Travel Ariza

Unleash the angry Lakers fans — although today they have a right to be whiny. At the end of what was probably the Game of the Year (so far), L.A. was down one with 10.5 seconds left. Kobe had the ball of course, but since he’d been gutting the Spurs throughout the fourth quarter with his scoring and passing, you really had no idea what he might do. When San Antonio brought the trap, Kobe swung it to Trevor Ariza, who took a lot of contact on his way to the basket before being whistled for a travel. Best-case scenario for L.A., the refs could have put Ariza on the line. Worst-case scenario, they might have been able to foul Tim Duncan, who grabbed Ariza’s miss. Either way, the replay showed Ariza didn’t really travel … Before that, though, it was Kobe’s quarter. The Spurs had a double-digit lead before Kobe (29 pts, 10 asts) nailed a corner three that kicked off a 9-0 run to get the Lakers back in it. When he wasn’t feeding Josh Powell, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom for easy buckets, Kobe was shooting Roger Mason‘s eyes out, eventually giving L.A. the lead. Duncan (20 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts) responded with a miracle hook that wasn’t so much a shot as it was an accident, then Kobe promptly nailed a three in Mason’s grill, breaking out the Big Balls Dance for (we think) the first time in his career … San Antonio ball, Matt Bonner took about 4.97 seconds to inbound, finally hitting Mason along the sideline, who made a tough catch, turned and hit a jumper as Derek Fisher fouled him. Mason’s go-ahead free throw set up the Ariza play … Oh-by-the-way: SIX MINUTES off the bench for Bruce Bowen? … The Indiana Pacers versus a high-profile team usually means a thriller. Danny Granger didn’t have a great night against the Pistons, but he mixed up Tayshaun and drilled a pull-up J over him with 3.9 seconds left to force overtime … Now, how many times have we said to NEVER leave Troy Murphy open beyond the arc? Murph opened things up for Indy in the extra frame, sticking two triples from just outside his sweet spot and paving the way for the W … Allen Iverson (23 pts) is fast, T.J. Ford (23 pts) is faster, but Rodney Stuckey looked like Usain Bolt with a firecracker up his shorts last night. He was flying past everybody on his way to 30 points. Did you ever think you’d see the day when A.I. isn’t even the fastest guy in his own backcourt? … It’s official: The Celtics have their swagger back. All it took was a couple games of knocking around their favorite punching bags from Toronto — plus a little classless/harmless gesture in the process — and Boston is looking unstoppable again, handing the Nets (a good road team) a 32-piece McNugget on Wednesday. Even Bill Walker got in on the rout, dropping in a layup with a mid-air spin off an inbounds pass during garbage time …
Down two, closing seconds, the Raptors got the ball to Chris Bosh on the left block one-on-one with Joakim Noah. If you’re a Raps fan, you can’t be mad at that. But then Noah broke out his Florida D, hardly giving Bosh an inch until Bosh had to pull a Yao Ming and shoot a fadeaway, which Noah blocked. Ballgame. Joakim’s take in the post-game: “I knew he was going to try to pump fake because he pump fakes a lot. I didn’t go for his first pump fake and the shot clock was going down so I knew he had to get it up.” Over to Bosh, who saw it this way: “I made the mistake of picking my dribble up after he cut off the baseline. It’s not going to be the last time we’re in a situation like that, or I’m in a situation like that. You just learn from it and keep going.” … Toronto also has to learn to defend the opposing point guard. Derrick Rose went nuts on ’em in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his 25 points. Thing is, Jose Calderon is still out injured, and rookie Roko Ukic is supposed to be the good defender out of the bunch … We had to check a couple sources to confirm this, but yes, the Thunder did deliver a 20-piecing. Seriously. The Jazz were on the losing end in one of the worst overall performances by any team this season. Without Paul Millsap they got debacled on the boards, 48-26, getting outworked by short (Russell Westbrook), skinny (Kevin Durant, Kyle Weaver) and unathletic (Nenad Krstic) opponents. And that’s when they weren’t playing atrocious defense … Warriors/Kings was a game for the fantasy owners. In three overtimes, you got a 30-point, 22-rebound effort from Brad Miller; 25 points, 14 boards and seven dimes from John Salmons; 35 points from Jamal Crawford; 26 points, six assists and three steals from C.J. Watson; and a 12-point, 14-board, 5-block line from Andris Biedrins … As for the game, it was wild. Zero defense, broken ratchets, and the GS crowd made you almost feel like you were watching two great teams. Kelenna Azubuike ended the first OT when he took a pass coming off a curl and back-pedaled into a three with nine seconds left; Kevin Martin single-handedly forced the third OT when he nullified the Warriors’ five-point lead with 24 seconds left; and Salmons’ baseline fadeaway with 1.6 ticks remaining in the third OT was winner … Other stat orgies from Wednesday’s schedule: Chris Paul had 33 points, 10 boards, 11 dimes and seven steals in a win over Dallas; David Lee had 30 points, 10 boards and six assists in a win over the Wizards; Nick Young dropped 33 points in the loss; Andre Iguodala scored 29 in a rout of the Blazers; and Marcus Camby went for 18 boards and four blocks in a loss to the Hawks … We’re not even sure what the desired “job” qualifications are, but we have a feeling Brian McKnight or Rashad McCants‘ girl will take “Celebrity Apprentice.” As for Dennis Rodman? We’d be too scared to find out what he’d wear on Casual Fridays … We’re out like Bowen …
Stuckey should start in the Allstar game. BTW Fug the Celtics.
