DimeTV: Preparing For The NBA Draft With Sylven Landesberg

After two years at the University of Virginia, Sylven Landesberg knew it was time. As a former McDonald’s All-American, the debate was not if, but rather when, the 6-6, 207-pound shooting guard from Queens, N.Y. would enter the League. And after a stellar sophomore season in which he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cavaliers, it appears the time is now.

But Landesberg is not the only one looking to make the jump. The NBA recently announced that over 100 players filed as early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft, making his chances that much harder. But unfazed by the competition, Landesberg continues to prepare. Working with trainer Jay Hernandez â€“ who has also worked with guys such as Ben Gordon, Jameer Nelson, Raja Bell, Sundiata Gaines and Wally Szczerbiak â€“ his game has never been better.

“I started working with Sylven for the first time last summer,” says Hernandez. “I’ve put a program in place where he has all the specialties that he needs from the standpoint of a sports nutritionist, strength and conditioning and core Pilates work. We try and put everything in place for him, and we go basketball-wise about two and a half hours a day.”

Wanting to see what an NBA Draft prospect’s workout looks like, we headed to the Boys & Girls Club in Locust Valley, N.Y. to see Landesberg and Hernandez putting in work. You can watch Sylven’s workout come to life below in a DimeTV exclusive, and catch the training session step-by-step in Dime #57 (out soon).