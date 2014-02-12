Dion Waiters Spins For Sick Reverse Layup

#Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
02.12.14 4 years ago

After the Cavs rebounded a Kings miss in the final quarter Tuesday night, the Cavaliers’ Dion Waiters took the ball all the way for the bucket by beautifully spinning around the defense in the paint and finishing with a circus reverse layup.

Cleveland came out on top against Sacramento with a double-digit victory, 109-99. Waiters finished with 20 points and eight dimes in 28 minutes of action, including this amazing move in the lane.

