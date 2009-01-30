Jameer Nelson and Rashard Lewis — especially Rashard — had to know that people would be questioning their validity as All-Stars going into last night’s Magic/Cavs game. With the ’09 ASG reserves having been announced about an hour before tip-off, the stage was set for Nelson and Lewis to either prove the haters right, or make their fans look like geniuses. They both went for option “B.” In what ended up being a thorough domination of LeBron‘s squad, Jameer dropped 18 points and Rashard added 19, both of them making timely big plays from beginning to end. In the first half, when the Cavs actually played like the team with the best record in the East, every time they threatened to pull away was met with a Jameer three. In the second half, as Orlando grabbed the lead and turned the screws in, Raw Lew was knocking down dagger threes, diming Dwight Howard (22 pts, 18 rebs) for dunks, and one time swatted a Sasha Pavlovic shot into the crowd … Every year we see first-time All-Stars being asked when and how they found out they’d made the team. But what about the guys who get snubbed? Did Mo Williams know he wasn’t getting picked hours before the rest of us, or did the Cavs let him find out on TV? Kenny Smith understandably predicted that Mo was gonna go at Jameer hard, but he had an off night, going 4-for-15 and finishing with a quiet 12 points … Although the score was close, the first half seemed all Cleveland. LeBron (23 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) caught a couple of nasty dunks — the first was a right-hand tomahawk over everyone in pinstripes, followed by a left-hand jab to punctuate a baseline drive — and Wally Szczerbiak (14 pts) was destroying Hedo Turkoglu, giving him work like Paul Pierce did last week. Dwight was leaving the Cavs’ bigs open to shoot jumpers, and Ben Wallace, Anderson Varejao and J.J. Hickson all made him pay … But the second half saw LeBron go on a 0-for-7 shooting streak (including some bricked free throws) and Anthony Johnson helped spark a big Orlando run that put them on top for good … On the nights when Courtney Lee has to guard somebody like Kobe or LeBron, do the Orlando vets cut the kid a break and let somebody else do the bag-carrying and coffee-fetching? That’s only the right thing to do … We still can’t understand why, with four minutes remaining and the Cavs down by about 20, Mike Brown kept LeBron in the game alongside Hickson, Pavlovic, Darnell Jackson and Tarence Kinsey. Judging by the other four non-LBJ guys on the court, Brown had obviously given up on the idea of winning, so why have LeBron out there? Then when Brown finally sat ‘Brown down a minute later, Stan Van Gundy put his entire starting lineup back in the game. Huh? … Somebody call the FBI and check what’s going on down in Orlando. We’ve already been over the collective jacked-ness of Dwight, Jameer, J.J. Redick, Mickel Pietrus and the rest of the most cut-up team in pro sports, but have you seen Tiger Woods lately? The Magic’s only celebrity fan is DIESEL … Most tatted-up backcourt of all-time: Is it Jameer and Delonte West at St. Joe’s; Mo Williams and Delonte in Cleveland; or Allen Iverson and J.R. Smith in Denver? …
We’re actually starting to feel bad for the Suns. They try so hard to beat the Spurs, but Tim Duncan and Co. just completely own their souls. And you can tell from the Suns’ body language that they’ve fully convinced themselves San Antonio has the refs in their pocket. Last night was shaping up to be arguably the best game of the regular season so far — the first half was played almost perfectly on both sides. Tony Parker and Duncan were scoring at will on the pick-and-roll against Steve Nash and Shaq, and on Phoenix’s end, Nash and Amare were scoring at will on their own pick-and-roll. Neither team could pull away from the other, and at halftime it was tied after Manu Ginobili (30 pts, 18-for-18 FT) and Nash traded last-second shots … The third quarter turned when Bruce Bowen checked in and Terry Porter decided to try the Hack-a-Bowen strategy — only Bowen stepped up and drained 5-of-6 from the stripe. Manu then hit a step-back two, and later baited Nash into a foul (and a technical) at the end of the quarter. With eight minutes left in the game, Bowen hit a three that put San Antone ahead by double-digits, and with Kurt Thomas and Duncan (20 pts, 15 rebs) owning the offensive glass by that point, the Suns seemed to resign themselves to taking the L … But Nash (16 pts, 18 asts) and Amare (28 pts, 10 rebs) kept going to that pick-and-roll, and next thing you know, they’re down four with two minutes left after Nash dusted Parker and scored an uncontested layup. (This is when Gregg Popovich looked like he wanted to drag TP into a dark alley and fight him.) A minute later, Grant Hill jumped into the Coach K time machine and made an amazing block/steal/Deebo on Parker in the open court and coasted in for an and-one to make it a three-point game. However, on the Suns’ most important defensive possession of the game, Parker somehow got wide-wide-open and stuck a J from the top of the key. When Nash tripped over the three-point line on Phoenix’s next possession, it was basically over … Parker (26 pts, 5 asts) could make a solid career highlight montage just on his work against the Suns. Nash simply cannot guard him; last night TP put Nash on the floor with an in-and-out move going left in the first half, then in the second he dropped Leandro Barbosa with a right-to-left crossover. It’s like Albert Pujols facing some pitcher he’s got a career .660 average against … So now that the All-Star rosters are official, who do you think was the biggest snub? Who’s on the roster that least deserves to be there? And who’s gonna take the game itself in Phoenix come Feb. 15? Let us know … We’re out like Mo’s All-Star bonus …
Wally scored all 14 of those in 12 minutes, then disappeared.
