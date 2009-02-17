Born to Run

Monday was a day off for the NBA following All-Star Weekend, but it doesn’t mean teams weren’t making moves. Most notably, the Suns officially canned Terry Porter, a public admission that the half-season experiment at winning a championship the way championship teams play ball was a failure; newly-promoted assistant Alvin Gentry‘s promise to return the team to the D’Antoni style was the least-surprising announcement we’ve heard since Greg Oden got injured again. You kind of have to feel bad for Porter. True, he often seemed lost and in over his head on the bench, but he was under pressure to change this team’s identity overnight without a big roster overhaul, and the players never accepted what he was trying to do. Even if he’d wanted to go back to the fun-and-gun system, he’d already seemed to lose their respect … So this has to mean Amar’e Stoudemire is staying in Phoenix, right? Just like the D’Antoni style doesn’t work quite as well without Shawn Marion, it also isn’t as effective with a monster to finish those pick-and-rolls and who can outrun bigs like Amar’e. If the Suns are truly trying to regain their previous ID, Amar’e is as big a part of that as anyone. If anything, a Shaq deal seems more likely at this point … Since the move was reported to be in the works over weekend, we heard a lot of reaction from Phoenix locals while we were in town for All-Star, and general sentiment seemed to be that Porter was terrible in their eyes and they couldn’t wait for Gentry to take over. We’ve never heard anyone so excited to be inheriting an ex-Clippers coach … The Suns also suspended Jason Richardson — who could be a beast and bring back memories of Joe Johnson when they start running again — for one game following his arrest for reckless driving, his second traffic incident in a couple months (J-Rich was quietly also collared during the DUI sweep that Charles Barkley got caught in) … One last Phoenix-related note, this e-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton: “I was up at like 5 a.m. getting ready to take off for the airport and had it on one of the local PHX news stations. Their traffic guy was all flustered about their being heavy traffic and kept saying, ‘We don’t understand what’s going on’ like he was thinking there had been an alien attack or something. With them updating the traffic every 10 minutes or whatever it was, this went on for like an hour. I actually thought about calling them like, ‘It’s the post-All-Star traffic, man. Chill out!’ Dude was about to lose it.” … So Sam Cassell has reportedly been traded to the Kings for cash and a 2nd-round pick. So does this mean Kenny Natt has a new assistant coach? You saw how Cassell basically pouted his way out of L.A. last year; no WAY he’s even gonna try to play for Sacramento. They’ll probably waive him … The League resumes its schedule tonight, with a 10-game slate headlined by the Spurs kicking off their notorious post-All-Star run against the Knicks, and the Lakers hosting the Hawks. Joe Johnson gets a chance to make up for his putrid All-Star showing (0 pts, 0-4 FG, 5 turnovers), while Kobe gets to stop smiling at everybody and be a killer again … Injury updates: Tyson Chandler (ankle) was supposed to be back by now, but he’s reportedly going to sit out tonight’s game against the Thunder after re-aggravating the injury in yesterday’s practice; T-Mac is going to be out for the foreseeable future while he visits a few doctors to get second and third opinions on his left knee; and Andrei Kirilenko practiced yesterday and wants to play tonight against the Grizzlies … What happened to the hype for tonight’s Nets/Rockets game? Yi Jianlian (broken pinkie) said he’ll be back for the latest chapter of Yao vs. Yi, but it’s not getting nearly as much attention as previous matchups … There was one major college game on Monday, with No. 4 Pitt knocking off No. 1- UConn on the road. Pitt’s DaJuan Blair continues to convince us he’s gonna be an impact NBA player in the Paul Millsap mode and be inevitably drafted too low after he put up 22 points and 23 boards in the win. The 6-7 Blair helped render 7-3 Hasheem Thabeet (5 pts, 4 rebs, 5 fouls) basically useless … We’re out like Sam …
The only question I want answered is…will Amare wear a Bulls uniform? If he isn’t a Bull by the end of the deadline, you might as well chalk that up as another failed hope for Bulls fans. Kobe, KG and Amare.
the jazz are about to get back booz and ak to finally have a lineup at full strength.
am a bit giddy right now imagining how that line up can pound opponents into submission.
but then again, i would still love to see booz get traded for either prince or amare.
one last note, the pistons suck right now. it is sad because i like that team down there too.
Houston up!
Can we get 1 more trade of substance before the deadline please.
It’s prolly a good thing Tracy is going to the doctor, so meanwhile the rest of the Rockets can just bang on teams. Long as Artest is consistent scoring wise they are good.
The Rockets still need a true and consistent pg too. Consistent, consistent, consistent.
