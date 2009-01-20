Dior Homme’s New Sneakers

I just got an email from our Associate Editor, Austin, telling me to check out these sneakers. The email read something like; “Chris, what do you think about these? Would you rock them?
I looked at them and at first I thought, “Man…these look like something Maximus would wear in Gladiator,” but upon second review I kinda dig them. These Dior Homme joints would be a tough addition to your fit…especially if you were trying to get extra fresh one night. I then looked at the price….$945.00.
When I asked Austin about the price, he replied; “Yeah man, that’s some people’s rent!” Now, I know it is a bit excessive but I have no problem droppin’ a stack in regards to fashion. I ain’t got it like “that,” but you know what I’m saying…right? LOL
Would you drop that kind of cash for these sneakers?
HELL NO! Worst shoes ever period.
damn those are some ugly shoes, these are the only b-ball shoes that some dudes would steal then give them back cause they realize they’re too damn ugly to ball with.
Looks like some shit that Batman would rock.
I saw some kicks just like that the other day at walmart.
lets put it in perspective. Would you trade 2-3 pairs of limited release jordan XI’s for them?
they look like damn moon boots you see the autistic kid at school wearing
I think these are limited release because they could only repo a few out of Michael Jackson’s wardrobe. These are by far the best kicks to be molesting lil’ boys in.
$945.00???!!!
Shit, I’ll just buy 80 pairs of Steph’s shoe with that money and be happy.
fallinup, you can’t get starbury’s anymore. i got 4 pairs at 8.88 over christmas ’07 and they’re wearing out; but steve & barry went bankrupt and i don’t think you can get them anywhere.
HELL NO! those are the ugliest shoes ever!
not even if you paid me $945.00 to rock’em, well maybe.
I agree on “rent” comment… Unless they were signed by Batman himself I would look into it.
And didnt they come out with Bionicle shoes already???
just ugly
Looks like some shit from Clockwork Orange. Does it come with a Miloko?
John Amaechi called , he wants his kicks back
lookin at just the picture of them, i say hell no. lookin at the picture of them with the price tag attatched, i say you must be crazy.
The U.S. Army can lead you to success. And to these ugly ass combat boots.
The only way these make you “extra fresh” is if they come with a bar of soap.
christian its been awhile what is up?
quest not batman but napoleon dynamite has a pair
but u r right on one thing batman is one of the few people that can afford them
no comment
Christian,
You MUST have known the reaction these would get from the guys who read your column. These are more an example of design than a usable shoe.
I’d wear ’em on my vaca to the dirty DR
what y’all are forgetting is that the jeans or pants cover most it anyways. so u only have some of the front left.
try covering the heel and ankle part with ur hand and see what it really looks like. (that’s what i do when i buy shoes and don’t wanna try em on.)
unless u decide to go beverly-hills-hood and do what lil wayne does and tuck your jeans in.
Mad. U cant afford them kid
looks like something john amaechi would rock
Chris Rocks dad on “Everybody Hate Chris”
“…$945.00!! that’s 1200 packs of hotdogs or 3000 bags of chips..that gas money for 912 days!!”
Who spends a G on some wrestling sneakers….Somethin someone handcuffed to the wall wearin a ball gag would have…The pulp fiction gimp called, he said those kicks are gay
i like the kicks. Dior Homme sneakers are well made (but very overpriced) and I’d wear it if someone gets a pair to me for free. Obviously i’m not spending 1G in them. 180 for a pair of new Jordans is about as high as most of everyone would go….
kicks is nice reminds me of these lanvin joints i got.
Not for a grand
NEVER! THEY LOOK LIKE THE AIR EDWARD SCISSOR HANDS!
Even if I was rollin with the cash I would’nt be puttin that much down on those!
TERRIBLE! Now if it was 2020, then perhaps I would. :P
Those are the “ghetto line” of clothes dior is jumping into to keep blacks and minorities distracted from purchasing their other more “Classic” line of clothing. I’d put these together with the red LV’s “designed” by Kanye