Man, I hope I just ruined some “firster’s” dreams right there.
Al Jeff should have mad that squad. Does PHX really deserve two AllStars? I agree with Shaq making it, but Amare (and a lot of injuries) have been killing my fantasy squad this year. I should have never taken him over Dwight, but I only have myself and Fantasy Doc to blame for that…
Looks like the Magic got there swag back…
I thought if there was a third magic making the team, it woulda been hedo, and if not hedo, then def ray allen over rashard, ray allen is the reason the C’s stepped outta their slump, but the biggest snub had to be vince carter, cuz dude is ballin’ this season
and david west….really? like…really? the dude missed a lot of time too if u wanna make the melo arguement, and if not melo over west, then al jefferson, because big al has to get his own while west has cp3 basically spoon feeding him, if not jefferson over west, i would even take kevin durant, cuz if kg was making the allstar team while the wolves were shit, then the team record arguement should go out the fucking door
hey hey someone explain to jugs why danny granger made the all star team while kevin durant got snobbed bad bad bad big jugs sad, or to make it easier why david west made the west team over durant and even carmelo anthony, very sad, very bad…
and hey hey no disrespect to granger he deserves it but he and durant are superstars on crappy teams why granger made it and durant did not, and why david west made it while durant did not?
and going back to the east why rashard made it over hedo yes yes hedo is the glue to orlando and i agree with post above why rashard over vince / ray allen / mo williams or even david lee
if david west can somehow make it why not david lee
big jugs cursing from the bronx, nba so bad they need to be send to mali to my hometown timbuktu
Too many all star snubs nd Durant sure did belong there.I would’ve wanted Bynum but he started the season too slow,Gasol is a good lookmare a starter naaaaaaaaaaaaaaah.Next year’s rules for the allstar game starters should really change.Even Iverson should’ve been heading to a caribbean island.Nowhere near the game.Statement game by Dwight and Co? i sure do think so.Nice game Shaq to pass “The Dream” tough loss to the Spurs. Out for my morning run Go Lakers
no david west
should have been al jefferson or durant.
Shouldn’t it be prove the hater’s right?
Al Jefferson !!!!! My God, the kid is a player ,,,You put David West in Minesotta and they would be 2-45. Now put Big Al in New Orleans ,,,,
yes yes al jefferson too
ASG Reserves—
for the flak the fans took last week (voting in amare and overson–and making bowen eligible for a starter spot), maybe the coaches should have voting privledges revoked too.
3 orlando magic players? are you kidding me? rashard lewis? how the hell did that 1-dimensional bum make the team? he is nothing but a $100 million decoy
what about putting an actual big on the east reserves. I would argue the coaches should have went with David Lee over rashard lewis.
And in the west….David West is NOT having a better season than Al Jefferson. The coaches (so typically political) rewarded David West for his play LAST season. But this year, he is not producing on an allstar level better than al jefferson. and i dont even like al jefferson.
and how many small fowards does a reserve team need to have anyway?….East has granger, joe johnson, rashard and paul pierce. damn….is chris bosh the only big body off the bench? i could see an East lineup where mike brown plays LeBron at center…possibly against Shaq
i’m happy the coaches didnt at least vote in steve nash. hahaha. sucker. wont even get to play in the phoenix allstar game. hahaha.
but how the hell they not gonna vote for carmelo? Talk about a snub. A snub is when a deserving player doesnt make it due to “non basketball” reasons. I need each of the coaches to explain the reasoning behind not selecting Carmel Anthony?!!?
that is pure snub action. the same way Baron Davis was “SNUBBED” last year. he averaged more points, more assists and more rebounds than…say…brandon roy. yet roy made the team and B-Diddy didnt. Not to much, at the time of voting, the Warriors had a better win-loss record than the Blazers last year.
