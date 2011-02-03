Dime’s 2011 NBA All-Star Game Roster Predictions

Last week, when the NBA announced its 2011 All-Star starters, some of the Dime crew turned in our own (unofficial) early votes for the All-Star reserves. Those were the players whom we thought should get a ticket to Los Angeles for the craziest weekend in basketball. Today’s list is made up of who we’ve agreed will have their names called tonight when the reserves are unveiled:
EAST
G – Rajon Rondo
G – Joe Johnson
G – Raymond Felton
F – Paul Pierce
F – Kevin Garnett
F – Chris Bosh
C – Al Horford
(Starters: Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire, Dwight Howard)
WEST
G – Russell Westbrook
G – Manu Ginobili
G – Deron Williams
F – Tim Duncan
F – Dirk Nowitzki
F – LaMarcus Aldridge
C/F – Pau Gasol
(Starters: Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Yao Ming)
* So where is Blake Griffin? Good question. Although we’re obviously huge fans of Blake and think he’s deserving of an All-Star spot, NBA coaches are old-school loyal. (Hence the Duncan selection.) So even though LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t exactly a grizzled vet, he’s also not a rookie, and his team is in the playoff mix. Every year there’s an All-Star like Aldridge who gets his first bid during a breakout season where his team is winning, e.g. Gerald Wallace and Zach Randolph last year, or Danny Granger and Dave West before that. Aldridge is that guy this year.
That said, we can almost guarantee Blake will be playing in the All-Star Game even if he is snubbed tonight. David Stern still has to select a replacement for Yao Ming, which we predict will be Blake. Which of course leaves Kevin Love out in the cold, but you can’t expect too much when your team is as dreadful as Minnesota.
* Other guys who should prepare for bad news: Monta Ellis, Ray Allen, Kevin Martin, Zach Randolph, Steve Nash and Tony Parker.
joe johnson over ray allen? come on now!
NEW ALL STAR RULES. Fans can continue to vote for starters. Coaches vote the reserves. During the Dunk Contest the top 2 vote getters from each side (Dwight and Kobe) have a coin toss and select their squads. This creates more drama and since this is a glorified pick up-game why not actually make it interesting.
cant wait to see rose, wade, lbj, amare and d12 playing together… such a sick lineup : /
west aint that bad either : D
@#2 you watch a lot of hockey up there in detroit i assume.
why not make it shirts vs skins like a pick up game also.
maybe they should make the allstar game mean something kind of like the MLB allstar game, where the winning side gets home court in the finals regardless of record.
Shirts vs Skins, haha. Suddenly the female (and homosexual) viewership doubles…
It will be disappoint if Nash doesn’t make it, but I’m at a loss to figure out who shouldn’t make it instead. Normally I’d roll with Manu not making it, but despite his stats he’s putting in work. I guess I can just keep hoping Manu gets injured or something…
Since NBA is a business and the biggest NBA hype besides D-Rose is Blake Griffin, Griffin should get the nod.
@ #4, I actually watched some of their All Star Weekend, but that is where I got the idea. I never understood the whole east vs west deal because nobody benefits from the game. Maybe its a stretch to let the players pick, but how about letting the coaches pick the teams? I would like to see LBJ and Kobe on the same team.
Joe Johnson over Allen is easy.
Not only is he balling out of his mind of late, the celtics and the coaches would get killed if they put 3 players from the same team on there and not do the same for the spurs.
sugar ray is having the best shooting year of his career, percentage wise, and he is more efficient than joe johnson. look at the shot attempts. can you really say that johnson is having a better year? dont get me wrong, i like his game a lot.
Ray’s going to be an all-star.
Apparently asked by 4 coaches so far who they put and they had all four celtics on their ballots.
reports from sources claim raymond felton has not been selected as an All-Star reserve altho he could get on the team as an injury replacement although it’s unlikely. His numbers may be All-Star worthy, but point guards in a Mike D’Antoni offense often put up monster stats.
aldridge got screwd by the griffen hype. Kid’s a straight beast but aldridge has carried his team to WINS while also having a career year NBA/espn is really trying to cram griffen down our throats long awesome career ahead no doubt but lets recognize the other great players who have made themselves better instead of just those in LA, Chicago, New York and Miami plz. I doubt stern will select him either cuz he’s all about the hype and attention a player will bring so he’ll prolly pick somebody like Nash or KLove instead of aldridge too. I did Love how they selected both Ray Ray and JJ for the East over Felton both are way more deserving coaches were paying attention on that one.
felton over JJ or ray allen eeeeeeasy..im glad he didnt make it tho..he could use the extra rest
HERE WE GO AGAIN… SCOLA WHAT ABOUT SCOLAAAAAA??
YEAH HES WHITE DOES NOT DUNK, HES GOT LONG HAIR…
BOOOOO!!! ALL THAT IS NOT GONNA HELP YOU LUIS!! NO!!!
DUNK THA BALL AND BE SELFISH DONT PLAY TEAM BASKETBALL, DONT FILL IN FOR YAO, AND BE TEH LEADER OF A TEAM FOR THE LAST SEASON AND A HALF, NO LUIS DO NOT DO THAT!!!
ANOTHER GUY THAT IS FAAAAAR BETTER THEN AN ALL-BUSINESS SOME STAR GAME!!!
what the fuckin fuck? you can make a case for too many celtics but chris fucking bosh? bullshit. bogut deserves it more than that soft pussy ass nigga….
@Chrisballz, coaches aroung the league vote, and you’re not allowed to vote for your own players.
east starting 5 is ridiculous, but west is too deep. scola is more of an allstar than bosh or horford