Dirk Nowitzki’s House of Pain

Add another chapter to Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash‘s rivalry/bromance — this year going down as the one when Dirk symbolically closed the door on Nash’s championship window from more than 500 miles away … Going into last night’s schedule, the Suns’ anti-magic number was one; either one loss or one Dallas win away from being eliminated from the playoff race. Nash and crew did their part, holding off a resilient Hornets squad on the road thanks to Nash’s clutch shooting and some unusually solid team defense. But the Mavs didn’t cooperate; Dirk dropped 31 points — including a run in the third quarter of 12 straight — and led Dallas to a 30-piecing of the Jazz to clinch their own postseason spot … In New Orleans, the Suns went into the fourth quarter up 10 after holding the Hornets to just 14 points in the third. The Hornets rallied in the final five minutes, but it seemed every time they got close, Nash (24 pts, 13 asts) made a big play. Nash took a charge from Chris Paul (29 pts, 7 rebs, 16 asts) on a play where CP could have made it a one-possession game, and despite Peja hitting a pair of threes in the final minute to bring N.O. within one shot, Nash went 6-for-6 at the line over the last 40 seconds to keep Phoenix ahead … Watch out for Rasual Butler to do something big come playoff time. His confidence is sky-high after hitting that buzzer-beater in Miami the other night and the game-winner at Sacramento. There was one possession late in the fourth yesterday where Butler took the ball up top and went on his own to work his way into hitting a big jumper to cut into Phoenix’s lead; no spot-up, no waiting for CP to make it happen for him. If Butler is playing like more than just a stand-in-the-corner guy, that makes N.O.’s offense that much more dangerous … Ugliest play of the game: Nash and Shaq (17 pts, 11 rebs) ran a pick-and-roll where Shaq tried to get cute and go with the finger roll, only he didn’t even hit rim … Serious hypothetical question: If the Tyson Chandler-to-OKC trade had gone through, would the Hornets be interested in trading for Shaq this summer? … As the final buzzer sounded on Suns/Hornets, the Mavs were up 12 on Utah in the first half. Remember the last episode ESPN’s “Playmakers” when the Cougars won their last game and thought they were in the playoffs, only to go back in the locker room and watch the team they needed to lose pull out a last-second win? We can see the Suns locker room being like that … From now until the playoffs start, every game the Spurs win will bring out the “See, I told you they can still win without Ginobili!” crowd. And every time they lose, the “See, I told you they’re done!” folks will resurface. Last night goes in Column B. San Antonio started off great, smashing the Blazers in the first quarter, but after that they just went to sh*t. Steve Blake hit a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer to cut what had been a 19-point deficit to two at the break, and by then Portland had the momentum well in hand, which they carried through the second half … There was a question of whether Tim Duncan would even play; he’s been sitting out the second half of back-to-backs for the last couple months, but obviously he’s needed more now with Manu out and playoff seeds still up in the air. Pop decided to use him, but Duncan was mostly ineffective and didn’t play much, posting just four points in 24 minutes …
No drama going on in Cavs/Wizards. Gilbert Arenas didn’t play, the Cavs ran ’em out of the gym early, and LeBron (21 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts) spent the fourth quarter clowning on the bench … So in the last two nights we’ve had Carl Landry return to the court three weeks after getting shot, and Ben Wallace getting back out there less than two months after breaking his leg, posting seven points and six boards in 17 minutes on Wednesday. Is there anyone else who even deserves a vote for the 2009 Cyborg of the Year award? It’s gotta be a two-man race at this point … Post-game quote from Antawn Jamison: “You play selfish basketball, try to pad the stats and not play to win games, you get blown out. The same stuff has been going on all year. It gets to the point where it’s frustration. I don’t know. It’s not playing team basketball and not doing the things you need to do in order to win.” That’s good, Antawn. The first step to helping yourself is admitting you have a problem … Some big stat lines from Wednesday: Carmelo and Kevin Durant scored 31 apiece in Denver’s win over OKC; Danny Granger dropped 29 points as the Pacers dropped 130 on the Raptors in a rout; Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 boards in a win at Golden State; Rajon Rondo put up 31 points, nine boards, five dimes and three steals in a win over Jersey; and Joe Johnson put up 30 points in a win at Milwaukee … Note to Smitty and The Jet: Not everyone who performs pre-game antics at the scorer’s table is “trying to be LeBron.” This might sound crazy, but LBJ didn’t invent nor patent the art of goofing off … Wednesday’s NBA Draft early entrants included Arizona State SG James Harden (agent), Pitt PF DaJuan Blair (agent), Wake Forest PG Jeff Teague (no agent), Arizona PF/C Jordan Hill (agent), Arizona PG Nic Wise (no agent), and LSU PF/SF Tasmin Mitchell (no agent). We could’ve sworn Tasmin has been in college for like seven years, but apparently he’s only a junior … We’re out like the Suns …
damn the raps just got run out the building. no defense at all.
