Dime’s Fantasy Week 1 Primer

Take a deep breath.
We’re on the edge of the glorious start of the 2009-10 NBA season. For fantasy owners, this means that eyes are bulging, lips are grinning and palms are sweating as we check our starting rosters over and over and over again to ensure a good start to the season.
In order to help you toward a successful launch for however many fantasy teams you own this week, we’ll have a brief overview of team schedules for week one, along with a look at some of the difficult decisions you might have to make.
4 games: BOS, CLE, LAC, POR
3 games: ATL, CHI, CHA, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, NJ, NO, NY, OKC, ORL, PHO, PHI, SAC, SA, TOR, WAS
2 games: GS, IND, MIL, UTA
No-brainers: LeBron James, Mo Williams, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo, Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, Greg Oden
Tough calls: Baron Davis (foot), Blake Griffin (knee), Marcus Camby (ankle), Andre Miller (not starting), Al Jefferson (Achilles), Pau Gasol (hamstring), Emeka Okafor (toe), Allen Iverson (hamstring), Mike Conley (ankle), Hedo Turkoglu (ankle), Anthony Randolph (not starting, back, knee, two games), Stephen Jackson (hamstring, two games)
Do not start: Rashard Lewis (suspension), J.R. Smith (suspension), Kevin Love (hand surgery), Raja Bell (wrist), Renaldo Balkman (suspension), Josh Howard (ankle), Kelenna Azubuike (ankle), Antawn Jamison (shoulder)
If you own anyone on the Celtics, Cavaliers, Clippers or Blazers, you have to be happy with their four-game schedules to start off a relatively light week. However, the Clippers have a bunch of injury concerns that could make for some tough decisions when finalizing your starting lineups. Davis should be ready to go, while Griffin looks like he’ll need some time before returning, which could allow Camby to produce good lines if he can return to the court this week.
Besides Danny Granger and Deron Williams, if you own anyone on the Warriors, Pacers, Bucks or Jazz, you’re in for some tricky choices. Players like Monta Ellis, Andris Biderins, Troy Murphy, Michael Redd, Andrew Bogut, Carlos Boozer, Mehmet Okur and Paul Millsap could make you slap your forehead if you decide to bench them when they blow up for a pair of sexy lines.
The Warriors should have a ball with the Phoenix Suns on Friday, but the other two-game teams this week have fairly average opponents.
For those in head-to-head leagues, the decision basically comes down to what the fantasy team you’re playing looks like. For example, if they look strong on threes and you think you can compete with them in that category by playing Daniel Gibson for four games instead of Paul Millsap for two, go for it. If you’d rather secure your rebounding, blocking and field goal percentage advantages over the other team, then you might want to keep Millsap in. Others simply want to play their best lineups each week regardless of how many games their starters are playing.
Hopefully this quick overview of week one helps you make the right choices in setting your starting lineups for your first taste of fantasy basketball this year.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hey Doc, I just finish an 11 team, 8 cat roto league draft and my team is as follows
Week 1 Starters: Granger, Calderon, G. Wallace, A. Bargani, R.Gay, J. Nelson, R. Artest, B. Diaw, C. Kaman, T. Evans, S. Battier
Bench: Gasol, A. Randolph, Y. Jianlian
Should I start Gasol over Battier in case he plays?
Also would you drop Battier or Yi for any of the following
C. Brewer, C. Douglas-Roberts, A. McDyess, K. Perkins, R. Fernandez, D. Gooden, D. Derozen, A. Morrow, J. Wright, B. Wallace
Thanks,
Joe
Hey FD, here’s the team I decided to roll with. Voted against taking Dwight with my 5th Pick. It’s a Yahoo! H2H league with 14 GMs. Standard categories. PG, SG, SF, PF, C, 3 Util, and 4 Bench. This is in draft order:
Danny Granger
Andre Iguodala
Vince Carter
Carlos Boozer
Mo Williams
Russell Westbrook (I drafted Wilson Chandler, but traded him for Westbrook)
Jamal Crawford
Rodney Stuckey
Al Thornton
DJ Augustin
Dejuan Blair
Marrese Speights
Thoughts?
Hey FD, I was wondering what you thought of my team. Its standard categories, rotisserie league with 10 GMS.
