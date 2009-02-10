Reese’s Piecing

For the sake of Elton Brand‘s sanity, hopefully he wasn’t watching last night’s Sixers/Suns game. Just hours after EB went under the knife for season-ending shoulder surgery, he would have seen a squad that did nothing to quell the “Philly is better without Brand anyway” talk that’s been hovering for a minute now. Even against the Shaq and Amare All-Star combo, the Sixers didn’t look like a team missing its only proven low-post threat: partially because they were able to outrun, out-athlete and simply out-hustle the Suns in a blowout W, and partially because Marreese Speights came through like a young Antonio McDyess (while looking like a cross between young Michael Strahan and young Mike Tyson in the face). Speights was dunking all over everybody in purple, catching what seemed like about four or five alley-oops and throwing in some left-hand hooks and mid-range J’s for good measure. At some point midway through Speights’ one-man highlight reel, the Sixers announcers were practically laughing at the Suns for bypassing Speights (24 pts, 7 rebs) in the draft for Robin Lopez … Amare had 19 points and Shaq had 10 boards, but overall the Phoenix front line looked bad. They got owned in the rebounding department (54-41), and every time you looked up the Sixers were getting an uncontested layup or dunk in the lane. Shaq was having one of his heavy days; he had no lift, no speed, no burst, he missed a wide-open dunk in the first quarter, and after the first five minutes he looked like he’d played 55 minutes. Chalk it up to the ill effects of a back-to-back, or perhaps somebody was hitting Geno’s Steaks for one cheesesteak too many … Losing is one thing, but the Suns hardly put up a fight. By mid-third quarter, Andre Iguodala (22 pts, 5 rebs, 7 asts) and Thad Young (25 pts) were cutting through the D easy easy layups and step-backs. By mid-fourth, even Donyell Marshall was sticking threes and trying to dunk … We just talked about Steve Nash playing too many minutes and setting himself up for the inevitable postseason burnout, and last night you saw exactly why Nash (2 pts, 8 asts, 1-8 FG) can’t afford to rest. Backup PG Goran Dragic was pretty awful, chipping paint off the rim with the first shot he took, and at least a couple times jumping in the air with the ball in his hands and nowhere to go … Pretty sure that was Ron Jaworski we saw sitting on the Philly bench … What was that about locker-room turmoil in Houston? As the Bucks put the finishing touches on a good ol’ ass-kicking of the Rockets last night, the cameras were doing the Sad Faces Montage when Milwaukee’s color commentator said, “This is a team that needs to go home and get spanked.” Without missing a beat, the play-by-play guy added, “They have been spanked.” Any time you have the Bucks announcers saying their team pulled off a “masterpiece,” you know you played like ass. T-Mac and Yao COMBINED for 10 points, while Ramon Sessions (26 pts), Charlie V (25 pts) and Richard Jefferson (25 pts) slapped 76 on the scoreboard … When was the last time Peja Stojakovic looked up and realized he was the best player on the court? With Chris Paul, David West (suspended for THIS), Tyson Chandler and Rudy Gay sitting out Hornets/Grizzlies, Peja (23 pts) was pretty much The Man — well, at least he was when O.J. Mayo was getting a blow on the bench. Mayo put up 22 points and 16 boards (remember, he’s an undersized two-guard) and hit two key free throws in the final 10 seconds to shut the door. In the post-game, O.J. credited Memphis’ bigs for boxing out and leaving him clear paths to easy rebounds … Monday’s only other pro game saw Emeka Okafor post 19 points, 16 boards and three blocks in a win over the Clippers. Vlad Radmanovic scored 13 off the bench in his Charlotte debut … We’re just a couple days away from All-Star Weekend. You know this is when the sneaker companies go all-out, from special-edition kicks being debuted during the Sunday main event to creative marketing strategies unveiled in the weeks leading up to the main event. adidas was all over it yesterday, rolling out the beginning of their Dwight Howard All-Star All-Access series and giving us our first look at the East and West warm-up jackets … And if you haven’t heard, Al Jefferson is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. That rustling sound you might be hearing right now is Kevin McHale packing up his desk in Minnesota … We’re out like McHale …