Dime’s 2010 NBA Free Agent Tracker

Just how many NBA free agents were on the market this summer? Put it this way: Even if two of the three best players in the world hadn’t been part of the pool — i.e., LeBron James and Dwyane Wade — 2010 would still qualify as the most important free agent class in League history. Looking at the NBA before the signing bonanza, most teams only had a handful of players actually under contract, while everyone else was either looking for work or having work come find them.
So if you need help keeping up, we’ve got your back.
For Dime’s 2010 Free Agent Tracker, we put together the master list of every free agent in the League, then we broke them up into tiers: From the franchise-caliber superstars down to the guys scrapping for jobs who could find themselves in Europe or the D-League next season. Throughout the free agency period, we’ve kept the list updated with info on who is talking to which teams, who’s signed, who’s sealed, and who’s delivered. With training camps now getting underway and mostly everybody knowing what they’re doing, here’s the latest update:
TIER 1
Franchise superstars. You don’t just build teams around these guys, you build championship-caliber teams. They aren’t just the face of your franchise, they’re the icons who may end up with their statue outside the arena someday.
* LeBron James — Signed 6-year, $110 million deal with Miami
* Dirk Nowitzki — Signed 4-year, $80 million deal with Dallas
* Paul Pierce — Signed 4-year, $61 million deal with Boston
* Dwyane Wade — Signed 6-year, $107 million deal with Miami
TIER 2
Maybe not full-on superstars, but they’re at least All-Star material. They could be the focal point of an OK team, but you’d rather have them as a No. 2 or No. 3 on a great team.
* Carlos Boozer — Signed five-year, $76 million deal with Chicago
* Chris Bosh — Signed 6-year, $110 million deal with Miami
* Rudy Gay — Signed 5-year, $81.6 million deal with Memphis
* Joe Johnson — Signed 6-year, $123 million deal with Atlanta
* David Lee — Signed 6-year, $80 million deal with Golden State
* Amar’e Stoudemire — Signed 5-year, $100 million deal with New York
TIER 3
Solid starters who could crack All-Star level given the right circumstances. They can help carry certain teams and will take over a game here and there, but at this point they’re ideally a third option at best.
* Ray Allen — Signed 2-year, $20 million deal with Boston
* Ray Felton — Signed 2-year, $15.8 million deal with New York
* Josh Howard — Signed 1-year, $4 million deal with Washington
* Tracy McGrady — Signed 1-year, $1.4 million deal with Detroit
* Jermaine O’Neal — Signed 2-year, $12 million deal with Boston
* Shaquille O’Neal — Signed 2-year, $2.3 million deal with Boston
* Richard Jefferson — Signed 4-year, $39 million deal with San Antonio
* John Salmons — Signed 5-year, $39 million deal with Milwaukee
* Luis Scola (R) — Signed 5-year, $47 million deal with Houston
TIER 4
High-class role players. Most likely starters, they are 100 times more valuable on championship-contending teams than they are on middle-of-the-pack or teams going nowhere.
* Matt Barnes — Signed 2-year, $3.6 million deal with L.A. Lakers
* Raja Bell — Signed 3-year, $10 million deal with Utah
* Erick Dampier
* Derek Fisher — Signed 3-year, $9 million deal with L.A. Lakers
* Udonis Haslem — Signed 5-year, $20 million deal with Miami
* Brad Miller — Signed 3-year, $15 million deal with Houston
* Ben Wallace — Signed 2-year, $3.8 million deal with Detroit
TIER 5
Definite role players. Good bench guys or borderline starters, their teams will win games if they do their specific jobs.
