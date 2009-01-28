Dime x Undrcrwn ‘LeBron or Bust’ Tee

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.28.09 10 years ago 20 Comments
LeBron or Bust!

The LeBron to NYC hype isn’t over yet. With King James touching down in NYC next Wednesday, there is already word out that Nike has released yet another version of his Zoom LeBron VI specifically tailored to New York.

Well, we thought we should get in on the fun as well. We linked up with basketball inspired clothing company Undrcrwn, whom we have collaborated with in the past, and came up with these tees poking fun at all the Knicks are doing to get King James to call the Big Apple his kingdom. I wonder if Q is going to be mad we already gave his number away…?

LeBron or Bust!

The tees come in two colors, as you can see in the picture , and will be available in limited quantity at select retailers.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

