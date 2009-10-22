Dime’s Fantasy Category Specialists: Steals

With points, rebounds and assists covered, let’s move on to discuss some late-round thieves who could help your fantasy team with a steals deficiency. Again, these players are listed in no particular order. There’s much room for discussion here, so please populate the comments section below with your reactions.
1. Kenyon Martin (PF â€“ Nuggets): In many ways, Martin took a step back last season after a pretty solid 2007-08 campaign. He played fewer games, scored less, rebounded less, turned the ball over more and shot a lower percentage from the field compared to the previous year. But he did manage to steal more balls and finished the season with 1.5 steals in 32:00 of work per game. K-Mart is being drafted very low in most leagues, probably because his health is such a delicate matter, but if you need help with steals in the late rounds of your drafts, Martin could be your man.
2. Ronnie Brewer (SG/SF â€“ Jazz): The fourth-year player has shown that he can play and is very underrated in most leagues. One of the areas that he offers exceptional help is in the steals department. In 32 minutes of work a night, Brewer nabbed 1.7 balls per game last season. He also averaged the same number of steals in just 28 minutes per game in 2007-08. With his starting spot on the Jazz roster secured, look for Brewer to build on his numbers. Though coach Jerry Sloan has exhorted Brewer to take fewer risks on the defensive end, don’t expect his steals to decline much, if at all this year.
3. Corey Brewer (SG/SF â€“ Timberwolves): Yes, another Brewer. This one’s been flying under the radar this preseason, but make no mistake â€“ he’s in for a lot of growth this season. He’s back from knee surgery and has played well during the preseason. Add to this the fact that Kevin Love and maybe even Al Jefferson are injured for some time and things look pretty bright for Brewer, who has the starting shooting guard spot locked up. He’s averaged 1.0 steal per game in about 20+ minutes of work in his first two seasons and with more playing time secured, Brewer would be a very wise pick in the later rounds of your drafts.
4. Mario Chalmers (PG â€“ Heat): The second-year point guard averaged 2.0 steals in 32 per game last season. With a starting spot locked up and additional minutes sure to come his way, Chalmers should be able to at least maintain that prodigious rate of thievery this season. He’s being drafted late in most leagues, probably because he’s “sharing” a backcourt with Dwyane Wade, but Chalmers will definitely help you in the steals department.
5. DeJuan Blair (SF/PF â€“ Spurs): The Spurs’ rookie has played very well during the preseason, averaging 1.67 steals per game, and seems primed to take advantage of however many minutes come his way in the team’s rotation this season. With Tim Duncan set to see limited minutes and DNPs to rest for the playoffs, Blair could see enough minutes to do some real damage with his steals and other stats.
Others to consider: Kirk Hinrich, Louis Williams, T.J. Ford, Grant Hill, Julian Wright, D.J. Augustin, Nate Robinson
Others to consider: Jarrett Jack, Tyreke Evans, Jonny Flynn, Steve Blake, Rafer Alston, Mario Chalmers, Stephen Curry, Marquis Daniels
What do you think?
What do I think?
I think Blair is gonna get Rookie of The Year.
that’s what I think
I think Nate Robinson gets up there in the top five this year. He’s over 2/gm this pre-season, and gets to gamble more in D’Antoni’s lax system.
Wow, I really think the fantasy doctor needs to go back to med school, Top players to get if your looking for steals are Kobe, Chris Paul, Josh Howard, Gilbert if he’s healthy and my wild card is Nate Robinson.
@40 cal — You must have skipped the “late-round thieves” part. You can’t get Kobe, CP, Gilbert and those guys in the late rounds of a fantasy draft.
@Austin Burton: Thank you, sir.
yo doc who do u think i should pick up off the waiver wire corey brewer or brandon rush
@chuck: Corey Brewer is looking real good right now, especially with the Timberwolves’ front line suffering some injuries. He’s played very well this preseason and should take a big step forward this year. Rush is nice too, especially with Dunleavy out, but I’d go with Brewer for the time being.
thx doc …as always great advice
Dan Dickau
marcus williams (uconn)… u know, the pc thing… he good at steals…
doc,
I’m thinking about grabbing Blair or KMart for Kevin Love. Should I pull the trigger or wait it out? Here’s my lineup in a 10-team 9-cat roto league
Also, should I drop Sessions for Flynn? I’m guessing the rook will get the start.
1. Dwade
2. Iggy
3. Brook L.
4. JRich
5. Rondo
6. Charlie V
7. Boozer
8. Kryptonate
9. Love
10. Sessions
11. Warrick
12. M. Gasol
13. Brooks
Thanks in advance.
@the truth: If you think you can wait for 8+ weeks for Love to return to action, I’d stick with him. If that’s not too appealing, I’d grab K-Mart before Blair, as he’ll give you more immediate/certain returns. Blair should grow in value as the season wears on. It seems like you have enough frontcourt depth to wait on Love, but that’s up to you.
Sessions has had a bad preseason, so Flynn does seem like the better player to own right now.
Great. Thanks doc. I did the Sessions-Flynn swap. I think I’ll wait on Love, but at the same time I’m hoping Thabeet bombs so Gasol can beast in Tennessee.
And I’m happy for rotoworld, but this is the best source for fantasy basketball tips of all time. Of all time.
@the truth: I’m pretty high on Marc Gasol this year and don’t think Thabeet should prove to be too big of a threat.
Thanks for the very kind words. Rotoworld is no small deal, so your love is definitely appreciated. Hopefully we can keep it up!
any idea how long dunleavy is gonna be out for? i’m in a 12 cat league, would u suggest dropping him. here is my team. corey brewer is avail would u do the swap?
1,Chris Bosh
2.Al Jefferson
3.Gilbert Arenas
4.Baron Davis
5.Kevin Martin
6.Blake Griffin
7.J.R. Smith
8.Paul Millsap
9.Ronnie Brewer
10.Michael Beasley
11.Joel Przybilla
12.Tyreke Evans
13.Mike Dunleavy
14.Darko Milicic
15.Brandon Bas
@nick: He’s not supposed to return to the court until sometime in November and even if he does return, he’ll be playing minor minutes behind Brandon Rush for a while. If you can wait it out, go ahead. It seems like you have enough backcourt help to do OK without his services, but Brewer would certainly be a good swap. If you need his help immediately, do it. Just don’t expect much from Dunleavy until 2010.
Even if it’s late round, since when do you play fantasy basketball to lose, you pick Kenyon Martin who’s probably going to play only 36 games, Ronny Brewer is more than likely going to average no steal’s this year with well depleted minutes, and Dejuan Blair? then Nate Robinson, Kirk Hinrich, Rafer Alston, TJ Ford & Grant Hill are on the consideration list, WOW! If you listen to this guy your guaranteed a lot of frustration and a losing record in fantasy hoops, who the hell says pick up Kenyon Martin or Ronny Brewer and just consider all the veterans you have to choose from? Are you really serious about Dejuan Blair? I can Gaurantee he’s going to flop like Felipe Lopez!
@40 cal bouncemag.com: Please read the intro – there is no order to this list. Everyone’s for consideration and I choose to discuss players who haven’t been discussed in previous sections this week. You’re free to disagree, but it’d be nice if you read the post before commenting.
Jared Dudley should be top 3 in steals/min if not top 3 in total steals outright.
@balambalam: He has been insane in the preseason, for sure, but I’m not sure if he can notch enough minutes, unless Hill gets hurt.