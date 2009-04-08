Yao beats Dwight again, and Mike Beasley is having problems

Yao Ming vs. Dwight Howard is the overgrown freak of nature version of Deron Williams vs. Chris Paul; One guy gets all the mainstream love and attention and highlights, while the other just keeps quiet and racks up the W’s in their head-to-head meetings. Yao (20 pts, 16 rebs, 2 blks) got the better of Dwight (13 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) again last night, giving him the entire offensive arsenal in a double-digit Houston win. Yao was hitting fadeaways on the block, hooks from either side, and even broke out a pull-up J off the dribble. He also blocked one of Dwight’s shots without jumping … If Dwight isn’t gonna crack the Top-3 in MVP voting, you know Yao has no chance. But with the Rockets still very much in the mix to get 2nd-place in the West and win 50-plus games — mostly without T-Mac and with Ron Artest as the only healthy guy in the rotation close to being an All-Star — Yao should at least get some votes in the 4th-5th-6th place range, right? … The Houston fans cheered Rafer Alston during intros, but saved their biggest ovation for Carl Landry, who made it back on the court three weeks after getting shot in the leg. Landry (20 mins, 8 pts, 5 rebs) wore a sleeve on his calf … If you see Michael Beasley walking around with an eye patch, that’s because last night he had his eye shot out worse than Ralphie Parker on Christmas Day. Desite an otherwise solid game, Beasley (25 pts, 9 rebs) was the unfortunate victim on the two biggest plays of Heat/Hornets: With time running out in the fourth and N.O. down three, Rasual Butler mishandled a handoff from Chris Paul (26 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts, 6 stls), and when Beasley came over to help Jamario Moon trap on the sideline, Butler still buried an off-balance triple at the buzzer. Then, tied up in overtime with less than 10 seconds to go, David West got to his favorite spot — you already know where — and drained a fadeaway J with Beasley all over him … Miami had a chance to tie on the other end, but D-Wade (32 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) lost his handle, then lost his head and got ejected for arguing with the refs about the no-call. That allowed the Hornets to ice it at the line and clinch a playoff spot … Are the Spurs really a wrap without Manu for the rest of the year? One of our writers doesn’t think so. In their first game since Ginobili went out, San Antonio actually had the easiest time they’ve had all season against their growing-nemesis Thunder, winning by double-digits. Tim Duncan (25 pts, 15 rebs, 3 blks) and Tony Parker (21 pts, 10 asts, 5 stls) did their part, and Drew Gooden filled in the third-scorer role with 20 points off the bench. Without anything stupid going on with the back of his head or on his chin, Gooden actually isn’t a pain to watch. Without the distraction, you realize that he’s not a bad player …
Rookie mistake: Last minute of the first half, Russell Westbrook tried to bust Parker up with a crossover, only he got picked mid-cross. After Westbrook gave up on the play, TP finished on the other end with a Rondo-ish fake behind-the-back pass into a layup … Wayman Tisdale was at the game, and OKC honored him for his induction into the college Hall of Fame. Brian Bosworth was there, too, but he somehow wasn’t honored for Stone Cold … Some big stat lines from Tuesday: Ray Felton scored 32 in a win over Philly; Joe Johnson had 25 points, six boards and six assists in a win at Toronto; Kirk Hinrich scored 25 off the bench in a win over New York; Ryan Gomes had 24 points and 13 boards in a win over the Clippers; and Pau Gasol had 26 and 12 boards in a win at Sacramento … It’s gotta be about even odds on which Blazer will create the first “Where Will Amazing Happen?” moment in this year’s playoffs: Brandon Roy or Travis Outlaw. Portland’s two crunch-time assassins were at it again in Memphis, with B-Roy scoring 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to bring the team back from a deficit, and Outlaw hitting the game-winner. With 13 seconds left, Outlaw took the ball across the lane, and taking a hit from Rudy Gay, threw up a fadeaway 15-footer while falling on his back that somehow went in off the glass, plus-one … The UConn women completed their undefeated run to the championship, taking out Louisville in another title game that wasn’t really close at all. Tina Charles posted 25 points (11-13 FG) and 19 boards in the Huskies’ 21-point win, and Maya Moore had 18 points, nine boards, five assists and three steals. Crazy stat: No team got within 10 points of UConn ALL SEASON. That’s pure domination … What was up with that insane close-up of Renee Montgomery right after the game? We know networks are always trying to get images of players crying, but they got so close to Renee trying to catch a tear that you could literally see the blood vessels in her eyes … We’re out like Louisville …
Who woulda thunk it? Yao owns DHoward??!! Spurs are done..sorry it’s true! I can’t wait for the playoffs to start!
Anybody seen this? Spike Lee’s trailer for his film on Kobe:
[link.brightcove.com]
“Without anything stupid going on with the back of his head or on his chin, Gooden actually isn’t a pain to watch.”
Gooden might not be a pain to watch for one game, but he’s so wildly inconsistent that over the course of a season he’s downright murder to watch.
