Chris vs. Deron, Yao vs. Oden, Jason Kidd vs. Air & Opportunity

Behind Amar’e Stoudemire‘s eye injury and the inevitable yet-to-be-played game when they officially become a Lottery team, yesterday the Suns suffered one of their defining losses of the season, getting destroyed by Dallas on national TV in just a sorry-ass defensive “effort.” ESPN’s Jamal Mashburn said it best: The Suns, like the Pistons, are now in rebuilding mode — or at least they need to be if they know what’s good for them. Not saying there needs to be a total overhaul, but after years of selling draft picks and acquiring older guys, it’s time to shift the focus. Build around Amar’e, start grooming Steve Nash‘s eventual replacement, and consider trading Shaq (’cause he might force your hand anyway) … On the way to hanging 140 around Phoenix’s neck, the Mavs slapped up 81 points in the first half after Josh Howard beat the second-quarter buzzer with a 75-foot heave … That shot also went down as Jason Kidd‘s 16th assist. Kidd finished with 19 points and 20 dimes, and passed Magic for 3rd on the all-time assists list. Sure, the Suns’ D was no better than if the Mavs had been scrimmaging the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at half-speed, but it was cool to see one more vintage J-Kidd performance before he likely moves into the Ring-Chasing Backup portion of his career … Cavs/Spurs was also a blowout, albeit a less-expected one. With Tim Duncan (6 pts) and Manu Ginobili (4 pts) off their games offensively, the Spurs got cracked by 20 at the Q … Like he usually does when an elite scorer is involved, Pop dusted off Bruce Bowen for this one. But at this point, it’s clear Bowen is simply too old to do anything with LeBron (38 pts). And the crazy part is that it was only two years ago (’07 Finals) when Bowen could go out there and give ‘Bron a battle … Yao vs. Greg Oden was the marquee big-man matchup of the night: Oden is still coming off the bench, though, so wasn’t much of a factor (11 mins, 4 pts, 0 rebs). But in his limited time on the court against Yao (21 pts, 12 rebs), he struggled to score and got dunked on at least once. We like Yao’s mean streak and it seems to rear its head more often, but that movie-villain mustache needs to go … (And did you catch Von Wafer‘s reverse dunk? Straight nasty.) … The marquee little-man matchup was Chris Paul vs. Deron Williams. You know the script with those two: Similar stat lines — CP had 19 points and 12 dimes, D-Will had 21 and 11 — and Deron’s team gets the win. Even with the Jazz struggling on the road and generally looking bad over the past two weeks, they still went into N.O.’s gym and won easy, dropping 41 points in the first quarter …
Other big stat lines from Sunday: Will Bynum put up 32 points (26 in the fourth quarter) in a win over Charlotte; Kelenna Azubuike put up 30 points and 15 boards in a win at Sacramento; Chris Bosh had 31 and 14 in a loss to the Knicks; and Troy Murphy posted 22 points and nine boards and went 6-for-6 beyond the arc in a win at Oklahoma City … And the Nuggets/Wolves game contained the single most improbable moment of the NBA season: Not only did Chauncey Billups catch a dunk — his first of the season and only the 23rd of his career — but he did it while Mark Madsen was chasing him down. (Chauncey even said afterwards he wasn’t sure about the dunk because he was worried about Madsen taking him out.) So you’ve got a Chauncey dunk and an on-court cameo from Mad Dog; What are the odds of those two events happening at the same time? … At least one Louisville team fulfilled their Final Four potential. The women’s team beat Oklahoma in one of Sunday’s national semifinal games, behind All-American forward Angel McCoughtry‘s 18 points, 11 boards and five steals. Louisville barely escaped, though. Up by two in the final seconds, UL missed a free throw and Oklahoma’s Nyeshia Stevenson had a look at a three that hit every part of the rim before falling out at the buzzer … A lot was made about Courtney Paris‘ promise that she’d give back her scholarship money if OU didn’t win a national championship during her career. While it was a big storyline, don’t you think it was an a**hole move by ESPN’s sideline reporter to ask Paris (16 pts, 16 rebs, 4 blks) about the scholarhsip thing on the court immediately after the game? The girl was still crying from a Final Four loss and had just ended one of the greatest college careers EVER, regardless of gender. That wasn’t the right time nor place for that question … First impression of the women’s Final Four: The St. Louis arch painted on the court is ugly. It reminded us of back when the Rockets had that “rocket launch” streak on their court in the mid-1990s … In the other game, UConn kept rolling, almost 20-piecing Stanford to set up the championship game … Meanwhile, some of the Dime crew in Detroit for the men’s Final Four hit up ex-NHL player Chris Chelios‘ sports bar last night. Michael Jordan walked in at one point, led and followed by a mass security force … We’re out like the Suns …
watching phoenix this year has been like watching a big ship sinking.
haha. jazz beat hornets again. deron’s one of my favorite players in the league. who do you guys think makes it further into the playoffs?
