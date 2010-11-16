Dirk and Dallas blemish Chris Paul’s perfect record

It wasn’t going to last forever. All of this fun, teams going undefeated, squads coming from behind to win every game. At some point, reality had to set in. At least for a night, Utah and New Orleans needed to lose. The Mavericks and the Thunder accepted that bounty … As Kanye said, “Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your Wins low.” We don’t know how Chris Paul had been doing it — getting a team with a few Urkels on the roster to 8-0 with wins over some of the League’s on-paper powerhouses — but the magic finally leveled out in Dallas. The Mavs rode a fourth-quarter shooting exhibition to a 98-95 win, getting six threes from Jason Kidd, Jason Terry and Dirk Nowitzki in the quarter. Given the task of keeping the Hornets unblemished, Paul struggled badly in the fourth quarter, resorting to fadeaways that came up short. New Orleans still wasn’t out of it, but Trevor Ariza missed two open looks from downtown that would’ve given them the lead in the final seconds. And on their last chance to tie, all they could manage was a desperation heave by Emeka Okafor … Paul finished with 22 points and 9 assists while the Mavs were paced by Terry (26 points) and Dirk (25 and 10 rebounds) … Sign in the crowd in Utah: “My doctor says I need more blood pressure medicine.” Believe it or not, the run of cardiac-style Jazz games almost continued thanks to Deron Williams. He ended up with 31 points, 11 assists and 4 threes against OKC, and his team trailed most of the second half. But the Jazz could never put together those key defensive stops they would need to make a run … The Utah broadcast ran the results of a poll asking fans who is the best clutch player in the League. D-Will received a ridiculous 92 percent of the vote … On the other side, the Thunder’s win was probably their most impressive of the season just because we got a glimpse of exactly what they could be. There was Kevin Durant getting buckets and crunch-time boards and never missing a free throw. There was Russell Westbrook just being an overall athletic nightmare for whomever tried to check him. And then there was Serge Ibaka, who is quietly one of the most improved players in the League, consistently knocking down jump shots to finish with 22 points, 11 rebounds and his customary 4 blocks. … In Charlotte, Michael Beasley was as effective offensively as Michael Vick with another easy 28 points. Yet, it was his turnovers down the stretch that proved costly for Minnesota, as the Bobcats made just enough free throws to survive one of the ugliest last-second shots you will ever see from Anthony Tolliver. Charlotte stole the win behind Gerald Wallace‘s 26 points, 17 of which were free throws … Play of the night: D.J. Augustin connected with Derrick Brown on a half-court lob just before the half buzzer … Other stat lines from Monday: Dwight Howard posted 18 points and 14 rebounds in Orlando’s win over Memphis; Carmelo Anthony went for 20 point and 22 boards in a loss to Phoenix (the Suns shot 4-for-20 beyond the arc the night after raining 22 threes on the Lakers); Monta Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points in the first quarter of Golden State’s win over Detroit; and Brook Lopez had 24 points as New Jersey made the Clippers the League’s first 10-loss team of the season … LeBron James is one of the 25 finalists for TIME magazine’s Person of the Year award. It’s supposed to be about who was the biggest newsmaker of the year, not necessarily the biggest saint, so that kind of makes sense … As we’re posting this edition of Smack, college basketball’s annual 24-hour Tip Off Marathon is running on ESPN. In Game 1, Memphis and Miami are in the final minute of a tight one that has more electricity in the building than any Grizzlies home game we’ve seen in two years … We’re out like sleep …