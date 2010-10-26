Dime’s NBA Season Predictions

The clock is ticking, with tip-off to the new NBA season only a few hours away. Naturally, the hard-working, all-NBA-consuming basketball nuts in the Dime office have our opinions going into what is becoming the most anticipated season in a long time, so we compiled them here in a Gallup poll of the editorial staff. Check it out and tell us your picks in the comments section:
NBA Champion — Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers (tie, 40% of the vote)
Also receiving votes: Miami Heat
Eastern Conference champs — Boston Celtics (66%)
Miami Heat
Western Conference champs — L.A. Lakers (80%)
Utah Jazz
MVP — Kevin Durant (100%)
Rookie of the Year — Blake Griffin (66%)
Evan Turner, John Wall
Defensive Player of the Year — Rajon Rondo (40%)
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Josh Smith
Sixth Man of the Year — James Harden (40%)
Channing Frye, Mike Miller, George Hill
Most Improved Player — Michael Beasley (40%)
J.J. Redick, Kevin Love, C.J. Miles
Coach of the Year — George Karl (40%)
Tom Thibodeau, Doc Rivers, Byron Scott, Vinny Del Negro
Breakout team — Memphis Grizzlies (33%)
Golden State, Utah, Milwaukee, Portland
Most disappointing team — Atlanta Hawks (33%)
Portland, Houston, Sacramento, Detroit
Underrated big addition to a team — Al Jefferson (40%)
Matt Barnes, Chris Bosh, Darren Collison
Overrated big addition to a team — Tracy McGrady (33%)
Amar’e Stoudemire, Al Harrington, Anthony Randolph, Sam Dalembert
Dunk Contest winner — DeMar DeRozan (80%)
Russell Westbrook
Who is playing his last NBA season? — Juwan Howard (40%)
Jamaal Magloire, Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal
Breakout player — Eric Gordon (60%)
Arron Afflalo, Marc Gasol
How many games will the Miami Heat win? — 63.8 wins (average)
Worst team — Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves (tie, 40%)
Cleveland Cavaliers
What do you think? Leave us your predictions below.
Somebody voted Mike Miller as 6th man so I assume this was pre-finger injury. Still surprised no love fro Hickson I assume he can put up like 16/8 this year as a full time starter.
I’m feeling the Celtics love though, and I find it debatable T-Mac is a “Big” addition to a team.
Is the dunk contest that bad that 80% picked DeRozan. I mean last year he wasn’t really anything special…
COTY: Suprised no one voted for Avery Johnson. I think NJ makes the playoffs with him. And no way Derozen wins a dunk contest. Westbrook has it in the bag if he enters. Maybe Iggy if he enters. Or maybe this is the year LeBron enters the dunk contest to steal back the love he lost!
Still tryin to figure out how Dwight Howard didn’t get a single vote for Defensive POY.
No love for Dwight Howard as Defensive Player of the Year?? I’m a lil shocked by that.
And according to Vegas Kobe is the biggest favorite for MVP. Even bigger than Durant. I’m juss sayin.
No Dwight Howard for DPOY? Y’all are trippin’
KD unanimous MVP? No one voted LBJ just to be contrary?
No one thinks Derek Fisher might call it quits this year even though he signed a new contract?
I think Russell Westbrook is still poised for an even bigger breakout than he had last year.
Kobe odds on to win MVP doesn’t mean shit, he’s not 100% and I think realizes that regular season aint shit and paces himself. Shit Gasol gets more votes than him this year.
No Dwight for DPOY is inexcusable, I mean Rondo has majority? Kobe got a vote?
LOL @ Rondo winning DPOY
I doubt they give it to Dwight AGAIN, but only 1 pg has won the DPOY and that boy’s nickname came from being able to shut people down. Rondo is a good defender, but DPOY is reaching.
Karl for COY? Sloan, if he can win his division should finally get one.
Durant’s MVP looms on the Thunder being better than every team except the Lakers and Heat. Don’t see that happening this year.
LOL @ Best big addition to a team being “AL JEFFERSON” and not LEBRON
Laughable.
Rondo hahah
steals dont equal a great defender
Wow, LeBron’s image must have taken a HUGE nose dive…usually the awards go like:
MVP: LeBron.
DPOY: LeBron.
ROTY: LeBron.
COTY: LeBron.
