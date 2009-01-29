Andre 3000

The last time the Sixers and Rockets played, one of the Houston announcers said about Andre Iguodala, “When he came into the League he could run and jump. Now he’s mastered that outside shot.” While we wouldn’t exactly say A.I.2’s mastered it, in last night’s Sixers/Rockets matchup he showed off that improved jumper and then some, sticking big shots in crunch time and not letting anyone forget that run-and-jump aspect of his game. In the first half, Iguodala caught an alley-oop where he scaled Yao‘s back and almost sat on his shoulders (think Reign Man over Rodman in the ’96 Finals). As for the jumper? Iguodala was hitting H-O-R-S-E shots against Houston’s zone D throughout the fourth quarter of a comeback win. With 36 seconds left he knocked down a baseline fadeaway with Shane Battier all in his shirt and Yao’s hand in his face, putting Philly ahead by four. After the Rockets called timeout, Iguodala (20 pts) went back to the bench doing the Nick Van Exel “Get off my d*ck” move. (Remember when national TV announcers had to pretend Van Exel was “quieting the crowd” whenever he did that?) … After the timeout Yao got an and-one, but missed the free throw. On Houston’s last chance, trailing by two with five seconds left, T-Mac (24 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts) and Yao ran a pick-and-roll to get Mac an open look, but The Dalembeast (13 rebs, 4 blks) jumped out at McGrady and got a hand on his shot to end it … Earlier in the game, Andre Miller had a Derrick Rose flashback when he fell on his ass following T-Mac’s simply change-of-direction dribble in transition. The worst part was that ‘Dre wasn’t even guarding McGrady; he was sticking somebody else and just watching Mac, but the move made him fall anyway … Expect Elton Brand back in Philly’s starting lineup the next time they play. He put up 14 points, seven boards and six blocks off the bench … The Hornets weren’t supposed to win last night. David West and Tyson Chandler were out. Chris Paul couldn’t make a shot (3-for-12 FG). Neither could James Posey (1-for-13 FG). In order to knock off the Nuggets, N.O. had to rely on defense, a little luck — a.k.a. Chauncey Billups, J.R. Smith and Linas Kleiza not being able to buy a three — a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, and Devin Brown. Forgot he was even in the League, didn’t you? Brown (18 pts) was only getting decent burn because Mo Pete hurt his foot in the first half, but he capitalized off CP’s penetration and passing (12 pts, 10 asts) and played some pretty good D … It says here that Mo Pete is only 31, but forget the number: he looks too old to be rocking the mohawk … After getting his shot sent to the peanut man by Sean Marks, safe to say Birdman Andersen‘s days as a dunk contest option are over … We can’t remember if it was Gary Payton or Chris Webber who called it on NBA TV, but the Bobcats suffered a huge letdown following their big win over the Lakers from Tuesday, getting cracked by the Blazers last night. Of course you could just chalk it up to fatigue — having played a double-overtime game the night before and having to get on a plane afterward — or to Charlotte likely being mentally out of it after learning about Gerald Wallace‘s condition. (Thanks to Andrew Bynum, Crash suffered a collapsed lung.) … Adam Morrison started in Wallace’s place and had four points and four fouls. Just think: Once upon a time, everyone wanted the Blazers to draft Morrison over Brandon Roy …

Danny Granger (knee) sat out Pacers/Bucks, allowing T.J. Ford to justifiably not pass to anyone and go for his. Ford dropped 34 points (with three assists and five turnovers) and was in constant attack mode, which the Pacers need when Granger is out. But you know T.J. still had his moments that drove Jim O’Brien that much closer to picking up the phone and calling these people. With less than two minutes to go, Indiana was ahead by three when T.J. tried to force a pass between four defenders, resulting in a turnover. Then a couple possessions later, Ford tried to shake Charlie Bell with a behind-the-back move and got his pocket picked, leading to transition points for Milwaukee … Despite all that, the Pacers managed to hold on for the W. On the Bucks’ last good chance, they ran a great inbounds play where Richard Jefferson was supposed to hit Joe Alexander at the rim with a lob. RJ put the pass where it needed to be, but Joe had it go right through his hands … Not a good night for Bucks assistant Kelvin Sampson. The former Indiana University coach was getting crap from the fans all night, and one time the Pacers mascot stood behind the Milwaukee bench holding an over-sized fake cell phone … Some notable stat lines from Wednesday’s schedule: Eddie House knocked down eight threes and finished with 28 points in Boston’s blowout of Sacramento; Josh Smith had 26 points, 12 boards and four steals in a loss to New York; Rasheed Wallace dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a win over Minnesota; and Derrick Rose went for 21 points and six assist in a rout of the Clippers, who got Baron Davis (1-for-10 FG) and Marcus Camby back from their respective injuries … Assuming you didn’t watch Grizzlies/Thunder, the end of regulation came down to Memphis trailing by two with about five seconds left. If you’re new coach Lionel Hollins, what’s your play? Do you go to Rudy Gay (25 pts) or O.J. Mayo? Is there even a third option? Apparently there is, because the Grizz ended up with Mike Conley taking a three. First of all, you don’t even need a three in that spot. Second, it’s MIKE CONLEY. (To Hollins’ credit, that didn’t seem to be the designed play. Conley may have done that on his own.) Of course he bricked, but luckily Rudy tracked down the offensive rebound and got a putback to force OT. We’re not sure if Rudy’s subsequent dirty look on his face was from getting himself hyped or if he was pissed at Conley for taking that shot … The overtime belonged to Kevin Durant, however. He put the finishing touches on a 35-point effort as OKC outscored Memphis 14-2 in the extra frame. Do you think KD has done enough to warrant an All-Star selection? The reserves will be announced later today. Two of Dime’s writers have made their picks — check out Aron Phillips’ rosters HERE, and Austin Burton’s HERE. Durant makes the cut on one of them … We’re out like The ‘Stache over B-Roy …