Andre 3000

The last time the Sixers and Rockets played, one of the Houston announcers said about Andre Iguodala, “When he came into the League he could run and jump. Now he’s mastered that outside shot.” While we wouldn’t exactly say A.I.2’s mastered it, in last night’s Sixers/Rockets matchup he showed off that improved jumper and then some, sticking big shots in crunch time and not letting anyone forget that run-and-jump aspect of his game. In the first half, Iguodala caught an alley-oop where he scaled Yao‘s back and almost sat on his shoulders (think Reign Man over Rodman in the ’96 Finals). As for the jumper? Iguodala was hitting H-O-R-S-E shots against Houston’s zone D throughout the fourth quarter of a comeback win. With 36 seconds left he knocked down a baseline fadeaway with Shane Battier all in his shirt and Yao’s hand in his face, putting Philly ahead by four. After the Rockets called timeout, Iguodala (20 pts) went back to the bench doing the Nick Van Exel “Get off my d*ck” move. (Remember when national TV announcers had to pretend Van Exel was “quieting the crowd” whenever he did that?) … After the timeout Yao got an and-one, but missed the free throw. On Houston’s last chance, trailing by two with five seconds left, T-Mac (24 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts) and Yao ran a pick-and-roll to get Mac an open look, but The Dalembeast (13 rebs, 4 blks) jumped out at McGrady and got a hand on his shot to end it … Earlier in the game, Andre Miller had a Derrick Rose flashback when he fell on his ass following T-Mac’s simply change-of-direction dribble in transition. The worst part was that ‘Dre wasn’t even guarding McGrady; he was sticking somebody else and just watching Mac, but the move made him fall anyway … Expect Elton Brand back in Philly’s starting lineup the next time they play. He put up 14 points, seven boards and six blocks off the bench … The Hornets weren’t supposed to win last night. David West and Tyson Chandler were out. Chris Paul couldn’t make a shot (3-for-12 FG). Neither could James Posey (1-for-13 FG). In order to knock off the Nuggets, N.O. had to rely on defense, a little luck — a.k.a. Chauncey Billups, J.R. Smith and Linas Kleiza not being able to buy a three — a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, and Devin Brown. Forgot he was even in the League, didn’t you? Brown (18 pts) was only getting decent burn because Mo Pete hurt his foot in the first half, but he capitalized off CP’s penetration and passing (12 pts, 10 asts) and played some pretty good D … It says here that Mo Pete is only 31, but forget the number: he looks too old to be rocking the mohawk … After getting his shot sent to the peanut man by Sean Marks, safe to say Birdman Andersen‘s days as a dunk contest option are over … We can’t remember if it was Gary Payton or Chris Webber who called it on NBA TV, but the Bobcats suffered a huge letdown following their big win over the Lakers from Tuesday, getting cracked by the Blazers last night. Of course you could just chalk it up to fatigue — having played a double-overtime game the night before and having to get on a plane afterward — or to Charlotte likely being mentally out of it after learning about Gerald Wallace‘s condition. (Thanks to Andrew Bynum, Crash suffered a collapsed lung.) … Adam Morrison started in Wallace’s place and had four points and four fouls. Just think: Once upon a time, everyone wanted the Blazers to draft Morrison over Brandon Roy …