AB what’s up with the Hoyas man, they have just fell down. I don’t even see them making the tourney this year. N.I.T. prolly.
Again, Porter should have been gone. You got all that on your squad and can’t come better than that then you gotta bounce. Granted he was dealing with some divas with egos. Still you signed up pimpin.
This the real season at this point, we will see a lot tonight.
Interesting trade rumor reported by the Chicago Sun-Times: Amare going to Toronto for a package of players and draft picks, likely Tyrus Thomas and Drew Gooden and Chicago would receive Chris Bosh.
Gar Foreman has taken over in the talks with Phoenix while John Paxson is about to step down.
question… is a trade for shaq to the lakeshow feasible??? for let’s say odom and som spare parts???
@don_mega — I really don’t see the Suns doing anything to potentially help the Lakers.
@GEE — Don’t rule out a strong Big East tourney showing. But seriously, I was seeing big things for G’town this year, and now it’s looking more and more like an NIT season. I really hope they don’t waste Greg Monroe’s only season, ’cause he just might go pro. They still need some knock-down shooters. I wanted it to be Austin Freeman and Jessie Sapp, but Freeman’s not consistent enough.
Dajaun Blair was a MAN yesterday, but at 6ft 7in and not as toned an athlete he looks more like a Tractor Taylor or Mike Sweetney…I can she him going in the 2nd round and earning a much better contract in the long run if he doesn’t have conditioning issues.
I know I missed most of the all star game talk…but god damn it was a horrible weekend. IMO it was a failure for the NBA, really nothing interesting at all, even the dunk contest lacked any real excitement or luster…not to mention letting a guy using jumping props win. Why not let Nate Rob use a ladder or jet pack next year?
Hopefully the Raps can get Amare somehow without giving up Bosh…I know that’s just crazy talk, but a guy can hope…
@AB – guess you right bruh… just got them conspiracy juices flowin thru my head… LOL!
as long as Kobe is on the lakers there in no freakin way shaq gets traded there-NO WAY! dont let that act fool u Kobe wants no parts of shaq.
AB I don’t wanna count out the Big East Tourney but lately every game I go into thinking G-Town is going to pull it off, I am hurtin by the final outcome.
I really hope they can pull something together. Granted their last game went to OT and they almost got that one. They really can’t afford to lose 1 more and 2 is out the question.
I hope Monroe doesn’t go pro, he needs to do another year.
Outside shooting has always been that G-Town achilles heel.
Sam Cassell is worth cash and a second round draft pick?!
everybody needs to start checkin’ for the Pistons in the 2nd half we’re coming for that 3rd maybe 2nd spot. (Yeah I’m looking at you Cleveland). (lol)
YOUNGFED
That’s only happening if the Pistons trade AI for something useful…or all the teams ahead of them collapse.
In other NBA news —- Today is Michael Jordan B-day.
Terrible Dime, terrible!
Milsap has some explosiveness in his game. He can get up and catch an ‘OOP. Blair has no leaping ability whatsoever. He won’t get those same shots over people who can actually play defense, unlike Thabeet. Thabeet should have backed off and been what he is, TALL.
After all these year, we still have the Gatorade jingles………Sometimes I dream that he is me….I wanna be like Mike…….I wanna be like Mike….Drink Gatorade! That commerical got us good!
Morons.. they shoulve realized that running game WILL NOT work without a Shawn Marion type player..
Didnt they have a chance last year?? I think there is man in New York who looks a lot like Luigi laughing his ass off right now..
Phoenix just looks to be falling apart at the seems right now.. and rightfully so.. you dont take the core pieces out of a team that has been so close.. you get better ROLE PLAYERS.. Diaw was soft, Barbosa was one dimensional, and thats about it lol they had no deep bench to really compete.. who was Nash backup? who was Amare’s backup? rriiiggghhhttt…
I hope Shaq stays in Phoenix and they get the 8th seed..
It would be poetic justice.. big ups to Kobe over All Star weekend for keeping it as real as he possibly could.. I love Shaq’s sense of humor but he spits some straight bullshit out his mouth sometimes..
And i would love to have Shaq and AB at the 5 but i dont think its worth the risk of total internal combustion..
Blair was a monster, that least steal/block/bitching on Thabeet was absolutely sick…
I wonder if the Cavaliers are going to try to make one last move before the trade deadline in order to seal the deal on their soon-to-be label of “Eastern Conference Champs”…
you have something against oden or what , your snide comments do nothing but piss me off. maybe we should take a hammer to your knee cap and see if we dont get some unsurprising result. what an ass.
Maybe Sam will end up with the Lakers, just got a feeling !!!
@ Lee. And scare the whole team away? Why the fuck do they need Sam?