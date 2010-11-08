Dime Exclusive: Shannon Brown Wants The Lakers To Go 82-0

With last night’s 121-96 dismantling of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers have moved to 7-0 on the season and don’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. A major reason why the defending champions have continued to roll is the increased development of fifth-year guard Shannon Brown. Brown, who decided to return to the Lake Show during free agency this past summer, is averaging a career best 9.9 ppg through the first part of the young season. And in the Lakers’ win over Portland on Sunday, he dropped 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting in just 19 minutes.
Always a major fan favorite at Staples Center, Brown has continued to add energy and scoring off the bench for a team that is looking every bit of the returning champs they are. Before yesterday’s game, I was able to catch up with the 6-4 guard for a minute to talk about L.A.’s hot start.
***
Dime: Have you prepared any different coming into this season?
Shannon Brown: I don’t think I’ve prepared any differently except for probably more mentally. I think I let my body rest a little bit more this summer than I have in any other summer that I’ve been playing basketball. I’m ready to go out there and just prove to the world that I can really play this game.
Dime: How many wins do you set as a goal before the season?
SB: I mean, 82. It’s not a realistic goal, but it is a goal though. We’re going to go out and play every game as hard as we can to the best of our ability, try to execute on both ends of the court and give it our all and let it fall where it may. We got a lot of confidence in ourselves and we got a lot of confidence in each other. We’re going to go out there and play the game.
Dime: With a lot of attention now in the East, are there new motivations?
SB: It’s always interesting to see people and the changes they make in the offseason to make themselves better and that’s what the East did. That’s what teams are supposed to do. They’re supposed to make themselves better in the offseason so they can come back and compete for a championship. But we don’t feel any differently about what we have to do – we’re still back-to-back champions.
Dime: So are you guys circling anyone in the West?
SB: Not at all, we focus on our next opponent. Whoever we play next that’s who we focus on and we take it one day, one practice at a time, one game at a time.
Dime: Any chance for some “Let Shannon Dunk” Pt. 2 this year?
SB: I don’t know, I’m not sure. Like I was saying last year, I’m focused on winning basketball games, winning championships. The dunk contest was fun – it was an honor and a pleasure to participate in it – but I’m trying to win games.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Could a bench player win the Most Improved Player award?
Any player can win most improved as long as his numbers show it! But i dont see 82 and 0. i dont even see 70 but 65 very attainable!
@Dizzle
I would think it’s possible.
That being said, if he wins Most Improved, then he would definitely be in the running for 6th Man.
Ugh.
Regardless of whether or not he wants to be in the dunk contest, I don’t want him in it after last year’s hack appearance.
Loved the kid since Michigan.. Really since i seen him hit that 360 from the FREE THROW LINE in the McDonalds contest..
Glad to have him especially since hes proved himself a worker.. Shot is a lot more consistent this year even tho the season is still earlier but ive even noticed hes added more midrange to his game as well..
Man funny how PG went from a concern to luxury this year lol
@lakeshow84
pretty much spot on. his work ethic (seems like a common theme among lakers eh?) and improvement in his own game as well as understanding his role in the triangle has helped boost a bench that was an achilles heel last year to a strength this year (replacing a shoot first backup pg in farmar for blake has been huge). go lakers!
Its very possible to go 82-0 as long as every one is healthy. This is PJs last season as a coach and I’m sure he wants to leave with a bang and by beating his own record of 72-10
Luis Scola is a lock for MIP.
No. 82-0 is not possible. Not even remotely. Even 72-10 was a magical season where everything had to go right with the Bulls. That said, the title of the article is a little deceptive. Shannon’s point is that they try to win every game, which I would think is the goal for any self-respecting athlete.
pj said he doesn’t want for his players to chase 72-10. he wants them rested and healthy, not burned out in play offs. plus, last year he gave good explanation why lal cant get 72-10 and bulls could ( chi is in middle of usa, so no too long flights, while lal have to travel cross country alot. that doesn’t give enough time for rest
82 and 0 never, it don’t get that good ,@Lakeshow 360 from the Free throw line,where u see dat at u must was dreaming, he jumped from the paint
82-0? That’s it?
How about 98-0?
Go Lakerz!!
I think he knows he sucks as a dunk contest contestant. Dude was terrible.