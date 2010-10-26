Dime’s NBA Season Predictions

The clock is ticking, with tip-off to the new NBA season only a few hours away. Naturally, the hard-working, all-NBA-consuming basketball nuts in the Dime office have our opinions going into what is becoming the most anticipated season in a long time, so we compiled them here in a Gallup poll of the editorial staff. Check it out and tell us your picks in the comments section:

NBA Champion — Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers (tie, 40% of the vote)

Also receiving votes: Miami Heat

Eastern Conference champs — Boston Celtics (66%)

Miami Heat

Western Conference champs — L.A. Lakers (80%)

Utah Jazz

MVP — Kevin Durant (100%)

Rookie of the Year — Blake Griffin (66%)

Evan Turner, John Wall

Defensive Player of the Year — Rajon Rondo (40%)

Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Josh Smith

Sixth Man of the Year — James Harden (40%)

Channing Frye, Mike Miller, George Hill

Most Improved Player — Michael Beasley (40%)

J.J. Redick, Kevin Love, C.J. Miles

Coach of the Year — George Karl (40%)

Tom Thibodeau, Doc Rivers, Byron Scott, Vinny Del Negro

Breakout team — Memphis Grizzlies (33%)

Golden State, Utah, Milwaukee, Portland

Most disappointing team — Atlanta Hawks (33%)

Portland, Houston, Sacramento, Detroit

Underrated big addition to a team — Al Jefferson (40%)

Matt Barnes, Chris Bosh, Darren Collison

Overrated big addition to a team — Tracy McGrady (33%)

Amar’e Stoudemire, Al Harrington, Anthony Randolph, Sam Dalembert

Dunk Contest winner — DeMar DeRozan (80%)

Russell Westbrook

Who is playing his last NBA season? — Juwan Howard (40%)

Jamaal Magloire, Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal

Breakout player — Eric Gordon (60%)

Arron Afflalo, Marc Gasol

How many games will the Miami Heat win? — 63.8 wins (average)

Worst team — Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves (tie, 40%)

Cleveland Cavaliers

What do you think? Leave us your predictions below.