I could be wrong, but is this the first time that Shaq misses the playoffs since his rookie season?
That’s because the raptors are garbage. I’m glad they’ve gone on this slide again the last few nights. Hopefully Colangelo’s delusions that the team as currently constituted has any chance of being competitive have been dashed.
Big Ben for Cyborg of the Year.
shaq might not know it (definitely not if he’s so in love with the idea of potentially going to dallas), but i think he’d have a bigger impact on the hornets. he could help chris paul out the way he helped dwade (and paul could be just as capable of completely taking over in the finals once he gets there)
Bye Shaq. Now you can focus on ‘talking-so-much-makes-me-look-like-an-asshole’ and less on ‘basketball’.
Shaq in the NO = Instant championship. However I hope the “Big Distractus” comes to the D.
screw jamison…hes been tryin to pad his bitch ass stats for 2 years….poorly, he always has bad shootin nights
and i saw people on si yesterday sayin shaq should reire….screw them too cuz shaq is the best older centre in history, only behind kareem, hell you put him on a crappy big man team he could go fot 25 and 12 a season
IDL
ok as everyone knows im about as big a spurs fan as they come, and i have to say spurs are done. i was waiting to make judgement until the playoffs started to see what seed but now it doesnt mater, DONE.
rangerjohns “banger of the day” lmao this is fun
[www.youtube.com]
I can’t believe Chris Paul was called for a charge. Seriously.
I can’t believe it.
TRAVIS’s hairline should be OUTLAWed – wow. that’s some Jay Harris territory.
“That’s good, Antawn. The first step to helping yourself is admitting you have a problem” – instant classic
You really think that fat fuck can contribute much next season? Shaq is just like AI. He eventually destroys whatever team he is on. Orlando, LA, and the Heat all had to rebuild after Shaq’s fat ass came through and wrecked the joint. Sun’s have to rebuild now too. WTF?
i dont know what to say about the Jamison comment…i think its a joke but at the same time a mean one…i mean hes the ONLY one whos really played the WHOLE year for us.. and like i felt u guys were bashing him n i was like wtf. hes been droppin stats and bein quiet/humble/doesnt care/pissed off for losing about it.
well i guess the influence of Mike James has kicked in.
wait guys…what do u think of this?…apperantly on Apr.4 vs. Miami when you guys said idk why Agent Zero didnt play… well he didnt play because he thinks Apr.4th is a cursed date since its his anniversary inaugural injury. i started goin lmao.
Houston Up!
Fish don’t fry in the kitchen
Beans don’t burn on the grill
Took a whole lotta tryin’
Just to get up that hill
Now we’re up in the big leagues
Gettin’ our turn at bat ~ The Jeffersons Theme song
Dallas was struggling for their playoff life and now suddenly they are a 7th seed. I can’t even front, even though I so bad wanted the Suns in instead of them. They been handeling their business.
They better keep that 7 so they see the Nuggs instead of L.A.
It’s so close though with about 6 or 5 games remaining it’s possible a whole lotta movement will take place.
Right now I like how things are currently seeded in the West.
LA vs. Utah – I could see it going 7
Nuggs vs. Mavs – Againg probably 7 and possible upset
San. vs N.O. – N.O. wants this I believe, but should they?
