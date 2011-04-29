Dirk Is Superbad; Dwight Should Be Super Mad

The Blazers’ fourth-quarter run was all heart. No gimmicks, it was all heart and grit. But you can’t spot Dirk Nowitzki a 17-point lead and expect to come back. Despite 32 points and 12 rebounds from a gimpy Gerald Wallace, Dallas ended Portland’s season, 103-96. In the fourth quarter, it was all Dirk (33 points, 11 rebounds). As Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said: “There wasn’t going to be a miracle tonight.” … Shawn Marion (16 points) talked earlier this week about stopping Wallace’s straight-line drives, but then went out and allowed Wallace to score Portland’s first nine points of the game as the hosts jumped all over Dallas to go up 12 early. The Blazers’ energy was off the charts. We know their fans are some of the most psychotic, and delusional, in sports, but we were still surprised how rattled the Mavs looked early. In the second and third quarters though, Portland showed their largest weakness: no shot-makers. On the other side, the Mavs were methodically breaking their spirits. Jason Terry (22 points, eight assists) beat the halftime buzzer with a three, and Dallas went into the break up by nine after a 30-10 run over the final nine minutes … Finally, we will get to see Kobe vs. Dirk: the playoff edition … The Lakers, the league’s best Repo Men, came for blood again last night. Since they stole Pau Gasol, they’re a ridiculous 8-1 in playoff close-out games on the road. The Hornets felt that wrath in a one-sided 98-80 L.A. win. Andrew Bynum (18 points, 12 rebounds) has suddenly become the Lakers’ best big man in these playoffs. Amazingly, if it wasn’t for Bynum in the first half, L.A. would’ve been in a hole. The big fella was scoring on tip-ins, drop steps and he even hit a step-back jumper. It wasn’t until the final five minutes of the half did the Lakers get it going. For L.A., it’s always about points in the paint, and during one stretch Lamar Odom (14 points) had two straight layups, then Ron Artest got inside for another flat-footed push shot and then Bryant (24 points) got out front for a layup … Chris Paul (10 points, 11 assists) didn’t hit his first shot until the final minute of the first half (he only attempted two shots through 24 minutes). He didn’t fare any better in the second half, and by the midway point in the fourth, CP had just four points and New Orleans was down 20. He was awesome this series, but still deserving of some criticism: where the Hell were you last night? … As we speak, the Dwight-to-New-Jersey and Dwight-to-L.A. stories have already picked up steam. Orlando’s season ended in Atlanta last night, losing Game 6 to the Hawks, 84-81. Down three with less than 10 seconds remaining, Orlando got long-distance looks for both J.J. Redick and Jason Richardson, but neither one dropped. Jameer Nelson must feel bad. He’s not going to keep up his scheduled appointment with Derrick Rose in the second round. It’s going to be a LONG summer in Disney World … The Hawks came out ready last night, jumping to a 23-18 lead at the end of the first. If anyone was questioning how Atlanta would respond to their no-show in Game 5, they had the right ammunition but the wrong target. It’s Orlando who’s been up-and-down. It’s Orlando that’s too often relied on Howard (25 points and 15 of the team’s 31 total rebounds), who’s probably sick of having white and red draped all over him. It’s Orlando that we all needed to be worried about. They have some really weird issues going on over there … Marvin Williams hit two enormous corner shots in the third quarter to help hold down the Magic while Joe Johnson (23 points, 10 rebounds) was huge all game. Then it was Jamal Crawford‘s (19 points) turn, hitting a pair of deep threes to start the fourth quarter. While he had a pretty disappointing regular season, Crawford was the difference all series long, hitting all of the shots that Orlando’s sharpshooters were supposed to be making. He’s like the new Nick Van Exel … Even though he did eventually hit some shots in the third quarter, Hedo Turkoglu (15 points) was so awful in the first half, he had Rick Kamla yelling “Hedo Turkoglu…WHERE ARE YOU?” He’s definitely not the Turkish Jordan anymore. He wouldn’t even be the Monaco Jordan. If he was on the Lakers instead of in Florida, how many “ship his a$$ out” videos would Kobe make this summer? Five? Six? A new one every day until something finally happened? … Atlanta now moves on to play the Bulls, a team that blew them out two out of three times this year … College basketball players will have less time to make their decisions on the NBA after the NCAA announced that potential pros now only have until the first day of the spring signing period, which is normally mid-April, to pull out of the Draft. Normally, players had until May 8 to decide … We’re out like Julio Jones’ stylist.
