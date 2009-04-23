Dirk Defends Dampier, Takes Shot At Bowen

Dirk came to Erick Dampier‘s defense, trying to diffuse the tension despite his guy’s highly flammable comments in which he guaranteed to put Tony Parker on his back.
In doing so, Dirk reminded everyone that the real dirty player in the series isn’t on his team.
“Nobody’s trying to hurt anybody in this league,” Nowitzki said. “We’re all competitors, but we’re all in this together. … Damp certainly doesn’t have the reputation of being a dirty player. They got one, we don’t. So nothing’s going to happen. We’re just going to have to protect the paint a little better and not give up a hundred layups.”
You knew we couldn’t get through the playoffs without someone hinting at Bruce Bowen being a dirty player. Dirk tried to throw Bowen under the bus to get the attention away from his guy, knowing full well that Dampier’s comments were completely out of line. After Nowitzki tortured Matt Bonner for a good portion of game one, Gregg Popovich stuck Bowen on him for some time during game two. Might Dirk’s comments have something to do with the frustration of his 3-14 FG, 14-point night in game two?
Plus, here’s some game one footage from a Dirk-Bowen rebound battle. It doesn’t go exactly as Dirk would have you believe…
getting tough getting TOUGH! let’s go!
I guess Dirk the Jerk forgot that Jason Terry once took a jab to Bowens sack. It’s amazing what a player says to try to psych themselves up to play well, or try to play well.
Does Bowen really think anyone believes Dirk could throw him out of bounds with his left hand?! Are you serious?! Dirk is my favorite guy, but he goes to the Vlade Divac school of weight training.
Dirk can drive around Bonner with ease. He can also shoot over anyone, so Bonner’s height isn’t doing much good. Mason isn’t physical enough with him, so Dirk can get a few dribbles in to set up his shot.
At least Bowen keeps a body on him and can frustrate his dribble. Bowen is really the best option since Dirk’s low post game is the least developed of his offense.
i love how they started the thing off with a pair of flops, IRK flops hard, then bowen returns the favor.
IRK is weak, he forgot to mention terry’s cheapshot ass, and how about howard, known asdirty somewhat as well.
in bowens defense, he has NEVER been caught doing anything nobody else has gotten caught doing.
Dirk pulled a nice travel at 1.28. lmao..
what is this a bigger pussy defending a pussy?? dirk that shit is sad bowen is 47 and half a foot shorter than you and you still couldnt do shit.
bowen should drop kick dirk like he did wally tonight
bruce bowen = HOF defensive player… he annoyed everybody in the L at least one time so he’s a shoe in with well their ‘big three’
Dirk is well Dirk he knows their gonna choke once more this year. TD is gonna have monster game in game 3 or 4
Dirk bad. Everyone else good.
Lol Super travel…his pump fake looked like Riverdance hahahahaha, feet shuffled like a deck of cards.
Bruce Bowen is a jerk. My christian bredrin put it best when he said “I hate Bruce Bowen so much that I wouldn’t even teach a bible study with him.” You know you’re the most hated guy on the planet when a man of God doesn’t even want to save your soul lmao
haha @ comment number 10. Thought the same thing
Don’t really understand what the video is supposed to imply, other than that Dirk had a good game.
Dampier’s comments were not out of line. He is simply trying to put the fear of God in TP’s heart so he’ll think twice about coming through the lane.
Big V: Hahaha. Exactly what I was thinking. Some of those shots Dirk puts up don’t even touch net. Sick.
Dirk is completely flat in the front (like a Ken doll.) D-Wade took a big piece of his manhood in 2006 and Baron Davis finished the job the following year. Aside from his highly questionable MVP, his greatest accomplishment was beating the Spurs in the 2nd round.
HE WILL NEVER EVEN SNIFF A CHAMPIONSHIP
OC, rangerjohn, Ian, AB40, Forildo Jenkins – tell me how my ass tastes.
“””Dirk’s low post game is the least developed of his offense.”””
Oh really? Then why do the Spurs instantly double and triple Dirk when he takes a small on the low block? They put smalls on dirk to force him in the post because then they CAN double him. And the Mavs have terrible spot up shooters.
Oh yea.. and take a look at dirk’s knee after game 2 .. there’s a huge black and blue mark covering his whole leg where Bowen kicked him driving in for a layup.