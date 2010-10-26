Dime’s NBA Season Predictions

#Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Blake Griffin
10.26.10 8 years ago 37 Comments

The clock is ticking, with tip-off to the new NBA season only a few hours away. Naturally, the hard-working, all-NBA-consuming basketball nuts in the Dime office have our opinions going into what is becoming the most anticipated season in a long time, so we compiled them here in a Gallup poll of the editorial staff. Check it out and tell us your picks in the comments section:

NBA Champion — Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers (tie, 40% of the vote)
Also receiving votes: Miami Heat

Eastern Conference champs — Boston Celtics (66%)
Miami Heat

Western Conference champs — L.A. Lakers (80%)
Utah Jazz

MVP — Kevin Durant (100%)

Rookie of the Year — Blake Griffin (66%)
Evan Turner, John Wall

Defensive Player of the Year — Rajon Rondo (40%)
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Josh Smith

Sixth Man of the Year — James Harden (40%)
Channing Frye, Mike Miller, George Hill

Most Improved Player — Michael Beasley (40%)
J.J. Redick, Kevin Love, C.J. Miles

Coach of the Year — George Karl (40%)
Tom Thibodeau, Doc Rivers, Byron Scott, Vinny Del Negro

Breakout team — Memphis Grizzlies (33%)
Golden State, Utah, Milwaukee, Portland

Most disappointing team — Atlanta Hawks (33%)
Portland, Houston, Sacramento, Detroit

Underrated big addition to a team — Al Jefferson (40%)
Matt Barnes, Chris Bosh, Darren Collison

Overrated big addition to a team — Tracy McGrady (33%)
Amar’e Stoudemire, Al Harrington, Anthony Randolph, Sam Dalembert

Dunk Contest winner — DeMar DeRozan (80%)
Russell Westbrook

Who is playing his last NBA season? — Juwan Howard (40%)
Jamaal Magloire, Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal

Breakout player — Eric Gordon (60%)
Arron Afflalo, Marc Gasol

How many games will the Miami Heat win? — 63.8 wins (average)

Worst team — Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves (tie, 40%)
Cleveland Cavaliers

What do you think? Leave us your predictions below.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Blake Griffin
TAGSAL HARRINGTONAl JeffersonAMARE STOUDEMIREAnthony RandolphBLAKE GRIFFINCHRIS BOSHDARREN COLLISONDimeMagDWYANE WADEEVAN TURNERGeorge HillJOHN WALLJOSH SMITHKEVIN GARNETTKEVIN LOVEKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesMICHAEL BEASLEYPAU GASOLRAJON RONDOTRACY MCGRADY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP