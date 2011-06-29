Dirk Gets A Hero’s Welcome Home; Ray Felton Ready To Hit Portland

Was Scottie Pippen jilted? Why is he STILL leaking Money from his mouth? It wasn’t too long ago that MJ was personally thanking Scottie during his now infamous Hall of Fame roast. But now Pippen is on a personal mission: unleash all Hell on Jordan’s name. His latest offering comes from the New York Daily News, who quoted Pippen saying, “He doesn’t have a clue” after Jordan’s latest draft picks of Kemba Walker and Bismack Biyombo. Um, we’re right with you Pip, but you didn’t exactly use the best examples. We actually think Mike made it out of this draft alive … Biyombo is dealing with his own problem. His Spanish club, Fuenlabrada, says he is still under contract and needs a buyout in order to play in the NBA. Biyombo says he was a “free agent.” Everything about this guy is a mystery. Even his own team doesn’t know whether he was actually on the squad or not. Soon, we’ll find out he’s actually Captain Monroe Kelly from the movie “Congo” disguised as a basketball player … In another potentially landscape-and-championship-reshaping move, Aaron Gray will follow his teammate David West and become a free agent … Raymond Felton said he wants to start something long-term in Portland. Just realizing he’s still only 27 years old (he seems older for some reason), and is coming off maybe the best season of his career, Portland is probably hyped to hear that…as are we. It’s a good fit. It might take Felton a little while to get used to the Blazers slowed-down tempo, but if Andre Miller can do it (who ironically, LOVES playing w/ uptempo teams) so can Felton. At a minimum, he can help open up the paint for LaMarcus Aldridge and Gerald Wallace to go to work … And in what had to be one of the more awkward conversations in the history of the NBA, Miller told the Denver Post this past Sunday was the first time since the Nuggets shipped him out in December of 2006 that he talked to George Karl. Ummm…that’s just crazy. He was that angry. How’s he explaining this one? There was a big blizzard at the time…hard to carry conversation…he just funneled it into motivation. We wish we could’ve sat in on that first conversation between the famously stubborn coach and player … On the next page: Dirk‘s championship bender rolls on, OKC makes moves, Dwight and Gilbert Arenas battle on another level.
not to be a dick but the correct wording is as are we, not as our we.
If Ron Artest would now be known as Metta World Peace and Backstreet Boys Nick Carter is a United Nations ambassador, then something might really be wrong with the world.
Let me put on my REM Document cassette (Yes, I bought it in cassette format in March 1988.) and play “Its the end of the world as we know it”.
October 21 is supposed to be the end of the world, right?
OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH MY GOSH !! the dirk ! he is truly greatest ever.
Well deserve Hero welcome for Dirk.
Scottie Pippen needs to shut the hell up, he’s coming across as a bitter guy who has finally plucked up the courage to passive aggressively take shots at Jordan.
However I said on draft day Charlotte’s draft was awful; Bismack is an undersized defensive specialist who will never develop an offensive game and is most likely older than advertised… he is a late first round type. DJ Augustin if given a chance is better than Kemba, I just see Walker as a Ben Gordon type… only not as good as BG is. They could have legitimately landed some help with the #7 & #9 picks… you can’t tell me that Knight and Leonard wouldn’t have been better picks. Or they could have come out of this draft with; Leonard, Vucevic and Isaiah Thomas… which is what I would have done. I really don’t see what GMs see in Walker but don’t see in Thomas… I don’t understand how one is a lottery pick and the other is the last pick in the 2nd round.
Even Aaron Gray’s momma don’t care about him becoming a FA… no offense.
Portland were one of the teams I said had a really good draft, they don’t need any young ‘potential’ types… they are already full of them… they filled their starting PG role with a legit starter and got a great bench guard in Smith. They basically prepared for life without Roy.
If Orlando don’t think Reddick can be a starter then why sign him to a $7 mil contract?
Scottie Pippen still tripping!
MJ has been retired since 2003. Scottie has been retired since 2004. WHO THE HELL CARES IF SCOTTIE HAS OPINIONS THAT DIFFER FROM THE MAJORITY????
If Scottie says LeBron is the best ever, if Scottie says Aaron Gray is the best ever, that is Scotties right to say what he wants.
Mike was good. Everyone knows it. He’s gone. Get over it.
I got goosebumps watching the welcome Dirk received back in Germany. It’s got to be the greatest feeling to prove everyone who thought you were soft, washed up, too old to win it on your own. Once again, I tip my hat to Da Diggler…
I’m surprised we haven’t seen Chuck Sheen somewhere in the partying done by Dallas. IF anyone knows how to party/have benders for excessive amounts of time, its the Sheen-Machine!
Basically is Bismark not just a more offensively raw version of Tyrus Thomas – very athletic but no clue about playing the game?
And also…
Planking might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.
The only person I’d allow to plank is Eddy Curry, as it would be the first form of exercise for him in recent memory (or ever).
Dirk looks like Bradley Cooper.