* Tony Allen — Signed 3-year, $10 million deal with Memphis
* Louis Amundson — Signed 2-year, $4.7 million deal with Golden State
* Carlos Arroyo — Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Miami
* Steve Blake — Signed 4-year, $16 million deal with L.A. Lakers
* Matt Bonner — Signed 4-year, $16 million deal with San Antonio
* Ronnie Brewer — Signed 3-year, $12.5 million deal with Chicago
* Shannon Brown — Signed 2-year, $4.6 million deal with L.A. Lakers
* Rasual Butler — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with L.A. Clippers
* Will Bynum (R) — Signed 3-year, $9.8 million deal with Detroit
* Josh Childress (R) — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Phoenix
* Marquis Daniels — Signed 1-year, $2.5 million deal with Boston
* Jordan Farmar — Signed 3-year, $12 million deal with New Jersey
* Randy Foye — Signed 2-year, $8 million deal with L.A. Clippers
* Channing Frye — Signed 5-year, $30 million deal with Phoenix
* Ryan Gomes — Signed 2-year, $8.5 million deal with L.A. Clippers
* Drew Gooden — Signed 5-year, $32 million deal with Milwaukee
* Al Harrington — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Denver
* Brendan Haywood — Signed 6-year, $55 million deal with Dallas
* Eddie House — Signed 2-year, $2.8 million deal with Miami
* Juwan Howard — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Miami
* Zydrunas Ilgauskas — Signed 2-year, $2.8 million deal with Miami
* Linas Kleiza (R) — Signed 4-year, $19 million deal with Toronto
* Kyle Korver — Signed 3-year, $15 million deal with Chicago
* Kyle Lowry (R) — Signed 4-year, $24 million deal with Houston
* Wes Matthews (R) — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Portland
* Darko Milicic — Signed 4-year, $20 million deal with Minnesota
* Mike Miller — Signed 5-year, $25 million deal with Miami
* Anthony Morrow (R) — Signed 3-year, $12 million deal with New Jersey
* Flip Murray
* Travis Outlaw — Signed 5-year, $35 million deal with New Jersey
* Theo Ratliff — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with L.A. Lakers
* J.J. Redick (R) — Signed 3-year, $19 million deal with Orlando
* Quentin Richardson — Signed 3-year, $7.5 million deal with Orlando
* Luke Ridnour — Signed 4-year, $16 million deal with Minnesota
* Nate Robinson — Signed 2-year, $9 million deal with Boston
* Joe Smith — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with New Jersey
* Jerry Stackhouse
* Kurt Thomas — Signed 2-year, $2.6 million deal with Chicago
* Tyrus Thomas (R) — Signed 5-year, $40 million deal with Charlotte
* Earl Watson — Signed with Utah
* Jason Williams — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Orlando
TIER 6
Nothing to break the luxury tax for, but they should have an NBA job come training camp. Whether it’s shooting, defense, bringing the ball past mid-court without turning it over, or using six fouls, they usually can do at least one thing well enough to stay in the mix. The guys that frustrated streetball pros hate.
* Malik Allen — Signed with Orlando
* Joel Anthony (R) — Signed 5-year, $18 million deal with Miami
* Earl Barron
* Keith Bogans — Signed 2-year, $2.5 million deal with Chicago
* Josh Boone (R)
* Earl Boykins — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Milwaukee
* Primoz Brezec
* Jon Brockman (R) — Signed 3-year, $3 million deal with Milwaukee
* Devin Brown
* Rodney Carney — Signed with Golden State
* Anthony Carter — Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Denver
* Jarron Collins
* Jason Collins — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Atlanta
* Keyon Dooling — Signed 2-year, $4.1 million deal Milwaukee
* Chris Duhon — Signed 4-year, $15 million deal with Orlando
* Francisco Elson — Signed with Utah
* Kyrylo Fesenko (R) — Signed 1-year, $1.1 million deal with Utah
* Michael Finley
* Devean George
* J.R. Giddens — Accepted training camp invitation from Sacramento
* Joey Graham — Signed 2-year deal with Cleveland
* Stephen Graham
* Trenton Hassell
* Jarvis Hayes
* Luther Head — Accepted training camp invitation from Sacramento
* Larry Hughes
* Royal Ivey — Signed with Oklahoma City
* Amir Johnson — Signed 5-year, $34 million deal with Toronto
* Anthony Johnson
* James Jones — Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Miami
* Shaun Livingston — Signed 2-year, $7 million deal with Charlotte
* Jamaal Magloire — Signed 1-year, $1.2 million deal with Miami
* Roger Mason — Signed 1-year, $1.4 million deal with New York
* Sean May — Signed 1-year, $915,000 deal with New Jersey (waived)
* Dominic McGuire — Signed 1-year, $885,000 deal with Charlotte
* Rasho Nesterovic — Signed with Olympiacos (Greece)
* Fabricio Oberto
* Jannero Pargo — Signed with New Orleans
* Oleksiy “Buckets” Pecherov — Signed with Armani Jeans Milano (Italy)
* Johan Petro — Signed 3-year, $10 million deal with New Jersey
* Josh Powell — Signed 1-year, $1.1 million deal with Atlanta
* Bobby Simmons — Accepted training camp invitation from San Antonio
* James Singleton — Signed with Xinjiang Gyang Hui (China)
* Brian Skinner
* Craig Smith — Signed 1-year deal with L.A. Clippers
* Ime Udoka
* C.J. Watson (R) — Signed 2-year, $6.5 million deal with Chicago
* Mario West (R)
* Hakim Warrick — Signed 4-year, $18 million deal with Phoenix
* Damien Wilkins
* Antoine Wright — Signed 1-year deal with Sacramento
* Dorell Wright — Signed 3-year, $11 million deal with Golden State
TIER 7
The fringe. Could easily be out of the League altogether if things don’t break right for them this summer. And even worse, a lot of people wouldn’t even notice.
