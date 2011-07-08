Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: Kobe Bryant Vs. Tyreke Evans

*you can also still vote for the Derrick Rose/Dwight Howard matchup. Voting closes tomorrow at 11 A.M. EST.*
Kobe Bryant may just be the most fascinating NBA superstar of the last 15 years. Most pundits agree that Kobe will go down as the second-greatest shooting guard ever. Looking at the all-time numbers, it’s pretty hard to disagree. A rare few have matched Kobe’s longevity â€“ he’s been widely considered a top-five NBA player for many seasons. He’s got five rings. But for all of Kobe’s greatness, in how many individual season was Kobe the undisputed, this-isn’t-even-an-argument best player in the NBA? Two seasons? Three? So what is the mark of greatness? A few years of unquestioned dominance or multiple years of very, very, very good? I may have my opinion, but I don’t have the answers.
What I do know is that if one-on-one is tailored to Paul Pierce‘s repertoire, then the game was designed in Kobe Bryant’s garage driveway. We all know about his elbow jumper, unnerving knack for clutch shots and continuously underrated defensive physicality. But one-on-one is a game of glory and pride. Team wins are wonderful, but nothing motivates Kobe more than individual triumph. Well, maybe flapping his gums about it afterwards and then nailing another dagger for good measure.
We can’t forget about Tyreke. To be completely honest, I hate his game. Is it effective? Absolutely. But there’s something about shoot-first point guards (hopefully he moves over to the two spot with Jimmer on the team) that rubs me the wrong way. Since we’re playing one-on-one, I have to set aside my trepidation and acknowledge that Tyreke Evans is, without question, a beast. He’s tough, scrappy and strong His raw power pushes defenders to the brink of physical exhaustion. In a long, drawn out game to 11, I’m not sure how many guys can handle the beating he would inflict. And that’s not even mentioning his handle or midrange game. When he picks his spot to attack, you’d be hard pressed to find someone able to get in his way.
But Kobe doesn’t just take it to you and bask in the glory. He drops buckets, pounds his chest, drops more buckets and kicks you while you’re down. Some may liken him to an assassin, but he’s really just a demoralizer. He doesn’t just want to beat you; he wants to embarrass your family and steal your lunch money.
So what I’d look for in this game would be simple â€“ can Tyreke wear Kobe down before he fully turns on that well-documented swag? Your guess is as good as mine.
Jay Bilas: “With Kobe’s incredible shot-making ability, I don’t see Tyreke beating him. Kobe Bryant might be the perfect one-on-one player, and his competitiveness and will to win would be a tremendous challenge to match, let alone his considerable skills.”
Whoever doesn’t vote for Kobe is a Kobe hater!
this matchup is like the wade vs johnson…kobe is the better 5 on 5 player ..but he has no advantages in this format at THIS age…he CANT guard Tyreke on no island NOMORE..Tyreke got that thing on a string n hes CLEARLY bigger n stronger than Kobe also…plus i just feel Kobe would get TOO cocky in a one on one doin a bunch of unnecessary shit
Due to the format, I’d say Kobe wins easily. Tyreke is playing a nationally televised game vs. possibly the 2nd best shooting guard ever traded on draft day who grew up in various places because his papa was a rollingstone. The game is only to 11 so you can’t exactly play through nervousness, the next thing you know you are down 7. A couple pull ups here, a triple spin up & under there, jab step long jumper there, and just for kicks a reverse dunk.
Even with all of that, Tyreke (nervousness aside) has a great chance to win. Tyreke is young enough to not know better, (A Buck-twenty on the expressway), he might punch Kobe in the thigh and give him a charlie horse. The first time Kobe calls a foul, he just foul him harder. By the way, Cousins is his coach.
Kobe will win, but during the post game interview he will be taking an ice bath.
P.S. Whoever doesn’t agree with me is a child molester!
this is weird b/c Kobe’s mid range game is pure but he cant attack the basket like he used to and Reke will dominate him physically. But i think he will pull it out with the help of his post game.