“Planking might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
^ I agree… but it’s also one of the funniest things I’ve seen in my life.
Re: Bismack
The scouting report on Dennis Rodman said similar things. Things like “he didn’t compete against elite competition”, “too small”, “just an athlete”, “will he develop a real offensive game?”. Rodman didn’t give a fuck. He knew what his strengths were and he knew what his weaknesses were. He even admitted in interviews that he couldn’t even hit a layup in highschool. As long as Biz goes to work, he’ll be fine. There are dudes in the league who can do nothing else but hit a jumpshot. Why can’t a dude make a living playing harder than everyone else? Sure he might be a bit small height-wise, but he has a 7’7″ armspan and is 240lbs. He has AMAZING length, strength and a high motor… and people are writing him off? This isn’t just some big, lazy kid. He throws his big body around like he’s renting it. I hope he makes Pippen look stupid, and makes MJ look brilliant.
and whoever doubts his age because of David Aldridge saying he ‘spoke to a GM’ who says he’s really 26 (u gotta love the unnamed sources)… a doctor in Spain, named Crespo, did tests on his wristbones to see whether or not he is still developing, and they concluded that he is probably still 16-17 years old, and no older than 18. The doc said he shared the test results with any NBA team who requested it. So if he’s really still 18 (on the high end) and his measurements are true, then I disagree with everyone here knocking the kid. 6’8″, 240lbs, with a 7’7″ wingspan… and he’s still growing!!! Undersized now, but he could grow into a true beast.
To quote the wise words of AB, ‘settle down’.
Who’s crazier, Ron Artest or Gilbert Arenas? Both them dudes need to be locked away in padded rooms.
that Crespo guy wasnt his doctor…thats acually his agent:-)
Does Scottie have a movie or something coming out? I don’t remember hearing a thing from him or about him for years, and now he’s all over the place. I’m waiting for his nip slip pictures.
The Magic should let Richardson go. Dwight is gone. I like Howard as a player and a person, but Orlando just needs to cut ties with him. He’s gotten way too passive aggressive, or something, with the whole contract situation. The reason there is going to be a lockout is because of crap like this. I’m using Kobe in this example because I hate him, but Kobe wants to win. Give him a squad and he will bust his ass to win. Guys like Dwight want to play on winning teams, which is fine, but wouldn’t bust his ass with scrubs.
Now for Your Charlotte Bobcats…
Wearing Number 2…
Pepto Bismack !!!
Portland looks SCARY will Felton running the 1 spot..
He gives them that uptempo player to compliment BRoy..
And hes a notorious fucking Laker killer.. Well notorious to me.. i wouldnt be surprised if that team went deep into the playoffs.. And whats up with Oden??
Is he even going to be in camp this year?? hes a FA am i mistaken??
Weak examples but it’s the truest thing Scottie has said all this time.
any word on ‘baby face’ oden? i’m curious as well…
he is an FA, btw
Greg Oden and Yao Ming need to be locked in a padded room.
Dirk looks more like Barry Pepper.
I believe, Oden is a restricted FA. They can match any offer for him.
Agree with Lakeshow. Portland is a scary team with Felton, Roy, and don’t forget Aldridge.
If something happens to Felton’s health, I’ll be convinced that their trainers are horrible, or that team is cursed.
DIRK >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
DALLAS MAVERICKS >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
thats all.
Sporty J wat it do?????
Even if they DONT resign Oden they are solid..
All their bigs got hurt last year and they werent THAT bad against the new defending champs..
Roy with another year to recover his burst, LA just being LA and Felton playing to the tune of 16&8 is going to be a problem in the West.. Camby/Pryzbilla, LA & Wallace is above average frontcourt as well..
And i already hated them lol
And Wallace gets to settle in another year.. he wasnt bad for joining them MIDSEASON..
That team is undercover stacked..
Sporty-J STILL aint popped up??
Talk about a front runner..
And people got the nerve to talk about LA’s fan base??
Shit i think the Raps got harder supporters lol
A tweet from Sporty-J:
“Don’t think for one minute that I haven’t been keeping mental notes of everyone taking shots at me this summer. And I mean everyone”
Days without Sporty-J comments: 17
LMAAAAAAAOOOO @ F&F
Good one
Heartbroken or not gotta show face..
Gotta shake hands lol
had to
lol @ f&f
if miami pulls off another big one like signing nene or something, bet he’s gonna be back with guns blazing…
Hed probably be on here talkin about a 90 win season..
wait a minuttteeeeeeeeeeeee lol
”Greg Oden and Yao Ming need to be locked in a padded room.”
Lol thats about the only surface they can play on right now. Yao’s ankle and Greg’s knee would be the softest things in a padded room.
And seriously Where is Sporty-J??? I think he’s been passed out face down outside the American Airlines Arena since Game 6 ended. People probably assume he’s trying to set the Guiness World Record for Planking so they just step right over him.
Sporty is a clown.
The only dude on here who ranked his favorite Dime posters. In Kobe’s words… fukkin fagget.