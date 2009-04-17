Dime’s 2009 NBA Coach of the Year

With 82 games in the books and the playoffs getting started this weekend, Dime presents our ’08-09 NBA regular-season awards. These are the consensus picks from our editorial team; not necessarily who we think is going to win, but who we think should win.

COACH OF THE YEAR: GEORGE KARL

We’re just gonna let Dime reader “dagwaller” take this one. His comment in yesterday’s Smack said everything we were going to say. Thanks, dag:

For the last 30 games, I’ve thought that Rick Adelman was the coach of the year. Taking his team to the 2nd seed (right up til last night – 5th seed in reality). Losing his “superstar” (I guess we see who REALLY stirs the drink on that team). Having to integrate Ron Artest of all people. Playing in the toughest division in sports. Losing his starting PG in mid-season and replacing him with a younger version.

But I thought more and more about it. The team that ACTUALLY ended up as the 2 seed in the West played in a division ALMOST as tough as Houston did. I’m talking about the Nuggets, and while they don’t have 4 playoff teams in their division, they do have 3.

George Karl had to deal with a COLLECTION of knuckleheads, instead of just one: JR Smith, Chris Andersen, Kenyon Martin, Carmelo Anthony, all of whom have definitely cleaned up their acts in the past year.

He, too, had to completely change his gameplans when his starting PG from last year was traded for a drastically different player.

He lost his defensive stalwart from the past few years, when they were a laughingstock defensively. Remember all the people that thought the Nuggets couldn’t be anything but worse?

More importantly, remember all the people that were calling for Karl’s head, saying that he was the cause for all the problems in Denver, and that he was one of the worst head coaches in the League? Where are you now? You know who you are.

The same thing happened to Sam Mitchell and Doc Rivers. “They’re terrible coaches!” Nooo. Just keep in mind how coaches can turn things around when you’re calling for Mike D’Antoni‘s head, or Larry Brown etc.

PS – I heard last night that George Karl averaged 59 wins for SIX STRAIGHT YEARS with the Sonics. Then he went on to success with the Bucks. Still blows my mind that people thought that he was a bad coach.