Dime’s 2009 NBA Defensive P.O.Y.

With 82 games in the books and the playoffs getting started this weekend, Dime presents our ’08-09 NBA regular-season awards. These are the consensus picks from our editorial team; not necessarily who we think is going to win, but who we think should win.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CHRIS PAUL

Up to this point, there hasn’t been a tremendous amount of debate here over these awards. Derrick Rose was a lock for R.O.Y., Jason Terry ended the Sixth Man argument in the last two games of the season, Austin and Pat’s man-crushes on Danny Granger made the rest of us scared to vote any other way for Most Improved, and one of our readers even stepped up and made the George Karl argument for us.

But then we got to DPOY, and it got real tough. The problem isn’t just that nobody established consistent defensive dominance over the League like in previous years. But it also hurts the current crop of candidates that relics from DPOY’s past — Dikembe Mutombo, Ben Wallace, even Gary Payton and Alonzo Mourning to an extent — are still visible on the NBA landscape, serving as walking (or in GP’s case, talking) reminders of an era when you could control a game from the defensive end. With today’s scorer-friendly rules making that almost impossible now, it’s an unfair standard to live up to.

So who gets the trophy? Dwight Howard led the League in boards and blocks, but his resume gets less impressive when you consider almost everything he did was off-ball, and whenever he went up against the best offensive player at his position in the League (Yao), he looked far from DPOY-worthy. Ron Artest did his normal Ron Artest stuff, but since he had to carry more of an offensive load given T-Mac‘s injuries, not much attention was paid to his defense. Tim Duncan slipped a bit, and Bruce Bowen fell off the map completely. Marcus Camby‘s body remembered who it belongs to. And then there was LeBron and D-Wade, who turned in more than enough highlights and clutch defensive plays, but are still seen respectively as “When he wants to” defenders.

So in the end, we chose Chris Paul.

The easy part is that CP led the NBA in steals, at 2.77 per game, and along the way set a new record for consecutive games with a steal (108). With Tyson Chandler injured/slowed-down all year, CP was — with respect to James Posey — the lynchpin of a Hornets defense that ranked 5th-best in the League.

Throughout the year, Paul was a one-man trap, one of the NBA’s two or three most annoying on-ball defenders. Twelve times he recorded five or more steals in a game, swiping a season-high eight against Sacramento on March 20 (part of a four-game stretch where he averaged a ridiculous 5.5 thefts per). In general, he made life hellish for some of the League’s best lead guards: D-Wade had six turnovers in one game against N.O., Baron Davis had six in a game, Andre Miller had six, and Devin Harris had six in a March 1 game that Paul won with two key steals in the final minute. And if CP wasn’t turning each of those mistakes into a steal for himself, he was the one forcing a bad pass or guiding his man to dribble into a bad position, creating a steal opportunity for someone else.

There wasn’t a totally dominant defender in the NBA this year, but CP came closer than anyone else, which is why he gets this award.

* DIME’S ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM *

G – Chris Paul, New Orleans

G – Dwyane Wade, Miami

F – LeBron James, Cleveland

F – Ron Artest, Houston

C – Dwight Howard, Orlando

* DIME’S NO-DEFENSIVE TEAM *

G – Jason Kidd, Dallas

G – Everyone, New York

F – Kyle Korver, Utah

F – Troy Murphy, Indiana

C – Everyone, Golden State