@ctkennedy
kobe has no advantage? kobes a better shooter from anywhere on the court any day of the week(unless you think Rekes jumpers is equal to steve nashs jumper as well). kobe can finish a the rim or at least hang around in the air better than tyreke can. kobe has way more moves in a 1 on 1 setting then tyreke does. the only thing kobe lacks at this age is SPEED. since tyreke cant hit a jumper consistently kobe can play the rondo defense but 2 steps closer and contest any shot Evans trys to take. not only that but tyreke will need to guard kobe so close off the check ball he wont be able to handle the 100s pump fakes and jab steps.
couple days ago i watched a kobe highlight reel a friend posted cause i had said kobe lost his swagger. it was filled with kobe taking less then 3 dribbles and scoring from everywhere on everyone. im not saying tyreke wont score but kobe will score more
@panchitooo…chris paul jumper is on par ..Nash got more range with that Paul till bout 36-38percent from 3..Nash 90 percent from the ft Paul 88 what a big difference…from the field they both around 50percent expect this past season Paul was comin off the injury so he dropped alittle ….that seem bout on par to me i didnt say he was better ….Tyreke is a WAY better scorer than Rondo not even close…Tyreke D aint that bad n he can stay in front of Kobe IF Kobe off alittle he lost …If i was puttin my money on the game i would pick Kobe but i wouldnt be shocked if he lost…This is why Tyreke is in the league he a straight one on one player nothin more or less
LOL@ i wouldnt be shocked if Kobe lost to Tyreke in a 1 on 1 game
@panchitoooo…u already know niggas act like Kobe cant lose at shit …..u got mfs that believe Kobe couldnt beat Mike in one on one …it would just shocked the world n shit if he did …Lls
if tyrekes in the league to be a 1 on 1 player than kobes in the league to be a 3 on 1 player. tyreke wont be able to stay in front of kobe. like F&F said once Kobe drains that 3 pointer right off the check ball tyreke is forced to step up and after that it over. tyreke can stay up with kobe if hes already put the ball down but if hes at a stand still at the top of the key and still has not dribbled no way tyreke can defend him. like i said jab steps, pump fakes, pull up jumpers, step backs, duck in, up and undes, fadeaways, crossovers, turn around jumpers, turn around fades, floaters in the lane…and thats all in 3 dribbles or less.
and yah we all know tyrekes jumper is way better than rondos that why kobe needs to defend 2 or 3 steps closer to Tyreke rather than the 5 steps he gives rondo. which means kobe will force Evans to take jumpers and still be close enought to contest the shot
You know, this is rather intriguing. There’s no question that Kobe has a much wider plethora of moves, especially his game in the post, but many forget just how good Tyreke really is. And the best part of it all? ‘Reke is also one of the very few guys in the League that has that same “killer” instinct such as Kobe and Dwyane Wade. I would actually choose Tyreke in this one if I trusted his outside jumper, but I don’t. This could be a lot closer than most think, especially because it’s two guys whose game continues too rise as their competition gets harder.
@ctkennedy
kobe unbeatable? before they started these 1 on 1 articles i clearly stated that i dont think kobe will get past D. Rose if they meet in the 2nd round. and the fact that kobe is the No. 2 seeds says that others think he can be beat also. we are talking about kobe vs tyreke, kobe can be beat just not by tyreke.
when Kobe does that no dribble pull up 3 shit he dont hit no more than about 30percent of them …Kobe plays more team ball then yall sayin …he wont even doin 1-4 like Lebron was in Cleveland in his prime..so u know he aint doin it now…If it was make take it than all that moves shit would mean more..all them up n unders n all that is the much of unnecessary shit i was talkin bout
tyreke is a better defender than drose ..so how in the hell is drose gon get stops
i dont think you can do a no dribble “pull up” 3.
im not saying that Rose will stop Kobe, im saying that Kobe cant stop Rose. if tyrekes got that thing on a string than Rose has got it on a marionette.