Damn….if you cant trust the fans and coaches to vote properly, who can you trust? And dont any of you dare say media….they are the worst!
maybe tim donaghy should do the allstar voting and ref the game….
Manu 18-18 ft
Spurs made 18 more ft’s than the suns and won by 10
Shut them down in the 4th quarter, which is what has been missing – look out L
ALLSTAR GAME RULE CHANGES
maybe the nba should go with american baseball rules.
at least 1 allstar from each team.
expand the game to 60 minutes. 15 minutes per quarter.
expand the rosters from twelve(12) to fifteen(15)
have some more transparency on the voting. explain how the votes are calculated. fan votes, internet votes and coach votes.
have a percentage system. players would need 33% fan vote, 33% coaches vote and 34% player vote
Snubs
Caron
Durant
Jefferson
All 3 are the heart and soul of their teams
Hi. I like DJ Ball’s ideas, all of them except for expanding the quarter length. Let’s go with 12 minute quarters, but an all-star from each team. Or at least David Lee should be in, damnit.
Caron sucks on the worst time in the history of the world. Jefferson yes and Durant yes and Lee yes.
ok 1st, al jeff is most def an allstar over david “mad max” west. while west is having a decent season, i believe someone said it already, put him on the wolves and what happens, he would on the worst team in the league and he would have made them that bad.
2nd, where is mr sun? my guess is he is still crying in his beer over the hack-a-bowen LMAO hell the refs could easily be faulted in this one, but the suns didnt give them a chance to fuck up with all that. how about nash hack-a-bowen in the last minute, giving a freethrow, AND the ball! lmao good job nash, or was that coaches idea? either way, give those men a rule book.
3rd parker is faster then barbosa, i dont care what anyone says he prooved it time and time again last night, and him putting barbosa and nash on thier ass IS GREAT! fuck the suns lmao
LeBrick
David West should not be in that game. I would pick Durant or Big Al. I have no problem with Rashad being a all star. If you don’t think Rashad is a big part of Orlandos sucess you ar crazy.
I would like to be in the West squads practices. Just to see how Shaq, Kobe, and Phil act towrads each other.
someone should explain the intentional foul in the last 2 minute rule to stupid ass steve nash-unbelievable!!
AI and JR Smith have the most ink of any backcourt ever. JR Smith is close to winning that title on his own.
Some vintage Mo Williams last night (4-15). A jacker can’t fight his addiction no matter who he plays with. His recent hype is probably to blame for the return to Jacker City.
The Suns really need to give up on this championship quest with Nash and Shaq, fire the GM and admit that the past few years were a complete disaster in terms of development of this team.
@ rangerjohn
the spurs own the suns. no question about that. also no question that phoenix has no chance to win a title.
but why talk to me about that? im no suns fan. might have looked like that when i was joking around. but this fake thing i post on here doesn’t mean im a suns fan.
Raw Lew??
Boo.
Kobeef–
as for the suns…when you have jason richardson and amare stoudamire (when david lee aint dunking facials on his ass) provides a decent foundation.
jason richardson…amare stoudamire.
Suns just need to add pieces around those two to build their team. like trade steve nash now while he has some value. stack some funds to pick up a decent defensive center. like camby from the clips. or tyson chandler when he’s a FA in 2010
get a new point guard. get rid of all of d’antonis players. trade barbosa for draft picks.
i dunno.
but with jason richardson and amare stoudamire are already good cornerstones….
Amare Stoudimire should not be on the All Star team.It’s one thing to not have any D and put in effort,but to be so athletic and play D like a fucking scrub is terrible.That play where TP crossed Barbosa and walkeds in for a layup Amare was right there and didnt move his feet at all.He just did a half ass reach in.How does a 6’2 dude come lay the ball up between Amare and Shaq with no move involved just a straight fingeroll.It dont matter anyway.The Suns look like they officially scared whenever Timmy walks through that door.Dude is a fucking monster.TP and Manu get they shit off proper but how I be seeing the game from a coaches perspective(at least what they tell you during practice and timeouts)Timmy makes the game so easy.Everytime the Spurs shoot its a open J or Tim starts that rotation pass where the other team cannot catch up.He even got Roger Mason and Bonner balling like they the shit.We seen them on other teams stink it up.Thats the only reason I question players greatness on the Spurs.They hella good,but Duncan makes 1 through 12 a step above what they really are.Take Amare and Pau off that team and give Melo and Durant they true love.And Shaq for Al Jeff.
