Dime’s All-Star Game Live Blog

So I’m here! The trip from NYC to D-Town is culminating in Arlington, Texas at the brand-new Cowboys Stadium. Safe to say, this place is crazy! The highway was packed on the way in, as you can imagine 100,000 people have to get here somehow. So here’s the deal, I’ll be live blogging from just behind the baseline my thoughts and observations on the game, the night and everything going down in the arena. So leave your comments below.

7:40 – Hit up the media room to grab some snacks. Rold Gold pretzels, Miss Vickie’s chips and Minute Maid apple juice. It’ll do the trick.

7:47 – Alexis Ajinca back in the house. I’m pretty sure he’ll be the Popeye Jones of his generation.

7:51 – Just ran into Jay Corbin, the Lifestyle Editor over at ESPN. Definitely has the matching NBA All-Star Texas cap for the game.

7:54 – People spotted already: Russell Westbrook, Nicolas Batum, Common, Brandon Roy, Cuttino Mobley and Bob Lanier.

8:03 – Western Conference and Eastern Conference All-Stars just came out the tunnel. I swear there’s an echo chamber in here.

8:07 – Coby Karl is up on the court. C’mon son! Just because your Dad’s the coach doesn’t mean you can hit the hardwood. Keep practicing.

8:08 – Pictures of this place:

8:13 – Could you image a world without computers? Whether it’s video streaming, e-mails, Twitter, whatever – there’s never been a time in our lives when things are more to-the-millisecond than now.

8:14- You can tell the difference between the new and old sportswriters between who has circa Y2K computers and who has MacBooks.

8:19 – Lights just dimmed people! Get excited. What are EJ, Kenny and Charles saying? Sometimes I’d rather be home listening to them. Tonight is NOT one of those nights.

8:20 – Here we go!

8:21 – All the cameras taking pictures have the flashbulbs going crazy like a Hollywood red carpet.

8:22 – Intro video with concludes with: “Ladies and gentleman, prepare for war.” Very weird…

8:23 – Usher just rose from the floor as if this was the VMA’s or Grammy’s. I guarantee none of the All-Stars have Usher in their iPod. Alright, perhaps LeBron. He does own part of the Cavs. Tax write-off?

8: 26 – In case you were wondering, I’m rocking with Jeff and picking KD for the MVP.

8:27 – Joe Johnson got the starting spot for A.I.

8:28 – Crowd ERUPTED when LeBron came out.

8:30 – David Lee probably hasn’t felt this cool since he ripped off his jersey and won the McD’s dunk contest.

8:31 – Now that I think about it, not that weird about Usher performing. If this was in NYC, 100% Jay-Z performs.

8:33 – Kind of funny when the West All-Stars get announced. With so many people here from Dallas, all their Western Conference foes kind of get a mix of boos and cheers. Durant gets love, Duncan gets booed. (TD has rings, Dirk does not.)

8:34 – They LOVE the Diggler. The place just blew up like a Cowboys touchdown.

8:41 – Just got done with the anthems. Love that they zoom in on Nash and Bosh for the Canadian one. I’m surprised they didn’t get Hasselhoff for Dirk.

8:42 – No surprise, but A.I. is not in the building.

8:45 – Omri Casspi is walking around, looking lost on his phone. I bet he and Rudy Fernandez would love to hang out.

8:47 – Dirk feels the need to say welcome to the crowd. Ends remarks with, “I just wanted to say, ‘Everything is bigger in Texas.'” Alright, we get it already!!!

8:48 – We’re about to get this thing started. All-Star jerseys look sick! Way better in person than just online.

8:50 – In case you were wondering, the current record for largest crowd to watch a basketball game is 78,129, set for a college game between Kentucky and Michigan State at Detroit’s Ford Field on Dec. 13, 2003.

8:51 – Dirk first two buckets. Scripted.

8:52 – LeBron asked for a new basketball. And got it. Who’s League is it again?

8:53 – They went with live organ for the first 3+ minutes. Then stopped. Now the fans are booing when it came back on. Hilarious!

8:55 – The organ player playing BEP‘s “I Gotta Feeling.” Epic fail. Think they’re switching to MP3s… Not happening.