6MOTY: LeBron.
MIP: LeBron.
Rondo going for DPOY is pure bullshit, that taintdouche ain’t going to win shit.
Clev is by far the worst team going into this year…Toronto looks rough, but they should at least compete.
Matt Barns is really a big addition to a team? Over Lebron?
Grizz will probably be most disappointing team. How can Houston be mentioned? They are getting Yao half back and Scolobeast just tore up the worlds.
MIP is Michael Bustly? He’s not even starting last I heard…and he’s not even most likely MIP on his team (Darko could be).
This seems like an MKULTRA experiment at the Dime’s office…give everyone some LCD drank…let em vote on some shit.
Austin Daye for MIP
Guys, these are just our votes. Not everyone has to agree. Personally, I don’t see Dwight winning DPOY three-years in a row. And there’s more to Rondo’s defense than just steals.
As for the addition to a team, clearly it’s LeBron, but we were talking about underrated addition.
Let’s see your picks!
@ i am a witness
I guess it’s because they said “underrated” new addition. That’s the only thing that makes sense. But then again, Amar’e is on the list…
@ i am a witness
Whats more to Rondo’s defence then steals?
NBA Champion â€” Boston Celtics
Eastern Conference champs â€” Boston Celtics
Western Conference champs â€” L.A. Lakers
MVP â€” Kobe Bryant
Rookie of the Year â€” Blake Griffin
Defensive Player of the Year â€” Dwight Howard
Sixth Man of the Year â€” J.J Hickson
Most Improved Player â€” Michael Beasley
Coach of the Year â€” Byron Scott or Avery Johnson
Breakout team â€” Milwaukee Bucks
Most disappointing team â€” Charlotte Bobcats
Underrated big addition to a team â€” Al Jefferson
Overrated big addition to a team â€” Anthony Randolph
Dunk Contest winner â€” Don’t care.
Who is playing his last NBA season? â€” Theo Ratliff
Breakout player â€” Michael Beasley/ Eric Gordon
How many games will the Miami Heat win? â€” 70 (Though I think that half-court style of the playoffs will slow them down)
Worst team â€” Minnesota Timberwolves
Rondo’s constantly reaches on defence and has troubler with bigger PG’s.
Not to mention the guy isnt even that good of a 1 on 1 defender.
@rban
Tell me one bigger PG that abused Rondo, while he is small any attempt to post him up almost always leads to him poking the ball out. His 1-1 defense is also good and he may vary well be the best defensive PG. But he’s no Dwight.
Steals.
Chauncey is a better defensive PG then Rondo.
NBA Champion â€” Boston Celtics
Eastern Conference champs â€” Boston Celtics
Western Conference champs â€” L.A. Lakers/OKC if Bynum aint healthy
MVP â€” LeBron James will deserve it but it will go to Durantula
Rookie of the Year â€” Blake Griffin
Defensive Player of the Year â€” Dwight Howard
Sixth Man of the Year â€” Jamal Crawford
Most Improved Player â€” JJ Hickson/Russel Westbrook/Rajon Rondo
Coach of the Year â€” Avery Johnson
Breakout team â€” Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls
Most disappointing team â€” Charlotte Bobcats/Detroit Pistons
Underrated big addition to a team â€” David Lee
Overrated big addition to a team â€” Q-Rich/Turkyglue
Dunk Contest winner â€” I’m thinking they cancel it this year but Russel Westbrook
Who is playing his last NBA season? â€” Shaq if Boston wins
Breakout player â€” Eric Gordon/Derrick Rose/Russel Westbrook/Rajon Rondo I think they all have
How many games will the Miami Heat win? â€” Low 60 High 70
Worst team â€” Minnesota Timberwolves. By far.
Stunnaboy
Billups, Deron, Tyreke and Kidd are a few I’ve seen post Rondo up and back him down easily. I’ve seen Nash over power him some, and that’s with Nash’s old man back. Basically any person who is a good dribbler, taller than 6’2 and reasonably strong, can beast Rondo. He has the luxury of playing with very good defensive big men, Perks and KG, and also of being on a team that has amazing defensive rotations and help defense.
Just because Rondo looks like Chris Tucker in Dead Presidents, doesn’t mean he’s a good defender.