Dwight is gone from the Magic…picking up guys like Hedo and Gilbert…that ain’t a good way to support your super star. Dwight even killed it (by his standard) at the free throw line, he even shot a better % from the free throw than starting point guards on other teams (probably doesn’t count eh? haha).
I thought Dallas was going to lose. When Portland closed to like 4, was anyone else thinking “uh oh, here we go again…”?
Crash played out of his mind. Good game for him, bad game for Roy.
Man,good to see dallas get rid of their first rd demons.
Congrats ATL..unlikeliest upset of these playoffs.Well played.
Man,am I glad to see the last of Chris paul.game respect game.He gave all he could.Respect.On to the next one.
Dwight for MVP my ass haha he couldn’t even lead his team past the hawks in the 1st rd #epicfail let the Dwight to (insert city) in 2012 rumors start now
Hedo is now the Turkish T-Mac.
“He’s definitely not the Turkish Jordan anymore. He wouldn’t even be the Monaco Jordan.”
I didn’t get this one either. Shouldn’t it be “he is not even the Turkish Joe Johnson” (or T-Mac, or whoever)?
Blazer fan “Dirk, You’re going to be swept by the Lakers.”
The Hawks have been the most unwatchable playoff team for 3 years, but somehow still get to the second round
Dirk was just a beast last night, oh my. Dude can light it up in the playoffs. Kobe vs. Dirk is gonna be a ridiculous good matchup to watch
Atlanta is just about ISO and the refs gave them the game. Awful.
LOL… @freakish
This series could go either way for Dwight’s MVP case [even though voting is already over].
Dwight changed another team’s entire rotation, how many players can do that? When have you seen Hilton Armstrong & Eton Thomas & Jason Collins suited up? On the other hand, why couldn’t Dwight win going against those 3?
His impact on both ends of the floor. Dwight kept Atlanta out of the paint, unfortunately they have always been a jump shooting team.
This series exposed Orlando’s supporting cast. Dwight put in work 5 of 6 games and lost 4 because he had no help. He can’t shoot open 3’s for them.
Oh well, he will have to make a better case during the shortened season next year.
First round was definitely cool, but second is gonna be very very interesting.
Call during the Lakers game “Artest is playing out of his mind right now!” Poor choice of words, no?
What the f*ck was Monty Williams wearing? Dude looked like he got dressed in the dark. He didnt have any matching jacket/pants combos for a nationally televised playoff game? I could understand (MAYBE) if they were in LA, but he playing at home. No excuses son. He’s barely older then some of the players on the other team, so I would think he wouldn’t want to come to work dressed like a substitute teacher.
@atom
finally lakers got past no. games with dallas should be fun, both teams deep and veterans. i hope kobe’s ankle will be better when first game starts
Speaking of fags, no mention of the royal wedding in smack? Come on, Dime. HAHAH
I skipped the Smack article today to avoid the inevitable attempt at humor get on my nerves. Straight to the comments.
Chicago will run over the Hawks in the 2nd round. Atlanta, historically, is a one-and-done team. They give great effort in 1st-round series… but then seem content in just advancing and then they dog it in the 2nd round. I’m hoping history doesn’t repeat itself because, matchup-wise, it could be a very entertaining series. Somehow, I doubt it. Josh Smith and Joe Johnson will be caught walking up the court in transition on more than a few occasions… again.
Bulls in 5.
Atom – thank you for the fashion analysis. Submit your resume to “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” tv show.
Do you write Smack?
Fuck the royal wedding. People are dying. Countries are rebuilding. Civil wars are going on everywhere. Tornados are devastating people lives… and all I see on tv and hear on news radio are “what is Kate going to wear”, “how is her hair going to look” “which foot is she going to step out of the limo first with”…. Who fuckin cares! It’s a love affair with them now but just wait… a few years from now the tabloids will ruin their lives. Paparazzi “loved” princess Diana too but they ended up killing her.