8:56 – Dwight from three?! Alright, settle down Vince.

8:57 – LeBron probably layed that up just to spite 100,000 people. Somewhere Bill Walton looked over to Luke and said, “Throw it down big man, throw it down.”

8:59 – I don’t know where he found it, but Jay Corbin just came back with a new fitted. Who does this guy think he is?

9:00 – The mascots just had a better dunk contest than last night. Cheerleaders too. No joke, this would sell more tickets. One girl almost lost her head on the rim, though. AHHH! She’s alright.

9:02 – Rondo changed up his shoes for the game. Not exactly sure what he’s wearing now. I’ll find out.

9:05 – ‘Melo has 13. Could get 30+ at this rate. Where is Durant?

9:07 – Bosh‘s put back was crazy!

9:09 – In-arena spot with Boyz II Men that features all the stars singing. Kind of amazing. Hope this show actually airs on NBA TV.

9:10 – Durant is finally in. Got that fresh cut too.

9:11 – Who wins the award for last player in? I’m going with Chris Kaman and/or David Lee. Sorry whitey.

9:13 – Michael Rapaport sitting to my right. First I saw him in L.A., then he wins the MVP of the Celebrity Game. This dude is everywhere. (Yet no new movies in years…)

9:19 – They just had Felipe Lopez and his girl on Kiss Cam. Kind of amazing!

9:20 – West on a run with back-to-back dunks by Deron and Durant. This could have something to do with David Lee checking into the game.

9:23 – Deron making it known that this should NOT have been his first All-Star game.

9:24 – Some small Russian girl on a balance beam held by two guys. Kind of amazing! Flips in the air, twists, incredible. Photo coming!

9:28 – I kind of want to marry her:

9:29 – Rose, Horford and Lee check in.

9:31 – Kaman got in before J-Kidd.

9:32 – Thanks to some some fans on the Dime Twitter feed – @From_The_Chi, @jtowery & @C4DUNK – Rondo is rockin’ the Nike Hypermax NFW in Tennis Ball Blue.

9:36 – Mullin, Scottie, Ewing and Magic at center court for the 1992 Dream Team. Wonder if Cass is wearing his flattop Jesus jersey on the couch?

9:38 – Mavs fan wet dream: Dirk, Kidd and Nash on the floor at the same time.

9:40 – The West is running with Kidd, Nash, ‘Melo, Kaman and Dirk. This looks like the Canadian/German national team.

9:43 – I guarantee Kaman told his girl before the game that he was gunnin’ for the MVP.

9:43 – Halftime: East leads 76-69. I just came for Alicia Keys and Shakira though. Hips don’t lie.

9:45 – Sam Perkins sitting next to the court with looooong hair in braids tied back. Kind of crazy.

9:51 – Light go all the way out for halftime show. They didn’t even have this for the intros.

9:52 – Just thought of this. Any way Alicia gets Jay up on stage with her for “Empire State of Mind”? That would be kind of awesome.

9:54 – If the Super Bowl looked like a Bar Mitzvah, than this is more like Chanukah. But all eight days of presents at once.

9:55 – BBM from my buddy Juice: “So jealous that you get to see Shakira.”

9:59 – ‘Melo with 17 in the first half and Wade with 10 and 7 dimes. The future of the NBA.

10:01 – Great entrance by Alicia Keys. She couldn’t be bigger right now.

10:03 – Rick Fox and his girl Eliza Dushku just rolled by. She is smokin’ hot in person. Wow. Congrats, Rick.

10:04 – Alicia breaks into “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” and the crowd is just looking EVERYWHERE for Jay-Z. Changes the lyrics to “Welcome to All-Star.”

10:07 – Sorry Los Angeles, but the NBA really can’t go back to just a regular arena after this. The stage they have setup is behind the basket and stays there the whole game, they have close to 100,000 people which means tons of merchandise and concession sales and everything here is brand new.

10:08 – (breather)

10:12 – God bless America. They have all the guys participating in USA Basketball at center court in USA team sweats. No Rondo up there, but he’ll definitely be on the team.