* Joe Alexander — Accepted training camp invitation from New Orleans
* Rafer Alston
* Hilton Armstrong — Signed 1-year, $992,000 deal with Washington
* Tony Battie — Signed 1-year, $1.4 million deal with Philadelphia
* Jonathan Bender
* Bobby Brown
* Kwame Brown — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Charlotte
* Brian Cardinal
* Mardy Collins — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington
* Brian Cook — Signed 2-year, $2.5 million deal with L.A. Clippers
* Javaris Crittenton — Accepted training camp invitation from Charlotte
* Yakhouba Diawara — Signed with Enel Brindisi (Italy)
* Travis Diener — Signed with Dinamo Sassari (Italy)
* Ike Diogu
* Adonal Foyle — Retired
* Aaron Gray (R) — Signed 2-year, $2.1 million deal with New Orleans
* Lester Hudson — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington
* Chris Hunter
* Steven Hunter
* Allen Iverson
* Cedric Jackson
* Nathan Jawai (R) — Signed with Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)
* Acie Law — Signed 1-year, $885,000 deal with Memphis
* Ian Mahinmi — Signed 2-year, $1.8 million deal with Dallas
* Sean Marks — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington
* Cartier Martin — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington
* D.J. Mbenga
* Patty Mills (R)
* Randolph Morris
* Adam Morrison — Accepted training camp invitation from Washington
* Steve Novak — Accepted training camp invitation from Dallas
* Patrick O’Bryant
* Kevin Ollie
* Sasha Pavlovic
* Chris Quinn
* Shavlik Randolph — Signed with Miami
* Sergio Rodriguez — Signed 3-year deal with Real Madrid (Spain)
* Brian Scalabrine — Accepted training camp invitation from Chicago
* Mustafa Shakur — Signed with New Orleans
* Etan Thomas — Signed with Atlanta
* Tim Thomas — Signed 1-year, $1.3 million deal with Dallas
* Jamaal Tinsley
* Anthony Tolliver — Signed 2-year, $4.5 million deal with Minnesota
* Jawad Williams (R) — Signed with Cleveland
* Marcus Williams
* Shelden Williams – Signed 1-year, $1 million deal with Denver
I think Psquared is a little too high on the list. He seems as if his career is dwindling down so I can’t see him as somebody I want to build my franchise around.
Damn I thought I would never see the day when Allen Iverson shares a list with the likes of Kwame Brown……
Its crazy seeing a former NBA League MVP and Future HOFer listed in that tier 7 list.
lol some of those Tier 7 names had me laughing
Kwame
AI
Adam Morrison
Steven Hunter (that’s a shame)
Damn, AI in tier 7. That’s coooold. He’s a tier 3 guy at this point in his career if he could ever check his ego. They’d rename the 6th Man trophy after him by the time he was done if he’d just accept a bench role. Too bad…
oh, and Tier 1 needed to stop at DWade and LeBron. Dirk and Pierce are both 32. LOVE Pierce and respect the hell outta Dirk, but both are #2s right now, much less when the 3-5 year deals they’re gonna get run out.
Pierce and Dirk were just at the helm of title-contending teams this year. I think they have at least one more year of Tier-1 level ball in them, hence the ranking.
ehhh Dirk’s team got smacked in round 1 twice in last three years. not sure how that is title-contending.
i gotta say, you missed rich jefferson, and scola is every bit the same tier as david lee. hell they are the same players just one is ugly as fook and the other is just ugly.
@dmitry — Getting Top-3 seeds in the West is title-contending in my book.
@rangerjohn — Good catch. RJ’s late opt-out was a surprise.
wow, its sad to see a.i. that low. the same tier as kwame and mbenga? wow
Met 7/1? Lol Too early I can tell
i never thought i would see the day where AI is listed as “tier 7”
I guess we have different books then… in my book contending for a title in late may/june is title-contending.
Iverson that low ya are bugging straight up.
@ dmitri – ok, so by your book, Scalabrine and Ray Allen should each be up one tier. Thanks for your input.
I’m impressed Dime – I know this must have taken awhile to do. I didn’t realize that outside of the superstars, it seems liek damn near half of the league might turn over if a lot of these lesser players swith teams. It takes superstars AND role-players to win champinonships.
If you’re interested in David Lee’s thoughts on free agency and more, head over to:
[www.youtube.com]
Pierce may have been on a title-contending team but I’m not sure you can say he was at the helm…that’s Rondo’s team now. Tier 1 should be legitimate max-contract guys only…any GM that gives PP a max deal at this point in his career is a buffoon. That being said, the Clippers will probably throw buckets of money at him when they strike out in the Lebron/Wade sweepstakes.
Paul Pierce is tier 1? Tier 1 players aren’t bitches who are carried off the court and put in a wheelchair.
