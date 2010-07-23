Dime’s NBA Playlist: What are the players listening to?

It’s been a summer of excitement for basketball and hip-hop fans alike. LeBron told us he was forming a super-crew in South Beach — he’s undoubtedly playing Thank Me Later for Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh — while Rick Ross made sure we were reminded who still owns the throne in Miami.

Big Boi‘s newest release, Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, should be a blueprint for Amar’e Stoudemire on how to step away from a successful duo and make moves on his own. I bet Chris Paul, fresh off a disastrous season that has people claiming Deron Williams is superior, is bumping the hell out of “Won’t Back Down” and “No Love” off Eminem‘s comeback hit, Recovery.

And oh yeah, Clevelanders might not even consider LeBron one of their Distant Relatives anymore. Here’s a playlist for some of the League’s big names from this summer:

LeBron James

Song: “I’m Not A Star”

Artist: Rick Ross

Read the first paragraph of Culture Bully’s review of Rick Ross’ Teflon Don:

“Ultimately Teflon Don is about two things: Rick Ross flossin’ his wealth and Rick Ross flaunting his friendships. For those of you with no interest in listening to someone take the better part of an hour to reaffirm their self-worth by showcasing how hard they’re shining: Teflon Don is going to be lost on you.

Sound Familiar? Contrary to the title, this Ross joint is all about telling everyone how big of a star he really is. LeBron always wants to be that dude in the spotlight and now he will have that burden more than ever. Problem is, I don’t think he ever believed a lot of people were going to hate him for it.

“I’m not a star? Somebody lied…”

This year won’t just be the chase for a ring. LeBron has to prove who and what he is all over again to the fans out there deeming him unworthy after “The Decision” backlash. “If I died today, remember me like John Lennon…” No, we won’t LeBron. But if you start a dynasty this year, we could have a new-age Beatles.

MJ has a statue outside his arena. You know LeBron wants to top that by putting a “Statue of a n—- in the middle of the city…”

The entire Cleveland organization

Song: “Strong Will Continue”

Artist: Damian Marley and NaS

When the Armageddon’s dark and dread

A lot of weak hearted weep and moan

Only the strong will continue

Like the end of the world, all of Ohio was planning for this. Now, Armageddon is upon the Quickens Loan Arena. No more LeBron James and who knows how far the mighty fall? It’s tough when Matt Barnes is dissing you. If the Cavs want to compete at all next year, they can’t look back “cause in life, you cannot press rewind.”

NaS and Damian are survivors: Marley crafted his own niche in the shadow of his superstar father. NaS is relentless, having outlasted every one of his peers. Raekwon, Method Man, Ja Rule, 50 Cent — they’ve all struggled to adapt while QB’s Finest just released yet another classic. NaS battled through an ugly divorce with ex-wife Kelis and in his final bonus verse on this track, attacks her with the same ruthlessness that Cavs fans went after James memorabilia.

As Damian sings in this jam, “When the battle get sour and dread / a lot of weak hearted wither and moan…” the Cavs need soldiers at this point.

John Wall

Song: “Fancy”

Artist: Drake

“Well aren’t you a breath of fresh air…”

Washington is completely enamored with their leader, “intelligent too, oh you’re my sweetheart.” The second Wall put on that Wizards summer league jersey, you knew it was a new day. Sorry, Gilbert.

The Wizards have “the confidence to overlook my past ways.” Who here remembers when Wall was still an up-and-coming high school junior when it wasn’t just his jump shot that was scary, but his attitude? There were questions about his leadership and toughness. Wall silenced those critics with a hype-increasing freshman year at Kentucky. His tidal wave of success carried him right through, over, around and by everyone else in the Las Vegas summer league.

Washington may not win many games, but Wall has them rolling towards the right path with basically everyone in the organization, “Down for whatever / You just lead the way…”

By the end of his rookie season, I’m positive it will be more than just Washington saying, “look I really think that nobody does it better / I love the way that you put it together…”

Carmelo Anthony

Song: “Count Your Blessings”

Artist: Damian Marley & NaS

“You see the over-zealous, they be thirstin’, caught up in emotion…”

‘Melo is sounding a lot like folks wondering if the economy could get any worse. We could be Somalia. Someone needs to get a hold of Anthony and let him know it could be worse — don’t overreact and disrupt a partnership in Denver that was, and could be, profitable. He should be, “Picture perfect, nothing less ’cause you deserve it … keepin’ your composure like Gershwin.”

New Yorkers are hoping Melo starts repping for the Big Apple. But he can’t forget about what he has in Denver. Who else owns that athletic of a frontcourt or a steady head at point guard like Chauncey Billups? Being on a team with as much talent as the Nuggets is never a bad thing. ‘Melo, I know you are “wishin’ you were sittin’ in the top position,” but don’t worry: “You knew that you were destined for greatness, for certain.”

