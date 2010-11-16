Dirk and Dallas blemish Chris Paul’s perfect record

It wasn’t going to last forever. All of this fun, teams going undefeated, squads coming from behind to win every game. At some point, reality had to set in. At least for a night, Utah and New Orleans needed to lose. The Mavericks and the Thunder accepted that bounty … As Kanye said, “Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your Wins low.” We don’t know how Chris Paul had been doing it — getting a team with a few Urkels on the roster to 8-0 with wins over some of the League’s on-paper powerhouses — but the magic finally leveled out in Dallas. The Mavs rode a fourth-quarter shooting exhibition to a 98-95 win, getting six threes from Jason Kidd, Jason Terry and Dirk Nowitzki in the quarter. Given the task of keeping the Hornets unblemished, Paul struggled badly in the fourth quarter, resorting to fadeaways that came up short. New Orleans still wasn’t out of it, but Trevor Ariza missed two open looks from downtown that would’ve given them the lead in the final seconds. And on their last chance to tie, all they could manage was a desperation heave by Emeka Okafor … Paul finished with 22 points and 9 assists while the Mavs were paced by Terry (26 points) and Dirk (25 and 10 rebounds) … Sign in the crowd in Utah: “My doctor says I need more blood pressure medicine.” Believe it or not, the run of cardiac-style Jazz games almost continued thanks to Deron Williams. He ended up with 31 points, 11 assists and 4 threes against OKC, and his team trailed most of the second half. But the Jazz could never put together those key defensive stops they would need to make a run … The Utah broadcast ran the results of a poll asking fans who is the best clutch player in the League. D-Will received a ridiculous 92 percent of the vote … On the other side, the Thunder’s win was probably their most impressive of the season just because we got a glimpse of exactly what they could be. There was Kevin Durant getting buckets and crunch-time boards and never missing a free throw. There was Russell Westbrook just being an overall athletic nightmare for whomever tried to check him. And then there was Serge Ibaka, who is quietly one of the most improved players in the League, consistently knocking down jump shots to finish with 22 points, 11 rebounds and his customary 4 blocks. … In Charlotte, Michael Beasley was as effective offensively as Michael Vick with another easy 28 points. Yet, it was his turnovers down the stretch that proved costly for Minnesota, as the Bobcats made just enough free throws to survive one of the ugliest last-second shots you will ever see from Anthony Tolliver. Charlotte stole the win behind Gerald Wallace‘s 26 points, 17 of which were free throws … Play of the night: D.J. Augustin connected with Derrick Brown on a half-court lob just before the half buzzer … Other stat lines from Monday: Dwight Howard posted 18 points and 14 rebounds in Orlando’s win over Memphis; Carmelo Anthony went for 20 point and 22 boards in a loss to Phoenix (the Suns shot 4-for-20 beyond the arc the night after raining 22 threes on the Lakers); Monta Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points in the first quarter of Golden State’s win over Detroit; and Brook Lopez had 24 points as New Jersey made the Clippers the League’s first 10-loss team of the season … LeBron James is one of the 25 finalists for TIME magazine’s Person of the Year award. It’s supposed to be about who was the biggest newsmaker of the year, not necessarily the biggest saint, so that kind of makes sense … As we’re posting this edition of Smack, college basketball’s annual 24-hour Tip Off Marathon is running on ESPN. In Game 1, Memphis and Miami are in the final minute of a tight one that has more electricity in the building than any Grizzlies home game we’ve seen in two years … We’re out like sleep …
With the emergence of Serge, trade Jeff Green now!
Green for Gortat? I think Thunders are losing out on that deal, who else can they possibly trade Green for? Dudes still on his rookie contract if I remember correctly?
Sorry Kanye, Urkel was a beast
[www.youtube.com]
And as Dime just wrote an article with the Hornets being undefeated…..
Good job Dime. LOL.
yes snook! Family matters was the shit!
@snook
I remember that episode, Urkel was like CP in that shit.
I tihnk Mike Vick deserves more than a 1 line reference, dude was just killing the Redskins.
half court shots, half court lobs urkel was killin!
hornets suck – all their bandwagon fans can now leave the building
Wow, I wonder if Deron Williams really has been the most clutch player in the League so far this season.
You can’t be “clutch” if you win in a blowout, right? So the engine powering all those intense come-from-behind Jazz wins in crunch time might just be the most clutch player so far.
Am I 92% certain that he is? Nah, but he’s up there for sure.
How do NO suck? Its one loss, they still have a higher winning % than most of the league. They are good.
D-Will most clutch? Naaaaaah, people keep forgetting Milsap lead them to one of those wins why doesn’t he get love? Any discussion about clutch starts and ends with Kobe then we move around to the rest.
OKC made a smart move not signing Green cuz Ibaka-flocka-flame is killing it. AMAZING D and now some decent O from him. Dude is a legit starter in this league, bring Green of the bench even.
Hey Dime the Pistons did play too yesterday, WTF? You guys couldve atleast mentionned they Kuester and Prince fight.
KD getting buckets in crunch time? What game were you guys watching? You mean Westbrook was getting buckets in crunch time, the game I watched had KD bricking jumper after jumper in the final 7 minutes of that game.
“That’s What’s Up” just hates Chris Paul and therefore is super blind regarding everything the Hornets do. some of those comments are probably the most moronic ever here. and we had THE REAL TYRONE!!!
If ibaka isn’t my favourite player I don’t know who is.
Maybe u weren’t that far off with kemp comparisons Austin? Clearly getting ahead of myself there but the kid can ball
what the spurs are tied for first?????
Go get em Timmy D!!
Major stat lines tonight but Dallas did a good job on the defensive end. the stayed in front of CP3 last night and filled alot of those passing lanes and he was forced to try to do too much in the second half last night…i kinda feel bad for Melo because he is actually putting up some major rebounding nights but they cant pull out the win. if you watch the game he has actually been playing hard.
okc probably did the same thing they did against san antonio but this time they won. it’s that simple. their team is just that.. simple.
Jeff Green for Jason Thompson
That was some funny sh*t of Lebron being a Person of the Year, I’m sure all Cleveland fans would enjoy going to see him accept his award.
Obama won the award last year, its like the Madden curse the next year becomes a debacle so I hope Lebron wins!
I’m a life-long Jazz fan and D-Will is my favorite current player, but that “Most Clutch” poll was ridiculous. There’s homerism and then there’s just stupidity… D-Will is the guy you want running the show in clutch time and taking the shots on this team, but come on people 92%.
What do you expect from a group of fans getting stomped by Kobe and the Lakers for so long.
Guess that in the 90’s they would have voted Stockton over MJ.
Stupid
Fun night last night.
Ibaka is a real Power forward and enforcer for Durant.
Jeff Green is a tweener. What OKC does with him is up to them. But I don’t think they’ll get a good big man for him though.
It wasn’t so much Beasley’s turnovers (though it was), but it was more the Bobcats defense and trapping at the end of the game for Beasley. But he continues to look good. And though he’s been near dominant on offense so far these few games, he’s not forcing it either. Good for him!
OKC avoided being 500 (5-5)with a big win in Utah. But then again, would Utah keep playing like that after they came home?
OKC made their move last year with about the same record. Let’s see if they can make that move again this year?
I wonder if New Orleans will lose as many games as Atlanta (4 in a row) or the Lakers (2 in a row) did in their next few games after being undefeated? They actually play the Mavs again in NO.
Mike Vick was Crazy! Let’s see what he does next game against the Giants vaunted defense after a sucky performance by them. This should be good or a massacre!
Lebron person of the year, sounds like a joke (though you guys explained the criteria). But to each his own.
He was a news maker, albeit a manufactured one with his guilty/greedy media accomplices.
The Spurs are BACK??
We may end up facing San Antonio (PhilvsPop,KobevsManu,DuncanvsGasol) in the WCF??
Followed by (JUST MAYBE) the Celtics for the O’Brien Trophy??
Its like 2 eras being combined into 1 playoffs lol and we STACKED for the challenge.. This year is lookin beautiful..
And Serge Ibaka the truth.. THE TRUTH i say, the truth..
@ MSL
Dude Vick was straight Madden yesterday.. that shit is not supposed to happen in real life..
Seriously lol
I am a Redskins fan and I was wondering if the Eagles would score 100. It was insane. Props to Vick, seriously.
fuck CP3 and Rafa23.
Hornets will fade, it’s just a fact. By the all-star break the whining will begin and little paul will be asking to be traded…..again.
….true thugs never lie………
Spurs are playing great, but htey haven’t played any great teams (one loss to the pretenders). We’ll see how they fare against real competition but I do like the fact that RJ is actually playing well.
That horsecollar tackle by Dev Harris was bush league. That’s what the Clips need: Griffin out for another season…
lakeshow
c ya in the wfcs. you forgot parker vs fisher lol i like that matchup
@Lakeshow84
Agreed!!
He look like he was playing catch and run in the park with a bunch of old ladies (not to be Un-PC). He was so relaxed out there and made such good decisions that whether he ran or threw, it seemed like he was one step ahead of the defense. And he threw it and ran it and made good decisions like the Dickens. He left the entire Monday Night/ESPN crew (including NFLers Steve Young and Matt Millen) absolutely speechless and dumbfounded!!!
@That’s Whats Up
True thugs can tell the future?!?!?! It’s a FACT?!?! WOW
micheal mafokin vick. You sir,were badass. Can’t wait for that giants game !
@That’s Whats Up
He never asked to be traded in the first place. The Hornets are one of the top teams in the league right now. Get your head out of your ass. I’ve never heard of true thugs being haters such as yourself. I wonder why that is… Fuck me and fuck my opinion right? I pity you.