1) didn’t have flu-ridden Yao Ming, (2) got zero points from Ron Artest in the first half, and (3) trailed by double-digits in the second half, the Hornets still managed to lose the game despite a 29-point, 11-assist, 6-steal line from CP3 … Rick Adelman unearthed Dikembe Mutombo and started him for Yao, not really doing much more than take up space offensively, but swatting three shots — all of them on Julian Wright, all of them punctuated with the finger-wag — on the other end. Tyson Chandler crammed on Deke’s head on an alley-oop one time and quickly glanced back at him. It looked like Chandler started to raise his hand for the finger-wag, but he pulled it down and went the other way … After getting a donut in the first half, Artest (18 pts, 7-23 FG) finally got going during a 16-2 Houston run in the third quarter that put them back in the game, muscling Wright and using that herky-jerky game on James Posey to get buckets … Down the stretch in the fourth, one of the Rockets’ energy lineups — Artest, Carl Landry, Kyle Lowry, Shane Battier and Von Wafer — ran away for the W … As for the Nuggets, they blew out the Nets at home, on the same day New Jersey’s Sean Williams got himself in trouble AGAIN, this time for allegedly throwing a computer monitor and breaking random stuff in a cell phone store at a Denver mall. That’s why certain guys shouldn’t be allowed to leave the hotel on the road. If the Nets even decide to keep Williams around after this, they need to find a Jack Haley-type to keep him civil … If Suns/Warriors from Sunday (154-130) was a throwback to the Alex English era, last night’s Spurs/Thunder game was a throwback to the Charles Oakley era. Neither team cracked 80 points in this one, and OKC pulled the upset behind Kevin Durant‘s 25 points (32% of his team’s output) … Not sure if Gregg Popovich was looking ahead to the OKC nightclubs afterwards to celebrate his 1,000th career game or what, but he came out real casual-like with the green t-shirt under a blazer. It appeared Pop was gonna have an easy night, too, when the Spurs led by 15 after the first quarter. But the Thunder tightened up their defense and slowly got back in it … The Thunder took the lead in the fourth quarter when Nick Collison and Kyle Weaver swarmed Tim Duncan in the post and forced a turnover, leading to a Chucky Atkins three on the other end. Duncan was knocked on is back on the play, breaking out the Postseason Special Whiny Face. If he didn’t already have a technical, he probably would have flipped out even more on the refs … Down two in the final seconds, Tony Parker (28 pts, 7 asts) ran a pick-and-pop with Duncan and bricked an open jumper, then got another look after an offensive rebound and took a hurried J that Thabo Sefalosha got a hand on … Other big stat lines from Monday: Vince Carter dropped 32 in that loss to Denver; Brandon Roy had 20 points, six boards and nine assists in a win over Memphis; and Gerald Wallace had 25 points, nine boards, five dimes and three steals in a win over the Raptors … We’re still going strong with the NCAA Tournament previews. Yesterday we profiled our first March Madness Player 2 Watch (a likely ’09 Lottery pick), examined whether a certain West Coast powerhouse can handle the pressure of Big Dance expectations, and even provided space for Dime’s biggest college basketball nut, Matty D, to start his own support group. Meanwhile, we’re still filling out brackets, counting the hours until Thursday … We’re out like Sean Williams’ home training …