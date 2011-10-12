DimeBag: The Weekly Dime Mailbag, Volume VIII

E-mailwith your question/story/idea and include your name and hometown.

Have you ever felt uncomfortable attending a sporting event alone? Are you lacking a white basketball hero? These questions and more are answered in this week’s DimeBag. Enjoy!

Sean, Baltimore:

Brian Cardinal or Matt Bonner?

Ah, the eternal question of white basketball heroism. Stylistically, we’re actually looking at two separate players. We all saw Brian Cardinal’s utter disregard for the standards of beautiful basketball in last year’s playoffs. Hard fouls, random three-pointers and tough defense define him. That, and an awesome Twitter account. So in my book he gets points for having some personality â€“ a little flair to go with that bald head of his.

Matt Bonner unfortunately suffers from San Antonio disease. Meaning, no one really knows much about him besides his sandwich addiction. Sure, we’ve all seen the awkward three-pointer and red hair, but besides that he’s a relative unknown. But that’s what happens when you play in San Antonio. So to me, he’s more like that pesky three-point shooter that you constantly disregard and disrespect, yet always bites you in the ass.

Even though Bonner is probably the better player, Cardinal is the way to go. Neither man makes a huge difference on the court, so I’m going to take the guy I would rather grab a beer with.

Daniel, Chicago:

Here’s a scenario: You get limited access to any current or former (living) NBA players. You can get the honest answers to any three questions you have about events of NBA’s past/present, the players’ personal lives, famous events, unknown events, etc. What three questions do you want answered and who are you asking?

The player would be Kobe Bryant and my three questions would be:

1) What’s your biggest regret in life?

2) How do you actually feel about Shaq and Phil Jackson?

3) How does it feel knowing that you’ll never quite be as good as Jordan?

Those may not be the most exciting questions in the world, but I think we’re all curious. Kobe clearly has been playing with a chip on his shoulder since the beginning of time. Why? I have no idea. My only guess is that he’s the second coming of Jordan in terms of playing style, but just not as good. That’s got to piss a guy off, right?