Who the hell is keeping count of Chauncey Billup’s career dunks?
Who ever it is they got to much time on their hands!
LeBron improved more drastically over the past two years than Bruce Bowen aged.
i would like Deron a lot more if his name was spelt properly and he didn’t shave his sideburns off.
those two things aside, he’s a great player.
Watching nash getting repeatedly abused by J.kidd was painful by any standard.Like shaq’s isos on hollins(everybody on the defensive team crossing their fingers hoping their boy doesn’t make the highlight reels)>
and the really flucked up part..Grant hill CAME TO PLAY!after watching the body language from Shaq and Co.,You could literally hear him think “ohh fluck this shyt”.
the spurs ain’t got squat on nobody.No D, no O. no W.nada.
I wanna see what team is crazy enuff tosign Iverson.even for a vet’s minimum.amazing what a year can do?
now our eyes on 7th or 6th place. bring on the denver efin’ nuggets!
Guys, Chris Chelios may be 47, but he’s still playing for the Red Wings.
Thanks for letting us know if the nuggets won or lost, guess I need to go check out some other site for that info.
Question of the Day? Is Will Bynum better than Stuckey? Its looking like he’s gonna be a problem, dude has the sick’est handles in the league.
Oh and DIME we dont discuss women basketball in here, Ecspecially college. WTF? lol
Yeah, one difference between now and the Finals Brown is that this one can hit his jumpers. That makes him unguardable.
Suns/Mavs was a disgrace. The Suns would be good if all the big-time players on their team A) played defense and B) were ten years younger. That’s with the exception of Amare of course, who’s just the biggest paper tiger out there when it comes to “franchise” players. Trade anyone you can for draft picks and young talent, then start the hell over, Phoenix! Crazy how this team has fallen off.
you don’t wan’t no part of my lakers do you ? lol
ain’t even mad at you.Frankly i don’t want nothing to do with the Lebrons. Haha.
Why does Oden suck so hard?
How does Steve Kerr still have a job? Fuck all the coaches who got fired, Kerr took the most exciting championship contender in the L and turned them into the biggest disappointment ever. He should give up one of his chip rings for how bad he’s screwed PHX.
von wafer’s dunk tonight was the bizzznesss, went vicious like on the Rockets, can’t believe its the same dude who got his dunk blocked by the rim.
@Lee Mark Madsen was in the game and your need to know who won? Was at the Nuggets-Wolves game and when they went to timeout after Chauncey’s dunk the guys on the bench mobbed Chauncey at halfcourt like he made a game-winner in a game 7 or something.
Rockets looking strong at home. Tues. will probably be the biggest test of all year. Orlando is a mirror image of Houston almost except their big man is way more tenacious, but Yao has way more offensive moves. Foul trouble may be the dictator.
I like Portland a lot but I was glad the Rockets were able to get that one.
Jason Kidd is Legend.
Oden is a bust. I am just going to say it now officially for me dude is a bust. Done with that.
It doesnt’ look like the Suns gonna be able to do it and sneak in the playoffs. I would have loved seeing them vs. LA so bad. Oh well hopefully LA vs. Dallas possibly will be better than I expect.
The Nuggets are like that right now. They seemed to be playoff focused. Again. If G.K. don’t get it done with this squad it will probably never happen for pimpin.
Can’t wait for the playoffs!
Is Uconn’s Stanley Robinson a pro prospect, cos dude looks legit to me.
i know oden is not playing up to par but he is a rookie just saying. Call him a bust after his 2nd year.
Does it seem like the Jazz are trying to minimize Paul Millsaps market value? I am in the camp that does think Boozer is a better player, but not by a lot. How does a guy who was giving you almost 20 and 10 only get 15 minutes of burn?