you’re fuckin crazy Fed. Despite a bad game last night, the PG that should start in the All Star game is Devin Harris.
btw, i think I saw Steph walking around w/ Walter McCarty at the Celtics game last night. dear God no…
stuckey should start in the allstar game… LMAO
i know he is playing great right now, but that is a bit much.
btw, paul with almost a quadruple double.wow
cant wait for lakers-spurs in LA next week.
fuck the refs. i can understand blowing one call (6 seconds inbound violation by bonner) and payback for D-fish on Brent Barry last year
but then to blow the no foul/travel call on ariza? WTF?
fuck that shit, that was the lakers game the whole fourth quarter
and fuck Mason too for being unoriginal and breaking out the big balls dance after kobe had (except he did it with one hand, which means he probably has prostate cancer)
either way, the lakers arent playing that DOMINATING D that they were supposed to be playing, and now we’re suffering, every game coming down to the last. i hope its cus we aint healthy
Kobe’s still the best, hands down. no way CP3, LBJ or ANYONE can do what he does
A couple of gems from CHI @ TOR
TOR crowd is insane, they were cheering like they were beating Bulls 70+ victories with Jordan, Pippen and Rodman. I think I saw Terrence and Phillip in the crowd.
Jay Triano’s tie had some sort of hollogram in it it made me dizzy when i saw it.
Chris “Predator” Bosh choked in a couple of plays. It seemed TOR has the weakest home court advantage in the L.
Nice lineup switching in the last minutes by Del Negro, putting Nocioni in offense and Ty Thomas in Defense. It was obvious that before those adjustments Predator killed Noce in a couple of plays.
D-Rose was sensational, breaking havoc in helpless TOR D.
Im out like TOR will to win, and Predator’s clean underware
Peace
Chris Paul’s stat line is nuts. He is certified quadruple double threat. Insane.
Oh and youngfed that fitty track is wack.
i don’t know what this means about my life but i think i’m slowly becoming a kobe fan after all these years of strict jordanism. Maybe me using the word “fan” is premature. I do know that when he hit that 3 in front of mason and then big ball danced down the court i jumped up, excited like “that’s cold!” and then when the lakers ended up losing i thought to myself (while smirking) “ha, ha kobe, never big ball dance until you know that the game is decided”
but in the past i would have hated seeing him hit that 3 and would have (figuratively) jumped out the chair once it was clear that the spurs had won it.
anyway, Cleveland vs. LA might be the game to cancel/reschedule conflicting for
yo from jurg (yes, do you like jurg saying this?)
and it is so good to see so many good scores today. my fantasy team had wonderful day. so wonderful. like you i find it hard to see mr bad porn maggitte shoot a lonely 4 from 12 tries at the line. i always find him so very good at the free line but not today. maybe he was worries that mr monta is coming back and was trying too hard.
i can say a quick hi hi to my dansk friends who wrote to jurg in native tongue before todays smack. and no, i don’t think you are my cousin because i was raised by no mother and father and i am an orphan. so i think you were trying on some funny things, but were not funny. maybe you can just eat my asshole instead. and now you have been told.
this is from jurg, hi hi.
