Dion Waiters Is ‘Unlikely’ To Be Ready For The Heat’s Season Opener

#Miami Heat
09.18.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

The Miami Heat enter the 2018-19 season very similarly to how they entered last season. The big news in South Beach is that Dwyane Wade is back for “One Last Dance,” but the same questions about the roster remain, as it’s the exact same group that got handed a first-round exit by the Sixers in last year’s playoffs.

Aside from the saga of Wade re-signing, the biggest question for the Heat this offseason has been whether they would deal Hassan Whiteside or someone else to try and shuffle around the roster. The answer to that has been no, as Whiteside, Erik Spoelstra, and Pat Riley insist they’re on the same page entering the season, despite the somewhat disastrous end to last year with the star center airing his grievances publicly about his minutes.

The one piece they’ll add that wasn’t a part of last year’s playoff roster is Dion Waiters, as he works his way back from ankle surgery back in January. However, he won’t be there for training camp and is unlikely to make it back to the team for the start of the season, as Pat Riley told reporters on Tuesday.

