Dime’s Fantasy Category Specialists: Points

Many times there comes a need to fill in the statistical gaps that exist in your fantasy rosters, and most times these weaknesses are only apparent later in your drafts. This week we’ll discuss players who will likely be available in the later rounds of most drafts but could help you stop up those statistical cracks in your fantasy rosters. We’ll start off with some late-round players who can help you with points, in no particular order.

1. Al Thornton (SF/PF â€“ Clippers): He’s locked up in a crowded frontcourt for the Clippers and might have trouble taking the starting small forward spot from Rasual Butler, who has shown himself to be worthy of that honor. Still, Thornton should be good for around 15 points a game, and maybe more if (and when) one of the Clippers’ big men goes down with an injury. He’ll play fewer than the 38 minutes per game he earned last season, but Thornton could still help your fantasy teams with his scoring.

2. Allen Iverson (PG/SG â€“ Grizzlies): His big name might ensnare some fantasy owners to take him earlier than he should be taken, especially with recent reports of his torn hamstring which will keep him out for about three weeks. Still, Iverson’s scoring proficiency needs no introduction or explanation. He’s a scoring machine who will do all he can to squeeze his way into the Grizzlies’ starting lineup.

3. Jamal Crawford (PG/SG â€“ Hawks): Crawford is dealing with an injured calf right now but once he returns to the court he should be set to score in bunches off the bench for the Hawks. He will have a hard time notching significant minutes in a backcourt manned by Mike Bibby and Joe Johnson, but Crawford will take over the role of sixth man that Flip Murray had last season for the Hawks and should do a better job of it, too. Expect Crawford to give Bibby a run for his money though, as he’ll be streakier than usual this year.

4. Louis Williams (PG/SG â€“ Sixers): It’s still a bit shocking to see that Williams is being drafted so low in many drafts given that he’s a starter whose coach has publicly said will get about 38 minutes of burn per night (on a team that will play at a faster pace this season). He averaged 12.8 points in 24 minutes per game last season, and if he keeps up that pace Williams should have a shot at breaking the 20 points per game mark this year. Don’t be afraid to pull the trigger on this gunner.

5. D.J. Augustin (PG/SG â€“ Bobcats): Augustin was already set to see a boost in his production this season with the Bobcats looking to run more often this year, but with recent injuries to Raja Bell (wrist) and Flip Murray (shin), and with the lackluster preseason play of starting point guard Raymond Felton, he could surge out of the gates in 2009-10. While the injuries to Bell and Murray don’t appear to be too serious, expect Augustin to take full advantage of the extra playing time that’s sure to come.

Others to consider: Channing Frye, Marc Gasol, Kirk Hinrich, Will Bynum, Stephen Curry, Anthony Morrow, Brandon Rush, Hakim Warrick, Courtney Lee