Parker didn’t DROP Barbosa with the crossover. It wasn’t like Rose v. Andre Miller.
I can’t believe Andrew “The Collapser” Bynum didn’t even get one game.
Kobe must have told D Stern some shit
I’m still mad that there is only one Center on the entire East squad, but it is indicative of the fact that there aren’t any good centers in the East. But since they didn’t stick to the formula, I still have some gripes. Devin Harris is clearly a better point guard than Jameer in my opinion which would have made Jameer the last guard picked and I feel that slot should have gone to either Ray Allen or Vince Carter, they are both clearly better than Jameer. What really messed it up is that AI made the team when he obviously should not have this year. If AI doesn’t make it the team would have been cool with Ray or Vince taking that spot in the East
Over in the West Al Jefferson should have made it over David West, no doubt about it. That’s about the only gripe I have with that team all in all for all the complaints that the fans mess up the game, the coaches didn’t do that great of a job either.
Especially in the East, what was the fascination with Orlando? And if you’re going to pick Rashard Lewis for the team why not Hedo instead?
Bron42 aka Haters drink my bath water says:
Yo hate where in vegas you from? I’m right off the strip by the orleans….
I’m off the 95 and Jones…
@thats whats up, um hell…AB apologized…making it instantly ok lol plus crash isn’t a big name so stern could care less. Like i said, if it was lebron…bynum would have a lifetime ban spreewell style.
@rangerjohn, speed and quickness are 2 different things. End to end barbosa is faster…parker is just quicker off the dribble with the ball kinda like Jkidd used to be.
@djball, maybe coaches realized lee is a system product and learned from nash’s mvps that d’ant makes anyone look good real quick on offense. As for raw lew (terrible nickname), the cavs aren’t really a surprise, meanwhile the magic hopin the pistons is to most people and rashard played a big part since hedo hasn’t been AS spectacular as last year. And al jefferson? the same reason guys like gerald wallace and mayo aren’t allstars, their teams suck so people assume their stats are inflated.
@mavs all the way, #3 is hilarious and prolly tru lol
@doc, maybe their just tired of nash constantly gettin beat off the dribble and are tryin to prove a point willie beman style by lettin parker kill him lol
Orlando. Damn. I can’t be happier. Props to Shard and Jameer for making it to the ALL Star game.
And bout the reserves…
I don’t think Bosh and David West deserve it. What were the coaches thinking?
ALLSTAR Rashard + ALLSTAR Amare = 2 OMITTED REAL ALL STARS
My case against Amare:
Ok – Amare’s a BEAST. He’s not all-star though. Not to me, not right now, not this year. These cats in the L are improving at a faster pace than I can ever recall. I don’t even think about AMARE even more. He’s an offensive monster…but gimme BIG AL instead. Or MILLSAP…ILL MILL – For real, for real, I think PAUL MILLSAP should’ve been an honorary reserve.
My staunchly robust case against Rashard:
Even though Raw Lew has been everything Orlando asked of him…I just don’t really like his game like that.
ALLSTAR Tony Parker + ALLSTAR Devin Harris = POSSIBLE SNUB + POSSIBLE SNUB
My lukewarm case against Devin:
Devin’s one of my faves so I’ma try to keep it unbiased and objective. Devin Harris was LIGHTING IT UP in D. He was not the focus, but still, he was DOING HIS THANG for the minutes he was getting. OK – FASTFORWARD to now :: HE’S DOING THE SAME DAMN THING, with the ball in his hands more and more PT to go with it. He is the focus now. He’s improving – Yes. Most professional basketball players commit themselves to improving. Moot.
What I’m saying is…he’s all-star caliber BUT his team is NOT LIKE THAT to even warrant ASG consideration. They’re corny. So, he’s the only one I’d even attempt to argue for least deserved on the East. Last thing on Devin – I’M GLAD HE’S AN ALL-STAR. He’s got a flash to his game I absolutely love. And that new pull up j of his.
