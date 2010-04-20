DIME TV: Kicks, Whips and NBA Rookie Life With the Thunder’s James Harden

04.20.10


As the NBA season wound down a few weeks ago, we were talking in the office about what members of the NBA’s Most Exciting Team do during their downtime in Oklahoma City. So we decided to go and find out.

DIME TV went and spent an off day with Thunder rookie James Harden to see what a typical day is like for him. On the itinerary? Picking up his brand new customized Range Rover, a recording session in his in-house studio, the bowling alley, and walking our cameras through his impressive sneaker collection. Check it out and let us know what you think…

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#James Harden#Video
