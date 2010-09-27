Dime’s 2010 NBA Free Agent Tracker

Just how many NBA free agents were on the market this summer? Put it this way: Even if two of the three best players in the world hadn’t been part of the pool — i.e., LeBron James and Dwyane Wade — 2010 would still qualify as the most important free agent class in League history. Looking at the NBA before the signing bonanza, most teams only had a handful of players actually under contract, while everyone else was either looking for work or having work come find them.

So if you need help keeping up, we’ve got your back.

For Dime’s 2010 Free Agent Tracker, we put together the master list of every free agent in the League, then we broke them up into tiers: From the franchise-caliber superstars down to the guys scrapping for jobs who could find themselves in Europe or the D-League next season. Throughout the free agency period, we’ve kept the list updated with info on who is talking to which teams, who’s signed, who’s sealed, and who’s delivered. With training camps now getting underway and mostly everybody knowing what they’re doing, here’s the latest update:

TIER 1

Franchise superstars. You don’t just build teams around these guys, you build championship-caliber teams. They aren’t just the face of your franchise, they’re the icons who may end up with their statue outside the arena someday.

* LeBron James — Signed 6-year, $110 million deal with Miami

* Dirk Nowitzki — Signed 4-year, $80 million deal with Dallas

* Paul Pierce — Signed 4-year, $61 million deal with Boston

* Dwyane Wade — Signed 6-year, $107 million deal with Miami

TIER 2

Maybe not full-on superstars, but they’re at least All-Star material. They could be the focal point of an OK team, but you’d rather have them as a No. 2 or No. 3 on a great team.

* Carlos Boozer — Signed five-year, $76 million deal with Chicago

* Chris Bosh — Signed 6-year, $110 million deal with Miami

* Rudy Gay — Signed 5-year, $81.6 million deal with Memphis

* Joe Johnson — Signed 6-year, $123 million deal with Atlanta

* David Lee — Signed 6-year, $80 million deal with Golden State

* Amar’e Stoudemire — Signed 5-year, $100 million deal with New York

TIER 3

Solid starters who could crack All-Star level given the right circumstances. They can help carry certain teams and will take over a game here and there, but at this point they’re ideally a third option at best.

* Ray Allen — Signed 2-year, $20 million deal with Boston

* Ray Felton — Signed 2-year, $15.8 million deal with New York

* Josh Howard — Signed 1-year, $4 million deal with Washington

* Tracy McGrady — Signed 1-year, $1.4 million deal with Detroit

* Jermaine O’Neal — Signed 2-year, $12 million deal with Boston

* Shaquille O’Neal — Signed 2-year, $2.3 million deal with Boston

* Richard Jefferson — Signed 4-year, $39 million deal with San Antonio

* John Salmons — Signed 5-year, $39 million deal with Milwaukee

* Luis Scola (R) — Signed 5-year, $47 million deal with Houston

TIER 4

High-class role players. Most likely starters, they are 100 times more valuable on championship-contending teams than they are on middle-of-the-pack or teams going nowhere.

* Matt Barnes — Signed 2-year, $3.6 million deal with L.A. Lakers

* Raja Bell — Signed 3-year, $10 million deal with Utah

* Erick Dampier

* Derek Fisher — Signed 3-year, $9 million deal with L.A. Lakers

* Udonis Haslem — Signed 5-year, $20 million deal with Miami

* Brad Miller — Signed 3-year, $15 million deal with Houston

* Ben Wallace — Signed 2-year, $3.8 million deal with Detroit

TIER 5

Definite role players. Good bench guys or borderline starters, their teams will win games if they do their specific jobs.

* Tony Allen — Signed 3-year, $10 million deal with Memphis

* Louis Amundson — Signed 2-year, $4.7 million deal with Golden State

* Carlos Arroyo — Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Miami

* Steve Blake — Signed 4-year, $16 million deal with L.A. Lakers

* Matt Bonner — Signed 4-year, $16 million deal with San Antonio

* Ronnie Brewer — Signed 3-year, $12.5 million deal with Chicago

* Shannon Brown — Signed 2-year, $4.6 million deal with L.A. Lakers

* Rasual Butler — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with L.A. Clippers

* Will Bynum (R) — Signed 3-year, $9.8 million deal with Detroit

* Josh Childress (R) — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Phoenix

* Marquis Daniels — Signed 1-year, $2.5 million deal with Boston

* Jordan Farmar — Signed 3-year, $12 million deal with New Jersey

* Randy Foye — Signed 2-year, $8 million deal with L.A. Clippers

* Channing Frye — Signed 5-year, $30 million deal with Phoenix

* Ryan Gomes — Signed 2-year, $8.5 million deal with L.A. Clippers

* Drew Gooden — Signed 5-year, $32 million deal with Milwaukee

* Al Harrington — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Denver

* Brendan Haywood — Signed 6-year, $55 million deal with Dallas

* Eddie House — Signed 2-year, $2.8 million deal with Miami

* Juwan Howard — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Miami

* Zydrunas Ilgauskas — Signed 2-year, $2.8 million deal with Miami

* Linas Kleiza (R) — Signed 4-year, $19 million deal with Toronto

* Kyle Korver — Signed 3-year, $15 million deal with Chicago

* Kyle Lowry (R) — Signed 4-year, $24 million deal with Houston

* Wes Matthews (R) — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Portland

* Darko Milicic — Signed 4-year, $20 million deal with Minnesota

* Mike Miller — Signed 5-year, $25 million deal with Miami

* Anthony Morrow (R) — Signed 3-year, $12 million deal with New Jersey

* Flip Murray

* Travis Outlaw — Signed 5-year, $35 million deal with New Jersey

* Theo Ratliff — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with L.A. Lakers

* J.J. Redick (R) — Signed 3-year, $19 million deal with Orlando

* Quentin Richardson — Signed 3-year, $7.5 million deal with Orlando

* Luke Ridnour — Signed 4-year, $16 million deal with Minnesota

* Nate Robinson — Signed 2-year, $9 million deal with Boston

* Joe Smith — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with New Jersey

* Jerry Stackhouse

* Kurt Thomas — Signed 2-year, $2.6 million deal with Chicago

* Tyrus Thomas (R) — Signed 5-year, $40 million deal with Charlotte

* Earl Watson — Signed with Utah

* Jason Williams — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Orlando

TIER 6

Nothing to break the luxury tax for, but they should have an NBA job come training camp. Whether it’s shooting, defense, bringing the ball past mid-court without turning it over, or using six fouls, they usually can do at least one thing well enough to stay in the mix. The guys that frustrated streetball pros hate.

