Spurs still own Phoenix

Going into yesterday’s Suns/Spurs game, Smack reader “that’s what’s up” probably put it best: “It’s getting so bad that I’m actually hoping the Spurs only win by 10, as not to humiliate the Suns any further.” That’s what this alleged rivalry has come to, with San Antonio absolutely owning Phoenix to the point where they can walk into the Suns’ gym and feel like it’s their house â€” so when the two play in Texas, it’s like the Spurs can beat them on autopilot … Yesterday’s game wasn’t a blowout by any means, though. Grant Hill gave the Suns the lead briefly in the fourth quarter with a rare three-pointer, but Tony Parker (30 pts, 9 asts) took over down the stretch, scoring 12 in the fourth. With 30 seconds left and the Spurs up by five, TP turned the corner on J-Rich and — on a play that looked a lot like Aaron Brooks‘ game-winner over Shaq in Houston the other night — dropped in a high-arcing layup over the Shaqtus for the dagger … Parker was being guarded by Hill, Richardson and Matt Barnes a lot of the time, ’cause we all know what Parker usually does to Steve Nash, but it still didn’t do much to keep him from living in the paint. And with Shaq always coming over just a half-step too late, the door was open for TP all day … The loss was Phoenix’s fourth in a row, dropping them four games behind Dallas for the eighth seed. Going into this season there was a question of whether the Suns’ championsip window had closed, but who would have thought they’d miss the playoffs altogether? There’s still time, but with no Amar’e and the fact that only two teams in the conference’s top eight even look capable of having a late-season freefall (Dallas, Portland), it’s not looking good for the Suns. And even if they do get in, do you really trust a team that’s led by a 37-year-old center, a point guard who can’t guard anybody, and a coach who got fired by the Clippers? … In case you forgot, the Celtics still don’t have Kevin Garnett — something they were thoroughly reminded of yesterday as Dwight Howard was handing them 18 points and 15 boards and sent a few Boston shots into the crowd while Orlando held the C’s under 80 points in a road win … In Stephon Marbury‘s first start as a Celtic (Rajon Rondo sat out with an ankle injury), Boston fell behind by as much as 20 in the first half, and was getting 20-pieced in the third quarter before Ray Allen put the team on his back. Sugar went for 17 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, including a run where he hit for nine straight and made it a three-point game in the final minute. Looking to tie with 45 seconds left, the C’s ran a great play where Kendrick Perkins set a screen on Hedo Turkoglu that freed up Ray to get a pass from Paul Pierce on the wing. Ray got up a good-looking shot over Dwight, but it didn’t go down, and the Magic closed it out at the line … Marbury finished with four points, zero assists and three turnovers in 20 minutes … During the game, Pierce passed Robert Parish for third on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list. He’s about 3,500 points away from Larry Bird for second place … Did anybody really think the Raptors were going to hang onto their fourth-quarter lead against the Jazz? Didn’t think so. Even after Chris Bosh (30 pts, 10 rebs) led the Raps in playing some of their best ball of the season in the third quarter, and they went into the fourth up by six, you just had a feeling they’d find a way to blow it. Not only did they do that, Toronto got doubled up in the fourth, getting outscored 28-14 as Utah turned in its 11th win in a row … One play that summed up the late collapse for Toronto: Anthony Parker was trying to bring the ball up on Deron Williams when Deron (25 pts, 9 asts) got in his chest at midcourt and poked the ball away, beating Parker in a footrace for the loose ball and going to the floor. From his butt, Deron then passed to Andrei Kirilenko coming in for a layup, and after Parker was whistled for a foul as AK-47 scored, AP threw a little temper tantrum on the ref. In Parker’s defense, it didn’t really look like he fouled Kirilenko, but getting out-muscled and out-hustled like that and then whining to the ref just epitomizes the Raptors’ season … Is it just us or is Andrea Bargnani starting to look like Vlade Divac with that beard he’s been growing? … As of 7:30 this morning, the NBA.com video highlight for Kings/Nuggets still had the caption, “K-Mart drops 26 on his old team to lead the Kings past the Nuggets 114-106.” Did we miss something where Kevin Martin played for Denver? … Just when you think Vince Carter can’t jump anymore, he turns in a gorgeous windmill off of just one step against the Knicks yesterday. Vince scored 25 in the win, while Devin Harris added 35 and 10 dimes … Did you catch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State for the Missouri Valley’s automatic Big Dance bid? Northern Iowa got the win in overtime, but we need Illinois State (24-9) to get an at-large bid so we can see more of our man Osiris Eldridge. After a scoreless first half, Osiris was getting BUCKETS after the break, scoring 21 in the second half and OT, including five threes, some of them from NBA range. And even though his team lost, Osiris still copped tournament MVP. He’s got our favorite name in all of college basketball, one of the best since Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje or Majestic Mapp … We’re out like the Suns’ title window …
how cool would be if Osiris reaches the NBA, how long did it take to call him “The pharaon” or some shitty nickname like that
Didnt know that Spencer Hawes was Mehmet Okur type of player. He hit 3 3’s in the first quarter didnt even touch rim. I was impressed.