I have:
PG: Derrick Rose
SG: Dwayne Wade
SF: J Rich
PF: Andrea Bargnani
C: Kendrick Perkins
G: Eric Gordon
F: Thaddeus Young
UTIL: Russell Westbrook
UTIL: Brook Lopez
UTIL: Roy Hibbert
BEN: Leandro Barbosa
BEN: Paul Milsap
BEN: Tyreke Evans
@Joe: I’d keep Battier in, especially since you seem to need threes more than what Gasol would give you this week. Artest should benefit from Gasol’s absence, and I really like Kaman this week with Griffin out and Camby a bit shaky.
I think Battier and Yi are worth holding onto for now, but of the guys you’re eyeing, Brewer, Fernandez, Gooden, Morrow and Wright could end up being worthy of a drop/add. I wouldn’t do it just yet though.
yo Doc, give me some insight on my fantasy team…
devin harris
russell westbrook
eric gorden
hedo Turkoglu
Vince Carter
Dirk Now.
Paul Milsap
Pau Gasol
Corey Magette
spencer haughes
Luis Scola
ramon sessons
add Nocioni
courtney lee
@abpin: I am all for taking Granger over D-Ho. The Chandler for Westbrook deal seems OK since you seem to be good on threes.
I think all of your players are set to contribute except Blair and Speights, though they should pick up steam as the season progresses. Nice glue guys with the last two picks.
You’re probably a little weak in rebounds, especially if Boozer misses games. Blocks are lacking, and Westbrook helps with your assists but depending on how Stuckey does, that could be a weakness too.
Nice backcourt and wing players, but you should consider bulking up your frontline. Other than that, good work.
hey doc, i’m in a 10 team head-to-head league with standard categories (no turnover) and here’s my team:
PG – Deron Williams
SG – Leandro Barbosa
SF – Paul Pierce
PF – Amare Stoudemire
C – Brook Lopez
G – Andre Miller
F – Shawn Marion
PF/C – David Lee
UTIL – Lou Williams
BENCH –
Boris Diaw
Jason Richardson
Kevin Love
Anthony Randolph
Stephen Curry
Any thoughts???
@Rizwan: Well-rounded team, great bench. I’d actually consider moving Barbosa into your lineup and bench Perkins, though he does help with your rebounding. Your percentages, threes, steals and blocks seem pretty solid, but your team could turn the ball over a ton with Rose, Wade and Westbrook leading the way there.
If I were you, I’d almost hope for a minor injury so I could use all that goodness sitting on your bench. Again, Perkins seems like the weakest part of your current starting lineup, though he offers his help in rebounds and blocks, of course.
Nice.
@Rudderband Man
your fantasy sucks!!! what were you thinking!?! My thoughts are to give up and stay away from the embarrassment your about to get this week!!!!
HAAAAHAHAHAHAH
Rule #1: Know the Game
hey doc, ignore spswange. he’s one of the haters in my league hoping i don’t repeat this year!
@spswange: Without knowing much about your league, I think you have a pretty good team.
Maggette and Sessions seem like your weakest links. I’d really consider dropping Sessions to pick up someone else at this point, unless you’re patient and willing to wait on him to turn it around.
It seems like you’re lacking blocks and if Gasol sits this week, you’ll really feel it in the rebounds and blocks departments. Millsap could shore up these weak spots if Boozer gets dealt, but that seems unlikely at this point.
You could probably tweak the bottom portion of your roster a bit, though Hawes (when he eventually starts…or, hopefully starts…), Scola and Lee should be good to go. Nocioni should benefit from Garcia’s injury, but don’t lean too much on him.
@rudderband man: It’s always good to see taunting every now and then.
All trash talk aside, despite what spswange says, you’ve got yourself a good roster.
You’ve got a good shot at winning percentages, steals and assists on a weekly basis. If Miller does eventually start on the Blazers, you’ve got a good shot at assists, too.
Miller and Williams could take some time to ramp up their production, so be patient with them.
Your bench is great. I wouldn’t hesitate to insert Diaw and Richardson into your starting lineup on any given week.
You’ve got two sexy Warriors there. Be patient with Randolph, too, as he’ll take some time to fully heal. Curry might be frustrating to own, but it’s good to see that he’s starting the season as the No. 1 PG.
Good work.
Hey Doc, first time participant in an H2H league, what are your thoughts? any help would be much appreciated. Thanks.
