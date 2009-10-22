Dime’s Fantasy Category Specialists: Steals

With points, rebounds and assists covered, let’s move on to discuss some late-round thieves who could help your fantasy team with a steals deficiency. Again, these players are listed in no particular order. There’s much room for discussion here, so please populate the comments section below with your reactions.

1. Kenyon Martin (PF â€“ Nuggets): In many ways, Martin took a step back last season after a pretty solid 2007-08 campaign. He played fewer games, scored less, rebounded less, turned the ball over more and shot a lower percentage from the field compared to the previous year. But he did manage to steal more balls and finished the season with 1.5 steals in 32:00 of work per game. K-Mart is being drafted very low in most leagues, probably because his health is such a delicate matter, but if you need help with steals in the late rounds of your drafts, Martin could be your man.

2. Ronnie Brewer (SG/SF â€“ Jazz): The fourth-year player has shown that he can play and is very underrated in most leagues. One of the areas that he offers exceptional help is in the steals department. In 32 minutes of work a night, Brewer nabbed 1.7 balls per game last season. He also averaged the same number of steals in just 28 minutes per game in 2007-08. With his starting spot on the Jazz roster secured, look for Brewer to build on his numbers. Though coach Jerry Sloan has exhorted Brewer to take fewer risks on the defensive end, don’t expect his steals to decline much, if at all this year.

3. Corey Brewer (SG/SF â€“ Timberwolves): Yes, another Brewer. This one’s been flying under the radar this preseason, but make no mistake â€“ he’s in for a lot of growth this season. He’s back from knee surgery and has played well during the preseason. Add to this the fact that Kevin Love and maybe even Al Jefferson are injured for some time and things look pretty bright for Brewer, who has the starting shooting guard spot locked up. He’s averaged 1.0 steal per game in about 20+ minutes of work in his first two seasons and with more playing time secured, Brewer would be a very wise pick in the later rounds of your drafts.

4. Mario Chalmers (PG â€“ Heat): The second-year point guard averaged 2.0 steals in 32 per game last season. With a starting spot locked up and additional minutes sure to come his way, Chalmers should be able to at least maintain that prodigious rate of thievery this season. He’s being drafted late in most leagues, probably because he’s “sharing” a backcourt with Dwyane Wade, but Chalmers will definitely help you in the steals department.

5. DeJuan Blair (SF/PF â€“ Spurs): The Spurs’ rookie has played very well during the preseason, averaging 1.67 steals per game, and seems primed to take advantage of however many minutes come his way in the team’s rotation this season. With Tim Duncan set to see limited minutes and DNPs to rest for the playoffs, Blair could see enough minutes to do some real damage with his steals and other stats.

Others to consider: Kirk Hinrich, Louis Williams, T.J. Ford, Grant Hill, Julian Wright, D.J. Augustin, Nate Robinson

Others to consider: Jarrett Jack, Tyreke Evans, Jonny Flynn, Steve Blake, Rafer Alston, Mario Chalmers, Stephen Curry, Marquis Daniels