Hou vs. Port. – Don’t see 7 here but really great games
All of those would be really good match-ups.
Here is to it staying the same although it will probably change. Oh well!
So wonder who Shaq is going to freestyle on this time?
Dirk and the House of Pain. Good match lol.
“Is there anyone else who even deserves a vote for the 2009 Cyborg of the Year award? It’s gotta be a two-man race at this point”
Made me laugh….
Btw, who is gonna win Most Improved Player?
big freeze you are an ignorant hater who has no knowledge of the game of basketball or the NBA
dude keep your stupid comments to yourself
youre an embarassment to all of us, and DIME
IDL
(ps if you dont like what im saying then i will explain how bullshit your comment is step by step)
Anyone here who watched the Blazers game and realized how FUCKING BAD Greg ‘Don’t Call Me a Bust Yet’ Oden is? I mean he fucking missed a dunk becasuse he HIT THE FRONT HIM, ‘BLOCKING’ HIS OWN SHOT. Isn’t he supposed to be the fucking Next Great Big Man???????? Then why the hell is he stealing Greg Ostertag’s shtick right now????
@ gee
i’m hoping for the denver/dallas match up as well. but your prediction on the series outcome is waaaaaaay off. denver is 4-0 against the mavs this year. 3 of those wins were in dallas…nugs own that shit.
i wouldn’t mind seeing the jazz either. on denver talk radio they keep mentioning an assistant jazz coach saying they want denver in the first round. if that’s the case, the jazz can fucking get it. fuck ass utah.
i know everybody is still napping on the nuggets. and that’s just fine. shit, even here in the mile high, the mcdoogle/cutler beef gets exponentially more press than the nugs. an (unlikely) win tonight against LA will give the nugs 54 wins, which will tie their best record ever. im not expecting a win tonight, but I hope they keep it close. we can win our final two games (por, sac) after that though, and break our best season record.
this is just a public service announcement on the state of the nuggets. god knows you won’t here about them anywhere else, even though theyre second in the west and will probably finish in that spot. its all greasy though, cuz i got my first round tickets, spring is in the air, and the nugs are getting out of the first fucking round, bay-bay!
mile mafuckin high!
Naw Snoop I ain’t got it twisted!
I said Nuggs vs. Mavs – Againg probably 7 and possible upset
That is POSSIBLE. I know the Nuggs are straight rollin right now and playing the way they should be. Like I said this is G.K.’s best chance ever of making it do what it do.
Still with that said, I threw the possible in there because of ….G.K.
Any dude using Kimbo Slice as a motivational technique before games worries me about his mental state and decisions.
I honestly feel the Nuggs can see the finals with the complete squad they have, but at the same time G.K. might mess things up.
You know how it go, GK’s teams win, then lose some, then him and a player or players start beefing. Classic GK.
Anyway to his credit, which I will give him at this point, he has them boys playing. Although I really feel it’s more due to Chauncy more than anything and the excellence at his position, stability, consistency and maturity he brought with him.
Lets just say Billups is the coach and with that said Denver can go far.
Shaq to OKC? Dime must be relying on Isiah Thomas for trade ideas….that is just a stupid move to bring shaqtus to a young team with loads of cap space.
Sure Landry and Wallace are tough but Birdman is averaging 2.5 blocks, 6pts, 6rbs and he’s still working the crystal meth out of his system…that is tough.
@gee
word. karl is the worst person on the nuggets. although, kleiza isn’t far behind. the thought of another first round exit for the nuggs brings a tear to my eye, and i really dont think it will happen. however, if it were to happen, that would probably guarantee karl getting canned. thats a pretty good consolation prize.
i was just browsing the sports section of the denver post and they said houston is the only team left that can still grab the #2 spot in the west from the nuggs. houston also owns the tiebreaker against the nuggs. game on, houston. game on.
Didn’t LeBron steal that from KG anyway??
Bet yall dont know who leads the league in double doubles. Heres a hint his 1st name starts with a D.
The chalk at the scorer’s table routine.