Danny Granger (knee) sat out Pacers/Bucks, allowing T.J. Ford to justifiably not pass to anyone and go for his. Ford dropped 34 points (with three assists and five turnovers) and was in constant attack mode, which the Pacers need when Granger is out. But you know T.J. still had his moments that drove Jim O’Brien that much closer to picking up the phone and calling these people. With less than two minutes to go, Indiana was ahead by three when T.J. tried to force a pass between four defenders, resulting in a turnover. Then a couple possessions later, Ford tried to shake Charlie Bell with a behind-the-back move and got his pocket picked, leading to transition points for Milwaukee … Despite all that, the Pacers managed to hold on for the W. On the Bucks’ last good chance, they ran a great inbounds play where Richard Jefferson was supposed to hit Joe Alexander at the rim with a lob. RJ put the pass where it needed to be, but Joe had it go right through his hands … Not a good night for Bucks assistant Kelvin Sampson. The former Indiana University coach was getting crap from the fans all night, and one time the Pacers mascot stood behind the Milwaukee bench holding an over-sized fake cell phone … Some notable stat lines from Wednesday’s schedule: Eddie House knocked down eight threes and finished with 28 points in Boston’s blowout of Sacramento; Josh Smith had 26 points, 12 boards and four steals in a loss to New York; Rasheed Wallace dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a win over Minnesota; and Derrick Rose went for 21 points and six assist in a rout of the Clippers, who got Baron Davis (1-for-10 FG) and Marcus Camby back from their respective injuries … Assuming you didn’t watch Grizzlies/Thunder, the end of regulation came down to Memphis trailing by two with about five seconds left. If you’re new coach Lionel Hollins, what’s your play? Do you go to Rudy Gay (25 pts) or O.J. Mayo? Is there even a third option? Apparently there is, because the Grizz ended up with Mike Conley taking a three. First of all, you don’t even need a three in that spot. Second, it’s MIKE CONLEY. (To Hollins’ credit, that didn’t seem to be the designed play. Conley may have done that on his own.) Of course he bricked, but luckily Rudy tracked down the offensive rebound and got a putback to force OT. We’re not sure if Rudy’s subsequent dirty look on his face was from getting himself hyped or if he was pissed at Conley for taking that shot … The overtime belonged to Kevin Durant, however. He put the finishing touches on a 35-point effort as OKC outscored Memphis 14-2 in the extra frame. Do you think KD has done enough to warrant an All-Star selection? The reserves will be announced later today. Two of Dime’s writers have made their picks — check out Aron Phillips’ rosters HERE, and Austin Burton’s HERE. Durant makes the cut on one of them … We’re out like The ‘Stache over B-Roy …
we out like the guy at the end of this vid
I’m not sure how it is possible but Golden State got worse with the return of Moped. They should seriously think about voiding his contract(they still have the option).
I read yesterday that Elton Brand is available. If I am the 76rs I trade Brand and Miller for Shawn Marion and Mike Beasley NOW..
Your Fantasy MVP is…Kevin Durant with this insane line:
35 points, 10 boards, 6 assists, 4 blocks
Houston Up!
Philly loss hurt.
Congrats to doc and all Philly fans. I think that is you to P.C.
Houston really has to break the hey we got a lead, then lose trend.
Still a flood is coming.
Nate Robinson is going on and don’t look now but the Knicks could make the playoffs.
So who gets the All Star Snub? Ol boy in Minnesota.
I guess today’s video will be the Alley-oop on Yao. If only he could ever get some Andrew Bynum in him without injuring someone and hurting their lungs.
Still the flood is coming.
Everyone who wanted Morrison over Roy?!?!? We should really go back and look at the scouting reports and draft analysis and pull peoples cards for not knowing what they are talking about…Adam Morrison would have been better served in Portland, but Portland would have been worst off…
Tha A.I.2 dunk put me more in the frame of Tracy on Shawn Bradely.
Nice series of events for D-Wade. They still won’t a lot without a decent 5.
Isn’t the trade deadline right around the corner?
Thank you Wake Forest!