Always a mistake to count out the Spurs, especially in odd years.
Kobe is nowhere near MJ.
Oh my lawd, they’re allowing me to comment today.
Can’t wait for the postseason. Who wants to play the Heat?
No big story line of the Chicago comeback Win over the Knicks huh? Just gonna mention 25pts from Kirk, no mention of his Defense, the way Q-Rich and Nate the great got shut down at the end.
spurs are back with a (mild) vengeance
LET THE PLAYOFFS BEGIN!!!!!!!!!!!
This site is out of hand with its institutional bias against LeBron James. The Cavs have the best record in the league and these guys don’t mention him one single time. What a joke this site has become.
yeahh u @ 7. you get use to these things.
Houston Up!
Seems like LeBron’s fans are crybabys like him lol.
YEAAAA ….THAT! is what I need Yao to do. Gotta defend your house. That is Portland and Orlando down at home, two young squads but both strong.
Now they can’t go and lose to Sacramento and Golden St.
Cause Houston getting those wins will look nice with the other West squads beating up on each other.
Hmmm Wonder if Wade is feeling like Kidd did when he tried to get that last shot off and there was a questionable “possible” foul by Wade. Karma? Nahhh!
Like I said as long as Pop is coachin and they have Duncan and Parker and some warm bodies they straight and still a threat. Pop has shown he can flip the script and change styles. It ain’t like a Utah situation where all they know is pick and roll. Spurs still very dangerous and now even to prove they can get it in without Manny.
To funny trying to see Dwight do some offensive moves and end up getting blocked lol.
Von Wafer (The Problem) was at it again last night with some circus shot.
What is it 8 more days of regular season left. Stay Healthy Houston!
houston’s gonna get killed by b-roy. early 1st round exit again….
cavs will finish with the best record and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.
as for lakers? they’ll be exiting the 1st round this year.
HAHAHHAHAHAH Ralphie Parker!
The Mavs are going to win it all?
all i got to say about that butler shot and wests dagger is WOW!
never ever thought i would get a christmas story reference in here. classic. loved it
Yao owns Dwight until he develop some post game.Wade got plucked aint nobody foul his ass.If that was Bron he’d be all types of bitches on here.I aint mad just pointing it out.
did i just read in a Dime article that Yao is not only having a good year but is a possible MVP?
is there something in my orange juice?!?!
LOL @ len-e
U felt like what KOBE tasted with that first!!!
The craziest thing about the Hornets game is, before he had like 8 straight points in overtime, David West was having a terrible shooting night. Matter of fact, so was Rasual Butler before he hit that three. Both teams’ offense was awful until the 4th quarter and OT.
Butler apparently shoots 46% from three in 4th quarters, the best in the NBA. But if another announcer says “The Butler did it” I’m gonna… I don’t know what, but it’s the oldest bad joke ever.
Damn Dwade is so used to getting calls he goes bipolar when it dont go his way in the last couple of seconds.. go figure.. Butlers shot was a prayer too.. ugly, ugly loss..
1/2 game back baby.. im more liking the momentum we building up just like last year.. and dont forget we caught up and beat out Hornets for homecourt last year..
I expect San Antonio to look real sharp this next week.. When something like this happens and you got championship pride you put what you have together and run with it.. and run HARD.. but they’re going to hit the wall in the playoffs.. probably Conference semi’s.. i still dont see them losing in the first round..
Portland looking kinda scary too though.. that homecourt + they startin to build some momentum too.. Portland and Houston would be the best series in the whole Western conference to watch.. Broy & Outlaw getting clamped by Artest & Battier?? Aldridge vs Yao?? thats a good matchup that can go either way..
Oh, and Wade made some pretty strong comments about thinking he was fouled by CP, but every replay seemed to show he just plain lost the ball, watched Peja Stojakovic of all people dive and grab it, got mad, and then dove and grabbed Peja. As far as I could tell, Paul was already past him by the time it rolled out of his hands. You could see he was frustrated, leading to the tech and ejection. Bottom line, if he hadn’t missed that free throw at the end of regulation, the Heat win.
Things I learned today:
1. Reddick cannot fucking defend any basketball player, even if said player is a tortoise injected with a muscle relaxant. Wafer was embrassing him like crazy, raining buckets like Kobe AND Jordan, and making JJ look like Damon Jones AND Brian Scalabrine… AND another Damon Jones.
2. Ron Artest was doing his best to imitate TMac’s shameless jacking, even the Rockets play by play guy was saying ‘I’m starting to be upset with him’. SOOOOO cold.
Lake show 84 – I was thinking the same thing last night when Wade was at the foul line and they said it was only his 4th free throw and there were like 2 minutes left. Holy crap, they actually called him straight up this game… Fast forward to him fumbling the ball and losing it. I hate that guy.
Into more hate, sorry, but Sasha yammied on 2 (two) guys last night. Sasha Vujacic… Seriously. Sasha. My life sucks so bad knowing that Sasha farging Vujacic dunked on dudes.
