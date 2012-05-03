Dime TV: Tyson Chandler on the Toughest Matchups of His NBA Career

#Video #New York Knicks
05.03.12 6 years ago

A little while back, long-time Dime member/contributor/post presence Eric Newman, had a chance to have an extended, real-talk sit down with the KnicksTyson Chandler.

Over the next three days, we will roll out quick hits from the conversation with League’s DPOY (and arguably the Knicks’s MVP). First up, Tyson talk about the toughest matchups of his career. His insight into Tim Duncan is great:

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKSReal StoriesTIM DUNCANTYSON CHANDLERvideo