Did anyone else notice that Malik Rose and Nenad Kristic combined for 34pts and 15 rbs in a Thunder win over the sixers? Pretty good work for two guys who most people think aren’t in the league anymore…and I’m still not sure why they are in the league.
Anyone who didn’t see the demise of the suns two years ago when they were getting slapped around in the playoffs by the lakers and spurs was asleep at the wheel (Kerr). This team has been over the hill for a long time and the Shaqtus addition made them an official AARP club.
thx, was really wondering what they are talking about with K-mart.
and how can they say kmart in a game where the original kmart is also playing ?
if only the suns could’ve…-never mind. there’s probably nothing they could have ever done to avoid losing to san antonio (what seems like) every time they play. they’re starting a nice little ugly (losing to the spurs) streak for themselves. You know, the type of streak that terrible teams usually have against really good teams.
I love how the Tony Parker haters have kept so quiet over the last month here at Dime.
Doesn’t belong in the top PG tier?
Yeah, he does. Exhibit A: [sports.yahoo.com]
who hates Tony Parker? Manu generates most of the hate. But Parker is displaying that he is a top 3 point in the L. No mention that Stephen Curry got beat by College of Charlotte? Where does he go in the draft, 23rd? Before or after Hansborough? Crazy that Psycho T owns everything in UNC and ACC–points, 15 away from redounds, foul shots made (NCAA record). All that, and all he’ll be in the League is a shittier Kurt Rambis.
Rajon Rondo should be the MVP !!! Don’t believe me ?? Look how valuable he is to our team yesterday. Without him the offense was horrible, no ball movement…etc. The fact ..33 points in the first half.
@Celticsdada
Rajon is not why the C’s lost yesterday. Starhbury sucking was a big part of it, though. You are forgetting that KG was also absent against the Magic’s big froncourt players.
I am fully aware that KG is out. But the really truth is Celtics struggle without Rondo,both offense and defense, until Marbury learn some offensive plays, and being a little less rusty. We really need Rondo.
On another note, the Cavs and Magic should be worry, we beat Cleveland w/o KG and 3 other important off the bench contributors, and we nearly came back to beat Orlando yesterday. I think we could go all the way this year again.
I think the Rockets played yesterday as well…something about a 12 game home court winning streak…oh but I guess raptors and nets were playing.
WOOHOOO!!!!!!!
Orlando wins!
Are we now better than the Cavs? I think so.
starbury and the starting unit for the c’s equals bad basketball.
wonder if starbury has found an intern in boston to shag. that would make a very good storyline.
one down and four to go for utah in their road trip. just wish that booz would have the toughness of malone. the mailman played at a top level before even when he was hurt.
The Marbury experiment is heading exactly where i thought it would be.. You can say all you want about rust but i dont think Marbury can be as productive in an actual system.. Phoenix & New York let him be the dictator of the offense and he was allowed to be selfish.. in Boston its more of a team game and he isnt even the first, second option anymore..
He might have a couple of good games where he will be super efficient (6-8, 5-6 + assists) which will lead to a win but he wont make that much of a difference.. if he is expected to carry the bench i doubt it cuz i think thats too much pressure for an old dog.. cant teach them new tricks remember..
@ Celticsdada – you guys can ALMOST beat whoever you want out East.. dont forget we already wooped that ass when your WHOLE team was out there.. Celtics look to be having injury problems.. aint nothing like a nagging ankle injury when your game is predicated on speed.. and aint nothing like a naggin knee when your game is defense with lateral movements..
Werent the Suns supposed to be able to handle the Spurs once they got Shaq?? i thought that was supposed to help with the Spur problem??
Shit it looks a lot worst now.. shoulve SIGNED or traded for a defensive PG instead to deal with the PG defensive issues lol..
