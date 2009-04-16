Dime’s 2009 Sixth Man of the Year

With 82 games in the books and the playoffs getting started this weekend, Dime presents our ’08-09 NBA regular-season awards. These are the consensus picks from our editorial team; not necessarily who we think is going to win, but who we think should win.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: JASON TERRY

As recently as Monday morning, the Sixth Man award was up in the air. Some of us in the office liked Travis Outlaw. Some liked Nate Robinson. And a lot of us really liked J.R. Smith — especially when there was a good chance he’d use the last five square inches of open space on his body to get a tattoo of the Sixth Man trophy.

But in the last two games of the Mavericks’ late-season push from a fringe playoff team to surging 6-seed that a few teams would be happy to avoid, Jason Terry wrapped it up.

On Monday night, Terry (19.6 ppg, 167 threes) hit the game-winner against Minnesota, losing Sebastian Telfair on a pump-fake and wetting a baseline J with 0.2 seconds on the clock. Then last night, Terry took over against Houston, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and carrying the Mavs to their fifth win in the season’s last six games. In a two-game stretch where Dirk Nowitzki averaged 32 points, Terry dropped 22.5 a night on 62 percent shooting from the field and saved the Mavs on both occasions.

Terry seemingly had the Sixth Man trophy locked up months ago, when he slapped up 11 games of 25-plus points before December was out. But a midseason hand injury forced him to miss most of February, right at the time when guys like Robinson, Outlaw and J.R. were shining. By the time Terry returned to Dallas’ lineup, it was an open competition.

In the end, Smith may have had more explosive single-game performances (including his 45-point, 11-three outing on Monday), Outlaw kept up his “Mr. Fourth Quarter” act, and Nate was often his team’s go-to scorer, but Terry remained consistent all the way and finished strong when it mattered most.

* DIME’S “WOULD BE A GOOD SIXTH MAN ON A GOOD TEAM” TEAM *

G – Randy Foye, Minnesota

G – Anthony Parker, Toronto

F – Charlie Villanueva, Milwaukee

F – Jeff Green, Oklahoma City

C – Marc Gasol, Memphis