More and more we see the sixers are better when Dre I is a primary playmaker…DiLeo did something to re-establish confidence so kudos to him…If sixers was able to get Brand playing well and trade him I wouldn’t be mad. But if he can continue balling, rebounding, blocking shots and not slow the game done too much until the playoffs they will be even better…
Pistons missing link…Sheed woke up and had a big game…If he started playing ball it would solve a lot of their issues. Too bad his coaches and teammates are afraid to call him out…
For Crash to have a collapsed lung that really sucks…I don’t know the treatment for that, but that is a big blow for such a unimportant play…
I have to give Durant Props…He really has been in an all out mode…He isn’t just throwing up bad shots this year…He is passing, defending, rebounding in traffic, blocking jumpshots…He is really looking stronger…
What is up with Beasley?? He only had 8 minutes the last game…What’s the story there? Is he being punished for D or lack of effort…Miami is going to need him down the stretch…Hope he gets it together…
Clippers will stink as long as Dunleavy is calling the shots…
And I’m watching Denver…They haven’t been as spectacular as people wanted them to be…We can say they don’t have Melo, but in years past Melo wasn’t showing up for games all the time anyway…Nene and K-Mart are the reasons why Denver is a better team. Chauncey is a stabilizer, but Nene and K-Mart has been a presence that they haven’t had in years…
Kudabeen all so true. Specially what you said about the Pistons. I think that is the main thing right there. It ain’t so much Rip sitting or A.I. sitting as much as they need Sheed to come with it, all the time.
I wonder what a trade of Yao for Elton would be like? Philly prolly don’t want Yao lol.
Come on nothing about the New Jersey choke job against Toronto.
Vince 2 – Toronto 2
The score is evening out.
By the way I encourage everyone to check out the last play.
Devin absolutely breaks Joey Grahams ankle but then bricks the game winner.
new jersey toronto was lame. both teams have huge holes new jersey needs a decent big and an enforcer. and toronto needs to see if they can clone a young charles oakly to call out all the softies on that team
why are you hating on tj ford every chance you get? how can you complain about everything that he does everyday? he hit 14/21 shots that 66% for 34 pts in a win & you act like he was horrible. did he sleep with your wife or something? because you hate every chance you get. he may not be the best pg in the league but he is a good one. he avg 14ppg 5ast & 4 reb as a pg thats not exaxctly the worst #’s ever
If they do that AB_40 then Raptors fans will have to worry about Bosh getting his feelings hurt then forcing a trade to team like Charlotte…
Brian Colangelo needs to just get it over with and put together the international All-star team he wants…
I read up a pretty good story by Bill Simmons about Durant yesterday. About how underrated he is but how phenomenal he’s been this season. I agree how heartedly with him. Durant is a machine when it comes to points. And to steal Simmons’ point, he’s still so young.
Do I think he’s an Allstar? I wouldn’t complain if he got the nod.
Duh, forgot to link the story.
Can i get a Wake Forest mention? The pulled it out with a last second play. i loved the way Dukes hearts got ripped out last night.
Clippers suck…
finally, a win for the mavs…
and i kind of like the other notable stat lines thing…
what about Kelvin Sampson? what’s with the cell phone thing? please enlighten me…
uhhh wtf @ trade mike beasley to the 76ers
now why the f would the heat trade a 20 year old with ALOT of potential for elton brand and andre f.cking miller… that is one of the stupidest things i have EVER heard..
and he only got 8 minutes last game because he got hurt in the 2nd quarter and did not return.. he played last nite and had 16 points..
Post 16:
“Sampson, assistant coach Jeff Meyer and former assistant Rob Senderoff failed to comply with sanctions imposed on Sampson for impermissible recruiting calls he made while he was the head coach at Oklahoma. Sampson was under such sanctions when he was hired to coach the Hoosiers in March 2006.
Sampson and Senderoff, who resigned his position Oct. 30, are alleged to have jointly participated in telephone calls at a time when Sampson was prohibited from being present or taking part when staff members made recruiting calls. Senderoff and Meyer are alleged to have made about 100 calls that exceeded the sanction limits.”
@P
Becuase the Heat want to win now with Wade in his prime and Beasley, while he will be better than Brand in the long run, is a few years away from getting his head on straight. The Sixers have a young core and if they move Miller and Brand can build around this core and still have enought cap space to sign a max player.