Speaking of stat lines, Gerald Green’s got missed in all the Mavs hype – in 6 minutes of play Gerald had 4 fouls and 4 turnovers. It takes work to do that much damage in 6 minutes.
It’s been covered already but it is sad to watch Iverson’s career go down in flames. I would be impressed if he is even in the league next year. If he can’t fit in in Detroit, the land of career revivals, where exactly can he fit in?
Does Louis Amundsun even want to re-sign with the suns if he is offered a contract? I’d look around if I was him.
Chauncey getting mobbed by the entire Denver bench after making that dunk was one of the funniest things I’ve seen all season.
Birdmans hair was also kinda funny. I like the excuse he gave. “Because its green week for the nba I’m going out there with out any Gel, Deoderant or any thing else that could polute the enviroment”.
I wouldn’t call Oden a bust just yet. Since coming back from injury he looks like he’s in terrible shape. I hope he gets in shape in the offseason and we see the real Greg Oden next year. Let him play for a year, and if he’s not injured, then be the judge.
I don’t think he’ll ever reach the level Kevin Durant is already on though. Another great “what if” case.
Spurs fans,tell me what the refs had to do with that asswhipping Bron put on yall.
A few points to make. First, Shaq, despite playing well needs to be shipped. He was a mistake to begin with despite as I said playing well. I didnt see the point of trying to be another team (Steve Kerr trying to be the Spurs) when we ought to have beaten them when Boris and Amare were suspended. I think we could have beaten them again. Even if we didnt, letting Marion’s contract ran out now would have given Phoenix cap sapce to try and get one of the free agents, like Lamar Odom or Trevor Ariza as wing players.
As a Suns fan from the UK, I was shocked to see how badly they played against an average Dallas side. J Kidd was great but now letting him dominate Nash like that was ridiculous.
What needs to be done is an overhaul. Take the pick, which will hopefully be someone like Stephen Curry (which will allow J Rich to move on for someone like Shane Battier, hopefully!!) or Earl Clark, who is very good forward from what I have seen. Keep Amare and Nash for one more year because we have no replacement but if they dont want to keep NAsh, I am very impressed with Ramon Sessions, who is a free agent this year I believe.
Thank god for Grant Hill this year, he was awesome yesterday as well. I hope he stays but I also hope he gets wghat he deserves: a RING. Lord knows that aint gonna happen with the Suns.
The Jazz are a better team than the Hornets. I admit it.
I just keep waiting for Oden…. Come on… Come oooonnnnnn…… I can’t quit on him yet.
And even though nobody really watches women’s basketball, it was f’d up for that reporter to bring up the scholarship thing.
@Rizwan
I like your thinking but I don’t think the Suns are going to be able to move Shaq and J-Rich. Both guys have demonstrated in the past 2 years that they are excessively overpaid. In today’s economy I just don’t see many teams with they money to take them on.
I’d like to see the suns turn it around but I think they’ll have to wait until Nash, JRich and Shaq play out their contracts to rebuild.
man robert sarver and steve kerr have done SUCH a good job managing the suns…
That was a straight shalacking the Mavs put on the Suns yesterday.. honestly i wanted the Suns to make it in.. being able to bounce Shaq out of the playoffs the same year we got the Shaqless ring wouldve been poetic justice oh well.. looks like we will be eating the Mavs in the 1st round.. but they might win 2.. maybe..
And Von Wafer’s dunk was possibly the sickest reverse all year.. and Greg Oden is out of shape because he is 45..
@ Kobeef,
I can live in hope. I desperately want something to happen to that franchise. Earl Clark looks to fall around pick 14 so thats OK. Shaq will be moved, but the only thing is I hope they dont settle for just expiring contracts. They can build around Amare, Earl Clark and Barbosa. The one good thing out of this year has been the bench but is it me or do they look very weird getting excited at a good play from the Suns? It almost seems out of obligation!!
AI’s a career WORKHORSE, a STUD at that. Moving on…
Who saw that pull-up j right in FRONT of Bowen?
He was still looking at Lebron’s when he was elevating. Didn’t even react to the LAUNCH-OFF…couldn’t even get a hand up ’cause he was too slow on the reaction. Makes me think of a Biggie line…
“When your guns raising, mine’s is blazin’!”
Seeing that STANFORD girl sit on the post while her team feeds her is BASKETBALL PURITY at it’s best. As soon as you touch her back, it’s on and POPPIN’ like a Chris Brown hit.