if you score on an up and under move its never unnessary
add a C…lol
LOL@kobe will play team ball in a 1 on 1 game
if u check the ball n shoot as soon as u get the ball back…then what is that …so u think rose is harder to guard than tyreke in one on one..SMMFH…tyreke got better handles than rose too btw
if you check the ball and shoot as soon as you get the ball back then thats called a spot up shot or a regular ol jump shot. where are you pulling up to if your still standing in the same place the whole time?
yes i believe derrick rose is harder to guard than tyreke evans in any setting
u won…LMMFAO
kobe wins not me…lol
Since Dime has gone green by recycling photos, I say the money “saved” should be used to flyer various commenters to a neutral site, for a 1 on 1 basketball tournament.
I’ll even donate my services and provide commentary. Winner of the tournament gets their photo on the backcover that will be conveniently covered up by the mailing address. Or a Duff Beer sticker.
Game 1: Panchitoooo vs. Ctkennedy
i would win that game fo sho
I’d give it to Tyreke.
Then again, I hate Kobe. But I do see a lot of ways in which Evans could win here.
@ctkennedy
i would hope you would win im only 11 years old
@ F&F
im sure that guy JAY wants a piece of me too. too bad you didnt read the rest of the wade and JJ comments once you posted cause ctkennedy and Jay where coming after me…good times
tyreke cuz i dont like kobe no wait i told my man lakeshow i wont be hating on kobe anymore so ill give it to him all the way unless he plays manu of course.
Tyreke Evans! Go Kings!
this video says it all
[www.youtube.com]
Ctkennedy’s on fucking crack, anyone that votes against Kobe clearly doesn’t watch basketball. His game is made for 1 on 1 games. Ctkennedy’s throwing out some sack ass shit in his comments. David Kahn is that you?
Tyreke Evans will win! I voted for Tyreke! he is a Beast.
either could win.
Tyreke cuz Cubby sucks dick.
my vote will be kobe simply because it is the only right choice…duh
All you need to see
[www.youtube.com]
Tyreke! Tyreke! go kings!
Tyreke Evans all day, he’d definitely shit on the Rapist! The Rapist is too old now. Sorry faker fans lol
Two things……….I dunno why you guys here think Kobe’ll start just chucking shots from the perimeter! His one on one is different from his team game lol……..He’s gonna post the hell outta ‘Reke and he can’t do anything about it. Kobe’s that good in the post.
If y’all don’t believe me, I suggest you watch a few Laker games when Pau was out last year. Kobe was a beast in the post.
[www.youtube.com]
Kobe can’t take Tyreke??
I voted for Tyreke! dirtiest players in the NBA Kobe Bryant , love to use his elbows but Hey My Man Tyreke will still move on the next round! going to Reno and lay my money down on tyreke. Colorado lover boy better bring his Game.
this is going to be a bitch slap to Kobe and all the Faker fans and all the Fakers who wear the colors of piss yellow. Tyreke Evans wins.
Kobe got a tough matchup wit Reke.But he will break that youngboy leg before he let him get a W.
think doug christie fist to rick fox face. Kobe an’t breaking no ones leg. Tyreke don’t play that. Tyreke will get the W!
C’mon people why is this even an arguement??! KOBE WINS; EASILY! Tyreke may be bigger but Kobe’s strength for his size is extremely underrated! So basically some of u guys are saying that a 3rd year player Tyreke Evans will beat the best 1 on 1 player in the NBA and possibly the 2nd best one on one player EVER?!! Kobe has so many moves and counters for those moves!!
Take a look at these highlights of Bryant against Kings last year:
[www.youtube.com]
*Kobe scores easily on Tyreke becuz of his quickness and skills.
And Kobe can guard Tyreke; Kobe only has trouble staying in front of little quick guards like Chris Paul, or JJ Barea or Jameer Nelson type players. But he can easily guard the big and fast players like: Tyreke Evans, Lebron, Deron Williams, Wade etc.
Kobe can beat anyone on this list one on one easily; the only people he’d have trouble with is Kevin Durant (becuz of his length and he is also a very good one on one player), and Melo (becuz of his size and to me Melo is the 2nd or 3rd best one on one player in basketball).