PG – Lou Williams
SG – Iggy
PF – Beasley
PF – Thad Young
C – Dalembert
For the Heat, a lineup of:
PG – Miller
SG – Wade
SF – Haslem
PF – Brand
C – ? Maglore?
would cause trouble in the playoffs
Yeah Gee yall got that ass whipped!We whip up on them Western teams this year for some reason.@Kuda-Yeah Iggy balling I give you props for believing in him through thick and thin because I was ready to feed him to my pits on site.He finally making u cant fuck with me faces and I need to see shit like that from my franchise player.
@kobeef-Haslem would get murdered at the trey.I wish you was Miami GM though for my teams sake.
I can’t believe Bynum did that. Charlotte needs to do some payback on Kobe!
@ Kudabeen, thanks man.
these bucks got jokes huh?
yeah Kobeef, i think that’s just unacceptable. haslem at the 3? what were you thinking? can you not think anything better than that? come on…
Yao was AI’s birthday gift this year
Yeah Doc you was cooking the hell out of Dre I, but he’s been eaten that Swagger cereal DiLeo has been serving them dudes lately…Wheaties who?
I need to see guys want it too, but I knew they killed his confidence by making him function like a 4th option in the offense. That was a horrible move by Cheeks and that is what got him fired…
Kobeef:
Haslem at the 3 would be horrible…With Brand at the 4 the Heat could afford to play Blount and Maglore to bang with bigger bodies and have Haslem play the bulk of the minutes at the 4/5. I still don’t see them trading Beasley, because he will get better and be a solid 4 in the future.
Marques:
You really think Kobe would really be prey to this kind of play. I still contend there is a way to better protect yourself before you leave your feet…Attack the basket and not the defender, but I’m done. People are way too sensitive over this. But Wallace has a major injury to recover from 30-40% lung collapsed…crazy.
For the record Larry Brown and Raymond Felton say they don’t think it was malicious and Bynum shouldn’t be suspended…So I hope we can put this argument to bed…
DAMN…Eddy Curry really is going through it…
The 9 month old that was murdered was his child also…
Did he have a run in with the Mob or some gang or something? Nobody should have to go through all this for nothing…
Man… If I was Yao I waouldsa ran to the locker room for a shower. AI2’s nuts were all on hut shoulder an shit for a long while!
Adam Morrison or Andrea Bargnani… Who’s the bigger bust. Andrea is playing nice the last 10 games… But… overall???
Yah… Eddy Curry had to be involved in some shady dealings… He needs to right the ship!
No Kudabeen,
Larry Brown and Raymond Felton are DIRTY! They should be strung up too, along with that BITCH ASS BYNUM!!! The horror! HORROR!!!! I’m sure Wallace has a wife and kids to feed. How ever will he do this when Bynum is out there being a menace to the society!
For real though…some of you cats freaking out about this won’t be satisfied until players are running around wearing helmets and wrapped in bubble wrap.
Accidents do happen in pro basketball.
Too Funny…I did see Larry and Raymond share a sinister grin when Wallace was injured…I didn’t think much of it…LOL
jk ~
Kevin Durant is straight underrated..
No one talks about him but he came into the league averaging 20ppg.. now whether you a rookie or 5 year VET 20ppg is a good number.. given he had the green light his rookie season but now he is routinely droppping 30’s and his rebounding is much better..
He should be in the All Star game..
And to me Brandon Roy is still the funnest player to watch in the NBA.. his game is tooo smmmoooottttthhhhhh..
B Roy wasn’t drafted by the Blazers, He was drafted by Minny and traded for the rights to Randy Foye. Morrison was drafted third So the Blazers couldn’t have taken him. The first pick they had was used to Draft Ty Thomas and traded for the rights to LMA
An excerpt from Simmons, because I don’t wanna be creative:
Um … does anyone realize he just turned 20 on Sept. 29, making him younger than Mayo? That he’s breaking every scoring benchmark by age? That he’s been averaging 26 points, eight rebounds, 48% shooting, 85% from the line and 43% on threes since Thanksgiving? Go online and check out his ESPN.com game log. Do it now. I’ll wait.
(Twiddling my thumbs.)
