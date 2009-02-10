Reese’s Piecing

For the sake of Elton Brand‘s sanity, hopefully he wasn’t watching last night’s Sixers/Suns game. Just hours after EB went under the knife for season-ending shoulder surgery, he would have seen a squad that did nothing to quell the “Philly is better without Brand anyway” talk that’s been hovering for a minute now. Even against the Shaq and Amare All-Star combo, the Sixers didn’t look like a team missing its only proven low-post threat: partially because they were able to outrun, out-athlete and simply out-hustle the Suns in a blowout W, and partially because Marreese Speights came through like a young Antonio McDyess (while looking like a cross between young Michael Strahan and young Mike Tyson in the face). Speights was dunking all over everybody in purple, catching what seemed like about four or five alley-oops and throwing in some left-hand hooks and mid-range J’s for good measure. At some point midway through Speights’ one-man highlight reel, the Sixers announcers were practically laughing at the Suns for bypassing Speights (24 pts, 7 rebs) in the draft for Robin Lopez … Amare had 19 points and Shaq had 10 boards, but overall the Phoenix front line looked bad. They got owned in the rebounding department (54-41), and every time you looked up the Sixers were getting an uncontested layup or dunk in the lane. Shaq was having one of his heavy days; he had no lift, no speed, no burst, he missed a wide-open dunk in the first quarter, and after the first five minutes he looked like he’d played 55 minutes. Chalk it up to the ill effects of a back-to-back, or perhaps somebody was hitting Geno’s Steaks for one cheesesteak too many … Losing is one thing, but the Suns hardly put up a fight. By mid-third quarter, Andre Iguodala (22 pts, 5 rebs, 7 asts) and Thad Young (25 pts) were cutting through the D easy easy layups and step-backs. By mid-fourth, even Donyell Marshall was sticking threes and trying to dunk … We just talked about Steve Nash playing too many minutes and setting himself up for the inevitable postseason burnout, and last night you saw exactly why Nash (2 pts, 8 asts, 1-8 FG) can’t afford to rest. Backup PG Goran Dragic was pretty awful, chipping paint off the rim with the first shot he took, and at least a couple times jumping in the air with the ball in his hands and nowhere to go … Pretty sure that was Ron Jaworski we saw sitting on the Philly bench … What was that about locker-room turmoil in Houston? As the Bucks put the finishing touches on a good ol’ ass-kicking of the Rockets last night, the cameras were doing the Sad Faces Montage when Milwaukee’s color commentator said, “This is a team that needs to go home and get spanked.” Without missing a beat, the play-by-play guy added, “They have been spanked.” Any time you have the Bucks announcers saying their team pulled off a “masterpiece,” you know you played like ass. T-Mac and Yao COMBINED for 10 points, while Ramon Sessions (26 pts), Charlie V (25 pts) and Richard Jefferson (25 pts) slapped 76 on the scoreboard … When was the last time Peja Stojakovic looked up and realized he was the best player on the court? With Chris Paul, David West (suspended for THIS), Tyson Chandler and Rudy Gay sitting out Hornets/Grizzlies, Peja (23 pts) was pretty much The Man — well, at least he was when O.J. Mayo was getting a blow on the bench. Mayo put up 22 points and 16 boards (remember, he’s an undersized two-guard) and hit two key free throws in the final 10 seconds to shut the door. In the post-game, O.J. credited Memphis’ bigs for boxing out and leaving him clear paths to easy rebounds … Monday’s only other pro game saw Emeka Okafor post 19 points, 16 boards and three blocks in a win over the Clippers. Vlad Radmanovic scored 13 off the bench in his Charlotte debut … We’re just a couple days away from All-Star Weekend. You know this is when the sneaker companies go all-out, from special-edition kicks being debuted during the Sunday main event to creative marketing strategies unveiled in the weeks leading up to the main event. adidas was all over it yesterday, rolling out the beginning of their Dwight Howard All-Star All-Access series and giving us our first look at the East and West warm-up jackets … And if you haven’t heard, Al Jefferson is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. That rustling sound you might be hearing right now is Kevin McHale packing up his desk in Minnesota … We’re out like McHale …
Can’t wait for Raps(w/o bosh) vs Wolves(w/o Al)
just kiddin, that’ll be a waste of time,
What’s up with the Rockets? T-Mac and Ron yappin about each other and Phoenix is done. Break that ‘team’ up
Good fantasy night for me:
1) Peja
2) OJ
3) Scola
4) Sessions
“Shaq was having one of his heavy days”.Absolutely hilarious..Sounds like a prelude to a tampon commercial.I’m sorry ,rough day,I needed a laugh.Another random thought.Trade t-mac STAT !!
one of the better dimes ive read latley i dunno why, Dime should run a best of dime smacks, ones from epic nights where great games where played or when you hyped guys you really shouldnt have with hindsight or guys you hyped and where right on the money about. I’d read it
Hey Dime, check out the youtube video of T-Mac on a fast break layup. By himself. All alone. With nobody nearby. Solitary.
