DIME TV: Kicks, Whips and NBA Rookie Life With the Thunder’s James Harden

As the NBA season wound down a few weeks ago, we were talking in the office about what members of the NBA’s Most Exciting Team do during their downtime in Oklahoma City. So we decided to go and find out.
DIME TV went and spent an off day with Thunder rookie James Harden to see what a typical day is like for him. On the itinerary? Picking up his brand new customized Range Rover, a recording session in his in-house studio, the bowling alley, and walking our cameras through his impressive sneaker collection. Check it out and let us know what you think…
you guys gota post this vid:
[www.youtube.com]
joakim noah crapping on cleaveland
If they can keep it together and get a decent big OKC is gonna be scary in a few years. Harden seems to have his head screwed on right, hopefully he justifies his high draft pick.
He needs to slow the hell down til that 2nd contract comes…but great video guys
How come NBA players don’t know those Range Rovers are crap? In 3 years those things lose so much value and become a mechanical nightmare.
Ask anyone who owned or owns one now.
Keep them coming Dime! those are good! you guys should do a lot of those for the summer when the season is over and there’s not a lot of basketball related stories out there!
@ SHo-nuff
my dad has had one for 6 years now and its still going strong he plans on keeping it for another 4years! sure they lose value but name a car that doesnt! if you take care of it its not such a nightmare like you make it sound
Anyone notice that he had a pair of crocs in his closet!
See, ya’ll! We have a Caddy/Land Rover dealership (several actually), cheap real estate (With the $$$$ you save on a rent/mortgage you can have TWO Range Rovers!) and lots of bowling alleys!! What’s not to like free agents?? LOL
Still, the opportunity to play/grow/make history with KD should be draw enough–here’s hoping Presti gives the man his money this summer instead of waiting for the (inevitable) drop in max contracts and salary caps next year. I know that would be the right business decision, but we OWE Mr. Durant–GO THUNDER!
@1
that video of Noah is hilarious….
im starting to like him now
what a character lol
@Dime
Can I win a Broington shirt since I am the first one to mention that Harden is rocking it throughout the entire video? Size XL please.
@ sho nuff
Cause in three years they can just buy a new one.