I aint gonna hold ya, I’m actually mad at the SUNS. Fa real, what the hell? Everytime I think they’re going to get a W and let these cats know they want to be in the postseason… they never grab the W. They just keep on losing.
Yooooooo! Melo is ballin’ like one of them European cats. I swear he look like a chocolate Bargnani out there…except he can ball on a whole ‘nother other level.
Gee – it aint never gon’ happen for pimpin.
Between Mo, Delonte and Lebron you got 82 points, 65% field goals, 8 Three-pointers at a 62% clip…you got a whole bunch of ballin. Damn, them bigs is suspect though. They’re pretty average. I hope they can bang with the best come play-off time.
GERALD GREEN made an appearance!
That means one thing and one thing only — Dallas won.
That’s the only time “RICK CARLISLE’S VICTORY CIGAR” finds its way on the court.
Ok, you cats sayin Oden is not a bust. I sorta agree, but damn, he is one fucking crap of a disappointment right now. I didn’t expect Duncan-in-his-rookie-year numbers, but it doesn’t mean kid would put up Jake Voshkuhl numbers like what he is doing right now
No flop, no win for CP3 & the Hornets
I am guessin that I might be the only one callin Oden a bust.
Come on though. How long can this dude keep getting passes.
In college it’s he has all this potential, but he stays injured so wait till he is healthy in the pros.
The it’s he is in the pros and is still injured but wait till he gets healthy.
Then it’s he is finally healthy but he is really a rookie, so wait till next year.
So what will we be waiting for next year?
I ain’t fallin for it. Dude is a bust. I am tired of waiting and tired of potential potential. Nothing big is gonna happen from this dude. Nice back-up is what you have.
“Pop dusted off Bruce Bowen for this one. But at this point, it’s clear Bowen is simply too old to do anything with LeBron (38 pts). And the crazy part is that it was only two years ago (’07 Finals) when Bowen could go out there and give ‘Bron a battle”
this line is kinda stupid you can say that shit about anyone that is starting to show his age how 2 years ago he could do the job.
They were emphasizing how fast Bowen’s defense had deteriorated since dominating (well, not exactly) Lebron in the finals.
Did you even watch the Spurs game, cause I did and Bruce gaurded Bron maybe 4 times. Fin was the one getting busted on, but it’s cool. The spurs got their requisite ass whoopin of the month (at least 1 every month), so it’s out of the way. I like to attribute the poor play to trying to find chemistry now that the big three (plus drew gooden) all being available. Hopefully they find a way to keep Mason on the floor. I imagine that by the 15th the chemistry (and Manu’s game shape) will be back to normal. Manu playing only the first and third quarters has to end soon, right??
Greg Oden a straight bust..
After a knee surgery he had enough time to rehab from he shouldnt look that slow and immobile.. dude looks and PLAYS old.. watching him go up and down the court is like watching C-Webb.. he MIGHT be something but he’ll never a 20-10 player.. if he is he will be injured after a couple of games..
And another notch on the ol belt for Deron in the CP3vsDwill battle!
To all ya AI fans out there:
“It’s sad. Nearly unbelievable, even to me, a guy who runs a blog about the best of the worst of professional basketball. A.I. and Kevin Garnett were two players who, over the last decade, everybody wondered what would happen if they were surrounded by other good players. Well, KG became a champion and Iverson has tarnished his legacy forever. So I guess that answers that question.”
-from Basketbawful
how does it go youngfed?
Oden is going to be a solid player, he hasn’t been 100% all year. If you guys don’t remember Oden couldn’t even jump at the beginning of the year. This off-season Oden will have the oppurtunity to strengthen his legs to regain the explosive lift he had in college and overcome the extra bulk he added on his upper body when he was sitting out. He may never be a great player cause he has terrible footwork, but he sure as hell will be better then Jake Voshkoul
E$: That’s pretty hypocritical coming from a game against Kirilenko and the Jazz (Matt Harpring, is that you?).
Both D-Will and CP3 know who is the better player, hands down it’s Deron….only the so-called experts try and argue who is better, but every time they step on the floor it’s obvious Deron is a better player and will have the best career of the two. I would guess if you polled all of the GM’s and scouts in the league and they could re-draft DWill would be the first overall pick, and maybe, maybe CP3 would go second. It’s a mute point, argue all you want, but DWill owns CP3.