Why are we dropping Part III of the Tyson Chandler video series on a Saturday morning? Because the Caron Butler-less Clippers play tonight. Listen to Chandler talk about how in many ways, Caron can mean just as much to a team in his absence than he can on the floor.

Chandler’s description of just how badass Caron Butler can be is pretty ridiculous:

