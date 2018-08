Dirk Gets A Hero’s Welcome Home; Ray Felton Ready To Hit Portland

Wasjilted? Why is he STILL leaking from his mouth ? It wasn’t too long ago that MJ was personally thanking Scottie during his now infamous Hall of Fame roast. But now Pippen is on a personal mission: unleash all Hell on Jordan’s name. His latest offering comes from the New York Daily News , who quoted Pippen saying, “He doesn’t have a clue” after Jordan’s latest draft picks ofand. Um, we’re right with you Pip, but you didn’t exactly use the best examples. We actually think Mike made it out of this draft alive … Biyombo is dealing with his own problem. His Spanish club, Fuenlabrada, says he is still under contract and needs a buyout in order to play in the NBA. Biyombo says he was a “free agent.” Everything about this guy is a mystery. Even his own team doesn’t know whether he was actually on the squad or not. Soon, we’ll find out he’s actually Captain Monroe Kelly from the movie “Congo” disguised as a basketball player … In another potentially landscape-and-championship-reshaping move,will follow his teammateand become a free agent …said he wants to start something long-term in Portland. Just realizing he’s still only 27 years old (he seems older for some reason), and is coming off maybe the best season of his career, Portland is probably hyped to hear that…as are we. It’s a good fit. It might take Felton a little while to get used to the Blazers slowed-down tempo, but ifcan do it (who ironically, LOVES playing w/ uptempo teams) so can Felton. At a minimum, he can help open up the paint forandto go to work … And in what had to be one of the more awkward conversations in the history of the NBA, Miller told the Denver Post this past Sunday was the first time since the Nuggets shipped him out in December of 2006 that he talked to. Ummm…that’s just crazy. He was that angry. How’s he explaining this one? There was a big blizzard at the time…hard to carry conversation…he just funneled it into motivation. We wish we could’ve sat in on that first conversation between the famously stubborn coach and player … On the next page: Dirk‘s championship bender rolls on, OKC makes moves, Dwight and Gilbert Arenas battle on another level.