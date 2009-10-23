Dime’s Fantasy Category Specialists: Blocks

Logically, after ticking off points, rebounds, assists and steals, it’s time to move on to looking at late-round players who can help you in the blocks category. This is a list of big men, naturally, so most can help field goal percentage as well, but our focus today is on blocks. Listed below, in no particular order, are some players that will likely be available in the later rounds of your fantasy drafts and can help fulfill your need for blocks. As always, let us know what you think.

1. Roy Hibbert (C â€“ Pacers): This boy’s been bananas lately, averaging a league-best 3.67 blocks per game in a little less than 25 minutes per game in six preseason matches. He seems to be bursting at the seams with signs of a breakthrough season but still isn’t getting much respect in fantasy drafts. His penchant for drawing fouls (3.1 in 14:24 per game last year) is a damper on his sky-high potential, but with the starting center spot secured, Hibbert should offer great late-round value, especially in the blocks department.

2. Chris Andersen (PF/C â€“ Nuggets): In just 20:36 per game last year, Birdman was second in the League with 2.5 blocks per game. He’s backing up the vulnerable Nene and should see more playing time this season, which means he’ll be a one-man wrecking crew with his blocking skills. If your team is set with everything else and needs a bit of a push with blocks, slotting in Andersen as one of your utility players could lead your team to many wins in the blocks column.

3. Joel Przybilla (C â€“ Blazers): He’ll likely play behind the fragile Greg Oden, but no matter how many minutes the “Vanilla Gorilla” gets, he should help your squad round out with a decent amount of blocks. He’s averaged 1.6 blocks in just 20:36 per game throughout his nine-year career and will drop to the lower rungs of most drafts. Przybilla is seen mostly as Oden insurance, but even as a backup he’ll offer a reliable number blocks for your squad.

4. Chris Kaman (C â€“ Clippers): He suffered through a forgettable, injury-riddled 2008-09 season but appears ready to take steps toward a comeback this year. He has been mediocre in the preseason but has averaged 2.17 blocks, tying him for third in the League. Kaman will likely have his share of struggles as he eases back into full-time work on the floor but should eventually get his legs back and will be a great late pick for your team’s blocking needs.

5. Ronny Turiaf (PF/C â€“ Warriors): Turiaf blocked 2.1 shots in just 21:30 per game last season, making him third behind Dwight Howard and the aforementioned Andersen. Warriors coach Don Nelson has experimented with a tall lineup that includes both Turiaf and the team’s starting center, Andris Biedrins, though this lineup probably won’t play on most nights. Turiaf’s minutes aren’t guaranteed to increase this season, but he’s shown that he doesn’t need much to work with to significantly boost your fantasy team’s blocks.

Others to consider: Samuel Dalembert, Kendrick Perkins, Marc Gasol, Spencer Hawes, Erick Dampier, JaVale McGee, DeSagana Diop, Greg Oden, Jermaine O’Neal

What do you think?

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.