They’re married. Congrats. It’s over. I’m glad. Now we can move on.
what’s up with the gay slurs dime fam?
i’m looking forward to heat-celtics and lakers-dallas. fisher vs kidd is going to be interesting.
…only the Spurs are dragging ass right now.
Finish that shit!
…looks like JAY is getting his period…
”I thought Dallas was going to lose. When Portland closed to like 4, was anyone else thinking “uh oh, here we go again…?”
*raises hand*
Crash was on bidness, but so was Dirk…Way to show up at the crib New Orleans…SMDH
Will this really be the first time Kobe and Dirk have faced off in the playoffs? Thats crazy. And can anybody tell me when was the last time Derek Fisher faced a PG that was OLDER than him in the playoffs? Seriously…
@Thats Whats Up Co-sign…this shit is way past ridiculous. Wrap that shit up Memphis!!
well dizzle, if Memphis doesn’t close out tonight it ain’t gonna happen at all.
I just watched my first live ball game in like 5 years. Usually a friend tapes them and I’ll watch the occasional passage. But live… Damn it’s all commercials! 2 and a half hours with about half that actual game time. And the half time?? I like Kenny an Charles but this format of commercial-stupid gag-commercial is pretty lame! Remember when NBC ran little documentaries and vignettes on players and such? Now it’s all commercials. And the pre-game movies were so epic! Miss the 90s.
Anyway, LA-NO game was pretty dull last night, looking forward to next round.
QQ, my condolences man.
I nominate Sean Sweeney to be the regular Smak writer.
And yes, fuck the royal wedding.
Gerald Wallace came out BEASTIN last night.. BUT barring a MIRACLE comeback that series shouldve been over in 5..
Thanks Dallas now get that a$$ ready lol 2nd seed aint bad at all.. NO and now the Mavs?? shit il take it lol
And peace out CP3.. it was fun while it lasted.. gotta give it to him tho he ALONE was worth 2 solid wins against a championship team..
And props to Bynum for having a GROWN MAN series.. Kids confidence is off the charts.. and if that step back gets consistent???? Peace out league.. we bringing the twin towers back..
Dammmmmmnnnnnn you know i forgot about game 4 i think it was.. And no one even mentioned it in the SMACK probably cuz we lost..
But did anyone see that skyhook Kobe broke out in the middle of the game??? Im still on that for some reason lol i been tryna teach my lil brother that shit lately..
I third it!!
Fuck that royal wedding lol
lET THE SECOND ROUND BEGIN.
MIA/BOS on Sunday is going to be so sick..
Well, there goes our season.
Can’t really say anything right now but the Atlanta Hawks took that series away from us. All the things a higher seed should have done, they did instead. Giving them real props right now, cause they came to play.
Bout my team. Where should I begin? We just weren’t enough. I’ve been repping my team hard for years now, and seeing that series, no fucking excuses. Our asses got beat.
You gotta take the good AND the bad. I supported the trade. We needed a change. But we lost size, we lost depth. You gotta take that.
Just wanna give props to the monster Dwight Howard for being out there even if it’s virtually one versus five out there. Deserving of the MVP or not, I think Dwight silenced all doubters out there. That makes me smile.
Well, I’ll see my guys next season. What? You cats really athinking I’ll stop repping O-Town? Fuck that shit. Orlando fucking Magic all day. ALL DAY.
Now, let the next wave of playoff games begin. It’s only starting.
wherever dwight howard goes in 2012, i hope the refs start calling fouls on the meathooks who play ‘defence’ on him- atlanta isn’t the first team to find out 3 big men putting a high-energy beatdown on dwight for 16 minutes each can work pretty well. bulls will destroy the hawks in 4 or 5 games, then rest up for the heat-celtics war to end (KG over rupaul, but prolly lbj/flash over rondo,ray,pierce,too). I’m betting OKC and LA in the west final, unless bynum gets hurt real soon, in which case tyson can pummel pau enuff so DAL gets past the lakers
fuck the royal wedding.
fuck the hawks. all they do is make the 2nd round and blow it again. every. damn. year.
fuck memphis. if they don’t win it tonight, it ain’t gonna happen.
Bring on the Lakers!