Spurs seems like they will be peaking at the right time again this season…bring on the hate boys.
LakeShow: You’re right, u beat us twice in the REGULAR season this year. WE take that. However, whats that gonna do comes playoff time ?? til then we still the champ buddy and Kobe aint winning nothing w.o Shaq
Marburg just isn’t being agressive out there. He looks like he doesn’t want to step on any toes. At the game Doc kept telling him to be agressive push the tempo and such but I think it’s that he doesn’t have his wind and just gotta get used playing with them.
TP got into the paint PLENTY.
Only one person was left there.
His name is Shaq…
“And with Shaq always coming over just a half-step too late…
he ended up on several TONY PARKER POSTERS.
Celticsdada:
Why you hating on Kobe? I guess being a Celtics fan would be rather frustrating, so I can’t necessarily blame you. After all, Paul Pierce (and your team in general) has been a failure until he was teamed up with 2 other perennial all-stars. Paul Pierce, the self-proclaimed best player in the world, couldn’t even carry Boston to the playoffs in the eastern conference. How pathetic is that? Game over.
ahhhhhhhh Kevin Martin played for Denver? when did that happen???
While I’m not sure I’m ready to say the Magic are better than the Cavs, I did read a crazy stat today: This season and last, including playoffs, Cleveland is 6-0 at home against the Celts. And 0-9 in Boston.
So it is impressive that the Magic could go into Boston and beat the C’s (even though they are super-injured right now).
I do think they deserve props though, all anyone can talk about today is how good Boston should feel because they made it close down the stretch! Are you serious?? Boston should feel good for losing?? Not only that put playing like garbage except for one period by ONE PLAYER??? If the Cavs get home court its curtains for Boston.
Deron is an animal.
“BROGDEN says:
“And with Shaq always coming over just a half-step too late…
he ended up on several TONY PARKER POSTERS.”
Dude there are not Tony Parkers posters…not even in france…none
“It really needs to be mentioned because it was absurd. Nate hit a three, then looked at the ref and without saying anything, made a very quick motion that he’d been hit on the elbow during the shot. It wasn’t obnoxious or brash. He never said a word. And the ref T’d him up immediately. They showed the replay and that was exactly what happened. Later they showed Nate on the bench talking about it, completely bewildered.” ”
Exactly what happend to me in a rec league game about a month ago!! I had never seen or heard of it before but I feel a bit better now even though I think its a bad call. After a few days I found out the ref gave me the tech for trying to show him up. Sucks, they wanna pick on us lil guys.
austin and fk
parker is not being slept on anymore during yesterdays game they asked if deron williams was up there with parker and paul.
liukz i ordered a paker poster this saturday lol
kobeef u got it upside down yes the spurs slapped around the suns but the lakers didnt remember u guys lost twice to them in the first round
@ post 8 – Nobody has said TP didn’t belong in the top tier since he put up 55 and 10 early on. Nice try tho. It’s still CP3, DWill, and Tony, in any order you like
@ Lakeshow
Shaq was supposed to helpn the suns against the spurs. They just didn’t plan on losin Amare for the season. He mighta helped a lil yesterday.
@ post 18
Why some spur fans need to be “hated on” to get any satisfaction? Congratulations. Spurs beat the Suns again…I’d rather worry about Utah in the now tho.
big t
i dont like either celts or lakers but that argument u made about pierce being a failure till he was paired with two other allstars its bs unless u consider kobe a failure without his hof center because its the same shit. judge everyone the same either they are both failures or both have won with their allstar team mates and kg and allen dont equal a 00-04 shaq.
how can you guys give 10+ lines to the jazz-raps game, but give only 3 to my nets and the knicks?! the latter was a pretty exciting game throughout, and was capped by larry hughes throwing the game away for ny. come on, show a little love!
Live in the past Ian..
We all know you guys bout to get buzz sawed this year in the playoffs.. As will Denver and as will Utah..
I WISH we could take apart Phoenix right now but they wont even make the money table.. First full year under Kerr am i right?? shit aint lookin too good.. And come on K-Dizz.. Amare would’ve just stuck half a paw out whenever TP came chargin in yesterday lol.. that man is a defensive liability and that has got to be the ninth wonder of the world.. Amare isnt soft AT ALL and he is athletic as hell with long arms and high shoulders.. so why is he so garbage on D??
