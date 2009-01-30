Jameer Nelson and Rashard Lewis — especially Rashard — had to know that people would be questioning their validity as All-Stars going into last night’s Magic/Cavs game. With the ’09 ASG reserves having been announced about an hour before tip-off, the stage was set for Nelson and Lewis to either prove the haters right, or make their fans look like geniuses. They both went for option “B.” In what ended up being a thorough domination of LeBron‘s squad, Jameer dropped 18 points and Rashard added 19, both of them making timely big plays from beginning to end. In the first half, when the Cavs actually played like the team with the best record in the East, every time they threatened to pull away was met with a Jameer three. In the second half, as Orlando grabbed the lead and turned the screws in, Raw Lew was knocking down dagger threes, diming Dwight Howard (22 pts, 18 rebs) for dunks, and one time swatted a Sasha Pavlovic shot into the crowd … Every year we see first-time All-Stars being asked when and how they found out they’d made the team. But what about the guys who get snubbed? Did Mo Williams know he wasn’t getting picked hours before the rest of us, or did the Cavs let him find out on TV? Kenny Smith understandably predicted that Mo was gonna go at Jameer hard, but he had an off night, going 4-for-15 and finishing with a quiet 12 points … Although the score was close, the first half seemed all Cleveland. LeBron (23 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) caught a couple of nasty dunks — the first was a right-hand tomahawk over everyone in pinstripes, followed by a left-hand jab to punctuate a baseline drive — and Wally Szczerbiak (14 pts) was destroying Hedo Turkoglu, giving him work like Paul Pierce did last week. Dwight was leaving the Cavs’ bigs open to shoot jumpers, and Ben Wallace, Anderson Varejao and J.J. Hickson all made him pay … But the second half saw LeBron go on a 0-for-7 shooting streak (including some bricked free throws) and Anthony Johnson helped spark a big Orlando run that put them on top for good … On the nights when Courtney Lee has to guard somebody like Kobe or LeBron, do the Orlando vets cut the kid a break and let somebody else do the bag-carrying and coffee-fetching? That’s only the right thing to do … We still can’t understand why, with four minutes remaining and the Cavs down by about 20, Mike Brown kept LeBron in the game alongside Hickson, Pavlovic, Darnell Jackson and Tarence Kinsey. Judging by the other four non-LBJ guys on the court, Brown had obviously given up on the idea of winning, so why have LeBron out there? Then when Brown finally sat ‘Brown down a minute later, Stan Van Gundy put his entire starting lineup back in the game. Huh? … Somebody call the FBI and check what’s going on down in Orlando. We’ve already been over the collective jacked-ness of Dwight, Jameer, J.J. Redick, Mickel Pietrus and the rest of the most cut-up team in pro sports, but have you seen Tiger Woods lately? The Magic’s only celebrity fan is DIESEL … Most tatted-up backcourt of all-time: Is it Jameer and Delonte West at St. Joe’s; Mo Williams and Delonte in Cleveland; or Allen Iverson and J.R. Smith in Denver? …

We’re actually starting to feel bad for the Suns. They try so hard to beat the Spurs, but Tim Duncan and Co. just completely own their souls. And you can tell from the Suns’ body language that they’ve fully convinced themselves San Antonio has the refs in their pocket. Last night was shaping up to be arguably the best game of the regular season so far — the first half was played almost perfectly on both sides. Tony Parker and Duncan were scoring at will on the pick-and-roll against Steve Nash and Shaq, and on Phoenix’s end, Nash and Amare were scoring at will on their own pick-and-roll. Neither team could pull away from the other, and at halftime it was tied after Manu Ginobili (30 pts, 18-for-18 FT) and Nash traded last-second shots … The third quarter turned when Bruce Bowen checked in and Terry Porter decided to try the Hack-a-Bowen strategy — only Bowen stepped up and drained 5-of-6 from the stripe. Manu then hit a step-back two, and later baited Nash into a foul (and a technical) at the end of the quarter. With eight minutes left in the game, Bowen hit a three that put San Antone ahead by double-digits, and with Kurt Thomas and Duncan (20 pts, 15 rebs) owning the offensive glass by that point, the Suns seemed to resign themselves to taking the L … But Nash (16 pts, 18 asts) and Amare (28 pts, 10 rebs) kept going to that pick-and-roll, and next thing you know, they’re down four with two minutes left after Nash dusted Parker and scored an uncontested layup. (This is when Gregg Popovich looked like he wanted to drag TP into a dark alley and fight him.) A minute later, Grant Hill jumped into the Coach K time machine and made an amazing block/steal/Deebo on Parker in the open court and coasted in for an and-one to make it a three-point game. However, on the Suns’ most important defensive possession of the game, Parker somehow got wide-wide-open and stuck a J from the top of the key. When Nash tripped over the three-point line on Phoenix’s next possession, it was basically over … Parker (26 pts, 5 asts) could make a solid career highlight montage just on his work against the Suns. Nash simply cannot guard him; last night TP put Nash on the floor with an in-and-out move going left in the first half, then in the second he dropped Leandro Barbosa with a right-to-left crossover. It’s like Albert Pujols facing some pitcher he’s got a career .660 average against … So now that the All-Star rosters are official, who do you think was the biggest snub? Who’s on the roster that least deserves to be there? And who’s gonna take the game itself in Phoenix come Feb. 15? Let us know … We’re out like Mo’s All-Star bonus …