hi hi hi big Jugs again from bronx and timbuktu
golden state crowd is good yes once watched a game there, crowd so diverse many euro asian latino people watching like united nations yes yes very happy
triple overtime is bad for eyes, bad for young ballers, will make them forget fundamentals of defense like boxing out / help defense
predator har har har that one funny how about mr villanueva look like mona lisa and mr oden looking like king kong and sam cassell like an alien yes yes that funny
me Jugs dont curse but that travel is bad bad call like larry johnson 4 point play back when i was young
hi hi hi again to posters and dime crew, read back and mr fields need work on the freebie coz the best things in life are free
true jugs never lie
Jugs
^^^LOL^^^^
@Celts Fan
Devin Harris not gonna happen bro. I’m voting for Rodney and AI allday
hi hi hi mr jurgy my almost same name guy
you like someone eating your asshole that’s bad all male cred you have disappeared forever like youngfed when he man up for souljda boy youuuuuuuuuuuuu then you wax your balls disgusting who does that for you let me guess clay aiken har har har
and you write things like bad porn and tongue so so gay you at wrong website my friends call you guys guido
and remember like tyrone i say
true jugs never lie
big Jugs
also, cause you all got me laughing this morning
@rodnets
lol at terrence and phillips
i was watching when vinnie brought in tyrus and i thought that it would be a good move if it paid off. (which of his old assistants suggested it though?
and also, shame on bosh for not getting anything out of that play but a ball sent back. no drawn foul or anything. If Noah can guard a quick big like bosh like that then he’s got more upside than previously expected.
@dank
“which means he probably has prostate cancer”
lol.but then i stop and think and realize there’s nothing funny about any cancer…
i didn’t know/feel that mason was trying to do the dance too but if he was and did the one hand one it’s probably cause stopped and thought about the fact that there’s still time on the clock for the lakers to get their possession in and kobe’s still in the game.
kobe really seems to be on that deep dagger 3 this year (or have i just not noticed?)
Mason turned and made a jumper as Fisher fouled him? Way I saw it Fisher left his defensive position for a pointless steal, which he didn’t really have a chance at anyway, that only would have left him holding the ball out of bounds and taken 0.5 off the clock. Then Mason took the wide open j while being smart enough to basically launch a kick into Fisher, who was pointlessly running around Mason and in no position to contest anything except his own record as a smart player at the end of games.
Enormous brain fart, had me thinking of Rasheed leaving Robert Horry, it was that dumb and unexpected.
This the first and probably last time you’ll ever hear Joakim Noah’s name in dimemag reference to something positive he did on the basketball court
This is the first and probably last time you’ll ever hear Joakim Noah’s name in dimemag reference to something positive he did on the basketball court
WTF happened to Derek Fisher? How did his brain get turned to mush? He totally wasted an epic performance by Kobe. I can’t be mad at the missed call, because it shouldn’t have got to that point. Fisher is killing the Lakers. Killing. Them.
@Jugs
If all jurgs male credibilty disappeared then so has your originality. Stop ridin’ that n@gga’s coat tails and come up with your own gimmick. Just because people on here find him funny you wanna copy cat dude. How lame is that. Little kids should be allowed to use the computer.
hi hi hi youngfed
i cant speak straight english yet im live in slum ghetto we migrated from timbuktu to united states 4 years ago i have to work for construction company to earn money for education
i learned imitation is greatest form of flattery yes yes jurgy kinda flat down there but i can relate myself to him like a foreigner wanting to know how mainstream basketball and internet yes yes bless internet and how my idols hakeem and dikembe made it to the nba
and derek fisher basketball IQ regressing like he got alzheimers that move is not like seasoned pro so dumb dumb yes
hey hey if thats how you like it mr fed
true jugs says hey not hi
Jugs
Who thinks Jurg or Jugs is funny? they are both fucking annoying. I mean Jugs, where the fuck are you from Timbuktu? yet your writing like your European? Africans dont speak like they are from Europe, be original, be funny, do some fucking research. Jurg is bad enough with his annoying Hi Hi Catch phrases and fucked statements, now hes trying to talk with American slang, what next. But Jugs, your just fucking sad, Jurg is a fucking twat, Jugs is trying to be like him… hmmm, messed up, get theropy… both of you? i suggest couple theropy, saves of the cost for both you nut bags. Peace cunts
Soopa says:
Chris Paul’s stat line is nuts. He is certified quadruple double threat. Insane.
Oh and youngfed that fitty track is wack.
–> The last line was weird. Since when did Fiddy have a good track since Wanksta? Even that was wack.
lmao at the lakers fans lmao lmao lmao.
the fisher foul was an obvious good call, the ariza travel, MAYBE not so much. but then where was the foul call on the lakers when duncan got mugged during his awful heave that went in? all in all the refs where not TERRIBLE, not good but not terrible. all things considered, mason did a decent job on kobe for single coverage from a guy who “isnt a good defender” (so many have said that about him) he did a pretty decent job. the spurs had their way with the lakers offensively for the whole game, their defense was rather weak or as pop put it, “average”. the spurs did everything they could to LOSE that game in the last 3 minutes.
oh and to all those “bynam and ariza equal manu being injured” guys (and you know who you are) YOUR NUTS! bynam was OK, and ariza was a foul machine, maybe he should take the machine name for himself. how about him fouling hill on the 3, and then doing it to mason later on. and then there is manu, who is not 100% YET but he sure is getting close. he just needs a little more conditioning.
im out like the lakers title hopes
The Wussards made a big mistake investing in Antwan and Gilbert. Nick Young was the best player on the team for the past two games and Javale McGee is LEGIT when he gets more than 2 minutes. They should have rebuilt around Young, Mason, Blatche, McGee..
What do the Raps do from here?
Bustnani is suddenly the best big man while Bosh and O’Neal are looking very over-rated. I’l get back into my broken record routine and say “trade Bosh while he is still considered an all star”. My best options are Bosh for Dirk and Bosh for Hedo.
on a sidenote Bynum had 3 rebounds
Houston Up!
LOL @ the lil riff between Jugs and Jurgs. The both funny.
San An. fans got to have some real swag today. Laker fans should to, I mean it was a back to back game and could have went either way/
I always say in the season you need games like that to remember come playoffs so you don’t make that same mistake if the situation comes up again.
Dang I wanted CP to get that quad dub. I know he had to want it to.
Utah fans shouldn’t trip, although Amar’s take will be interesting.
Who will be the first team to 50 wins…Cleveland!
Who will be the winning record team out the playoffs in the West…Dallas.
Who has the most techs so far this year?
wheres the bargnani mention? hes been tearing it up as of late
RangerJohn,
Your Spurs won by the skin of their teeth against an undermanned squad, so saying out like the Lakers’ title hopes makes me think u need to put the bong down. When the postseason gets here, u will see that Bynum and Ariza equals Manu, Manu plays his best game of the year and y’all still squeek by at home v a team off a back to back? Don’t be too proud of the win playa. And bynum was beastin Timmy, should have had at least 3 and 1’s but I digress. See ya next sunday in staples.
@Jugs
Yeah I use slang you say that like I should be ashamed or something. Matter of fact “let my name taste like ass when you speak it.” – B.I.G.
@Dr. Drey
lmao
@Truth
Man that track is the old fiddy all day. I loved it. The aftermath camp might by the best thang out.
Best line “I swing through a phase get up in bad mood. I’m on that oodles and noddles that duke the dog food”
Suspect. i agree with your statement bout the Spurs not letting this victory get to their heads. BUT, i think Bynum = Duncan and Ariza > than Ginobili. Ginobili was due for a breakout game and he finally got it against a team that was so tired, they let this become a shootout….but if you watched the game you saw bynum giving Timmy D mad buckets. wat needs to happen for the lakers is the following: when its crunch time, roll out a lineup of Bynum, Gasol, Odom, Ariza, and Kobe. yea, theyll prolly double team kobe, but that gives him 4 guys he can pass to to finish around the basket
PLEASE PHIL, GIMME THAT LINEUP
everyone is screwed come playoff time. and that includes lebron and the cavs in the finals!
man did anyone see the azubuike block on kevin martin? i know thats late for the east coast people-he blocked it with his right hand and caught it with his left hand!
@youngfed-gotta luv the king and smooth dimes!!!
@Vinny
I do it for the fam, plus the dime chiks DIME was posting were like two rusty nickles. lol
Where’s LAballer at today and his Lakers are the greatest trash?
oh the lakers fans will be on here soon-remember its 630 out here!
A 20-piecing would have me worried. A one point loss on the road, on back-to-back, with the Spurs playing their best and getting calls late? No worries. The Lakers are on a mission and will eliminate the Spurs AGAIN come playoff time. Mark it down.
Fed u know we tight like virgin nookie but that oodles of noodles bar is wack.No excuses LA fuck them calls yall just took that L.Yall gonna see them again,that was just a preview so all the dickheads who was on here talking like the Spurs dont have a chance of beating kobe and the Supremes to eat they words for 24 hours.CP3-Whoooo!
Um…….HEAT/Bucks?!?!
Daequan Cook sticking threes all over Milwaukee?
umm aiight first of all is their a blind epedemic going on in san antonio we didn’t all hear about? i know lakers have had calls go our way in games that got decided by the refs so im not gonna bitch about it..the refs are too in control of the outcome of games and this is another example of that fact.. aj..son eat penis like you know you like it cause you cant even tell me you are as proud of that victory as i am of that loss..kobe IS the greatest right now and hes proving it over and over..
also..those weren’t the only bad calls..duncan called a timeout without posession of the ball when clearly it should have been a jump ball and that happened before the other bullshit..horrible calls going against the lakers, injuries, manu having one of his best games of the season, mason jr. finding the ghost of horry, playing on the road on a back to back and losing by one point..ill take it..just goes to show what ive been harping on..in a playoff series the spurs arent getting that lucky with the W over and over so you can have that game..ill take the chip and see you fuckers at the parade =]
Much Ups To My Friendy Friend Control!