[www.youtube.com]
I think it’s safe to say he’s no longer a superstar.
Lol @ #3
Just an overall bad night for T-Mac highlighted by barely catching rim on a break away dunk which is sad for four reasons 1) he tried to show off with a reverse dunk when he could have just as easily just dunked it with two hands or layed it in 2) he BARELY got off the floor on the attempt 3) never mind the opponents his own teammates were laughing their asses off at him and 4) his miss was WAY WORSE than the missed dunk earlier in the season by Von Wafer
On another note I’m usually against teammates calling each other out in public, however, after Amare’s ABYSSMAL defensive effort against The Sixers if I was a player on that team I would have put his ass on blast to the media. He’s gotta be the WORST offender IN THE LEAGUE to have such a stark contrast to playing both sides of the court. At one point in the game after the Sixers scored on a basket he threw a lazy inbounds pass to Nash that got picked off by Thad Young and instead off attempting to make a stop he basically ushered Young to to throw it down without any resistance whatsoever. He didn’t even try to foul Young at all! In a situation like that after you make a bad play you’re at least obligated to make an ATTEMPT to make up for something like that.
T-Mac is too injury prone. Garbage.
Iggy is one of my mentionables. Where’s the love for Dalembeast?
Damn, post#3… It seems like 4 years ago when people are actually comparing TMac to Kobe.
Tracy, as your cousin Vince once gestured when he still mattered, ‘ITS OVER!’.
Weak night for the League.
Phoenix should just go home and break that team up. It’s like a prolonged joke that no one got the punch line. Enough of them. Who in team plays Defense? Zero.
T-mac… the only time you’re great is in the Playstation game. Otherwise, you’re frigging injured.
T-Mac is completely delusional, he should change his name to Deshawn Stevenson
A shitty T-Mac is still better than a healthy Deshawn Stevenson.
indeed
it’s a shame.I used to remember them days.There’s a certain it factor to being a premier player in the league.Tmac lost it.You can hate on anyone you want,but if the numbers are right u can’t hate on their game. I live in Houston,got every reason to defend the boy.With that said TMac is one of the nicest guys in the L but the stench from his game is straight awful.Almost as bad as Mj in washington..ok ma bad,that was below the belt.But now you can feel the rockets fans frustration.Glad to b a laker fan.I wonder if tmac will still b nice in NBA 2K10?
always thought the way the sixers are built right now would be way better in a run and gun system than in a half court set
last night’s nba games were bad… so now houston is one of the only teams who can set up their whole line up and now they’re all injured in the head. at least untill they get ‘it’ and go on a winning streak. I can see them get a double digit winning streak later this season starting after the all star break
@AB_40
After trading for whom? Amare? A.I (please take him away from my team!!)?
Nah I joke tho,Some team ALWAYS has big win streak after All-Star Break, its normally a “bad season-but-good talent” team
@Gerard
Check out the weekly top 10 plays on NBA.Com, number 3 is T-Mac dunking over Tyrus Thomas – Quite nasty to say the least
Then again, missing OPEN lay up… Not cooool
T-Mac has LOST his swag….he needs a change of scenery so he can be refreshed. kuz H-Town isnt doing him good
all the teams I wanted to lose actually lost last night. when was the last time that’s happened to you? strange night indeed . . .
I called Speights before the draft as a steal. He was a perfect fit for Philly. They should have just chilled out and let him develop instead of killing the team with Brand’s contract.
I have to say that MJ is starting to redeem himself with the Larry Brown signing. The Bobcats have made some great trades this year (best trades of the year?)and if it wasn’t for the rough start they would be a dangerous team in the east playoffs.
