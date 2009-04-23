Dirk Defends Dampier, Takes Shot At Bowen

Dirk came to Erick Dampier‘s defense, trying to diffuse the tension despite his guy’s highly flammable comments in which he guaranteed to put Tony Parker on his back.

In doing so, Dirk reminded everyone that the real dirty player in the series isn’t on his team.



“Nobody’s trying to hurt anybody in this league,” Nowitzki said. “We’re all competitors, but we’re all in this together. … Damp certainly doesn’t have the reputation of being a dirty player. They got one, we don’t. So nothing’s going to happen. We’re just going to have to protect the paint a little better and not give up a hundred layups.”

You knew we couldn’t get through the playoffs without someone hinting at Bruce Bowen being a dirty player. Dirk tried to throw Bowen under the bus to get the attention away from his guy, knowing full well that Dampier’s comments were completely out of line. After Nowitzki tortured Matt Bonner for a good portion of game one, Gregg Popovich stuck Bowen on him for some time during game two. Might Dirk’s comments have something to do with the frustration of his 3-14 FG, 14-point night in game two?

Plus, here’s some game one footage from a Dirk-Bowen rebound battle. It doesn’t go exactly as Dirk would have you believe…

Source: Fan Nation