Dank. Lol bynum=duncan hahahahahahahahHHaha and even better ariza>manu hahHHahahahahahahahaha. Gtfoh and btw laker fans are full of shit lol u take da win we take the title. What title ? The one u won when? And someone said an undermanned laker team lol. Please fellas u lost stfu u got a taste of what manu couldnt do last year
Dank,
I feel ya homie. I don’t see them beating the Lake Show 4 out of 7, especially when we have that homecourt. And I co-sign all that LABaller said. That analysis was pinpoint as fuck.
Y’all see Kobe’s face when he walked off after the game? I wonder what the convo between him and Trevor sounded like.
Ian,
And you got a taste of what Bynum couldn’t do last year. He still gotta man up on the boards, he only had 3, but 18pts are always beneficial. I agree, Bynum does not equal Duncan, but in no way will he get bitched by him. You see he took it str8 at him last night, and with success. He didn’t get those calls in Timmy’s gym, but it’s all gravy. U kno they gonna end u playing in May/June so all will be taken care of.
Seriously, Bynum = Duncan and Ariza > Manu…everybody wants to be Jurg now and have some shtick, apparently this guy’s shtick is to be an idiot.
no love for the heat again?! man they was all over the bucks last night and it wasnt Wade doing all the work. Cook and beasley got in on the show. Beasley is showing his potential.
@Youngfed
Stuckey aint quite an all star yet but he keep playing like he playing and he getting my vote next year.
Matter of fact, its a bunch of rising PGs in the East this year: Stuckey, Harris, Rondo, Rose, Chalmers is next…calderon need to learn to play D, duhon is because of a system, and Felton is on a team thats losing
Who the hell gave nick young the green light to go off in games?
get off Jurgs nuts…
utah played like an old sack of shit last night. jerry sloan is rolling over in his grave wishing for better times like when john and karl were there — those guy were pretty much indestructable for the jazz, karl — for example — had missed more games to suspensions than injuries when he played for the jazz.
boozer alone has missed more games in the last 4 years than john and karl had in their combined 40 years in the league. silly.
Manu’s 3 at the end of the 3rd quarter was naaasty.
Mason is a cold-blooded clutch shooter, that’s his 3rd game-winner this year already (PHX, LAC, LAL).
That was definitely the best game so far this season.
. . . . . . .
I just wish there wasn’t that “travel” call at the end b/c it is very unfortunate that it just adds to the list of built-in excuses for the Lakers (b2b, injuries, now refs).
Well Ariza missed the shot anyway, Kobe should have tried a bomb from outside before Manu came over. Duncan got the rebound, even if they fouled they were out of timeouts with only 0.8 seconds left…GAME OVER.
@ all Spurs fans
Why are Spurs fans even yakking?? Yeah we got a taste of Manu could do last night and you guys STILL needed the Three Blind Mice..
You guys had your big three come through for you with all of them scoring 20+ and you guys still SHOULVE lost.. If you guys think you can win a 7 games series with us like that your looking at 6 games at the most with us MURDERING you guys in LA.. Dont talk yet and have some class like your team does.. U guys are hyped over a game in your house BEFORE the AllStar break.. Oh yeah my bad we ousted u guys last year..
But it works because the Spurs usually get jobbed with calls anyways so it was Karma.. But come on now.. 1 point in San Antonio and now our title hopes are out the window?? LOLOLOLOLOL
Im out like Spurs fans common sense..
The only excuse i am making is at the end of games Derek Fisher shouldnt be on the court as a defender..
I hate on Manu as much as anyone…but you can’t say Ariza>Manu…that clearly isn’t even close to being right.
Why are Laker fans saying that LA was undermanned? If a guy is good enough to take the court, there are no excuses. Kobe is playing without a pinky finger, but saying he’s playing injured is just a weak ass excuse, don’t disrespect the team by giving them an out like that.
The SA-LA game last night is a perfect example of how much control refs have over the game. It’s disgusting, something needs to change in the NBA. Calls like Ariza’s and Mason’s at the end of the game need to be reviewed (instant replay) before a foul/possession change is given out. That would give control of the game to the players, where it belongs.
Why are all the Lakers fans yakking???
Lakers aint done nothing for years except choke and let Kobe lead them no where.