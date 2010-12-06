Dime’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

With the holiday season in full swing, I thought I’d try and help y’all out with some gift ideas. And let me tell you – these are awesome! From Ron Artest‘s 1-of-1 New Era to Michael Jordan‘s autographed Tune Squad jersey from Space Jam, there’s something for everyone on your list. Enjoy!

Ron Artest’s Customized New Era Cap

To celebrate their 90th anniversary, New Era asked 90 of the brand’s most passionate fans to design one-of-a-kind 59FIFTY fitted caps. Good news is, a select number are being auctioned off online for charity by the Clothes Off Our Back Foundation, and Ron Artest‘s masterpiece is in that group. The opening bid is only $40.00, and so far no one has taken a stab at it. You can’t get much more exclusive than this.

Michael Jordan’s Autographed Tune Squad Jersey

I know what you’re thinking: Another autographed Michael Jordan jersey? But this one doesn’t appear on the market very often. For all you Space Jam fans out there, this jersey was prepared for use in the movie and His Airness signed it in black marker on the front. Word is that the jersey originates from Michael Jordan’s personal collection. Right now the jersey is going for $483.00, so jump in before it’s too late.

UNDRCRWN’s “Child’s Play” Collection

As part of the UNDRCRWN‘s “Child’s Play” Collection, they’ve given you a chance to re-live famous scenes from some of the most iconic and influential basketball movies of the all time. Re-imagining the wardrobe of Kyle Lee Watson (Above The Rim) and Billy Hoyle (White Men Can’t Jump), it’s as if you’re part of the team. And for only $28.00, they won’t break the bank either.

Brandon Jennings’ Meister Prodigy Stainless Watch

When you come from L.A., your style has to be right. And you can see Brandon Jennings was thinking about that when he designed this watch with Meister. With only 200 made, you can cop it for $169.99 through Dec. 7, before the price jumps to $199.99.

OlibertÃ© Footwear Holiday Collection

OlibertÃ©‘s goal is simple: to build a world class footwear brand that creates thousands of jobs and also encourages manufacturers from other industries to work in Africa. With that, for those of you thinking of purchasing a pair of shoes as a gift for a special someone, they’re also offering free shipping on any order. Look good, feel good.

Air Jordan Christmas Stocking

I don’t even celebrate Christmas, but I can appreciate how awesome this is. Each stocking is made of layered felt and is a replica of the original Nike Air Jordan 1. In two sizes – small ($20.00) and large ($30.00) – and a multitude of colors, one of these should definitely be hanging from your mantle.

What do you think? What are you looking for this holiday season?