10:17 – Just found out that there are three different types of turf used at Cowboys Stadium. This place is next level.

10:24 – Second half about to start. I’m pretty sure Tim Duncan wishes he was anywhere else but here.

10:25 – Benny the Bull is running wild in the stands again. I’m sure if Jay sees him, he’s a dead man.

10:28 – Kobe rolling with his personal detail with three cops in tow.

10:29 – T.O. – who’s sitting next to Jesse Jackson – just gave the Black Mamba some love.

10:30 – Superman is in the building! That may have been the dunk of the game.

10:31 – I know Joe Jeezy is boys with all these guys, but he’s still under the radar. He need to make it to a big market this summer.

10:32 – LeBron doing pull-ups on the rim. And again! He and Wade in Miami will be awesome next year…

10:34 – Mavs Maniacs in the building. These guys are the unsung heroes of All-Star.

10:36 – All the players are watching, although disturbed. They’re like the Male Knicks’ City Dancers from Saturday Night Live.

10:39 – The East just really is better, and has the younger talent.

10:40 – Jerry Jones has just as much security as Kobe. He’s chatting with Mark Cuban right now. Between them and George W., they run Texas.

10:44 – Floyd Mayweather in the building. Shaq, just kissed Dennis Scott on the head. It must hurt the big fella to just sit and watch.

10:46 – Actually been a pretty good game. Score 115-104 with 1:03 left in the third. It’s still anybody’s game. (Except Chris Kaman.)

10:49 – Hands down point guard is the deepest position in the League. Think about this game and the next generation: Rondo, Rose, Deron, CP3, Jennings, Tyreke, Westbrook…

10:50 – Spike Lee and Ludacris getting some shine on the JumboTron.

10:54 – Official number: 108,713. Wow!

10:56 – After three, D-Wade had 20 points and 10 assists. M-V-P. M-V-P.

11:00 – West making a run. 120-119 with 8:57 to play. Let’s gooooooo!

11:02 – Inflatable mascots are kind of awesome.

11:03 – Text from my boy Rahim in Philly: “A fan sitting behind the West was ejected for heckling KB24 about not playing. The fan said, ‘I paid $8,000 for my tix. You should be out there playing.”

11:05 – The intensity has definitely increased. Both teams want to win.

11:06 – For all you Rondo haters out there, be ready to see him in the next 10 All-Star Games.

11:09 – Jerry Stackhouse sitting behind me. Nicest guy. Talked with him a week ago in NYC.

11:13 – David Lee has played six minutes tonight, Chris Kaman has played seven. But the big loser is Jason Kidd with only three. I’d rather watch three minutes of Kobe on the bench.

11:17 – J-Kidd is bummed he came back for this. He’s gotta be like, “It’s not like ASG is in Paris? I came back from a vacation to my home.” Weak sauce.

11:19 – Parachutes coming down from the ceiling with mini basketballs.

11:23: Text from my boy Alex: “DA just reported there’s a 50-50 chance T-Mac get traded to the Knicks.”

11:25 – I’m sorry, but D-Lee has three turnovers in six minutes.

11:26 – Tie game!

11:27 – Last ASG to go into OT was in 2003. West won 155-145 in 2OT.

11:28 – The refs don’t know what to do. Why foul Wade? Does the West want the final shot?

11:30 – Wade makes ’em both and East up two. Here we go!

11:32 – Gotta go Dirk. They do. Dwight Howard fouls him. Come on Diggler! Makes ’em both at “home.”

11:33 – Benny the Bull has a crazy amount of outfit changes.

11:35 – Big Shot Bob sitting three feet away from me. He’s kind of awesome.

11:36 – Fans want OT! Don’t know how they fouled Bosh there.

11:37 – Definitely looking to get it back to Dirk, but I’m fine with ‘Melo taking that shot. He was going to be the MVP anyways.

11:38 – KG jumped up in the air after the miss. He definitely had money on this game.

11:39 – MVP has to go to Wade: 28 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds and 5 steals

11:40 – Wade is smart. Gatorade is one of his sponsors. Cha-ching!

11:43 – Alright folks, we out! Hitting up the locker room for interviews.