How much do you think the Raps regret taking Joey Graham over Danny Granger? Had they taken Granger, the VC trade would have been well worth it. I honestly thought they’d take him at #7 instead of Villanueva.
If Colangelo was smart, which remains yet to be seen, he would overhaul the roster. Unfortunately, the only way to do that is to trade Bosh, or it will take way too long to rebuild. Of any of the big-name 2010 free agents who might change teams, Bosh is the most likely imo. You can’t win in the NBA when you don’t have one player who can play defense.
Yes he stole it bigdoggchad but by all media accounts he made it up..
The Spurs best chance at getting out of the 1st round is a matchup with Utah or the Mavs. Any other team would be too much for them. IMO. The nuggets are still the nuggz. As good as they are playing right now, they’re not beating most of the teams in the West. They might take the Mavs and the Blazers but thats all i’m wiling to give them right now.
Houston needs to stay at #3 to avoid yet another matchup with the Jazz in the 1st round. Better yet stay at #4 and take out the Blazers.
The Hornets and the Spurs will be interesting. Thats a close call.
Birdman got GOT last night. Jeff Green caught him nicely.
“Big Distractus”, twenty nine points….
I don’t feel so bad about wearing the Dirk jersey now. Although they kept cutting away to Dirk’s dad. I don’t even want to know what his mom looks like. She’s probably a handsome woman.
Cmon now, everyone knows KG copped the chalk routine from MJ…at least I THOUGHT everyone knew that…
…did anyone peep LeBron doing the Ronny Turiaf 12th Man celebration routine on the bench last night? Hilarious.
“screw Jamison” – WOW! He was just sayin’ what’s been going on with his team. He DID NOT AT ALL seem like he was trying to be funny or self-possessed. He was just keepin’ it real.
@15 – Damn GQ, It must be fun riding a guy who just turned 21.
Hey, he’s giving you 8pts and 7res in 20 min. The tall young bol doesn’t catch a break with some of you.
If you’re railing against the hype-machine we call “mass media fabricated expectations” that’s one thing.
But to rail against the kid…that’s just pathetic.
Everybody sees the greatness every now and then.
Everybody sees the lameness every now and then.
He’s shootin’ 56% fgs. He’s giving you solid back-up production.
Hey, look at it like this, for one night:
He scored more and picked more balls off the glass than Duncan did, and he did it in less minutes.
Oh yeah, Blazers WON too.
The “KNEE” thing for bigs aint no joke, ask Duncan.
Detroit don’t get no better than that! Like that syntax?
Very balanced – They averaged 12 hoists, shot at a 50% clip…at least! Damn!
Shout out to Rondo’s stat line last night : 31pts 9re 5as 3st 1blk
I’m thinking Gooden has to grab more than one rebound for the Spurs to be successful.
Bigdoggchad and lakeshow :: As far as I can remember, Jordan started that thing. Then KG started doing it. Now Lebron is doing it. It’s fun for the announcers. It’s fun for the in-house fans to see such a spectacle.
Remember, it’s all about entertainment at the end of the day.
just read 27 — i thought everyone knew too jules.
You guys arent understanding me..
I’ve heard 3-4 announcer say thats “Lebrons pregame ritual”.. so by all media accounts he made it up himself..
RIP Marvin “the Human Eraser” Webster.
When I was a young kid (really showing my age), I absolutely loved the Sonics. Webster was the center for the Sonics the year before they won the title in the late 70s. (They actually also really should have won it Marvin’s last year for the Sonics–they certainly had the talent.) The year after Webster was traded/signed away, Jack Sikma (who was the team’s power forward) moved over to center–yes, you don’t need a true center to win a title–and the Sonics won it all, with a smallish lineup of DJ, Sikma, Lonnie Shelton (a real brute), John Johnson, and Gus Williams, with “Downtown” Freddie Brown first off the bench (and I also believe Wally Walker off the bench).
calvin
how did denver beat dallas three times in dallas this season??? didnt they only play twice in dallas???
youngfed
shaq in NO equals a ring???? sure man lol
@ 14
I’m actually not a hater. Shaq is my favorite player of all time. He just doesn’t much left in the tank. If Shaq dropped 40 lbs of fat this off-season, he could be effective for a few more seasons, but he is too lazy and egotistical to go on a diet.
