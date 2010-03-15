DimeTV: Dominique Wilkins Says Nate Robinson Is One Of The Greatest Dunkers Of All-Time

It’s not everyday that you get to be in the presence of an NBA legend, but let’s just say our friends at the NBA take care of us. Last week, nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins visited the NBA Store to take part in the Panini Adrenalyn Tour. Panini, the exclusive trading card partner of the NBA, launched a new interactive basketball-themed trading card game called Adrenalyn, so when ‘Nique wasn’t showing the kids how to play, we were able to get up with “The Human Highlight Film” to talk hoops. Check out the exclusive interview below.
Other Original Dime Video Posts:
– Dime Exclusive: Behind-The-Scenes Access For All-Star Weekend
– All-Star Sophomores: Michael Beasley, O.J. Mayo, Russell Westbrook & Kevin Love
– James Johnson Breakdancing At 2009 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
That is kind of crazy! Dude drops 26,000+ points and all people can remember are the dunks!
Love the fact that the guy went for 40 + 50 pts without dunking once. ‘Nique was a beast.
Whatever Dominique is smoking, PASS THAT SHIT!!!!!!!!
if nate is so was james white when he was in and mike taylor who is doing great with red star belgrade by the way
i wonder did he ever paid back money he borrowed from players, when he played in Europe…
You guys are putting words in his mouth. he says “for his size!” He is a great dunker.
Then he wen to on to explain that great dunkers are created through what they do in game situations.
Damn, he dropped some knowledge on Josh Childress. Bad move homeboy!