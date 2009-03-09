Spurs still own Phoenix

Going into yesterday’s Suns/Spurs game, Smack reader “that’s what’s up” probably put it best: “It’s getting so bad that I’m actually hoping the Spurs only win by 10, as not to humiliate the Suns any further.” That’s what this alleged rivalry has come to, with San Antonio absolutely owning Phoenix to the point where they can walk into the Suns’ gym and feel like it’s their house â€” so when the two play in Texas, it’s like the Spurs can beat them on autopilot … Yesterday’s game wasn’t a blowout by any means, though. Grant Hill gave the Suns the lead briefly in the fourth quarter with a rare three-pointer, but Tony Parker (30 pts, 9 asts) took over down the stretch, scoring 12 in the fourth. With 30 seconds left and the Spurs up by five, TP turned the corner on J-Rich and — on a play that looked a lot like Aaron Brooks‘ game-winner over Shaq in Houston the other night — dropped in a high-arcing layup over the Shaqtus for the dagger … Parker was being guarded by Hill, Richardson and Matt Barnes a lot of the time, ’cause we all know what Parker usually does to Steve Nash, but it still didn’t do much to keep him from living in the paint. And with Shaq always coming over just a half-step too late, the door was open for TP all day … The loss was Phoenix’s fourth in a row, dropping them four games behind Dallas for the eighth seed. Going into this season there was a question of whether the Suns’ championsip window had closed, but who would have thought they’d miss the playoffs altogether? There’s still time, but with no Amar’e and the fact that only two teams in the conference’s top eight even look capable of having a late-season freefall (Dallas, Portland), it’s not looking good for the Suns. And even if they do get in, do you really trust a team that’s led by a 37-year-old center, a point guard who can’t guard anybody, and a coach who got fired by the Clippers? … In case you forgot, the Celtics still don’t have Kevin Garnett — something they were thoroughly reminded of yesterday as Dwight Howard was handing them 18 points and 15 boards and sent a few Boston shots into the crowd while Orlando held the C’s under 80 points in a road win … In Stephon Marbury‘s first start as a Celtic (Rajon Rondo sat out with an ankle injury), Boston fell behind by as much as 20 in the first half, and was getting 20-pieced in the third quarter before Ray Allen put the team on his back. Sugar went for 17 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, including a run where he hit for nine straight and made it a three-point game in the final minute. Looking to tie with 45 seconds left, the C’s ran a great play where Kendrick Perkins set a screen on Hedo Turkoglu that freed up Ray to get a pass from Paul Pierce on the wing. Ray got up a good-looking shot over Dwight, but it didn’t go down, and the Magic closed it out at the line … Marbury finished with four points, zero assists and three turnovers in 20 minutes … During the game, Pierce passed Robert Parish for third on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list. He’s about 3,500 points away from Larry Bird for second place … Did anybody really think the Raptors were going to hang onto their fourth-quarter lead against the Jazz? Didn’t think so. Even after Chris Bosh (30 pts, 10 rebs) led the Raps in playing some of their best ball of the season in the third quarter, and they went into the fourth up by six, you just had a feeling they’d find a way to blow it. Not only did they do that, Toronto got doubled up in the fourth, getting outscored 28-14 as Utah turned in its 11th win in a row … One play that summed up the late collapse for Toronto: Anthony Parker was trying to bring the ball up on Deron Williams when Deron (25 pts, 9 asts) got in his chest at midcourt and poked the ball away, beating Parker in a footrace for the loose ball and going to the floor. From his butt, Deron then passed to Andrei Kirilenko coming in for a layup, and after Parker was whistled for a foul as AK-47 scored, AP threw a little temper tantrum on the ref. In Parker’s defense, it didn’t really look like he fouled Kirilenko, but getting out-muscled and out-hustled like that and then whining to the ref just epitomizes the Raptors’ season … Is it just us or is Andrea Bargnani starting to look like Vlade Divac with that beard he’s been growing? … As of 7:30 this morning, the NBA.com video highlight for Kings/Nuggets still had the caption, “K-Mart drops 26 on his old team to lead the Kings past the Nuggets 114-106.” Did we miss something where Kevin Martin played for Denver? … Just when you think Vince Carter can’t jump anymore, he turns in a gorgeous windmill off of just one step against the Knicks yesterday. Vince scored 25 in the win, while Devin Harris added 35 and 10 dimes … Did you catch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State for the Missouri Valley’s automatic Big Dance bid? Northern Iowa got the win in overtime, but we need Illinois State (24-9) to get an at-large bid so we can see more of our man Osiris Eldridge. After a scoreless first half, Osiris was getting BUCKETS after the break, scoring 21 in the second half and OT, including five threes, some of them from NBA range. And even though his team lost, Osiris still copped tournament MVP. He’s got our favorite name in all of college basketball, one of the best since Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje or Majestic Mapp … We’re out like the Suns’ title window …