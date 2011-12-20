Dime’s 2011-12 NBA Preview: The Central Division

Everyone wants to talk about super teams. Of course, the Heat, Knicks, Clippers, Celtics and all the rest of ’em capture the imagination of the NBA fan base. There’s nothing quite like feeling the anticipation and excitement in the air when you see that news hit telling you Chris Paul has finally been traded and he’s going to the Clippers. What immediately follows is typically more invigorating than what eventually happens. The promise of what could be is almost always better than what is. Even here at Dime, we find ourselves talking about one third of the NBA about 80 percent of the time. That doesn’t mean we don’t care about everyone else.

In the final week before the regular season tips off for real this Sunday on Christmas, we’ll break down each division, team by team in an effort to give you an overall look at what to expect in what’s sure to be a relentlessly exciting season.

Yesterday, we started things off by getting our East Coast bias on and diving into the Atlantic Division. Today, it’s the Central.

***

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

The New Guys That Count: Omri Casspi, Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson

Projected Starting Five: Irving, Anthony Parker, Alonzo Gee, Antawn Jamison, Anderson Varejao

Irving will be starting pretty quickly. He showed that in Cleveland’s first preseason game. But will it matter? Even LeBron couldn’t get Cleveland to the playoffs in his rookie year. Kyrie has a better chance finding the downtown area popping than he does of leading this team to the playoffs. At least this season, the presence of the draft’s No. 1 pick gives casual fans a reason to watch Cleveland. But while most Duke players have a love/hate following that’s passionate and never ending, Irving was a blur, gone before they could get to know him. He probably has less of a following than even the real Hunchback of Notre Dame (Luke Harangody). Can Irving make it in the pros? Scoring 21 in your first game is a solid start.

Cleveland needs to simply hope they finish in a position that gets them a nice pick next summer, and then come back next year bigger and better. For them, the ticket to the playoffs is hope. Hope the fans continue to show up this year (they were amazing last year, despite the team’s record), hope Irving comes out looking like a future beast and hope next summer’s draft gives them a late Christmas present.

BEST CASE: Irving is the second coming of CP3 minus the flops. The Cavs catch a wave of fortune moving north from whatever the Bengals used this season and they finish third in this division.

WORST CASE: Cavs fans realize early on that LeBron is still in Miami, they are still considered losers and cry babies by the vast majority of fans and the team still sucks. The fans stop showing up and no one cares.

4. Detroit Pistons

The New Guys That Count: Damien Wilkins, Brandon Knight

Projected Starting Five: Rodney Stuckey, Ben Gordon, Tayshaun Prince, Charlie Villanueva, Greg Monroe

Normally, we tend to focus our attention â€“ in both print and on the web â€“ on players that win. So when you get love from us and you’re on a bad team, chances are things are REALLY f$%^&# up. ‘Tis the way right now in Detr… well maybe not right now because of the coaching change (from John Kuester to Lawrence Frank). But last year was a complete wreck in Motown. When players like Ben Gordon don’t even sugarcoat it in interviews with us, we know it was probably even worse than the media was letting on. Anytime players are laughing at you when you get ejected, it’s probably not a happy locker room.

So where can they go from here? Besides letting Rip Hamilton walk to a division rival, the Pistons drafted Brandon Knight and brought back most of their vets. An interesting move. Starting over again would’ve been my move, but Joe Dumars seems to think players like Prince and Ben Wallace still have something left. Despite the drafting of the latest treat from Calipari, the keys still belong to Monroe, and the recently re-signed Stuckey. He’s improving, but in order for Detroit to make the playoffs this year, he’ll have to throw up all-star numbers.

BEST CASE: Free of Kuester’s reign, everyone plays loose and wild. The guards sit down and learn to deal with the competition, everyone gets together like a college team and they surge into the playoffs.

WORST CASE: The Pistons’ brass finds out it wasn’t Kuester who was creating the problems. Rather than coming to an understanding, the guards are at each other’s throats. The team rips itself apart like a real pro team usually does, and they finish behind Cleveland.