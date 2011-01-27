Dime’s 2011 NBA All-Star Game Selections

There’s one thing we all can agree on when the starters for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game are announced live during a special one-hour pregame show on TNT tonight at 7:00pm: Allen Iverson will not be starting for the Eastern or Western Conference. Other than that, the rest is up in the air. While online balloting concluded on Sunday and paper balloting ended on Jan. 17, we feel like we have a pretty good idea who Ernie, Kenny and Charles will be talking about tonight. With that said, check out three separate lists of All-Star rosters by members of the Dime team, listing who we think should get the invite to L.A.
Eastern Conference
G – Derrick Rose
G – Dwyane Wade
F – LeBron James
F – Amar’e Stoudemire
C – Dwight Howard
G – Rajon Rondo
G – Joe Johnson
G – Raymond Felton
F – Kevin Garnett
F – Paul Pierce
F – Danny Granger
C – Andrew Bogut
Western Conference
G – Chris Paul
G – Kobe Bryant
F – Carmelo Anthony
F – Kevin Durant
C – Pau Gasol (replacing Yao Ming)
G – Russell Westbrook
G – Deron Williams
G – Monta Ellis
G – Tony Parker
F – Dirk Nowitzki
F – Blake Griffin
F – Tim Duncan (won’t play due to convenient injury)
F – Zach Randolph (Duncan’s replacement)
What do you think?
Steve Nash made NO ONES list?!
he’s statistically been a top pg. on a subpar team sure, but on a better tema that say Blake Griffin, or Kevin Love.
solid picks. i don’t like aron’s monta snub.
the east bench is generally a lot weaker than the west’s
I want Monta to make it really badly, but I must say, it’s pretty shocking to see Ginobli left off a list.
parker and ginobili both deserve to go
Josh smith people? Really? Last season would have been understandable but not this season. The backup forwards should be KG, PP, Turkoglu (is an all-star in Orlando), and Danny Granger. And at this point, I don’t see another reason to keep Duncan in the game other than “he’s been in it for the past decade or so”. He has some pretty shitty numbers. Manu will make the team and so will TD, but I don’t think TD deserves it
yeah – Ginobili’s been playing great. Definitely a tough choice at the end, could easily switch him into any of those reserve guard spots
Steve Nash is great, and one of my favorite players. There are just too many good guards in the West this year (too go with too many good forwards).
Haha, good picks guys. These were mine: [lucasshapiro.wordpress.com]
Nothing against Raymond Felton (he’s killin’ it right now) but I think Ray Allen should make it instead. The East already has enough players who like the ball in their hands (Rose, Rondo, JJ, Lebron, Wade). They need a shooter and Ray Allen is as pure as they come.
And how Granger is on anybody’s list this season is beyond me.
if u dont have manu as a backup guard in the west you’re not watching basketball
it’s gonna be crazy to see how klove, randolph, odom, griffin, aldridge all battle it out for the pf spot against veterans like timmy and dirk. i’m pretty sure pau is a sure in and so is dirk actually but damn there are a lot of good power forwards in the west and none in the east.
@nizzio–Turkoglu? An All star? Really? I mean, really? He’s averaging like 12 pts a game at best. He isn’t as valuable as Tyrone Hill was to my old broken ass Cavs squad in the mid 90s…TD will get the lifetime achievement nod, and he does deserve it.
The only pick that I question is Joe Johnson…when did he start having a good season again? Plus I think Boozer makes it…and in no way do the hawks deserve 2 players in the game. Horford only. JSmoove deserved it last year, maybe he gets the make-up call….
ok here is the thing, shaq has been an all star 2-3 times “because he is shaq” while not deserving it. i mean did he really deserve it while playing with the suns? NO! duncan is also going to get that respect, and if anyone in the league deserves it, TD does. i mean if you took say chandler in his place and left off blake, or love, then sure you have a complaint and so would those guys but even griffen and love would say “oh yeah its tim freaking duncan he needs to be there”.
and for jack jensen, you didnt take a SINGLE PLAYER from the team with the best record in the league (not by one game, but 6 games over the 2nd team in the west and 4 games over any team in the league)???!!!???? your an idiot. i mean monte and aldridge over parker, manu, duncan? (take your pick of any of them) i mean damn the 2005 pistons had all 5 starters in the game, while MAYBE one or 2 were deserving. i say it again, your an idiot.
no lamar odom?!?!?
@ranger john
Objectively if you look at it no Spur really stands out (cept maybe Ginobili but its a clusterfuck of West guards)enough to be an AS lock. The Eats sucked in 05 thus the Pistons could could get FOUR (Tayshaun didn’t make it) guys in. Same thing this year, Boston may get 4 guys in cuz the East aint that stacked.
