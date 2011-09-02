Dime’s Definitive Summer Flossary

Developmental psychologists have said that infancy – birth to the inception of speech – is the most malleable and pliant stage of human life. No one is more impressionable, more susceptible, more wide-eyed and innocent than at the ripe stage of infancy. Well, apparently those “developmental psychologists” never flew from California to New York and interned at Dime for two months. Doctors, they think they know everything…

Now, one would assume that interning at a basketball magazine would prove beneficial to the standard vocabulary. I think that’s a fair assertion. Reading and writing, researching and editing – all beneficial to the growth and development of the human vernacular. Right? Ha.

*** *** ***

What you’re about to read is real. As real as that chair you’re sitting in, that computer you’re staring at, and those adult magazines you have have stashed away in that shoe box labeled “Baseball Cards” sitting on the top shelf in your closet. Yeah, that real.

Ladies and Gentlemen, without further ado, The Dime Flossary (from the account of an even more impressionable, even more susceptible, even more wide-eyed, and even more innocent 21-year-old sheltered suburban California bubble resident). Enjoy.