Wasn’t D-Wade taken off the court in a wheelchair once?
tiers 5,6,7 benefit from tier 1 and 2.
at or over the cap teams will sign them for cheap. i’d say the majority of them end up in the l next year just because of that.
who the hell is Ian Mahinmi?
and is mustafa shakur still in the L?? daaamn…
Tier 1 is just Lebron and Wade, seeing Dirk and Pierce there is just not right. Tier 2 would be Dirk, Pierce, Boozer, Bosh, Amare, JJ.
How the hell is McGrady in tier 3? Really? Hasn’t played in 3 years, I’d take AI over him. Tier 6 or 7.
Do like Tyrus Thomas, Mike Miller, Wes Mathews being higher and Amundson should be tier 7, he’s a 11th 12th man and I’m a Suns fan.
I agree Austin, Dirk should be up there. It’s not his fault they get bounced early, dude puts up his numbers and MORE!! My spurs beat his team this year, not him. If I was Chicago, MIA, New York, or even the Clips, i’d think about Dirk and Amare together if I can’t get LeBron or Wade. If i was Chicago, i would STRONGLY consider Dirk and Amare with D-rose. How insane would coaches go trying to guard them three in the pick and roll? Nightmare!
stop arguing about the damn tiers
if u dont like it, use ur imagination and pretend player X is in tier Y
shit
Good list Dime – this is now my one-stop free agency shop
Co-sign with 24 completely. The best comprehensive list I’ve seen anywhere, and the updates are on point. Thanks Dime!
Patty Mills has potential to be a tier 3 player, given the court time. be interesting to see where he ends up
AI tier 7?!?! come one thats a little harsh…..
Please do this every year Dime. It’s amazing
Patty Mills is tier 5 at worst.
Guys let’s say we had a healthy T-mac easily a T1. Ill take a healthy him over PP any day. Let’s us not forget grant hill was out for much longer
I will drop dead the day I see Dirk Nowitzki’s statue anywhere in the world.
@AB
D-Wade was held off a wheelchair due to a true injury and not by faking it (ala PP). Are yuo hanging on his nuts now?
@30
True that. Grant Hill was out for most of his career and came back healthy and was still able to guard some of the teams’ best players. It just frustrates me of people hating on T-Mac for obtaining many injuries from carrying his team all his life. It just so happened that most of his teammates suck that he had to carry all the scoring load.
JO in tier 3 but AI’s in the last tier? WTF? Even worse the likes of sean may and Oleksiy Pecherov in tier 6 but AI in tier 7? How about the man formerly known as “theo ratliffs expiring contract” & Darko Milicic in tier 5 but AI in tier 7? Seriously though, WTF?
#32 — How exactly do you know Pierce was “faking” his injury? Were you there? Did you talk to the Celtics trainers afterwards? Did Tawanna tell you that? DID TAWANNA TELL YOU THAT?
Other than CB4. Hopefully Miami can get B. Haywood, David Lee, Luke Ridnour, Allen Iverson, Mike Miller, Richard Jefferson, JJ Redick and Kyle Korver. lol
So it’ll be…
Luke Ridnour/Allen Iverson – PG
Dwyane Wade/JJ Redick/Kyle Korver – SG
Mike Miller/Richard Jefferson – SF
Chris Bosh/David Lee – PF
B. Haywood/D. Pittman – C
They can trade J. O’Neal, M. Beasley, and M. Chalmers. :D
Enjoyable read….but Ben Wallace as a high class role player? What is this, 2004? Great write up, minus that part. Keep uo the awesome work!
allen iverson is better then ray allen anyday
Morrow to the Nets, great pick-up if reports are true
Have the Lakers talked to Barnes, Mcgrady, or s. Oneal yet?
Rafer that low he was in the finals a year ago…….man people will use you………..
I may have over-reacted about the Heat, seems to be an abundance of scrubs and minimum players available to fill out the roster.
I really hope they sign Adam Morrison and Scal, the high fives are championship worthy
A.I. should be in 3 if Josh Howard and tmac are.
amir johnson’s contract is insane. no way he deserved that money. he should be taking his agent out to steak dinners every night for the rest of his life.
can anyone think of a bigger fall from glory than ai? guy was one of the top 5 marquee players in the league as far as jersey’s, ticket sales, endorsements, and now he is considered done. it’s a shame he will never have that final retirement game to go out like a legend (i still remember that last reggie miller game). ai at least deserves that…
Who would of predicted Joe Johnson would of made the most money this summer?
Matt Barnes is not talking to LA stop saying he is
why you violated my man A.I. like that tier 7 thats messed up
A clear reason that my Warriors are mired in perpetual mediocrity: three first-round draft picks in Tier-7. They are all under-skilled, under-sized, or under-motivated big men: Adonal Foyle, Ike Diogu, and Patrick O’Bryant.
You copied Bill Simmons of ESPN.
Sheldon Williams (tier 7) is in Denver. aint he?
raja bell is missing.