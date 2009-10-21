Dime’s Fantasy Category Specialists: Assists

Now that we’ve covered late-rounders who will help fill in your teams’ scoring and rebounding weaknesses, let’s move on to assists. Again, these are players who will likely be available in the later rounds of most fantasy drafts but could offer good value in this specific statistical category and are not listed in any specific order. Read on, respond and let us know if you’d remove or add someone to this list.
1. Brandon Jennings (PG â€“ Bucks): He’s a rookie who is still raw in many ways, but Jennings has already shown that he knows how to dish the ball with proficiency. During the preseason he is seventh overall in assists, averaging 6.3 per game. While he’ll have to fight for significant minutes in the Bucks’ backcourt as he tries to pry the starting gig from Luke Ridnour, expect Jennings to offer sporadic value during the course of the season.
2. T.J. Ford (PG â€“ Pacers): Ford has proven himself to be a productive player when given sufficient minutes and with the starting spot in Indiana locked up, he should find himself with decent floor time this season. He’s probably seen as a bit fragile, especially since his scary fall a few years back, but don’t let that dampen your evaluation of Ford too much. If he and the key Pacers’ scorers can remain healthy and if he can maintain 30+ minutes with Earl Watson in pursuit of his minutes, Ford will be a valuable asset for your fantasy team’s assists.
3. Chris Duhon (PG â€“ Knicks): He sputtered out at the end of last season, but Duhon had flashes of big-time production and ended 2008-09 with 7.2 assists per outing. In a fantasy-friendly offensive system, courtesy of coach Mike D’Antoni, Duhon should have loads of opportunities to rack up assists. The Knicks haven’t made many roster changes and should play more cohesively on the floor, which bodes well for the team’s starting point guard. He’ll have to fend off a feisty Nate Robinson, but a late-round pick spent on Duhon should make for big returns in the assists department.
4. Kirk Hinrich (PG/SG â€“ Bulls): With Ben Gordon out of the picture, Spock should find himself with more minutes, even if he isn’t starting. He battled his way back from a thumb injury last season and though Hinrich’s backing up Derrick Rose and John Salmons, he should take full advantage of the opportunities he gets. The Bulls have a dynamic roster that has some extra offensive firepower to pass to this season with the return of Luol Deng and the arrival of the highly flammable Jannero Pargo, not to mention some young players who have shown promise during the preseason. Hinrich will be available in the last few rounds of most drafts and will chip in his share of dimes for your fantasy squad.
5. D.J. Augustin (PG/SG â€“ Bobcats): The door of opportunity seems to be opening wider and wider for the second-year guard in Charlotte. With the recent news that starting shooting guard Raja Bell might need surgery on his injured wrist that would put him out for at least a major portion of the regular season, Augustin seems more primed than ever to take a big step forward in his productivity this season. The faster pace that the team is said to be planning along with the possibility of a starting job thanks to Bell’s injury both make for a lip-smacking situation for Augustin. He’s going very late in drafts right now, but don’t overlook him.
Others to consider: Jarrett Jack, Tyreke Evans, Jonny Flynn, Steve Blake, Rafer Alston, Mario Chalmers, Stephen Curry, Marquis Daniels
