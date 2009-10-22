Dionte Christmas’ Time Will Come

For the last two years at Temple, Dionte Christmas was the stud of the A-10. After averaging a shade under 20 points a game his junior and senior seasons, Christmas surprisingly went undrafted in last June’s draft. Surprising, I note, because Goran Suton and Robert Dozier did get drafted. Until Wednesday, Christmas had caught on with his hometown Sixers, when he was cut along with Brandon Bowman to slim the roster to 13.

Christmas can flat out shoot as well as anyone in the country, which is why I first raised an eyebrow when the Commish didn’t call his name. Also, after waiving Sean Singletary and Stromile Swift, I assume the Cinderella story had made the Sixers opening night roster. But this is the NBA and the trend is leaning towards keeping a few roster spots open this year as opposed to cheap practice talent.

The Sixers thought highly enough of Christmas to keep him around until final cuts although he only managed to see the floor seven and a half minutes a game. The thing is, I still think Christmas can make an NBA squad, but that’s not what’s best for him now. He needs to add some pieces to his game.

He does play the game with a mature presence, but he needs to add some offensive versatility and show the ability to defend bigger guards. Christmas is similar to Anthony Morrow and breathes through the deep ball. He is a pure scorer with a knack for getting his shot off in a crowd. Currently, he is solely billed as a shooter and for someone who only shot 35 percent from three his senior year, his resume needs work.

In order to translate to the NBA and make an impact, he has to show he’s more than just a spot-up slinger. Many great collegiate shooters like J.J. Redick, Steve Novak and Salim Stoudamire have each faded into the ends of NBA benches and the D-League because of this. Most of these players ran into a lack of adaptability and minutes, (minus Redick, who I still have trouble accepting won’t be good) which have led to their disappointments. With a little marinating in another professional situation, Christmas could make a Keith Bogans-like impact on NBA team someday.

Whether this year leads him to Europe or to dominating in the D-League, Christmas should be fine. One or two years in a pro-system could ultimately lead him back to an NBA training camp and into the League. Then again, maybe he just needs to watch some game film of Kyle Korver for inspiration.

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.