PG Dwyane Wade (Mia – PG,SG)
SG Vince Carter (Orl – SG,SF)
G Gilbert Arenas (Was – PG)
SF Michael Redd (Mil – SG,SF)
PF Andrea Bargnani (Tor – PF,C)
F Al Harrington (NY – PF,C)
C Andrew Bogut (Mil – C)
C Samuel Dalembert (Phi – C)
Util Ronnie Brewer (Uta – SG,SF)
Util Joel Przybilla (Por – C)
BN Courtney Lee (NJ – SG,SF)
BN Hakim Warrick (Mil – SF,PF)
BN Terrence Williams (NJ – SG,SF,PF)
Hey doc what are your thoughts to my fantasy team this year?? I’m in the league with spswange and rudderband man! Here’s my team:
PG- Rajon Rondo
SG- Nate Robinson
SF- Danny Granger
PF- Andrea Bargnani
C – Al Jefferson
G – Rodney Stuckey
F – Gerald Wallace
PF/C- Greg Oden
Util- Jason Thompson
Bench :
-Stephen Jackson
-Antawn Jamison
-JR Smith
-Luol Deng
-Marvin Williams
@Thur: Welcome to the world of head-to-head!
Your starting backcourt is solid. Having Arenas and Redd on the same roster is ballsy – I hope it works out for you. The payoff if they stay healthy is huge.
You’ve got good small ball centers in Harrington and Bargnani, while Bogut, Dalembert and Przybilla give you good rebounds and blocks. You may find yourself wanting to choose to go with a team that’s totally small ball, in which case Bogut and Dalembert will likely make for good trade bait.
Your bench is a bit thin, though Lee and Warrick should give you good value. Williams is a bit of a reach for consistent production this year, but he’s clearly earned some minutes.
You might want to think about diversifying your roster a bit more (three players from Mil, two from NJ) and maybe unloading some of your injury risks (Arenas, Redd, Bogut) to balance things out, unless you’re OK with swallowing it.
Nice squad though.
@Red Kangaroo: Your team will pick up steam after the first few weeks with Jackson, Jamison and Smith champing at the bit for you.
Replace Robinson and Stuckey with any two of those and you’ve got a good starting lineup.
As of now, you’re good with steals, blocks and rebounds, and maybe even threes.
Your three best players are injury risks, so be wary of that.
You’ll struggle in the beginning, but your patience will be rewarded.
Best wishes for your team and your league – you all have some stiff competition this year.
Hi FD,
I’m interested in any advice you have to offer for my team. I’m in a 10-team rotisserie league through ESPN with 9 friends. None of us have any prior fantasy experience so I figure any edge I can get will help me out.
Right now my roster is:
PG – Deron Williams
SG – Brandon Roy
SF – Richard Jefferson
PF – Joakim Noah
C – Brook Lopez
G – Ben Gordon
F – Luis Scola
UTIL – Greg Oden, Russell Westbrook, Ramon Sessions
Bench – DJ Augustin, Jermaine O’Neal, Drew Gooden
I know I’m a little heavy at the 1 and 5 so I’m looking to make trades but no one is exactly eager to start trading so early.
yo FD
my team right now is below do you see any weaknesses in any area?
BARON
KEVIN MARTIN
JASON RICHARDSON
ANTWAN JAMISON (I KNOW HE IS INJURED)
DIRK NOWITZKI
AMARE STOUDEMIRE
CHRIS ANDERSON
ZACH RANDOLPH
RAJON RONDO
RUSSEL WESTBROOK
WILSON CHANDLER
ANTHONY RANDOLPH
…thanks i won my league last yr cause of you
@willsmithismydad: Nice team to start out with. You do have a lot of talent in the PG spot, though Sessions will be a work-in-progress. Your centers look good, but Oden and O’Neal (who you should think about trading before too long) are always vulnerable to missing games. Gooden is a solid pick and should give you good value.
Your starting lineup is solid, though you should shuffle in Augustin for Sessions in a heartbeat, especially with Raja Bell’s uncertain status.
Rebounds, blocks, assists and threes look good once you put Augustin in.
Sessions should be the one you consider dropping for someone more worthy of a roster spot from the waiver wire, unless someone wants him in a trade.
Good start.
Say “hi” to your dad for me.
