Dionte Christmas’ Time Will Come

For the last two years at Temple, Dionte Christmas was the stud of the A-10. After averaging a shade under 20 points a game his junior and senior seasons, Christmas surprisingly went undrafted in last June’s draft. Surprising, I note, because Goran Suton and Robert Dozier did get drafted. Until Wednesday, Christmas had caught on with his hometown Sixers, when he was cut along with Brandon Bowman to slim the roster to 13.
Christmas can flat out shoot as well as anyone in the country, which is why I first raised an eyebrow when the Commish didn’t call his name. Also, after waiving Sean Singletary and Stromile Swift, I assume the Cinderella story had made the Sixers opening night roster. But this is the NBA and the trend is leaning towards keeping a few roster spots open this year as opposed to cheap practice talent.
The Sixers thought highly enough of Christmas to keep him around until final cuts although he only managed to see the floor seven and a half minutes a game. The thing is, I still think Christmas can make an NBA squad, but that’s not what’s best for him now. He needs to add some pieces to his game.
He does play the game with a mature presence, but he needs to add some offensive versatility and show the ability to defend bigger guards. Christmas is similar to Anthony Morrow and breathes through the deep ball. He is a pure scorer with a knack for getting his shot off in a crowd. Currently, he is solely billed as a shooter and for someone who only shot 35 percent from three his senior year, his resume needs work.
In order to translate to the NBA and make an impact, he has to show he’s more than just a spot-up slinger. Many great collegiate shooters like J.J. Redick, Steve Novak and Salim Stoudamire have each faded into the ends of NBA benches and the D-League because of this. Most of these players ran into a lack of adaptability and minutes, (minus Redick, who I still have trouble accepting won’t be good) which have led to their disappointments. With a little marinating in another professional situation, Christmas could make a Keith Bogans-like impact on NBA team someday.
Whether this year leads him to Europe or to dominating in the D-League, Christmas should be fine. One or two years in a pro-system could ultimately lead him back to an NBA training camp and into the League. Then again, maybe he just needs to watch some game film of Kyle Korver for inspiration.
christmas and holliday on the same team
niche NBA player or good european player. Nothing special or he would have stuck
The Real Tyrone
I wouldn’t call steve novak’s career thus far disappointing. It’s not like he was a first-team all american or anything lol. He also went into the draft with little hype, and earned a spot in the league through hard work.
For being a 6-10 SHOOTING specialist, with no other skills, I’m surprised he is still in the league. Glad he’s representing Brown Deer WI!
This is not the last we will hear for Christmas, I wouldn’t be surprised if he winds up in the D-League and gets called up by a few teams towards the middle/end of the year.
Kyle Korver is so underrated.
He should get a roster spot just for his name. Someone sign him to a couple of 10 day contracts around the festive sesaon!
Watch videos of Darius Rice on what not to become.
Christmas’ time is might be coming in a different way. He was just arrested for driving erratically and having a loaded hand gun under his seat. Christmas must be channeling his inner delonte west. Sorry Jack Jensen.
Yeah, Christmas is likely doing time or on probation. That will not look good on a resume, I’ll tell ya that.
