Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide: 20 Gifts For Basketball Players

Black Friday is almost here. You’re probably hustling to come up with holiday gifts for your family, for your significant other, for your best friends. Well, Dime is here to help, offering up our own little holiday gift guide for all of the hoopers out there.

In this piece, we’re featuring many of our favorite basketball-related products (sneakers, apparel, training gifts and more) that are either already available or will be shortly. Get your paper up.

*** *** ***

WHAT: Stance “NBA Legends” Collection

WHERE: Stance’s online store

WHEN: available now

PRICE: $14-16

WHAT: Stance Fusion Basketball Socks

WHERE: Foot Locker and sneaker boutiques

WHEN: Will hit retail early December

PRICE: n/a