And for you Duncan point, as much as he deserves it people actually WANT Shaq in the All Star games. Duncan? Not so much.
That being said K-Love and Griffin HAVE to make the squad. Too good not to.
The Eastern conference starters have to be one of the most athletic lineups ever! Heck, you could tell me those were the dunk contest participants and I wouldn’t flinch.
No Nene?
No love for Ray Allen???? He’s shooting 57 percent fom beyond the arc this and a career high this season. and he’s shooting an overall 53 percent field goal also a career high, he deserves it more than both Danny granger and Josh Smith.
Hawks fan here, and I agree with Sans. Horford is first guy for Hawks who deserves in–more so than last year. He is team’s mvp, not Joe. Hawks did alright when Joe was injured for 6-8 games; Joe just has turned it up in Jan. Josh Smith would be a make-up call from last year, when he deserved in, rather than Al.
EAST
S: Rose, Wade, James, Amare and Dwight
B: Rondo, Felton, JJ, Pierce, Garnett, Bosh and Bogut
WEST
S: CP3, Kobe, Melo, Durant and Gasol (replacing Yao)
B: Deron, Manu, Nash, Dirk, Love, Griffin, Duncan
w/ Duncan injured add LMA, Monta, Russel or Parker
Ray Allen deserve more than Joe Johnson.
@Stunnaboy2K11
if the spurs where a game ahead in the west then maybe your point would be valid on the “no spur stands out” but the fact the spurs are 39-7 and 6 games over the defending champs and 8.5 over 3rd place, that alone warrants at least 1 all star and more then likely 2. the only real question is which of the big 3 gets left out. parker and manu are more deserving, but its tim duncan.
and speaking of, if the people “wanted shaq” in the game, but they didnt vote him in as a starter, then how is that different then duncan? i mean duncan has been voted in as a starter the same amount of times (12) as shaq so i would say that your point is moot.
Eastern:
Derrick Rose
Raymond Felton
Lebron James
Kevin Garnett
Dwight Howard
Western:
Russell Westbrook
Kobe Bryant
Michael Beasley
Kevin Love
Paul Gasol(Replacing Yao)
Anyone without Kevin Love on their list needs to just give up on being a sports analyst/writer. He’s been the top true power forward in the league this year. Im considering Amar’e
and Pau as C/PF combos. Love has been a tad better than Griffin and also better than LA and Dirk.
West Picks:
Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Pau Gasol
Bench: Derron Williams, Monta Ellis, Manu Ginobili, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Lamar Odom
East Picks:
Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire, Dwight Howard
Bench: Raymond Felton, Rajon Rondo, Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce, Carlos Boozer, Al Horford, Andrew Bogut
Why everyone wants GARNETT’s psycho and awful ass on their squad is beyond me. Sure Boozer’s D isn’t up to par with Garnett but if you’ve ever watched the Bulls you’d see hes well deserving for his offensive talents and for some reason everyone is overlooking him because he was injured but is still a 20 and 10 guy compared to KG’s 15 and 9.
How is Granger on anybody’s list, and Felton and a ZBo siting? I’m taking Nash over Monta Ellis.
Manu has got to be on everybody’s list, when he was tearing it up in the early part of the season he was a MVP candidate and the Spurs have the best record in the L by ALOT.
Austin shouldn’t be allowed to even vote with those punch card ballots. Its an All Star game not your fantasy squad.
DWill is unanimous and I completely disagree. He hasn’t stepped up as the leader and has hurt his team. He complains and focuses too much on what’s wrong instead of fixing it.
Westbrook, Paul, both probably deserve it more than Deron does. He should’ve been there, but the latest bump in the road should put him in Cabo San Lucas playing golf at Cabo Del Sol.
Why is no one giving Luol Deng some praise? He’s one of the main reasons the bulls have been the number one defensive team
Both Boozer and Garnett have missed games with injuries, neither should get the nod for that reason
Dime has no love for sugar ray. sad. this guy is going to break 3 points record next month, c’mon!
All star is about entertaining and “future HOF” stars.
who is raymond Felton? We need rayray!!!!
Dime has no love for sugar ray. sad. this guy is going to break 3 points record next month, c’mon!
All star is about entertainment and “future HOF” stars.
who is raymond Felton? We need rayray!!!!
wow ya’ll dropped the ball. what about my man lamar odom? wow he’s been ballin. definately deserving. an he does his in limited minutes as well.
stunna
i have to agree with ranger people didnt want shaq cuz they didnt vote for him it was the same with the jordan bs that he should start over vc why?? fans voted for carter didnt they? if they wanted shaq they would have voted him in.
jack really no spur?
manu should be in and parker should replace td
LMA need to be in western all-star team