My very weak case against Tony:
Tony Parker lights it up, but it’s due to the rules that allow shortie doo wops to get to the rim unabated. He has an HOF Big, a HOF Coach, and the best 6th man in the game. His talent aint super but his load is super light.
All Star Miscellaneous Cases:
Yao is popular with fans, well, a certain crop of fans and supportors. Can’t argue that.
AI is popular with fans. Can’t argue that.
*I would’ve gave Amare’s spot to ILL MILL.
Caron – no. Not this year. We all know why.
Carmelo – he’s been hurt and overshadowed. Enter Gasol.
Speaking of shadows, Chauncey, it seems, even if it’s only coincidental, has had a BIGGER, MORE POSITIVE impact.
Dirk’s in, he single handedly keeps D in the mix.
David West has been consistent and has added the long ball to his arsenal.
In the EAST, David Lee, Rondo, and Mo, maybe Ray probably should be all stars…but everyone can’t be one.
** ILL MILL and BIG AL = ALL STARS WHO TRULY GOT ROBBED
David West!!?? Really!?
He has no business being at that game.
He’s played in 4 more games than Deron Williams and everyone wrote Williams off because he missed too much because of injuries.
Snubs in the West:
Al Jefferson
Millsap
Deron Williams
Carmelo (at least vote him in and then replace him)
In the East Lewis shouldn’t even be sniffing his jock All-Star morning.
Snubs in the East:
Vinsanity
Ray Allen
Hedo (if the Magic get 3 this should be their 3rd NOT Lewis)
For everyone complaining about the fans voting the starters, what about the coaches voting the subs? Hell, they didn’t do much better. AI shouldn’t be starting but David West shouldn’t even be in Phoenix.
This bitching about the fans voting the starters needs to stop. It’s the same stuff every year. After all no fans = no NBA. Let them vote in who they want to see. They get raped on charges for merchandise and tickets.
I like Ill Mill as a nickname better than Raw Lew. I’ve seen it in the comments three times. I’m just hoping that wack nickname doesn’t stick up here.
so, is it a pre-requisite for the selected players teams to be in playoff contention or be over .500? that should bring an argument to, i think, harris and bosh? and last i saw, the jazz weren’t even cracking the top eight in the west. millsap will get his soon, but al jeff has been doin that since boston and shoulda got the nod.
You seriously don’t think Chris Bosh is an all-star?
You on your own with that one unless there’s another big out east that deserves it…
@ Ranger – post 19
You should maybe show a little class when the Spurs beat the Suns since EVERYBODY expects a Suns loss when they play. What’s that sayin “Act like you been there before”
K dizzle
I only talk shit like that after being called out, and mr suns has made a point to call me out in the past week
And finally I didn’t say anything different then dime but I’m the one with no class?
I wouldn’t too pumped if I was Orlando. LeBron was missing layups; that aint gonna happen in a 7 game series. LeBron and Mo are not going to go 14-42 very often. And I dont think it was because of good defense all the time either.
It is a complete shame and sham that Big Al is not an All-Star!
dime said fuck the suns? lol
@D.H, 7 game series? like i said, the magic have beaten the cavs 7 of the last 9 games they played. i do believe 7 out of 9 would win a 7 game series
DON’T GET TOO GASSED ORLANDO!!!
NO Z. NO DELONTE.
NUFF SAID.
Lebron and Mo’s 2-man game is BANANAS! Think: Dirk and Jet THE GRIMEY HOOD EDITION
Chris Bosh isn’t an all star? Even if he toned it down, he started the first 8-10 weeks of the season being in MVP talks. Sure he went soft after that, but without Chris Bosh the Raps might actually be last in the league. Of course, if he were a little bit more clutch, Raps would have +8-9 wins. Still an all star either way you look at it.
@ Ranger
whoa….never said dime was classy lol
@ control
you know it’s all about calderon. It’s no secret that when calderon’s out there AND healthy, Raps are a totally different team but yeah, Bosh is a nobrainer allstar every year.
dizzle
lmao hey dime CAN BE classy. when they want lol me on the other hand am a no class son of a biatch!
ranger ain’t lyin’
lmao
I don’t like Raw Lew, but I could live with Lew Raw
Lew-Rawwwww!!!
What’s so great about being an All-Star? If I was an NBA players I would rather have the 3 or 4 days off work. Screw the celebrity showcase, though im sure it helps with endorsements
…and a nice fat check, plus possbible contract clauses that kick-in for more money….
nah, I’d rather be a scrub