Got it? Now look at those point totals: 28, 25, 26, 26, 28, 26, 25 … You know in Jaws when Richard Dreyfuss calls the shark an “eating machine”? Durant is a scoring machine. He was put on this earth to collect points. We have never seen anyone quite like him before: a 6’9″ forward with Plastic Man arms, 30-foot range and the ability to thrive in big moments. He has more career buzzer-beaters than LeBron. Trust me, it’s true.
Know also that NBA players peak between ages 25 and 29. So what’s Durant’s realistic peak? Will he average 33 a game on percentages of 55-90-50? Will he average 36 ppg? Thirty-eight? Seriously, where does this go? Nobody’s discussing that.
@Mavs/Doc/Kubadeen
I look at Haslem as an undersized PF (he’s a short 6’8) who is pretty athletic, can rebound and can hit jump shots. I’m sure he wouldn’t be the worst SF in the NBA. Besides, other than him the option is Yakhouba who is not much of an upgrade.
Anyway..it doesn’t really matter because it will probably never happen but you have to think Elton Brand and Andre Miller would make the Heat instantly better.
Bigger bust? Bargnani or Morrison? WTF? Please go to NBA.com and check game logs…Last night was Barg’s first gae under 15 pts since Dec 29. Averages of 20 and 7 while shootin 49% from the 3 remove a player from any talks of busts. Please watch some games
Just for those with short memories, Raps are 3-0 since Calderon returned from injury. Y’all remember Jose calderon right? Dude was a all-star contender before he got hurt. Hasn’t missed a free throw, hits open threes, doesn’t turn the ball over, gives double digit assists and generally does a great job of leadership. Please don’t sleep. It’s the eastern conference and a short winnin streak puts you in the 4-8 spot. I’m not gonna front tho. Dev harris’s crossback jumper on Graham was filthy and should have resulted in a loss…
I been watchin the Bynum foul and that shit happens daily. He fouled Bron harder when he got glared at.The injury is unfortunate, but the foul itself wasn’t crazy. That foul on Rondo in the playoffs last season was 100 times worse…
Kevin Durant should be an allstar BUT not at the expense of Al Jeff
@ Kobeef
wherever happened to Dorell Wright? He was showin signs last year at the 3 but haven’t heard about him this season.
@KDizzle
I forgot about him.
Apparently he is still getting paid by Miami (2.7mill/per) but yeah he must be injured or something cause he hasn’t been around for a while. He has great size and skill for the SF position and had some good games when they were tanking..err…losing..last year.
Fallinup:
If his team gets better Durant won’t reach those scoring levels…
To compete guys have to have 2-3 real options…
Durant has quitely been money all year…Jeff Green has stepped it up too and Westbrook is looking like a monster at times this year…He is as athletic as Monta, but has a little more beast in him…I like their talent…
Hey dime, no word on play of the day?
Not to mention Brand and Miller make about a combined $24M and Beasley makes about $3M.
@Kobeef
Don’t even dare dream of Beasley on any other team besides the Heat.
Brand/Adre? Are you kidding me? Wade with Beaz has a better record and have beaten the Lakers, Magic, Cavs and Hawks recently. There’s no need for Brand/Adre. What the Heat needs is a legit C, neither of those two are that!
Dime, why no mention of Wake over Duke? Don’t tell me ya’ll Dukies up in the Dime office . . .
@Dennis Castro
My proposal was Matrix and Beasley ($22 million per season combined) for Miller and Brand ($24 Million per season combined)
So yeah, it works.
Philly gets a prospect and cap space. Miami gets two key pieces for a playoff run (one is expiring).
LMAO! @ Birdman getting his sh*t smacked by Sean Marks. It made NBA.com’s Block of the Night. Birdman’s face after that was priceless. He had the look of “man I can’t believe I allowed that to happen”. LMAO!
@Taj
Morrison and Bargnani can’t even be compared. Bargnani is only going to get better as he gets more and more comfortable with life overseas; I think its becoming pretty obvious that he is going to be Dirk 2.0 while Morrison is going to be lucky to be in the league 3 years from now