But seeing how I have no knowledge of the game, maybe you can enlighten me. Fact or fiction: every team he’s been on has had to rebuild after Shaq? That’s a fact you emotional twat. I never said the Big Diesel didn’t bring chips to those teams, I just said he eventually destroys any team he is on. The eventual price of rebuilding was worth it for Orlando, LA, and the Heat. However, Shaq to the Suns was a historical failure and now the Suns are fucked.
Tell me that doesn’t sound like another huge trade that happened this year. So that reiterates my point: Shaq and AI are similar in that they eventually destroy their teams. The difference is that Shaq brings championships with the destruction, AI just brings drama.
You were right though, ianodelaleza. I have no knowledge of basketball or the NBA. Hopefully you can educate my ignorant ass and help me quit embarrassing myself and DimeMag with all these shockingly truthful comments I keep posting.
@ 28:
If you won’t call him a bust, then admit that he IS a disappointment. Sure kid can play, but not in a ‘typical-stiff-who-gives-you-7-rebs-and-nothing-else’ kind of way.
GQ?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. That’s so funny man, for a minute I though you were Dane Cook. And Oprah. Combined.
I feel Big Freeze 100%.. every team Shaq has left has had to rebuild.. IMMEDIATELY after..
plain and simple.. u can site whatever want but look at it like this.. the superstars he’s left behind dont like him after he left.. Penny, Kobe and Dwade all dont like Shaq.. only difference is since he is the proclaimed SHIT he gets the media on his side and those guys end up looking bad.. except for Dwade.. but Shaq knows if he were to say anything bad about Dwade that fact would be exposed..
if the bobcats make the playoffs i will fly from ny to phx to punch steve kerr. the suns didnt make it to the finals but it was a hell of a lot better than this crap
Hahaha great Smack today!
Fa real QQ – I don’t really have expectations for the dude.
I remember at Ohio he looked like a man amongst boys out there. But now he’s playing with other men and he’s the boy.
And he’s been hurt before he even made it on the court 2 years ago.
He’s substantially behind on the NBA learning curve for big men. If he stayed in college, maybe he would’ve been better prepared but who knows. He’s gettin’ OTJ training, with a boatload of expections, haters, and his own goals constantly on his young mind.
He doesn’t have any offensive moves that make you say wow.
He never did. He just dominated.
It’s going to be a while before he gets it.
At this point, he’s still a wait and see character to me.
I put it to you like this : I’ve seen ROBIN LOPEZ play this year. Trust me, Oden’s not that bad. He’s actually kinda good. If he turns his potential into consistency, he will be good.
If steps his game up, and strives to realize his potential, and consistently does this, he will be great.
Ultimately I don’t know how damaged his knees are.
I don’t know how he will develop offensively.
But I’ve seen him MINI DOMINATE both ends at times.
If you can do such a thing…ya know, like, dominate in lil’ spurts.
@ fact checker ian
i stand corrected. the nuggs are 4-0 against the mavs this year, but they have only played two in dallas.
11/7/08 nugs v. dal…nugs win 108-105
12/15/08 nugs @ dal…nugs win 98-88
1/13/09 nugs v. dal…nugs win 99-97
3/27/09 nugs @ dal…nugs win 103-101
btw, how those spurs treating you? probably not as well they’re treating me.
@ Brown
hindsight is 20/20 right? The only reason Granger fell was cuz of the fear of his knees. Scouts thought his knees were bad and now they know better.
Safe to say, fools can finally admit that Colangelo didn’t miss on Bargnani. I been sayin give dude his 3 years to learn the game. Now that he’s been on 19 pts+ and 50+ from the 3 and the field since about the allstar break, the haters callin him a bust are just a little quieter. He doesn’t play yesterday and they get wrecked by indy. No problem with tradin Bosh but good luck gettin equal value
Jamison doesn’t stat pad hell he only took like 7shots.
And what about everyone hating on Dirk??
He has been major during these must win games for Dallas..