Dallas/LA and Miama/Boston 2 best series
Dang, y’all will hate on anything. Walking around the Garden of Eden like, “These oranges are stale! F*** these flowers!” It’s just a harmless wedding…
Anyway, question: Does Joe Johnson have to lead Atlanta past Chicago for people to stop harping about his contract? Or is knocking off last year’s Eastern Conference finalists enough? Or is he considered overpaid until he leads Atlanta to a championship?
Bynum’s step-back J was SICK
I hate on babies too
And all he has to do is show even is ATL doesnt make it past CHI..
Be a factor in every game, not less than or half of them.. That would justify his contract..
I like these 2nd round matchups. Tyson Chandler has really changed the demeanor of the Mavs, they got a little edge to them. Old guys hooking up with DFish and Kidd going at it, I’m sure LA is glad to see CP3 gone fishin.
Boston and the Heat will be interesting, will it be a competitive matchup or might this get over fairly quick with the Heat’s lack of depth and weak starters but Boston losing Perkins is big. Don’t worry Shaq will be back! Ainge might have f*d this up.
Lakers vs Mavs.
at least Fisher can match Kidd’s speed. Just a rare times where Fish can be a little more “relaxed”
Spurs is playing tonight! I wanna see them get knockout just because they can be!
First off, shouts to Larry Drew for having an effective gameplan. Even though Dwight put up terrific numbers, the Hawks threw various looks at him all series, and that impacted the kinds of looks Dwight’s teammates got all series.
Jameer Nelson lost in every way after not being able to back up the see you in the second round talk. Too bad, he was just being confident… Or was he, as a 4 seed, seriously looking past the 5-seed that beat his team 3-1 in the regular season???
I’m out like Monty Williams’ stylist.
Saw where the Knicks want D’Antonio to hire a Defensive coach, wonder if he skips town like in Phoenix when Steve Kerr told him to get one? Dude is a great offensive mind but has no clue on defense, and if you don’t have that you are never winning a championship.
@ Claw: I always thought D’Antoni would’ve been better suited as an assistant coach. I don’t get where this “elite coach” respect that he gets from everyone comes from. Maybe he’d work better with Mike Brown as his defensive coach? I really hope NY fires him; he’s clearly holding Stoudemire back AGAIN.
“But you can’t spot Dirk Nowitzki a 17-point lead and expect to come back”
but you can spot them 23 and expect to win…
@AB: “It’s just a harmless wedding…”
Exactly!! And the face of the planet and politics everywhere is changing as we speak. Most of the countries ruled under the Monarchy don’t give a shit anymore. And some have even left the monarchy. Yet we’re getting coverage like nothing else in the world is going on.
“It’s just a wedding.”
…and yes. If orange flowers in the garden of eden were stale… FUCK ‘EM!!!
@ AB:
Joe Johnson leading the Hawks over us? Jamal Crawford led the Hawks, not JJ.
I guess it even fucks JJ more that a player who is nowhere near that monster contract is the one actually leading the Hawks.
“I hate on babies too” <— LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
@Soul- I know Mike Brown is looking for a head coaching gig, but that would be a perfect fit in NY but Mike D does not surround himself with talented coaches or future head coaches. He feels threatened, but Mike Brown would be a solid coach to bring in and dealing with Melo HAS to be easier than dealing with LeFraud.
Why are people talking about how the Hawks “contained” Dwight? On ESPN they had an article about how well Pachulia/Collins did guarding him, then right next to it they had an article about how Dwight beasted the entire team. Did these people even see what he did this series?
And wow, nice gay slurs there, Dime fans. It’s nice to see we’re about fifty years behind civilization here!
@JAY — Yeah, but with so much bad news going on in the world, I don’t mind a break from the doom and gloom. If the Today Show wants to talk about a wedding for a few days instead of constantly talking about death and disaster, that could be a welcome break.
Think of it like the Super Bowl or the World Series: Millions of men grow up dreaming of playing pro sports, and that is their moment to relive that and be a kid again. Just like millions of women grow up dreaming of having the big “princess” wedding, so this is a big deal to them.
***
Anyway, basketball question: How many active or recently-retired coaches do you all see having a shot at making the Hall of Fame?
LOL. Well said, AB. For most women, this IS their “Super Bowl” (and maybe fags as well lol).
***
Cotton Fitzsimmons, Bill Fitch, Don Nelson, George Karl…