@45%: Good team overall. Zach + Birdman = a great big man, but both separately are tough starts because they lack important stats, as you know. I like the end of your roster a lot.
All your players shoot good percentages, and you seem good with rebounds and threes. If Baron goes down, it’s good that you have Rondo and Westbrook to back him up but you’ll miss his threes and steals a lot.
Since your roster is so deep, you might consider trading to upgrade one of your center spots. Nice team.
Hey Doc..
I need some Scorers..
im going to trade MY Ramon Sessions and Baron Davis for
HIS Mehmet Okur and Mo Williams.
is that a good deal ?
@Karma: You’re giving up the best player in that deal, but Sessions is the worst as well. I think it’s a fair deal. You win on points and threes, for sure. If you’re bearish on Davis’ health, pull the trigger.
and a bigg hi hi to fantasy doctor today and mr austin bunton fine author ever.
and i like to show you my team from yahoo and now i will.
please share some kind words with big jurgo.
and my league has 12 team with 14 player and we have a roton league with 9 columns (thank you jelena).
The Banchongs
1. (10) Chris Bosh
2. (15) Jose Calderon
3. (34) Brook Lopez
4. (39) Elton Brand
5. (58) Leandro Barbosa
6. (63) Anthony Randolph
7. (82) Eric Gordon
8. (87) Wilson Chandler
9. (106) Jason Terry
10. (111) Francisco Garcia who i make into C Brewer.
11. (130) Aaron Brooks
12. (135) Roy Hibbert
13. (154) Ryan Gomes
14. (159) Channing Frye
I know my week got better when i knew nba will be on.
thank you to fantasy doctor and a big hi hi to all friends at dimemag.
from jurgo.
Doc if ya still there holla at my starting line up and bench any changes you suggest?
Steve Nash
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala
LaMarcus Aldridge
Carmelo Anthony
Dwight Howard
Shaquille ONeal
Uti – Michael Redd
Uti – Blake Griffin
BN – Gilbert Arenas
BN – Tracy McGrady
BN – Allen Iverson
@Hi Jurg from Denmark: A big hi hi to you, too!
You drafted very well, Jurg. You might have drafted Randolph a little early at No. 63 (but if this draft happened before he got hurt and benched, no problem), but I love turning Garcia into Brewer.
Grabbing Chandler, Terry and Hibbert where you did was good, and I dig the last pick used on Frye, who will be solid.
You might have trouble with assists, since Calderon is your only big source of those. If Brand can run with the Sixers, you should be set with blocks and rebounds.
Good drafting and enjoy the start of the NBA!
@POPPI GEE: Griffin is questionable with a knee injury this week, so you might want to slot in Arenas for him.
You have very solid free-throw shooters, then you have Howard and O’Neal, which could be frustrating. Nash, Bryant and Redd should keep you at least competitive in that department.
T-Mac is a long-term investment, of course.
Looks like you’re good with threes and rebounds, and you have strong steals and blocks potential, too.
I’m personally not high on T-Mac or Iverson, so if I were you I’d look to trade both after they string together a few good lines.
Good job.
Hey Doc, love reading your section, as good as smack, can you ahve a look at my team. 14 player 9 cat roto league. Let me know.
1. (8) Amar’e Stoudemire PF,C
2. (17) Chauncey Billups PG
3. (32) Shawn Marion SF,PF
4. (41) Rajon Rondo PG
5. (56) Andrea Bargnani PF,C
6. (65) Emeka Okafor PF,C
7. (80) Tyrus Thomas SF,PF
8. (89) Luol Deng SG,SF
9. (104) Boris Diaw SF,PF
10. (113) Raymond Felton PG,SG
11. (128) Yi Jianlian PF
12. (137) Darko Milicic PF,C
13. (152) Rudy Fernandez PG,SG
14. (161) Julian Wright SF,PF
I have made afew moves, i dropped Wright and picked up Jennings, but i have a pending trade that turns Amare and Jennings for Brandon Roy and Tyson CHandler.
Preshate it Doc! Specially the insight on Griffin!
Deuces!