I don’t think San Antone is done, they aren’t championship caliber, but they might get into the second round.
Yo. YAO!
@ticktock – I completely forgot about the flying shoulder spear that Wade threw at Peja’s knee after he lost the ball!! I hate Wade so bad. Even more than Kobe.
These GREEN-WEEK jerseys are hideous and disgusting. NO TEAMS like this, it confuses the F out of the fans seeing their home team wear celtics green.
“1. Reddick cannot fucking defend any basketball player, even if said player is a tortoise injected with a muscle relaxant. Wafer was embrassing him like crazy, raining buckets like Kobe AND Jordan, and making JJ look like Damon Jones AND Brian Scalabrine… AND another Damon Jones.”
Thanks cuz that was the funniest shit i have read in the past couple of weeks.. LOLOLOLOL
WADE needs to stop actin’ like a BIA
@ GQ – toooooo funny!
But c’mon now, everyone knows JJ can’t defend.
@ ERIC – I agree…I hate those damn CAMISAS VERDES.
Ron Ron IS a jacker. If only they would go in most of the time…it wouldn’t really be a problem.
I’m disregarding #10’s comment. Hop off it. Please. It’s gettin’ frighteningly homo.
“Yao owns Dwight until he develop some post game”
I disagree slightly, DOC. Right now Dwight’s NASTY but it’s all dump offs and dirty work.
Change the sentence to…
“Yao owns Dwight until he develop some…game.”
THERE YA GO!
@13 – ACTUALLY, the Rockets OWN the Blazers’ stem-cells.
@8 – CHICAGORILLA – “the way Q-Rich and Nate the great got shut down at the end.”
They DEFINITELY did get shut down but I don’t know if was ALL KIRK though!
Their D helped pretty well. In addition, Salmons and Miller were EQUALLY responsible for NY’s frustration.
PROPS TO DA LADY HUSKIES! HISTORY-F*&%IN’-MAKERS!
wow, dime actually giving props to Yao for once.
incredible.
Don’t count the Spurs out.
Kinda nice to read a smack with no mention of kobe or bron.
What’s the deal with T. Outlaw? Dude never scores more than 11-12 but he always got the rock in crunch time and dude never disappoints…Even Oden brought a lil somethin. Would not wanna see that squad in the playoffs. Young team with nuthin to lose.
In closin, D West is a cold blooded beast. 2 step backs at crunchtime with the Michael Jordan “leavin the evidence” follow thru. Cold. Oh, and another solid day for Chris Paul. Haters take a day off
@yao fan,
dime always gives yao props when he has a good game….he just doesn’t have enough to overshadow him constantly getting dunked on. Hes ballin though, but lets see what he does in the playoffs again.
“Brian Bosworth was there, too, but he somehow wasn’t honored for Stone Cold”
LMAO at the Boz reference
Drew Gooden is terrible, the guy has never seen a shot he didnt like…
Didn’t catch the game, but sounds like Houston is a classy place to be a fan. Rooting for ex-players, loud cheers for injured role-players…pretty cool fans, all except for that tool Gee…haha.
I’m a huge Yao fan, though I like Dwight Howard a LOT. At this point, I’d say they’re about even, with Howard having a higher upside. But last night is a reason why, if forced, I’d say Yao is #1 in the league right now, with Howard being 1a.
YOUR DIDN’T EVEN BRING UP HOW D-WADE MISSED HIS FREE THROW!? That’s how they lost. DUH.
Dag, the nbatv guys went over this 2 days ago and were saying how they like yao but he cant close games cuz he doesn’t dominate late…Something i said all last year to you lol Just cuz yao is a better overall shooter doesn’t make him the #1 center, when dwight puts up just as many points (if not more) and is better in every other area
@ dagwaller LOL good thing I don’t live in Houston then. I would hate to take away from all that class.
Think that is the first time I ever been called a tool lol!
the reason dwight loses to yao is all an experience things cuz he still bites on fakes and things like that. kinda like the dream and shaq.
Welcome to Houston BABY!
YAO MING > Dwight Howard
Yao has beat DH consistantly in their match ups. Because DH is the high flyer and the out going personality, he gets media hype and love. Yao is by far a more complete and true center than DH. Not wishing he would get injured, but can you imagine DH after a knee injury? Without his jumping his career is over. No skills. For YAO, people try to make fun of him being slow, but remember this guy is 7’6″ 310lbs. How fast would anyone be at that size? He is actually faster than some smaller bigs in the NBA. You can’t expect a 7’6″ guy to be agile and jump 3 times in 2 secs for tip ins. But has there been any 7’3″ or taller guy that can play with his skills and effort?
The media would be dumb enough to give Greg Oden or Bynum props before to Yao. But Yao schools Oden and Bynum everytime. And Yao guards these centers straight up most of the time while these other big men always double on him with 3 big guys on each team taking their turn to tired out Yao. Give the guy his dues.
YAO MING > Howard > Oden > Bynum
Good point, Bron.