What about 3pt champion – Derrick Rose and his much improved 27%. hahahahah
Chauncey got abused by faster PGs this year. Most PGs are horrible defenders seeing as they routinely face the opposing teams fastest player and can’t hand check. Rondo at least doesn’t get killed.
Stunna
Rondo for MIP? Come on man, you doing that just to stir shit up…Rondo is already 10x over hyped than he needs to be already. Look at this fucking article, a picture of his ugly ass face is at the top…despite there being a dozen better players than him mentioned in this article.
@control
We meet again…
Nah, I admit he can be posted up but most games I watch 1/3 times he pokes the ball out of the guys hands. Like I said 90% of PGs are matadors on D, at least he is “good” at it. Even though I hate the award he was All-D first team for a reason.
Damn, I though I’d slip it in there and see if anyone noticed.
I love seeing you rip him up, I wanted to put as an MVP candidate as well :P
Durant MVP… Hmm if he wins it then that award has no merit. Drops Buckets + Bad play maker + No defense = Durant
doesn’t sound like an MVP to me. OKC has to blow the doors of teams for him to win it. If they have a lesser season than last year it’s going to be tough for him to get the votes.
NBA champs : Magics
Stunnaboy2k10
Haha, well played then!
If Rondo doesn’t have the luxury of his team with him…he can’t gamble and make those pokes. He ain’t poking shit but his dirty boyfriend’s ass.
Just because Rondo looks like a cracked out version of that old black lady in The Stand, doesn’t mean he’s a good defender!
@control
Damn, I am REALLY pissed off I missed Rondo in our draft. Just the thought of him maybe having a monster weak in our match up and the bragging rights it would entail me were immense.
I really have to trade with ferhat for him
Rondo isnt even the best defender on his own team. the reaason he gets away with all his gambles is because Ray and PP are so good at rotating from the wings and KG and Perk can lock down the paint.
Steals are good, but come on, its like 3 or 4 plays out of 100 that they have an effect, compare that to guys like Ron Artest who are disruptive on most plays or guys like Dwight who teams have to alter their entire gameplan for and you see that Rondo is more a nuisance than a stopper.
aside from that, id pick John Wall as ROY, just cos it usually goes to a guard, i think its easier for guards to put up numbers.
the worst team will be the pistons
MVP is tough, cos Durant might lead the league in scoring, but if the thunder finish like 4th in the west then who knows.
Can Josh Childress win most improved player? in phx he could put up 18/5/5 style numbers.
coach of the year will be eric spolestra, they gotta give the heat something right.
@ rban
In Rondo’s defense, his defensive rating was a 104.3 – which is better than both Billups and Paul. His defensive warp was at a 14.8, which was better than both guards. Yes, Rondo does get steals because he’s a gambler and a rather good one, but his 1-on-1 defense doesn’t go unnoticed. Of course he may struggle against bigger players, just like everyone else but don’t let the ESPN highlights distract you, his first team all-defense was no fluke.
A lot of is based of publicity, and I don’t watch espn highlights. I just watch League Pass.
Kudos to whoever on the Dime staff voted for the Utah Jazz as Western Conference champs. I was surprised to see them listed under the Lakers as “also receiving votes.” I’m incredibly high on the Jazz this year, as I feel they finally have the right pieces to become a contender. Check out the Utah Jazz 2010-11 Season Preview article on my blog to see my predictions.
NBA Champion â€” Boston Celtics
Eastern Conference champs â€” Boston Celtics
Western Conference champs â€” L.A. Lakers/Utah Jazz/Portland Trailblazers
MVP â€” Paul Pierce
Rookie of the Year â€” John Wall
Defensive Player of the Year â€” Dwight Howard
Sixth Man of the Year â€” Paul Millsap
Most Improved Player â€” Harden
Coach of the Year â€” Doc Rivers
Breakout team â€” Chicago Bulls
Most disappointing team â€” Oklahoma City Thunder
(Sorry, but everybody has their heads shoved to far up Durants ass to realize the Thunder really are’nt that great)
Underrated big addition to a team â€” Al Jefferson/Wesley Matthews
Overrated big addition to a team â€” Hedo Turkoglu
Dunk Contest winner â€” Elliot Williams
Who is playing his last NBA season? â€” Juwan Howard
Breakout player â€” Nicolas Batum
How many games will the Miami Heat win? â€” 55
Worst team â€” Toronto Raptors