Hey Doc,
Thanks for all the great analysis so far. Thoughts on my squad? 10 team H2H league, standard 9 category scoring:
1. (10) Chris Bosh
2. (11) Steve Nash
3. (30) Vince Carter
4. (31) Paul Pierce
5. (50) Mehmet Okur
6. (51) Stephen Jackson
7. (70) Emeka Okafor
8. (71) Blake Griffin
9. (90) Nate Robinson
10. (91) Jamal Crawford
11. (110) Andrew Bogut
12. (111) Jermaine O’Neal
13. (130) Jonny Flynn
14. (131) Raymond Felton
15. (150) Anthony Morrow
16. (151) Rafer Alston
17. (170) Nenad Krstic
@Dr Drey: It’s nice to meet another doc.
Your drafted team looks pretty good. Good job on getting Bargnani and Diaw where you did. I have no problem with the Jennings/Wright swap, since Wright is just coming back from a knee scare and will take some time to adjust to being a starter. Just don’t forget about him altogether.
You’ll probably have to be patient with Okafor. Yi and Darko are hit-or-miss, and my gut tells me you’ll be tempted to drop Darko soon. Rudy should bounce back fairly well from his recent back pains. Give him time to adjust to the Blazers’ new-look backcourt, but he should offer you a good return.
I’m not too optimistic about Chandler this year, which makes me think you might be losing a bit on that pending deal. If you think Chandler will be solid this year, then this deal makes sense, but it might come back to haunt you.
With Amar’e, you seem good with blocks, steals, assists and rebounds. With Roy, you obviously lose on rebounds and blocks, and probably percentages, and gain in assists, threes and steals, slightly.
I like your team better with Amar’e, and you could probably bulk up your bench as the season progresses. Other than that, nice.
@mules: Except for Okafor, you have a pretty solid small-ball team going on here. You drafted Nash earlier than most, but with a throwback pace about to go down in PHX, it’s hard to hate on that too much. You also went earlier than most on Carter, Pierce and Okur, but if you’re going for threes this makes sense.
Rounds 10-17 (!) are filled with somewhat risky picks for you. I like Crawford, Flynn and Morrow, but I’m just not optimistic about Bogut or O’Neal holding up for too long. I’d look to trade them before Christmas, maybe in a package.
You’re solid on threes and have good all-around chances elsewhere. You can shore up your bench a bit, but all of your players are worth keeping for now. Good luck!
Cheers for the info doc, Wright i wasnt sold on, so that swap was easy after the scare, plus peja is time share. I made the trade because points are similar, but my team needed a boost in 3’s and i like the assists, with pg’s in shortage, i have Billups, Rondo, Roy and felton. Amare is a risk with the eye and the knee, but who knows. Chandler was a throw in, and can contribute as mt centre 3 strait away, will grab the boards to fill Amares spot, i was only worried about ft% really. Not too worried about losing his blocks with my other guys.
Agree about the bench, they are quite hit and miss, but with that trade gives me abit more depth, I think Yi should have a solid season, but hear what your saying about Darko, dunno about him, might be a bust, but thought worth the risk if it pays off…
Rudy should be alright, back i dont think is an issue, but with Batum out for abit might get some mins there with Webster.
Overall i look at it like i have 3 solid centres, Bargs, Okafor and Chandler, 4 pg’s in Rondo, Billups, Roy and Felton, then the inbetween guys that do everything like Marion, Tyrus and Deng. Overall covers most bases…
Cheers for your feed back.
*** BLAKE GRIFFIN UPDATE: OUT UP TO SIX WEEKS ***
– stress fracture of the left kneecap
[latimesblogs.latimes.com]
time to get al thornton off the free agent pool haha
Hello Doc !
Thanks for the tips, it helped me a lot for my draft. My league : 18 teams, head to head, 9 categories, only one center, two util and three BP. I had the last pick…
18 Nash
19 Iguodala
54 A. Bynum
55 Bargnani
90 W. Chandler
91 Noah
126 B. Rush
127 Hibbert
162 Nocioni
163 Lowry
198 Douglas-Robert
199 S. Blake
I know it doesn’t sound as impressive as others, but remember, we are 18 managers !
It’s my first time playing FBB, so I need your advice !
Should I make some trades ? I had to do a lot of gamble considering my position. What do you think Doc ??
Thanks !!
