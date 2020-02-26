Dion Waiters Is Reportedly Expected To Meet With The Lakers

Dion Waiters, currently a free agent, is best known for his confidence on the court. Everybody in the NBA claims they believe every shot they take is going to go in, but nobody has quite as much faith in themself to make that a reality than Waiters. That kind of confidence will serve you well in a league where it’s so easy to fall out of it entirely.

That confidence also might be why the Lakers are looking into a potential reunion between Waiters and LeBron James. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers and Waiters are planning to meet together on March 2 to discuss a potential deal together.

Waiters and James infamously did not see eye-to-eye when they were teammates in Cleveland. Eventually, Waiters was traded due to his struggles fitting the team’s roster. While Waiters went on to serve as a decent role player in Oklahoma City and Miami, he’s never managed to stick it out in one location for very long. The Lakers have, however, openly embraced those kinds of players this season, taking on guys like Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee.

The Lakers seem to be seeking out a player who can create their own shot and get some instant offense going. They previously were connected to J.R. Smith following the trade deadline, another relentless shooter who can help really teams on his good days. It also helps that both players are former teammates of James, so they understand what it’s like to play on a team with the super high expectations that just naturally comes with him. There is potential for a good fit here — the Lakers could use someone who can hit shots from deep when James gets them the ball — but it’ll be up to Waiters to prove that he’s the best option.