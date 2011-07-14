Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Championship: Dwyane Wade Vs. Dirk Nowitzki

I’ve pretty much run out of things to say about these guys. So I took the advice of Dime commentor Chicagorilla and had the two battle it out on the NBA 2K11 blacktop.
Don’t worry, I resisted my every urge to participate and let the computer duke it out against itself to obtain the most unbiased outcome. So what happened?
Well, everything you’d expect. Dirk was firing jumper after jumper, making more than he missed. Meanwhile D-Wade took it to the rack with authority nearly every time, finishing with impressive regularity. Even when the score was just 2-2, I knew this would be a battle. And it sure was. Wade eventually took a 10-7 lead, but Dirk responded with multiple thunderous blocks and timely left-elbow jumpers to tie it up.
Wade eventually took a 14-13 lead, but missed a floater for the win. Even in his player avatar, you could see that Dirk lived for this moment. Once he grabbed that board, he zeroed in. But Wade is not one to disappear, so he got completely in Dirk’s grill. As for who won, well, that’s why you guys are here.
So for the last time (it pains me to say), vote for the finals winner. After all of the upsets: D-Rose over Dwight (forget the seedings…THAT’s an upset), Wade taking out his teammate, Nowitzki continuing a spectacular year by slaying Kobe and then a few Kobe fans nearly ruining everything, the moment of truth is here.
Dallas vs. Miami. German vs. American. Dirk vs. D-Wade.
LOL @ Dirk with thunderous blocks….since that wouldn’t happen in real life, I’m going with Wade. Would be a great match up. Dirk has no answer for Wade’s speed, Wade will be able to stay with Dirk every step but Dirk will be able to shoot over his with ease, if Wade can get a couple strips on Dirk as he is going up for this shot then Wade takes this one….Im gonna say 12-10 for Flash!
This would be intense
Wade all DAY! Pure hybrid of speed and strength. One of the best, if not the best at finishing at the rim with ease. The best two-way player in the league. Clutch offensive and defensive player. Heart of a champ.
Since my handheld video skills are awful and 2K reelmaker wouldn’t upload anything, let me continue with the narrative for a bit:
D-Wade leads, 14-13.
1) Missed floater by D-Wade
2) Dirk grabs rebound, nails a long shot once he clears the ball (14-14).
3) D-Wade drives, gets blocked by Dirk (ball goes out to half court) but D-Wade gets it back.
4) D-Wade dribbles right from the left side, quickly crossover and leaves Dirk in the dust. Wade throws down a two-handed slam for the win (15-14).
I still think Ginobili takes Dirk in the first round
As much as I hate Kobe, Dirk over Kobe is just crazy. It must be the afterglow of winning the championship. People seem to think Dirk is the second coming of Olajuwon. They are mistaken. Olajuwon was a big to hit EVERYTHING in every way imaginable. An entire arsenal of moves. PLUS unbelievable defense. Dirk missed a whole lot of shots, and most of them were the same move. He’s a decent player. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and truly believe that he can win a 1 on 1 tournament with some of the greatest players and athletes in the world. Sheer absurdity.
there’s no way Wade shoulda beat LeBron, who’d win this thing easily. There’s no 4th quarter in one on one…
Also, Melo shoulda beat Dirk.
BUT, I got Dirk over Wade.
i wanna know how Kobe fans sabotaged the voting…
Dirk past Melo and Kobe, two of the best one on one guys in the league?! Even as Dirk’s boyfriend, that is hard for me to believe. I’m voting for his ass though!
there may be no 4th quarter in 1 on 1 but there is “game point”, and thats where you need to be clutch and get off a good shot
@Big Island
i cant believe you said you’d swallow Dirks kids…wow
Lebron lost because some people want to hate on him still. Dirk is in here because people are riding the bandwagon. Smh…. Carmelo would’ve roasted Dirk’s ass alive and Lebron would’ve beat Wade even if it was a close game.
Kobe vs Carmelo would’ve been nice to see though.
wade, all day every day!
Dirk’s winning everything these days!
Just cause Dirk won a ring doesn’t make him the best in the NBA. That’s what some dumb fans are insinuating. Melo should have beaten Dirk. Melo would even beat Kobe. I’m not a Melo fan, but the dude is the best! Best offensive player in the NBA. He will rarely miss a shot. Melo vs Wade in the Finals, Wade takes it because he is the best defensive guard in the NBA.
Dirk over Kobe???
Wade over Lebron???
Dirk over Melo???
DIRK OVER MELO?!??????
This shit has lost all integrity lol
(im voting for Wade tho)
Damn whoever wins Finals MVP should run for president lmao
Herky jerk Dirk J’s all day
If I had to bet, I’d put money on LeBron and Wade beating Dirk 1v1.
After that, there’s no “this guy would definitely beat that guy” here. Stop whining.
I second That’s What’s up.
GIINNOOOBIILLIII.
Otherwise Wade has this easy, i’m surprised Dirk made it this far. Question is, if he had played the same as he did but lost in the Final, would he be in this final?? I don’t think so.
Short term memory is a bitch.