And sorry for potential mistakes, well, I’m from TP land… (no one is perfect, right ?!)
ok i am new to this whole head to head thing, never really got into it but someone i know got me in his league (guess he wanted a sucker lol). there is real money at stake on this too LOL.
any help guys? doc?
our draft was last night,
tony parker
kevin martin
eric gordon
lebron james
al jefferson
carmelo anthony
tim duncan
chris kaman
steven jackson
monte ellis
jamal crawford
bench
chandler
dejuan blair
dj augustin
marvin williams
ray felton
corey maggette
it was an auto draft so i fell like i did ok all in all. would i be better off dropping chandler for a kendrick perkins or marc gasol considering his “toe issues?”
it looks to me like i need some 3 balls but not sure who to pick up.
thanks
I need help Doc ! First time for me, 18 teams, head to head, one center only, i had the last pick :
18 Nash
19 Iguodala
54 A. Bynum
55 Bargnani
90 W. Chandler
91 Noah
126 B. Rush
127 Hibbert
162 Nocioni
163 Lowry
198 Douglas-Robert
199 S. Blake
What do u think ? Lots of prospects i know…
Thanks for the tips Doc !
Hey Doc – a few C questions for you, I’m back an forth on who to take. We’re in a roto league that starts 2 C’s and has 2 utility spaces. Of note, FT% is NOT a category for us.
At center I have D-12, Troy Murphy and Scola, but would like to carry a 4th.
Right now I have Shaq on the roster (hence the no FT being a good thing) but available on the wire are Kaman, Anderson and Roy Hibbert (who I think will contribute).
Any advice between them?
My other option would be to take a 4th PG (Ford) to compliment Harris, Rose and Rondo
Or take insurance for a guy like Redd with Ariza or Deng)
Confused.
@tp land: I think the top half of your roster is pretty solid. Nash at No. 18 is good and though Iguodala at No. 19 is a bit early, I have no problem with it. They should both have big seasons. The Bynum and Bargnani picks are great, and I like Chandler going into this season.
I actually like your Lowry pick at No. 163. He might split minutes with Aaron Brooks, but Lowry had a solid preseason and will surprise a lot of people this year. Douglas-Roberts and Blake is a fine way to round out an 18-man draft.
So overall, good work, especially if this is your first draft ever!
You seem set with threes and blocks and your percentages should be solid. You are relying on a lot of players-formerly-known-as sleepers in Chandler, Rush and Hibbert, but even if two of those come through, you should be OK.
I’d suggest to ride out your roster for a week or two and then consider tweaking it. For now it seems ready to at least compete in an 18-man league.
i guess i should have put the draft numbers also?
i am not sure how i got blair at # 62 really, i guess i was playing with the pre-draft ranker to much.
1. (3) LeBron James
2. (14) Al Jefferson
3. (19) Tim Duncan
4. (30) Kevin Martin
5. (35) Carmelo Anthony
6. (46) Monta Ellis
7. (51) Stephen Jackson
8. (62) DeJuan Blair
9. (67) Tony Parker
10. (78) Eric Gordon
11. (83) D.J. Augustin
12. (94) Chris Kaman
13. (99) Marvin Williams
14. (110) Jamal Crawford
15. (115) Raymond Felton
16. (126) Tyson Chandler
17. (131) Corey Maggette
@rangerjohn: Nice results, though yes, Blair that high is funny. I like your lineup. I’d look to trade Duncan later in the season, since he’ll get some DNPs despite their awesome playoff schedule. Also, if you slot in Augustin, your threes look a bit stronger. Kaman will be a boon now that Griffin is out.
I don’t like Chandler, so you could try to package him in a deal and get some threes in return. I like Gasol this year, so grabbing him would work well too. You lack assists a bit, but solid team.
@FK: D-Ho without FT% is a dream! I really like Kaman and Hibbert of all your options. Kaman will get you more boards, but Hibbert has huge potential to block many more shots. Kaman is more of a known quantity who has immediate value, Hibbert could be a bit more erratic. Your PGs are very fine. Ride out Redd till he drops or trade him after a few weeks.
@rangerjohn: About threes, look to see if Anthony Parker, Brandon Rush, Channing Frye or Corey Brewer are available.
thanks, i will look into it.
The guy who owned Blake Griffen swooped in this morning to take Kaman, but dropped Griff for him.
Now I’m tempted to take BG and stash him inside Shaq’s carcass on my roster until he is ready to ball…
yo doc… aaron brooks, mario chalmers and lou williams… which 2 to keep
@AM: Chalmers and Williams.