My top 5 1 on 1 players
1.Kobe Bryant
2.Carmelo Anthony
3.Paul Pierce
4.Kevin Durant
5.Monta Ellis
@ Jordan
How do you know if these are good 1 on 1 players? Ever seen them play 1 on 1?
Oh and Kobe cant Guard reke, thats why Ron Meta World peace always had to guard him and they always had to crowd the paint with 2 7 footers when he drove.
As a Rookie Tyreke Evans had more Makes and Attempts at the rim than any other player in the League, more than Lebron and Howard. The other guys at the top of scoring at the rim were assisted on twice as many or more of those makes.
Fact is 1 on 1, with no one to stop reke at the rim (teams keep 2-3 guys in the paint when reke is driving) He will just destroy 1 defender no way he can be stopped. He is stronger and faster than Kobe now, and his handles are just nasty.
Kobe is definitely the better player no doubt, but as far as a 1 on 1 game i cant see Tyreke being stopped by 1 guy.
This is Tyreke all day…
I am disappointed that Jay Bilas (Whoever he is) believes that Kobe wins unanimously. There’s a reason Tyreke was dubbed the “lay up king”. Kobe is not like he was back in the day. Dude is borderline washed up. If you really think that kobe will win easily, then you are clearly a bandgwagon fanboy. At best, Kobe will have a fighters chance. But we all saw the first Rocky and know how that ended. Kobe the italian stallion (he actually lived in italy for some years) going up against the young thundercat Apollo Creed (Tyreke Evans).
At the end of the game..
Kobe: ….”Adrian ! ! ! !… Adrian !!!! !”
Tyreke wins 11-6
@Kris. O my goodness!!! Ya’ll people are in a one on one conversation and yall dont even know one on one basketball. Kobe and Melo led the league in scoring on isolation plays (one on one plays). Kobe can attack off the dribble with his crossovers, hesitation moves, head fakes, quickness, between legs, behind back etc., and Kobe can attack u in the post with his arsenal like the famous fadeaway jumper, his fake middle spin baseline fade, his back u down and get an easy layup, his up and under, his baseline spin is deadly also, if he gets u then he is gone, also his pump fakes, also Kobe had the 1 and 2 dribble pullup mastered like no one else ever except MJ himself, and to me Kobe’s most unguardable move is when he’ll low u to sleep with the jab steps or just kinda stand in All these moves I’ve listed; Tyreke only has one area of those moves and that is attack off the dribble. Tyreke is nowhere near a complete 1 on 1 player as “The Black Mamba”!!! C’mon guys; I didnt wanna have to post a video of Kobe’s moves from 2010-11 but this arguement is dumb so here is a couple of videos:
[www.youtube.com]
*The video above is a mix of like Kobe highlights from the 1st 10 games of the season. Watch mix 2-4 also
Lol @ Kobe losin a 1 on 1 match vs Havoc. Kings fans votin team allegiance, not common sense. Posts readin like “I love the Kings. Go, Tyreke!” Lol.
Game would be like surgery:
1. Kobe jumper
2. Kobe up n under
3. Kobe baseline fadeaway
4. Kobe jabstep, drive into ballfake, step thru, banker
5. Kobe drive left, spin back right, fadeaway..or up n under…or pumpfake, pumpfake, pumpfake then one of a dozen other moves.
Tyreke just a smaller Lebron right now. If he’s not hittin the j(which ain’t consistent), he’s gonna try to barrel to the tin. Not in one on one where nobody settin picks and not versus Kobe.
This would be a massacre.
@K Dizzle. Finally someone sees it the way I see it!!! People been saying Tyreke would beat Kobe; wen I saw all that I was shocked!! Tyreke has an inconsistent jump and will just try to barge his way to the rim. But that wont work on Kobe since Kobe is a great one on one defender and barging to the hole doesnt work one on one becuz there is no transition game or fastbreaks or screens being set.