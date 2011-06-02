Dime’s All-Shaq Teams

06.02.11 7 years ago 20 Comments
With the sudden retirement of Shaquille O’Neal from the NBA, we got to thinking about all the great players that the Big Social Security Applier played with during his 19 seasons in the league. There’s a long list of All-Stars, but in making the list, we ask this question: Who was at their best while playing with Shaq? For example, the Kevin Garnett that O’Neal played with this season won’t rank as highly as the 2007-08 Amar’e Stoudemire that he shared the court with in his Phoenix stint.

Obviously, we’ll save all the center slots for the Big Aristotle himself, but without further adieu, we present the First, Second and Third All-Shaq teams:

First Team
PG – Steve Nash
SG – Kobe Bryant
SF – LeBron James
PF – Amar’e Stoudemire
C – Shaquille O’Neal

During O’Neal’s brief 2007-08 tenure in Phoenix, Steve Nash was a year removed from his second MVP award while putting up similar points, assists and ridiculous shooting percentages – that’s an easy one. Here’s where it gets tough. Apologies to a young Dwyane Wade that won a title with O’Neal, but as for shooting guards go, Kobe Bryant was arguably the greatest player the big guy has ever played with. And LeBron James was the last season’s MVP while playing with Shaq, so the small forward slot goes to him. As for Stoudemire, I’ll take him as being the best power forward O’Neal has played with in the frontcourt.

