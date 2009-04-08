Yao beats Dwight again, and Mike Beasley is having problems

Yao Ming vs. Dwight Howard is the overgrown freak of nature version of Deron Williams vs. Chris Paul; One guy gets all the mainstream love and attention and highlights, while the other just keeps quiet and racks up the W’s in their head-to-head meetings. Yao (20 pts, 16 rebs, 2 blks) got the better of Dwight (13 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) again last night, giving him the entire offensive arsenal in a double-digit Houston win. Yao was hitting fadeaways on the block, hooks from either side, and even broke out a pull-up J off the dribble. He also blocked one of Dwight’s shots without jumping … If Dwight isn’t gonna crack the Top-3 in MVP voting, you know Yao has no chance. But with the Rockets still very much in the mix to get 2nd-place in the West and win 50-plus games — mostly without T-Mac and with Ron Artest as the only healthy guy in the rotation close to being an All-Star — Yao should at least get some votes in the 4th-5th-6th place range, right? … The Houston fans cheered Rafer Alston during intros, but saved their biggest ovation for Carl Landry, who made it back on the court three weeks after getting shot in the leg. Landry (20 mins, 8 pts, 5 rebs) wore a sleeve on his calf … If you see Michael Beasley walking around with an eye patch, that’s because last night he had his eye shot out worse than Ralphie Parker on Christmas Day. Desite an otherwise solid game, Beasley (25 pts, 9 rebs) was the unfortunate victim on the two biggest plays of Heat/Hornets: With time running out in the fourth and N.O. down three, Rasual Butler mishandled a handoff from Chris Paul (26 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts, 6 stls), and when Beasley came over to help Jamario Moon trap on the sideline, Butler still buried an off-balance triple at the buzzer. Then, tied up in overtime with less than 10 seconds to go, David West got to his favorite spot — you already know where — and drained a fadeaway J with Beasley all over him … Miami had a chance to tie on the other end, but D-Wade (32 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) lost his handle, then lost his head and got ejected for arguing with the refs about the no-call. That allowed the Hornets to ice it at the line and clinch a playoff spot … Are the Spurs really a wrap without Manu for the rest of the year? One of our writers doesn’t think so. In their first game since Ginobili went out, San Antonio actually had the easiest time they’ve had all season against their growing-nemesis Thunder, winning by double-digits. Tim Duncan (25 pts, 15 rebs, 3 blks) and Tony Parker (21 pts, 10 asts, 5 stls) did their part, and Drew Gooden filled in the third-scorer role with 20 points off the bench. Without anything stupid going on with the back of his head or on his chin, Gooden actually isn’t a pain to watch. Without the distraction, you realize that he’s not a bad player …

Rookie mistake: Last minute of the first half, Russell Westbrook tried to bust Parker up with a crossover, only he got picked mid-cross. After Westbrook gave up on the play, TP finished on the other end with a Rondo-ish fake behind-the-back pass into a layup … Wayman Tisdale was at the game, and OKC honored him for his induction into the college Hall of Fame. Brian Bosworth was there, too, but he somehow wasn’t honored for Stone Cold … Some big stat lines from Tuesday: Ray Felton scored 32 in a win over Philly; Joe Johnson had 25 points, six boards and six assists in a win at Toronto; Kirk Hinrich scored 25 off the bench in a win over New York; Ryan Gomes had 24 points and 13 boards in a win over the Clippers; and Pau Gasol had 26 and 12 boards in a win at Sacramento … It’s gotta be about even odds on which Blazer will create the first “Where Will Amazing Happen?” moment in this year’s playoffs: Brandon Roy or Travis Outlaw. Portland’s two crunch-time assassins were at it again in Memphis, with B-Roy scoring 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to bring the team back from a deficit, and Outlaw hitting the game-winner. With 13 seconds left, Outlaw took the ball across the lane, and taking a hit from Rudy Gay, threw up a fadeaway 15-footer while falling on his back that somehow went in off the glass, plus-one … The UConn women completed their undefeated run to the championship, taking out Louisville in another title game that wasn’t really close at all. Tina Charles posted 25 points (11-13 FG) and 19 boards in the Huskies’ 21-point win, and Maya Moore had 18 points, nine boards, five assists and three steals. Crazy stat: No team got within 10 points of UConn ALL SEASON. That’s pure domination … What was up with that insane close-up of Renee Montgomery right after the game? We know networks are always trying to get images of players crying, but they got so close to Renee trying to catch a tear that you could literally see the blood vessels in her eyes … We’re out like Louisville …