Dime's 2011 NBA All-Star Game Selections

01.27.11

There’s one thing we all can agree on when the starters for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game are announced live during a special one-hour pregame show on TNT tonight at 7:00pm: Allen Iverson will not be starting for the Eastern or Western Conference. Other than that, the rest is up in the air. While online balloting concluded on Sunday and paper balloting ended on Jan. 17, we feel like we have a pretty good idea who Ernie, Kenny and Charles will be talking about tonight. With that said, check out three separate lists of All-Star rosters by members of the Dime team, listing who we think should get the invite to L.A.

AUSTIN BURTON

Eastern Conference
G – Derrick Rose
G – Dwyane Wade
F – LeBron James
F – Amar’e Stoudemire
C – Dwight Howard

G – Rajon Rondo
G – Joe Johnson
G – Raymond Felton
F – Kevin Garnett
F – Paul Pierce
F – Danny Granger
C – Andrew Bogut

Western Conference
G – Chris Paul
G – Kobe Bryant
F – Carmelo Anthony
F – Kevin Durant
C – Pau Gasol (replacing Yao Ming)

G – Russell Westbrook
G – Deron Williams
G – Monta Ellis
G – Tony Parker
F – Dirk Nowitzki
F – Blake Griffin
F – Tim Duncan (won’t play due to convenient injury)
F – Zach Randolph (Duncan’s replacement)

ARON PHILLIPS

Eastern Conference
G â€“ Derrick Rose
G â€“ Dwyane Wade
F â€“ LeBron James
F â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire
C â€“ Dwight Howard

G â€“ Rajon Rondo
G â€“ Joe Johnson
G â€“ Raymond Felton
F â€“ Paul Pierce
F â€“ Chris Bosh
F â€“ Josh Smith
F â€“ Kevin Garnett

Western Conference
G â€“ Chris Paul
G â€“ Kobe Bryant
F â€“ Carmelo Anthony
F â€“ Kevin Durant
C â€“ Pau Gasol (replacing Yao Ming)

G â€“ Deron Williams
G â€“ Manu Ginobili
G â€“ Russell Westbrook
F â€“ Dirk Nowitzki
F â€“ Blake Griffin
F â€“ LaMarcus Aldridge
F â€“ Tim Duncan

JACK JENSEN

Eastern Conference
G â€“ Derrick Rose
G â€“ Dwyane Wade
F â€“ LeBron James
F â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire
C â€“ Dwight Howard

G â€“ Joe Johnson
G â€“ Raymond Felton
G â€“ Rajon Rondo
F â€“ Kevin Garnett
F â€“ Danny Granger
F â€“ Paul Pierce
F â€“ Josh Smith

Western Conference
G â€“ Russell Westbrook
G â€“ Kobe Bryant
F â€“ Carmelo Anthony
F â€“ Kevin Durant
C â€“ Pau Gasol (replacing Yao Ming)

G â€“ Chris Paul
G â€“ Deron Williams
G â€“ Monta Ellis
F â€“ Blake Griffin
F â€“ Kevin Love
F â€“ LaMarcus Aldridge
F â€“ Dirk Nowitzki

SEAN SWEENEY

Eastern Conference
G – Derrick Rose
G – Dwyane Wade
F – LeBron James
F – Amar’e Stoudemire
C – Dwight Howard

G – Rajon Rondo
G – Raymond Felton
G – Joe Johnson
F – Paul Pierce
F – Kevin Garnett
F – Chris Bosh
F/C – Al Horford

Western Conference
G – Chris Paul
G – Kobe Bryant
F – Carmelo Anthony
F – Kevin Durant
C â€“ Pau Gasol (replacing Yao Ming)

G – Manu Ginobili
G – Russell Westbrook
G – Deron Williams
F – Kevin Love
F – Blake Griffin
F – Dirk Nowitzki
F – LaMarcus Aldridge

What do you think?