Lakeshow
The biggest irony is that Amare got his eye ripped up by tryin to challenge and block a shot
Ian
I like u man but u always talk out your neck about Kobe sometimes.. How is Kobe a failure when he led his team into the playoffs in the WEST by HIMSELF.. what the maddening inconsistent Lamar Odom is a good sidekick?? Smush Parker starting PG?? and to boot there are no below .500 teams here sir.. Paul Pierce was bottom dwelling with Boston in the EAST.. 3-4 teams make the playoffs with below .500 records in the EAST.. shit thats incentive enough.. And thats basically what Big T said.. Pierce couldnt get his team to the playoffs in the EAST by himself.. It dont matter when we got bounced out.. we still made it cuz Kobe carried us.. the only year we didnt make the playoffs (first year after shaq) Kobe was hurt for 15-20+ games..
use your mouth, not ur neck..
See K-Dizz..
Some people just aint got defense in them lol.. like a golfer trying to swing a bat..
lakeshow
u didnt understand my post but decided to trash it anyways cool but ill explain it i didnt trash kobe i didnt praise kobe i asked big t why is pierce a failure because when pierce was alone he made the conference finals and made the playoffs when kobe was alone he didnt advance. AGAIN WHY IS PIERCE THE FAILURE AND NOT KOBE? judge them the same is what i said dont explain to me the records or stats i see playoff wins odom is 100 times better than antoine walker. and kobe missed the playoffs also he didnt make it all the years. being a 7th seed is no big fuckin deal didnt garnett do the same with minny?? got some help and made the conference finals?? right but now u want to bash one player and praise another when they have done the same shit. DOUBLE FUCKIN STANDARD from laker fans.
want more double standard that most laker fans use
dirk carried his team deep every season made the finals once and choked away a 2.75-0 lead. but u dont consider all the awesome shit he did to get there. kobe pisses away a 3-1 lead on the suns and 20 plus pts leads in the finals and he has killer instinct and wills his team to victory. fuck that shit judge them the same
lakeshow
either both are great and winner or both are failures is what i tried to say and bryant is better hes dumber but better
@LAKESHOW :: Besides the 03-04 year, the only year Pierce and the Celtics missed the playoffs was 06-07 Season…in which Pierce was hurt for 35 games.
lakeshow. I have to admit that the Lakers are really the only team in the West that Utah should be afraid of. If the Jazz happen to be healthy and everyone is still hitting their open looks (Okur, Korver, etc) then the Jazz will have a chance to beat LA. They have the athleticism and depth to keep up, and with DWill now playing his best and with his mental toughness on Kobe’s level, Jazz v Lakers will be the best conf. Finals match-up the networks could hope for. I still say LA will most likely win, but Utah will bring the wood and it will be a battle.
He wasnt hurt he tanked the season Brogden..
And you know why i consider Paul Pierce a failure Ian?? Because he was the fucking Finals MVP at our expense! thats why! yes i am fucking hating on anything green lol
dave
really utah vs lakers??
nah its spurs vs lakers the best thing goin on in the west its was from 99-04 and its coming back now. besides utah will lose in the semis to the spurs hehehe (with a healthy manu if not ah well theres always next season) but i do think utah is a top 3 team
lol lakeshow then tell me that and i save myself all that typing well theres a chance u might get revenge
btw talking out my neck thats the equivalent of talking out your ass our something??? lol remember im not american i wont get all those weird phrases.
Pierce the Truth yall tripping.Everytime Tony Parker have a good game his fans come out the woodwork trying to round up some believers for that 2nd best spot.No.No.No!
here’s a list, the top mentally tough players in the league….the guys who 1 – want the ball at the end, 2- don’t get rattled by anything in the crunch (bad calls, opponents, fans, game situation), and 3- they think thier shot will go in every time and nobody can stop them.
Top level –
Kobe
DWade
Paul Pierce
DWill
Brandon Roy
LeBron
Second level
CP3
Billups
Shaq
AI
I’m sure there are others on the second level, but I don’t think there is anyone else in that top 5.
er, top 6.
I would take Shaq off.Believe me,his ass dont want no part of a free throw in the clutch.
damn dave no spur love manu and duncan are top level in the clutch
dont know about shaq there on level 2 ill just foul his ass and win
doc lol showin your parker love
i agree with 46
Utah is playing up and down right now, which is masked by the win streak. Lots of games left on tap, no lead is safe in the Western conf standings save for the lakers (and possibly spurs). I don’t know if the Jazz are going to finish with a great record this season, that said, they will be a tough out in the playoffs now that they know they don’t need Boozer to win games.