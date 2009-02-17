Born to Run

Monday was a day off for the NBA following All-Star Weekend, but it doesn’t mean teams weren’t making moves. Most notably, the Suns officially canned Terry Porter, a public admission that the half-season experiment at winning a championship the way championship teams play ball was a failure; newly-promoted assistant Alvin Gentry‘s promise to return the team to the D’Antoni style was the least-surprising announcement we’ve heard since Greg Oden got injured again. You kind of have to feel bad for Porter. True, he often seemed lost and in over his head on the bench, but he was under pressure to change this team’s identity overnight without a big roster overhaul, and the players never accepted what he was trying to do. Even if he’d wanted to go back to the fun-and-gun system, he’d already seemed to lose their respect … So this has to mean Amar’e Stoudemire is staying in Phoenix, right? Just like the D’Antoni style doesn’t work quite as well without Shawn Marion, it also isn’t as effective with a monster to finish those pick-and-rolls and who can outrun bigs like Amar’e. If the Suns are truly trying to regain their previous ID, Amar’e is as big a part of that as anyone. If anything, a Shaq deal seems more likely at this point … Since the move was reported to be in the works over weekend, we heard a lot of reaction from Phoenix locals while we were in town for All-Star, and general sentiment seemed to be that Porter was terrible in their eyes and they couldn’t wait for Gentry to take over. We’ve never heard anyone so excited to be inheriting an ex-Clippers coach … The Suns also suspended Jason Richardson — who could be a beast and bring back memories of Joe Johnson when they start running again — for one game following his arrest for reckless driving, his second traffic incident in a couple months (J-Rich was quietly also collared during the DUI sweep that Charles Barkley got caught in) … One last Phoenix-related note, this e-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton: “I was up at like 5 a.m. getting ready to take off for the airport and had it on one of the local PHX news stations. Their traffic guy was all flustered about their being heavy traffic and kept saying, ‘We don’t understand what’s going on’ like he was thinking there had been an alien attack or something. With them updating the traffic every 10 minutes or whatever it was, this went on for like an hour. I actually thought about calling them like, ‘It’s the post-All-Star traffic, man. Chill out!’ Dude was about to lose it.” … So Sam Cassell has reportedly been traded to the Kings for cash and a 2nd-round pick. So does this mean Kenny Natt has a new assistant coach? You saw how Cassell basically pouted his way out of L.A. last year; no WAY he’s even gonna try to play for Sacramento. They’ll probably waive him … The League resumes its schedule tonight, with a 10-game slate headlined by the Spurs kicking off their notorious post-All-Star run against the Knicks, and the Lakers hosting the Hawks. Joe Johnson gets a chance to make up for his putrid All-Star showing (0 pts, 0-4 FG, 5 turnovers), while Kobe gets to stop smiling at everybody and be a killer again … Injury updates: Tyson Chandler (ankle) was supposed to be back by now, but he’s reportedly going to sit out tonight’s game against the Thunder after re-aggravating the injury in yesterday’s practice; T-Mac is going to be out for the foreseeable future while he visits a few doctors to get second and third opinions on his left knee; and Andrei Kirilenko practiced yesterday and wants to play tonight against the Grizzlies … What happened to the hype for tonight’s Nets/Rockets game? Yi Jianlian (broken pinkie) said he’ll be back for the latest chapter of Yao vs. Yi, but it’s not getting nearly as much attention as previous matchups … There was one major college game on Monday, with No. 4 Pitt knocking off No. 1- UConn on the road. Pitt’s DaJuan Blair continues to convince us he’s gonna be an impact NBA player in the Paul Millsap mode and be inevitably drafted too low after he put up 22 points and 23 boards in the win. The 6-7 Blair helped render 7-3 Hasheem Thabeet (5 pts, 4 rebs, 5 fouls) basically useless … We’re out like Sam …