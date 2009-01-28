Dime x Undrcrwn ‘LeBron or Bust’ Tee

The LeBron to NYC hype isn’t over yet. With King James touching down in NYC next Wednesday, there is already word out that Nike has released yet another version of his Zoom LeBron VI specifically tailored to New York.
Well, we thought we should get in on the fun as well. We linked up with basketball inspired clothing company Undrcrwn, whom we have collaborated with in the past, and came up with these tees poking fun at all the Knicks are doing to get King James to call the Big Apple his kingdom. I wonder if Q is going to be mad we already gave his number away…?
The tees come in two colors, as you can see in the picture , and will be available in limited quantity at select retailers.
This is the worst Undrcrwn shirt I’ve seen, fuck the Knicks and fuck 2010. Fuck NY too.
where do I get that in NYC?
LeSigh
Oh LeLord
lmao fallinup
Of the two, my money is on BUST.
Surely Undrcrwn is just targeting the NYC crowd on this. I got that Obama dunkin on McCain joint. I can’t feel this one though.
seriously everybody shut the fuck up about 2010 already…this includes you too Dime.
^dude is genuinely angry. Gee Orange Juice Jones, I see you
the obama joints were nice the KO and the dunk on but this…? nah mannn
can’t feel this one
clowns dont read…
NY is on somebodies Ledick.
First off, I love the shirt!
Anwhere I can cop one the left coast? Online?
2nd quit hating. Bron is going and yall are gonna have to accept it. He made his own mad sq garden kicks for fun and this is fun too
Gerard yea 1 hilarious song!
lol……………………….to everyone its just a shirt, Chris I need a large please (pause)
How can Dime possibly pretend to adhere to any journalistic standards when openly pandering for LeBron to sign with the Knicks?
It was obvious this publication has wanted James in NY with their lack of coverage of the Cavs outstanding season, but this takes it to a new level.
What a shockingly pathetic, spineless publication.
This is awesome. Nice work Dime.
In response to some of the CRY BABY comments above:
Why should NY pretend it doesn’t want LeBron James in 2010? Every team in the NBA wants him and outside of his existing team NY has the best shot at it.
CRY BABY Cleveland fans need to accept that losing LeBron is a legit possibility because this is the real world and athletes will opt for the option that makes them more money.
“Why should NY pretend it doesn’t want LeBron James in 2010?”
Because every decent human being should be against the beating of dead horses, thats why.
the shirt is for sale at undrcrwn.com
LeBron won’t go anywhere “for the money.” He’s going somewhere for _multiple championships_, if he’s going anywhere at all. His endorsement deals are what gets him money, and it’s not like Nike will give him $110 mil in NYC and only $95 mil in Cleveland. He’s a global basketball icon. Everybody knows who LeBron is. It’s not like some people don’t know about him just because he’s not in NYC. LeBron’s not even the highest paid player on Cleveland’s roster right now, you think he really cares?