While the prospects of New York City could never be any stronger than they are right now — lots of flexibility, competent management and a city dying for a hero — Anthony has carved himself a nice home in Denver. Moving for greener pastures doesn’t guarantee anything. So if I was Melo, I would count my blessings because “I’ve got somewhere to dress for / And I’ve got no need to stress for / And so I’ll always put my best forth…”

Amar’e Stoudemire

Song: “I’m Not Afraid”

Artist: Eminem

C’mon Knicks fans, recite the chorus along with me: “We’ll walk this road together.” OK, so perhaps Stoudemire by himself will never deliver a title to Madison Square Garden. But he’s a start, and seems to be intent on fending off all the negativity that comes with being a basketball icon in New York.

Stoudemire defied expectations his whole life — six different high schools, multiple major knee surgeries, the retina injury — so I’m sure Eminem’s lead single has his head nodding: “I’ma be what I set out to be, without a doubt undoubtedly / And all those who look down on me, I’m tearing down your balcony.”

With a headstrong mentality that was both a positive and a negative in the past, Stoudemire better be “Not Afraid” this year. He has a chance to transform his rep. When Em spits, “In fact let’s be honest, that last Relapse CD was ‘ehhh'” he might as well have been talking about Stoudemire’s commitment to anything other than scoring. And the way he spits his last 16, Em must have dedicated that entire third verse to this new Knick.

Chris Paul

Song: “Shine Blockas”

Artist: Big Boi

Paul is restless. All that time spent in hoop purgatory has him looking out for his own. How can you blame him? Big Boi spent the last few years watching his southern counterparts like Gucci Mane (fittingly on this track) and B.o.B. stack fans and dollars while his own label wanted to hold him down. Now, his new album is quickly kicking the competition off the stage.

“Trying to block my shine just ain’t gone happen so don’t try.” CP has done enough, so it’s understandable he’s telling the only NBA team he’s ever known, “don’t block my shine shawty.”

CP wants the expectations that could come with a move to New York City and he wants them now. Could a trio of Paul, Anthony and Stoudemire best that one down in Miami? “They try but which (Chris) overcome and succeed, indeed,” as long as Paul reverts back to his pre-injury point God status.

The Knicks could be fruitful for all involved, but Paul better remember that “with success comes a great responsibility / We chose to lead not follow, it’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Blake Griffin

Song: “Almost Famous”

Artist: Eminem

The forgotten man. It’s only fitting to chain up Griffin’s long-awaited NBA debut with the return of Slim Shady. With all of that vented-up aggression from missing last season, the new age Karl Malone will “go berzerker than a fed-up post-office worker.” The Clippers have no one to match what Griffin is capable of; they can’t fill these shoes.

Amidst all of the Wall and DeMarcus Cousins love, everyone forgets Griffin is still a rookie. It’s criminal:

I’m a thumbtack

That you slept on son

Now here I come screaming “attack” like I just stepped on one

Low on the totem till he showed ’em

Griffin could be on the cusp of huge things. But the challenge is there. Coming off the injury, he has to prove his game is still the same. He’s got some spectacular young players to challenge him for the Rookie of the Year, and then there’s that curse of the Clippers. Talking to him, you get a sense he wants to take it all head on, ready to smash all competition like a ’99 Marshall with Brain Damage.

“You think I’m backing down you must be out of your dang skulls / I’m almost famous.”

Kevin Durant

Song: “Up All Night”

Artist: Drake

Can I just quote a whole song? Can we just give a “Shout out to the fact that (he’s) the youngest n—- doin’ it.” Durant is “having a good time, they just trying to ruin it.” The “they” in question is a trio of guys down in Miami and another cast of characters in Los Angeles. All summer long, it’s been about the champs, or about South Beach, or how LeBron is going to get run out of town at his own bike-a-thon, or how Chris Bosh is now a celebrity. If Durant really cared about that stuff, he could put a dimmer in all of that. He’s 21 years old and fresh off a scoring championship with a young team popping at the seams with upside.

I never ever trip

Just peace, happiness and love

I got money in these jeans, so they fit me kinda snug

Plus the game is in my pocket, n—- this is what I does

KD truly only cares about the game: “We the only thing that matters (ooooohh).” The way it should be. With an attitude like that, no one will ever be concerned about Durant going pop (ahem, Drake). Durant’s whole crew is in here because he doesn’t really know who the Thunder is going to lose this year, “Man I love my team.” Maybe Jeff Green doesn’t get an extension. Who knows? The only definite is that Durant is taking over the mainstream.

Drake might be up all night poppin’ bottles. Durant is up all night snapping nets.

