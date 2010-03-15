DimeTV: Dominique Wilkins Says Nate Robinson Is One Of The Greatest Dunkers Of All-Time

#Atlanta Hawks
03.15.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

It’s not everyday that you get to be in the presence of an NBA legend, but let’s just say our friends at the NBA take care of us. Last week, nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins visited the NBA Store to take part in the Panini Adrenalyn Tour. Panini, the exclusive trading card partner of the NBA, launched a new interactive basketball-themed trading card game called Adrenalyn, so when ‘Nique wasn’t showing the kids how to play, we were able to get up with “The Human Highlight Film” to talk hoops. Check out the exclusive interview below.