Dirk was going crazy throughout the 2011 Finals and with all the iso plays called for him at the elbow im not that suprised that people voted him this far. i remember screaming at my TV “somebody stop this guy! why cant anyONE stop him?!”. BUT i feel alot of the credit is due to the coach getting Dirk touches in his spots and resting him on the bench so his legs are fresh to make big pushes late in games.
I can’t even vote, after Dwight Howard lost to DRose and ALL scores are 1 pt I lost all interest. Nobody on here could have beaten DHow the DPOY and most physical dominant force one on one when all scores are 1 pt, just not physically possible.
Also Dirk being in the championship isn’t plausible as well, he cannot D anybody up how would he get stops?
Wade is all too comfortable getting the ball above the arch and finishing with an easy basket at the rim. hes made a living of it, fouls or not, he going hard. Dirk will shoot, shoot, shoot.
if you’ve played 1 on 1 before you know that jump shots equal a foot race for long rebounds and whoever is usually faster not only will get the rebound but the easy bucket. so thats a couple points right there.
Personally ive seen both of these players play live at Staples Center and Wade is just an absolute FREAK in the lane. he can literally walk through 5 defenders on his way to a bucket. i cant say that Wade will stop Dirks fadeaway but Dirk misses the fade without anyone in his face anyways. that will allow Wade to get easy baskets or at least make Dirk bend his knees and get low on defense, which im thinking will make anyones legs heavy and less likely he’ll be able to hit his jumper 11 times in a row.
A Carmelo-Wade final would have been epic!
I don’t know how Wade beat LeBron, they are basically the same type of player in 1on1s, but LeBron is a lot bigger, stronger, and maybe even faster.
Dirk should beat Melo and Kobe 1on1 (Manu maybe shouldn’t even be in the tournament), but I think he’d lose against LeBron/Wade/Rose/Dwight.
The only way Dirk beats Wade is if he gets the first shot and doesn’t miss again. Wade ain’t touching his shot, Dirk would be shooting those like a free throw and not even bother playing defense, and just wait until he gets the ball again so he could shoot another free throw.
How On Gods Green Earth Did Dirk Get Past Kobe?????????????????????????? Just Because He Won A Ring Doesn’t Give Him A Pass…I Must Now Take A Week Off From Visiting My Favorite Site…Geeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh
Panchitoooo – What’s not to believe?!?! I love the dude, what can I say. He wouldn’t win an actual league wide 1 on 1 though.
I would just like to clarify something
all of you that are complaining about Wade beating out Lebron, have you even watched/studied the way Lebron plays?
Wade is on another level compared to that dude one on one. Wade handles the rock like dope boy, and he is strong as a bull and is arguably the best finisher in the NBA (you can argue Rose and Lebron are better).
So flipping out about Wade beating Lebron is just a little wacko to me. This isn’t a team game, there are no refs to bail you out, and David Stern is not pulling strings. Honestly guys like Chris Douglas Roberts, Corey Maghette, Lamar Odom, John Salmons, Steph Curry, Tyreke Evans, Ron Artest, Tony Allen, and Jamal Crawford would fair much better in this one on one setting that most of the “stars” on this list. One on One is an entirely different game than what you see in a 5on5 NBA game. Honestly guys like Andre Igudola, Trevor Ariza, Craig Smith, Ron Artest, and Ryan Gomes would fair much better in a one on one than Lebron.
Lebron is great at accellorating towards you knowing the refs will blow the whistle if you breath too hard on him. That plays a big part in his scoring. Dude has no handle what so ever. Ryan Gomes has a better chance of shaking Wade than Lebron. Add that to his lack of a post game, lack of a reliable jumper, and he’d be in trouble vs guys like Tyreke Evans and Iggy, let alone Wade and Kobe.
I dont know if Lebron really needs post game, but right now when he tried to do it, its p-a-t-h-e-t-i-c
in the Finals when he switched to Kidd, he doesnt even try to back him down, and when he actually tries it against tiny tough JJ Barea, he got offensive foul call and that is it.
and if I recall, in game 6, he bricked a bank shot terrribly after posting up, pathetic just pathetic.
anyway, Wade should win this. I love Dirk, but if he ends up winning the vote,its only because of his recent championship.
“all of you that are complaining about Wade beating out Lebron, have you even watched/studied the way Lebron plays?Wade is on another level compared to that dude one on one. ”
^^ Exactly. Wade and Lebron are NOT the same type of player. Yes, they can do similar things, but Wade is a surgeon on his drives, and Lebron is a huge hummer FORCING his way through the lane. Wade looks like he’s been lathered in baby oil on his drives. Lebron’s drives are predictable but he uses his size and strength to go through and over guys, and that helps him because there are fouls in the league. With Wade it looks like he’s Usain Bolt playing flag football… he just runs around guys before the defender even knows what to do.
“Dude has no handle whatsoever.”
^^ But I wouldn’t go that far. LOL
Dirk proved these NBA Finals why he’s better than both Lebron and Wade put together!!! Wade sucks!!! Its a fluke that he even has a championship. Dallas gave him that title back in 06. Give me Dirk over Wade anyday…nuff said!
Melo should’ve won the whole thing. He plays D when he has no choice. Or Kobe, since he’s mastered both ends of the court.
My rank:
1.Melo/Kobe
3.Wade
4.Dirk
5.Kevin Durant/Nowitzky