What can you say about OJ? “Kevin McHale is an idiot” is about the best thing you can say when you watch a 6’5 guard grab 16 boards and will his (crappy) team to a win over a west playoff team.
anybody can have a good day at least once… heck, even tony delk dropped 50 on time… not saying that OJ = delk (game’s quite close, though), but take that like a 9/10 FT day from shaq (01/26) or something… it’d be rare… but damn nice…
and before anyone else futher ignites the mchale hatearade, imagine how’d the frontcourt look right now if they didn’t have kevin love – madsen & collins at the front? damn freaking shelden williams mug shot disgusting…
besides, oj would just stunt foye’s growth… dem gotta accept that the kid ain’t a point and much better looking for his shots ala ben gordon, though the window for a chauncey-like development is still open (big shot can find his niche early on, too)…
and by the way, hey hey hey
we’re out like elton brand fever
oh, and speaking of t-mac, man, that dude’s one of those “the spirit ain’t willing and the flesh is weak” guys… freakin’ waste of potential…
at least GH33 is still doing decent despite that freakish ankle repair thing he had…
Tmac needs to get himself traded to the Suns if he ever wants to be relevant again. Their fountain of youth would turn him into something nasty again.
even for the minimum, just to be healthy again…
@24
Wow, Steve Nash, Amare, and Mcgrady in the same team? I can’t even comprehend the defense that will be played by those defensive masters.
@solomon, ya grant hill is well rested from the 4 years he did NOTHING in orlando and tmac had to carry the whole squad alone.
@control, I say they trade him back to orlando or the celts for some young guys like JJ/lee/ or walker/obryant/pic
T-Mac almost was sent to the All-Star Game as a STARTER!!!
Damn T-Mac dont get no love..
That open layup was rough though.. should’ve just went in for the layup.. it aint even All-Star break and you know he got to save himself the wear and tear.. cuz shit is he wearing down..
@14 Ya Boy – “Almost as bad as Mj in washington..”
Stop – MJ, in DC, wasn’t TMAC bad. He just wasn’t MJ good. But MJ bad was still BETTER than a whole bunch of other ballers. And bad MJ IS definitely better than bad TMAC. Shoot, bad MJ is better than good TMAC. What am I thinking…anyways…
AMARE had a puny lil’ 3 defensive rebounds. That’s sad man. I’m mad ’cause I use to think he was a BEAST. Damn, I feel duped.
So Villanueva has the green light for 3’s now?? Wow. He jacked 10 3’s! With one of your bigs dropping the triple at a 50% clip…you’re probably not going to lose.
Here’s my *ground-breaking revelation that no one has ever thought about :: SESSIONS > RIDNOUR
* lil’ kids on this board that is called sarcasm
Maybe it’s because the Clippers suck but has anyone been keeping up with Baron Davis? Where’d his shot go??
Gordon and Camby and Z…are they only ones who come to play night in and night out? At least 3 people on the Clips care about the incentives in thier contract.
Nah seriously, Ricky and Baron went 2 for 13. Now granted, it’s not a lot of shots, but still, only 2 dropped in?? Clips need better than that from tried and tested SCORERS.
When **SELF-SERVING GUNNERS miss 85% of thier field goals, your team LOSES.
** lil’ kids on this board that is called ‘stating the obvious’
T-Mac need to take some HGH pronto.Amare is a fucking bum to me.All that athletic talent and he is trash on D.At least Nash is a little non-athletic dude but Amare will have his head at the rim on O then let anybody from Yao to Little Nate dunk on D with no challenge.The East bottom team been beating up on the West playoff teams ass lately.I seen Reese was gonna be a beast when I was in summer league with hoim.He got post moves,a j,and he can even shoot the trey.
@11
“T-Mac is completely delusional, he should change his name to Deshawn Stevenson”
Got me ROFLMAO
Rockets will be ok. May go through even losing more, but they will be aight.
Lessons will be learned and it’s all just a matter of time.
A lot of hype to get caught up in when you don’t know the entire scope of things.
I will just enjoy the circus, but I still look forward to the future.
@ Gee
Damn, dude. Feel yo pain right now. TMac needs to sit and heal or it’s time to move on. I’m 29 too and if I missed a flush on a break by myself, I’d fake an injury vince style. Dude’s not right…
LOL I would be lying if I said pain wasn’t involved K Dizzle. Just part of being wit ya squad through the good and bad ya know.
I will agree something is not right with a lot in Houston right now. T included. It will get right though. It will.
Dime
Bosh ain’t goin to Phoenix for the asg. Who’s replacin him?
Never mind.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Williams is headed to the All-Star Game after all.
Twice snubbed, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard was chosen Tuesday by NBA commissioner David Stern. Williams will replace Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh, who will miss the game because of a sprained right knee.
@ post # 27
y’ right there, GH kinda well rested, but man, if resting would give t-mac some legit resurgence of sorts, then so be it…
i think most would agree that he’s a pain to watch
and HGH won’t do him good… will make him damn heavier and would kill his knees (if it was still alive) and would torture his liver