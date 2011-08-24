DimeBag: The Weekly Dime Mailbag, Volume I

This is exciting. I can honestly say I was impressed by your ingenuity, curiosity and grammar. Considering none of those usually fall under the unwritten rules of commenter etiquette, I think it’s a sign of good things to come. Anyway, to the questions.

Daniel, Chicago:

If the Nets change their name once they move to Brooklyn, what should they be renamed?

The New Yorkers. Without a doubt. If the rumblings that Mikhail Prokhorov might just have the sack to follow through on that name, I’d jump for joy. As a Knicks fan, I’d be slightly appalled, taken aback and ultimately pissed. I mean, the Knicks are New York’s team. But as a fan of awkward contention and Russian billionaire bravado, I’d be delighted. I can just imagine James Dolan pissing his pants in fear. Of course he’d probably call Prokohorv and David Stern in protest and the name would be squashed, but hopefully Prokorhov would push Dolan off with a wave of the hand and a bottle of vodka. On a serious note, I do think it’s just the kind of ballsy move the League needs to shake things up.

Quincy, Atlanta:

The Clippers and Warriors both play with small backcourts, but the Warriors drafted Klay Thompson to play next to Stephen Curry to add size and balance to the backcourt and to eventually trade Monta Ellis. The Clippers play Eric Gordon, Mo Williams, and sometimes Eric Bledsoe together. Most of the Clippers guards are 6-3 with the exception of Travis Leslie who is 6-4. Eric Gordon is 6-3 and undersized at SG, but he plays good defense on the opposing PG, but he can’t really defend the opposing big and taller SGs. Shaun Livingston is in the last year of his contract and he has shown he can still be a starting PG in the League. Do you think the Clippers should bring back Shaun Livingston?

I’m not going to lie â€“ when Livingston was drafted in ’04, I had the same Magic Johnson reincarnation thoughts everyone else had. But that knee injury, even though he’s years past it, scares the living hell out of me. Plus the guy’s 25 already. My heart says yes, but my brain says no to the Clippers remarriage. Mo Williams is quite possibly the biggest defensive liability of all time, so don’t expect him to be in the long-term plans. He was just a necessary component of the “let’s do everything possible to dump Baron Davis on some other unsuspecting loser.” The Clippers were so desperate to get rid of him, or at least Cleveland was so unwilling to take him, that L.A. had to fork over an unprotected first rounder just to unload the Baron.

Ultimately the Clippers have to decide if a future core of Eric Gordon, Eric Bledsoe, Al-Farouq Aminu, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan (assuming they keep him) is good enough to win a title down the line. At this point, I’d say they’re still an everything small forward away from true contention – someone like a Trevor Ariza. With the cap flexibility they have, that kind of player wouldn’t be too difficult to acquire. Then again, it’s hard to trust anything run by Donald Sterling, especially when the Clippers thought it was a good idea to go from Mike Dunleavy to Vinny Del Negro. I’m still waiting for the explanation on how that’s an upgrade.