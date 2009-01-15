Travel Ariza

Unleash the angry Lakers fans — although today they have a right to be whiny. At the end of what was probably the Game of the Year (so far), L.A. was down one with 10.5 seconds left. Kobe had the ball of course, but since he’d been gutting the Spurs throughout the fourth quarter with his scoring and passing, you really had no idea what he might do. When San Antonio brought the trap, Kobe swung it to Trevor Ariza, who took a lot of contact on his way to the basket before being whistled for a travel. Best-case scenario for L.A., the refs could have put Ariza on the line. Worst-case scenario, they might have been able to foul Tim Duncan, who grabbed Ariza’s miss. Either way, the replay showed Ariza didn’t really travel … Before that, though, it was Kobe’s quarter. The Spurs had a double-digit lead before Kobe (29 pts, 10 asts) nailed a corner three that kicked off a 9-0 run to get the Lakers back in it. When he wasn’t feeding Josh Powell, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom for easy buckets, Kobe was shooting Roger Mason‘s eyes out, eventually giving L.A. the lead. Duncan (20 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts) responded with a miracle hook that wasn’t so much a shot as it was an accident, then Kobe promptly nailed a three in Mason’s grill, breaking out the Big Balls Dance for (we think) the first time in his career … San Antonio ball, Matt Bonner took about 4.97 seconds to inbound, finally hitting Mason along the sideline, who made a tough catch, turned and hit a jumper as Derek Fisher fouled him. Mason’s go-ahead free throw set up the Ariza play … Oh-by-the-way: SIX MINUTES off the bench for Bruce Bowen? … The Indiana Pacers versus a high-profile team usually means a thriller. Danny Granger didn’t have a great night against the Pistons, but he mixed up Tayshaun and drilled a pull-up J over him with 3.9 seconds left to force overtime … Now, how many times have we said to NEVER leave Troy Murphy open beyond the arc? Murph opened things up for Indy in the extra frame, sticking two triples from just outside his sweet spot and paving the way for the W … Allen Iverson (23 pts) is fast, T.J. Ford (23 pts) is faster, but Rodney Stuckey looked like Usain Bolt with a firecracker up his shorts last night. He was flying past everybody on his way to 30 points. Did you ever think you’d see the day when A.I. isn’t even the fastest guy in his own backcourt? … It’s official: The Celtics have their swagger back. All it took was a couple games of knocking around their favorite punching bags from Toronto — plus a little classless/harmless gesture in the process — and Boston is looking unstoppable again, handing the Nets (a good road team) a 32-piece McNugget on Wednesday. Even Bill Walker got in on the rout, dropping in a layup with a mid-air spin off an inbounds pass during garbage time …

Down two, closing seconds, the Raptors got the ball to Chris Bosh on the left block one-on-one with Joakim Noah. If you’re a Raps fan, you can’t be mad at that. But then Noah broke out his Florida D, hardly giving Bosh an inch until Bosh had to pull a Yao Ming and shoot a fadeaway, which Noah blocked. Ballgame. Joakim’s take in the post-game: “I knew he was going to try to pump fake because he pump fakes a lot. I didn’t go for his first pump fake and the shot clock was going down so I knew he had to get it up.” Over to Bosh, who saw it this way: “I made the mistake of picking my dribble up after he cut off the baseline. It’s not going to be the last time we’re in a situation like that, or I’m in a situation like that. You just learn from it and keep going.” … Toronto also has to learn to defend the opposing point guard. Derrick Rose went nuts on ’em in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his 25 points. Thing is, Jose Calderon is still out injured, and rookie Roko Ukic is supposed to be the good defender out of the bunch … We had to check a couple sources to confirm this, but yes, the Thunder did deliver a 20-piecing. Seriously. The Jazz were on the losing end in one of the worst overall performances by any team this season. Without Paul Millsap they got debacled on the boards, 48-26, getting outworked by short (Russell Westbrook), skinny (Kevin Durant, Kyle Weaver) and unathletic (Nenad Krstic) opponents. And that’s when they weren’t playing atrocious defense … Warriors/Kings was a game for the fantasy owners. In three overtimes, you got a 30-point, 22-rebound effort from Brad Miller; 25 points, 14 boards and seven dimes from John Salmons; 35 points from Jamal Crawford; 26 points, six assists and three steals from C.J. Watson; and a 12-point, 14-board, 5-block line from Andris Biedrins … As for the game, it was wild. Zero defense, broken ratchets, and the GS crowd made you almost feel like you were watching two great teams. Kelenna Azubuike ended the first OT when he took a pass coming off a curl and back-pedaled into a three with nine seconds left; Kevin Martin single-handedly forced the third OT when he nullified the Warriors’ five-point lead with 24 seconds left; and Salmons’ baseline fadeaway with 1.6 ticks remaining in the third OT was winner … Other stat orgies from Wednesday’s schedule: Chris Paul had 33 points, 10 boards, 11 dimes and seven steals in a win over Dallas; David Lee had 30 points, 10 boards and six assists in a win over the Wizards; Nick Young dropped 33 points in the loss; Andre Iguodala scored 29 in a rout of the Blazers; and Marcus Camby went for 18 boards and four blocks in a loss to the Hawks … We’re not even sure what the desired “job” qualifications are, but we have a feeling Brian McKnight or Rashad McCants‘ girl will take “Celebrity Apprentice.” As for Dennis Rodman? We’d be too scared to find out what he’d wear on Casual Fridays … We’re out like Bowen …