* Malik Allen — Signed with Orlando

* Joel Anthony (R) — Signed 5-year, $18 million deal with Miami

* Earl Barron

* Keith Bogans — Signed 2-year, $2.5 million deal with Chicago

* Josh Boone (R)

* Earl Boykins — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Milwaukee

* Primoz Brezec

* Jon Brockman (R) — Signed 3-year, $3 million deal with Milwaukee

* Devin Brown

* Rodney Carney — Signed with Golden State

* Anthony Carter — Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Denver

* Jarron Collins

* Jason Collins — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Atlanta

* Keyon Dooling — Signed 2-year, $4.1 million deal Milwaukee

* Chris Duhon — Signed 4-year, $15 million deal with Orlando

* Francisco Elson — Signed with Utah

* Kyrylo Fesenko (R) — Signed 1-year, $1.1 million deal with Utah

* Michael Finley

* Devean George

* J.R. Giddens — Accepted training camp invitation from Sacramento

* Joey Graham — Signed 2-year deal with Cleveland

* Stephen Graham

* Trenton Hassell

* Jarvis Hayes

* Luther Head — Accepted training camp invitation from Sacramento

* Larry Hughes

* Royal Ivey — Signed with Oklahoma City

* Amir Johnson — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Toronto

* Anthony Johnson

* James Jones — Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Miami

* Shaun Livingston — Signed 2-year, $7 million deal with Charlotte

* Jamaal Magloire — Signed 1-year, $1.2 million deal with Miami

* Roger Mason — Signed 1-year, $1.4 million deal with New York

* Sean May — Signed 1-year, $915,000 deal with New Jersey (waived)

* Dominic McGuire — Signed 1-year, $885,000 deal with Charlotte

* Rasho Nesterovic — Signed with Olympiacos (Greece)

* Fabricio Oberto

* Jannero Pargo — Signed with New Orleans

* Oleksiy “Buckets” Pecherov — Signed with Armani Jeans Milano (Italy)

* Johan Petro — Signed 3-year, $10 million deal with New Jersey

* Josh Powell — Signed 1-year, $1.1 million deal with Atlanta

* Bobby Simmons — Accepted training camp invitation from San Antonio

* James Singleton — Signed with Xinjiang Gyang Hui (China)

* Brian Skinner

* Craig Smith — Signed 1-year deal with L.A. Clippers

* Ime Udoka

* C.J. Watson (R) — Signed 2-year, $6.5 million deal with Chicago

* Mario West (R)

* Hakim Warrick — Signed 4-year, $18 million deal with Phoenix

* Damien Wilkins

* Antoine Wright — Signed 1-year deal with Sacramento

* Dorell Wright — Signed 3-year, $11 million deal with Golden State

TIER 7

The fringe. Could easily be out of the League altogether if things don’t break right for them this summer. And even worse, a lot of people wouldn’t even notice.

* Joe Alexander — Accepted training camp invitation from New Orleans

* Rafer Alston

* Hilton Armstrong — Signed 1-year, $992,000 deal with Washington

* Tony Battie — Signed 1-year, $1.4 million deal with Philadelphia

* Jonathan Bender

* Bobby Brown

* Kwame Brown — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Charlotte

* Brian Cardinal

* Mardy Collins — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington

* Brian Cook — Signed 2-year, $2.5 million deal with L.A. Clippers

* Javaris Crittenton — Accepted training camp invitation from Charlotte

* Yakhouba Diawara — Signed with Enel Brindisi (Italy)

* Travis Diener — Signed with Dinamo Sassari (Italy)

* Ike Diogu

* Adonal Foyle — Retired

* Aaron Gray (R) — Signed 2-year, $2.1 million deal with New Orleans

* Lester Hudson — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington

* Chris Hunter

* Steven Hunter

* Allen Iverson

* Cedric Jackson

* Nathan Jawai (R) — Signed with Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

* Acie Law — Signed 1-year, $885,000 deal with Memphis

* Ian Mahinmi — Signed 2-year, $1.8 million deal with Dallas

* Sean Marks — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington

* Cartier Martin — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington

* D.J. Mbenga

* Patty Mills (R)

* Randolph Morris

* Adam Morrison — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington

* Steve Novak — Accepted training camp invitation from Dallas

* Patrick O’Bryant

* Kevin Ollie

* Sasha Pavlovic

* Chris Quinn

* Shavlik Randolph — Signed with Miami

* Sergio Rodriguez — Signed 3-year deal with Real Madrid (Spain)

* Brian Scalabrine — Accepted training camp invitation from Chicago

* Mustafa Shakur — Signed with New Orleans

* Etan Thomas — Signed with Atlanta

* Tim Thomas — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Dallas

* Jamaal Tinsley

* Anthony Tolliver — Signed 2-year, $4.5 million deal with Minnesota

* Jawad Williams (R) — Signed with Cleveland

* Marcus Williams

* Shelden Williams – Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Denver