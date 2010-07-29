DimeTV: New York City Summer Basketball At Its Finest

07.29.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

When you’ve called some of the most hyped match-ups at Rucker Park for well over a decade, you’ve pretty much seen it all. Boobie Smooth, the legendary New York City emcee and streetball icon, brought his microphone to Harlem this past Saturday for the second stop of the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour. With a never-ending flow of crazy nicknames and hilarious commentary, Boobie had fans rolling with laughter all day long. Check out some of the highlights.


You can still enter the Philly, Baltimore and D.C. brackets! Enter a team to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! E-mail us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM, fax us at 212.564.9219, or call us at 347.316.1924.

You can also download registration forms here:

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Playground (18th and Washington Avenue, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center

